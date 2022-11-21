Max and Leo's - Chelmsford imageView gallery

Max and Leo's - Chelmsford

68 Reviews

$$

20 Boston Road

Chelmsford, MA 01824

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Pellegrino

$3.50

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

OJ

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Cran

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.75

Kid Beverage

$2.00

Test

$0.01

Espresso

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Virgin Fribble

$6.00

MM Lemonade

$3.25

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.00

Draught

Jack's Copper Legend

$7.00Out of stock

Bud Light DRAFT

$5.00

Shipyard Pumpkn

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Maine Brewing Lunch

$10.00

Zero Gravity Lager

$7.00

Sam Seasonal

$8.00

Steel Rail

$7.00

Sam Wcked Easy

$7.00

Wormtown

$8.00

True North Draft

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Wachusett Blueberry

$7.00

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$7.00

Fiddle Head

$8.00

DownEast Draft

$8.00

Shipwreck

$11.00

Jacks Abby Red Tape Larger

$8.00

Springdale IPA

$8.00

Black & Tan

$8.00

Storm Along

Cold Glass

Breakfast stout

$7.50

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$5.50

Down East Season

$6.50

Glutenberg

$8.00

Jacks Abby House Lager

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Lord Hobo Boom Sauce

$11.00

Wormtown Octoberfest

$8.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Sam Lager

$7.00

Sip Of Sunshine

$11.00

Stella

$7.00

Stoneface Raspberry

$9.00

Weihenstephaner

$6.50

Vanilla Porter

$7.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.50

White Claw Raspberry

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Lime

$5.50

PumpKING

$8.00

BBC Oktoberfest

$9.00

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Mighty Squirrel Velvet Moon

$9.00

Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy

$10.00

Clausthaler NA

$6.00

IPNA Lagunitas NA

$7.00

Merrimack Ales CPB Stout

$9.00

Merrimack Ales Wicked Cheatah DIPA

$10.00

BBC Dandy Lion

$10.00

Long Drink Gin Seltzer

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

Cats Meow

$10.00

Stormalong Massappeal

$11.00Out of stock

Ace Blood Orange

$5.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

Pseudo Sue

$9.00

Sour Face

$10.00

Jack 'S Abby Copper Legend

$10.00

Athletic NA

$6.00

Storm Along Holiday Cider

$9.00

Wine

Clayhouse Cab

$8.00

Jlohr Cab

$10.00

Goose Merlot

$8.00

Higher Ground Pinot Noir

$9.00

La Maialina Chianti

$9.00

Quattro Mani Montepulciano

$9.00

Bodini Malbec

$8.00

If U See Kay Red Blend

$12.00

Boneshaker - Zinfandel

$13.00

Hahn Chard

$9.00

Josh Chard

$13.00

Angelini Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Lobster Reef Sauv Blanc

$8.00

StoneCap Reisling

$8.00

Bottle Malbec

$30.00

Sauv Blanc - Kate Arnold

$11.00

Quattro Mani Falaghina

$9.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Cote Mas Rose

$8.00

2 Glasses Split

Rose Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Bottle Hahn

$27.00

Bottle Bodini Malbec

$32.00

Bottle Angelini PG

$30.00

Bt J Lohr Cab

$38.00

Bt Quattro Montepulciano

$35.00

BT Lobster Reef SB

$31.00

Bottle Chianti

$36.00

Bottle Cote Mas Rose

$32.00

Bottle Goose Ridge

$32.00

Btl Clay House

$31.00

Btl StoneCap Riesling

$32.00

BTL Higher Ground PN

$34.00

White Sangria

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

20 Boston Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824

Directions

Gallery
Max and Leo's - Chelmsford image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fishbones Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
34 Central Square Chelmsford, MA 01824
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Restaurant + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
18 Boston Rd Suite 100 Chelmsford, MA 01824
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1070 - Chelmsford
orange star4.3 • 769
29 Chelmsford Street Chelmsford, MA 01824
View restaurantnext
Moonstones - 185 Chelmsford Street
orange star4.4 • 1,616
185 Chelmsford Street Chelmsford, MA 01824
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast - 2840 - DCU 3
orange starNo Reviews
297 Billerica Road Chelmsford, MA 01824
View restaurantnext
Swanson Meadows Event Venue & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
216 1/2 Rangeway Rd Billerica, MA 01862
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chelmsford

Moonstones - 185 Chelmsford Street
orange star4.4 • 1,616
185 Chelmsford Street Chelmsford, MA 01824
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1070 - Chelmsford
orange star4.3 • 769
29 Chelmsford Street Chelmsford, MA 01824
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chelmsford
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Westford
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
North Billerica
review star
No reviews yet
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Billerica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston