Max and Leo's - Chelmsford
68 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
20 Boston Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Moonstones - 185 Chelmsford Street
4.4 • 1,616
185 Chelmsford Street Chelmsford, MA 01824
View restaurant