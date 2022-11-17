Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maverick's Wood Grill

11328 W River Rd

Champlin, MN 55316

Popular Items

Maverick's Wings
Wood-Grilled Burger
House Salad

APPETIZERS

Jalapeño-Cream Cheese Wontons

$7.99

house-made wontons filled with jalapeños and cream cheese.

Maverick's Wings

$12.99

Artichoke Dip

$9.99

served warm and topped with parmesan cheese.

Fried Cauliflower

$8.99Out of stock

house-made breaded and fried cauliflower.

French Fries

$4.99

SALADS

House Salad

$3.99+

mixed greens tossed with apple vinaigrette, aged white cheddar cheese, cashews and dried cranberries.

Garden Salad

$3.99+

romaine lettuce topped with carrots, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

romaine lettuce tossed with house-made caesar dressing (contains anchovies), parmesan cheese and croutons.

SANDWICHES

Wood-Grilled Burger

$14.99

1/2 pound beef patty wood-grilled to desired temp.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

6oz chicken breast seasoned and wood-grilled to perfection or crispy fried chicken.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.99

hand-breaded and marinated chicken breast dunked in nashville hot sauce and topped with house-made pickles; served on griddled white bread with fries and coleslaw.

Chicago Beef

$14.99

slow roasted italian beef topped with house-made giardiniera mix on a hoagie; served with a side of the juice.

Becky From Pittsburgh

$14.99Out of stock

pulled corned beef, coleslaw, spicy mustard, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese and french fries on marbled rye.

The Mav's Man

$13.99

slow roasted italian beef, sweet & spicy whiskey sauce, gouda cheese and french-fried onions on a burger bun.

Jerk Pork Bánh Mì

$14.99

pulled pork, cucumber, fresh jalapeño, carrot, cilantro and pesto aioli on a hoagie bun.

Turkey, Bacon & Swiss

$13.99

turkey, bacon, swiss, artichoke dip, pesto aioli, mixed greens, tomatoes and house-made pickles on griddled white bread.

Social Distancing Club

$13.99

turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato and mayo on griddled white bread.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine, tomatoes and house-made caesar dressing in a sun-dried tomato tortilla.

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

house-made chicken tenders and your choice of sauce.

ENTRÉES

Wood-Grilled Salmon Entrée

$19.99

wood-grilled salmon; served over mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Grilled Chicken Pesto Pasta

$18.99

grilled chicken topped with parmesan cheese and tossed with tomatoes and mushrooms; served with creamy pesto over shell noodles.

Chile De Árbol Pork Mac & Cheese

$16.99

slow-roasted pork tossed in chile de árbol; served with house-made cheese sauce over shell noodles.

Maverick's Meatloaf

$17.99

house-made with caramelized onions and bleu cheese baked right in; served over mashed potatoes and gravy and seasonal vegetable.

Black Pepper Chicken Stir Fry

$16.99

house-made black pepper sauce, crispy fried chicken, peppers, onions, carrots and celery; served over jasmine rice.

Curry Quinoa Bowl

$16.99

quinoa, house-made hummus, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers, onions, jalapeños and spicy fried chickpeas; served with a side of chile de árbol and pita bread.

The Kids Table

$15.99

mashed potatoes and gravy and seasonal vegetable; served with your choice of protein.

SIDES

Side Sauce

$0.50

French Fries

$4.99

Chips

$1.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99+

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

DESSERTS

all desserts always house-made and always delicious.

Cookie

$1.99

rotating selection.

Carmelita Bar

$4.99

rolled oats, caramel, chocolate… just get it.

F.O.T.M. Bar

$4.99

rotating flavor dessert bar. (flavor of the moment)

Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

rotating selection.

N/A BEVERAGES

Liftbridge Root Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11328 W River Rd, Champlin, MN 55316

Directions

