Paddy Long's Beer and Bacon Pub

1028 W. Diversey Parkway

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Hot Honey Pepper Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza

Gourmet Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$20.00

16" Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano.

White Pizza

White Pizza

$26.00

16" Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Cracked Black Pepper, Garlic, Olive Oil

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$24.00

16" Tomato Sauce, House Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

16" Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$26.00

16" Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Paddy is our Daddy Pizza

Paddy is our Daddy Pizza

$28.00

16" Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Jowl Bacon, House Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$26.00

16" Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Fresh Basil, Fresh Arugula

Red Pizza

Red Pizza

$17.00

Tomato pie with red sauce only. No cheese. 100% vegan.

Hot Honey Pepper Pizza

Hot Honey Pepper Pizza

$28.00

Chili Pepper Infused Honey drizzled on a 16' Pizza, with Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Basil, and Pepperoni.

Bourbon Bacon Pizza

Bourbon Bacon Pizza

$30.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Bourbon Glazed Red Onions, with a BBQ Sauce Drizzle. *Specialty Pizza* Limited Time Only!

Build Your Own Pizza

16" Red Pizza Base - Choose your Cheese

$17.00

Salads and Appetizers

Apple Italiano

Apple Italiano

$14.00

Spinach/Arugula mix with apples, tomato, red onion, pistachios, fresh basil, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano with lemon honey dressing. Add Roasted Chicken for $4

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Spinach/Arugula mix with red onion, tomato, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano and red wine vinaigrette. Add Roasted Chicken for $4

Max's Mom's Meatballs

Max's Mom's Meatballs

$16.00

Four house-made beef meatballs in our special marinera sauce with parmigiano reggiano and fresh basil

Antipasto Plate

Antipasto Plate

$16.00

Cured Italian meats, marinated veggies, and honey drizzled buratta served with flatbread.

Beer and Wine Togo

6pk Zombie Dust 12oz cans

$20.00Out of stock

4pk Great Central Pils 16oz cans

$18.00Out of stock

Pavette Pinot Noir BTL

$20.00

Rapido Pinot Grigio BTL

$22.00

Pinot Project Pinot Noir BTL

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
A neighborhood pizzeria

1028 W. Diversey Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614

