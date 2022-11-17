Maverick's Wood Grill 11328 W River Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11328 W River Rd, Champlin, MN 55316
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
5-8 Club - Champlin - 6251 Douglas Court North
No Reviews
6251 Douglas Court North Champlin, MN 55316
View restaurant
MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park - 9690 Colorado Ln N
No Reviews
9690 Colorado Ln N Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Champlin
More near Champlin