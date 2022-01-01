Mavrix Restaurant & Bar imageView gallery

Mavrix Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

50308 Schoenherr Rd

Shelby Twp, MI 48315

Popular Items

BONELESS
WINGS
Pretzel Bites

Shareables

Sampler Platter

$13.99
Basket Fries

$6.99
Basket O-Ring

$8.99Out of stock
Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99
Chili Queso

$7.99
Chips & Salsa

$5.99
Corn Dogs

$7.99
Egg Rolls

$10.99
Fried Pickles

$7.99
Full Mac & Cheese

$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99
Nachos Supreme

$9.99
Garlic Parm Fries

$8.99
Pretzel Bites

$9.99
Saratoga Chips

$7.99
Spicy Nachos

$11.99
Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99
Steak Bites

$12.99

Thai Nachos

$11.99

Salads

Lg House Salad

$8.99
Pecan Chicken Salad

$11.99
Cobb Salad

$11.99
Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.99
Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99
Lg Greek Salad

$11.99
Side Salad

$4.99
Side Caesar

$4.99
Side Greek

$5.49

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.99

Soups

Chili

$3.99
Soup Of The Day

$3.99

Sides

Beans

$2.99
Sd Fries

$2.99
Sd Saratogas

$2.99
Broccoli

$2.99
Cole Slaw

$2.99
Garlic Mashed Potatos

$2.99

Premium Sides

Sd Mac & Cheese

$3.99
Sd Parm Fries

$3.99
Loaded Mashed Potatos

$3.99
Sd Onion Ring

$3.99

Entrees

1/2 Slab Ribs

$17.99
Full Slab Ribs

$26.99
Cod Dinner

$15.99

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$10.99
Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99
The Big Mav

$14.99
Black & Bleu Burger

$11.99
Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99
Mavrix BBQ Burger

$11.99
Spicy Pepper Burger

$11.99

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99
California Wrap

$11.99
Chicken Pita

$10.99
Cuban

$11.99
Gyro

$10.99
Philly

$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$12.99

Tacos & Quesadillas

BBQ Quesadilla

$11.99
Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99
Classic Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99
Gyro Quesadilla

$11.99
Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99
Chicken Tacos

$10.99
Fish Tacos

$10.99

Flatbreads

Chic/Bac/Ran Flat

$9.99
Meat Lovers Flat

$9.99
Monterey Flat

$9.99
Pepperoni Flat

$9.99
Supreme Flatbread

$10.99
Tuscan Veggie Flat

$9.99

Desserts

Xango

$5.99
Fudge Brownie

$6.49
Ice Cream

$1.99

Dressings & Condiments

Sm Dressing

$0.50
Md Dressing

$1.00
Lg Dressing

$2.00
Sm Sauce

$0.50
Md Sauce

$1.00
Lg Sauce

$2.00

Sm Condiment

Md Condiment

Lg Condiment

Wings

WINGS

BONELESS

Grilled Boneless

Wing Sides

Sm Ranch

$0.50
Sm Bleu Cheese

$0.50
Sm Sauce

$0.50
Sm Ranch & Celery

$1.00
Md Ranch

$1.00
Md Bleu Cheese

$1.00
Md Sauce

$1.00
Sm Bleu Cheese & Celery

$1.00
Lg Ranch

$2.00
Lg Bleu Cheese

$2.00
Lg Sauce

$2.00
Sm Celery

$0.50

Soft Drinks & Others

Pepsi

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Cherry Pepsi

$3.29

Mountain Dew

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Coffee

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Fruit Punch

$3.29

Grapefruit Juice

$2.89

Hot Cocoa

$2.39

Hot TEA

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$3.29

Milk

$2.79

Orange Juice

$3.29

Pitcher Pop

$8.00

Redbull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Water

Sierra Mist

$3.29

Rootbeer

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Aquafina Bottle

$2.50

Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

7Up Bottle

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

50308 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp, MI 48315

Directions

Gallery
Mavrix Restaurant & Bar image

