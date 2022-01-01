Paddy Long's Beer and Bacon Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
A neighborhood pizzeria
Location
1028 W. Diversey Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
No Reviews
1419 W. Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurant