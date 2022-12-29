Maverick's Sports Grill 503 South Front Street

Restaurant info

Maverick’s Sports Grill is a one-of-a-kind Dining Experience. Enjoy viewing all sporting events on our Jumbotron and many TV’s. Come see our display of Minnesota State Mavericks Hockey, Football, and Basketball themed wall murals and our player memorabilia. Outstanding customer service, healthy & delicious food options, beverages for every taste, family friendly, and a sporting environment like no other is what Maverick’s Sports Grill is all about.