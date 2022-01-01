Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Max Caffe'

review star

No reviews yet

1262 Amsterdam Avenue

New York, NY 10027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chipotle Chicken Panini
Grilled Chicken Panini
Chicken Wrap

Daily Specials

Yellow squash.

Soup of the Day

$8.95

Lentil.

Daily Blended Juice

$5.95

Pineapple, spinach, apple, ginger.

Croissant Special

$10.95

Egg, turkey, cheddar.

Frittata of the Day

$12.95

Bacon, onion, mushroom.

Salad Special

$11.95

Baby spinach, orange, toasted almond, goat cheese, lemon dressing.

Panino Special

$13.95

Turkey, bacon, tomato, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo.

Wrap Special

$13.95

Prosciutto, tomato, brie cheese, spinach, honey mustard.

Antipasti

Empanadas

$9.95

Artisinal Cheese Plate

$12.95

goat cheese, manchego cheese and herbed pecorino

Avocado & Goat Cheese Crostini

$8.50

Fig & Goat Cheese Crostini

$8.50

Bruschetta

$7.95

chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil

Brie Crostini

$8.50

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Weekend's only.

Crepes

$9.95

with nutella or jam

Croissant

$4.50

French Toast

$10.95

with maple syrup and fresh strawberries

Amarena Yogurt

$10.95

Greek yogurt with Italian sour cherries

Mediterranean Yogurt

$12.95

greek yogurt with fresh fruit, walnuts and honey

Fruit Salad

$8.95

Toasted Bread

$2.75

Side of Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$12.95

mixed greens, roasted beets, goat cheese, avocado and balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese

$11.95

mozzarella di bufala, fresh plum tomatoes, basil and olive oil

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.95

grilled marinated shrimp, arugula, avocado and fresh tomatoes with lemon dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

romaine lettuce, croutons and our house Caesar dressing

Arugula & Pear Salad

$11.95

arugula, pear, young pecorino cheese and lemon dressing

Tonno Toscano Salad

$14.95

Italian tuna, baby arugula, cucumber, Bermuda onions and lemon dressing

Greek Salad

$11.95

romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumber, black olives and red wine vinaigrette

Pressed Panini & Wraps

Grilled Chicken Panini

$14.95

grilled herb marinated chicken, roasted peppers and pesto-mayo

Mozzarella & Pesto Panini

$12.95

fresh mozzarella, pesto and tomatoes

Italiano Panini

$14.95

prosciutto di Parma, salami, provolone cheese and arugula with a vinaigrette

Vegetarian Panini

$12.95

grilled zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, pecorino cheese and balsamic

Smoked Salmon Panini

$15.95

smoked salmon, tomatoes and Bermuda onion

Parma Panini

$13.95

prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella and basil

Milanese Panini

$14.95

breaded chicken cutlet, tomatoes, arugula and chipotle mayo

Turkey Fig Panini

$13.95

turkey, spinach and fig-goat cheese spread

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$14.95

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo and cheddar cheese

Italian Tuna Panini

$14.95

Italian tuna, capers, tomatoes, scallions and oregano

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$13.95

smoked turkey, brie cheese, avocado and honey mustard

Chicken Wrap

$14.95

grilled chicken, avocado and pico de gallo

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95

Mixed Berry Tart

$6.95

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

12 oz.

Large Coffee

$3.50

16 oz.

Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$3.95

Tea

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.95

Caffe Latte

$3.95

Chai Latte

$3.95

Mocha

$3.95

Americano

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Almond Biscotti

$3.00

2 pieces

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Caffe Latte

$3.95

Iced Cappuccino

$3.95

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Iced Chai Latte

$3.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.95

freshly squeezed

Fresh Lemonade

$4.50

Aperitifs

Red Sangria

$8.95

White Sangria

$8.95

Prosecco Sparkling Wine

$9.50

Pome-Max

$9.50

prosecco with pomegranate juice

Bellini

$9.50

Mimosa

$9.50

Sodas

Small Sparkling Water

$3.50

San Pellegrino

Large Sparkling Water

$4.95

San Pellegrino

Aranciata

$3.25

San Pellegrino

Limonata

$3.25

San Pellegrino

Chinotto

$3.25

San Pellegrino

Coca-Cola

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Beers

Stella

$5.95

Corona

$5.95

Samuel Adams

$5.95

Peroni

$5.95

Blue Moon

$5.95

IPA

$5.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10027

Directions

Gallery
Max Caffe' image
Max Caffe' image

Similar restaurants in your area

Max SoHa
orange starNo Reviews
1274 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Arco Cafe
orange star4.6 • 388
886 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
Babbalucci
orange star4.3 • 1,204
331 Lenox Ave New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Pizza Club
orange star4.8 • 4,587
725 River Rd Edgewater, NJ 07020
View restaurantnext
La Casa D'La Pasta - 1792 Amsterdam Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1792 Amsterdam Ave. New York, NY 10031
View restaurantnext
Lexington Pizza Parlour
orange star4.4 • 1,314
1590 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10029
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Dos Toros - Columbia
orange star4.6 • 1,882
2911 Broadway New York, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
Le Monde
orange star4.5 • 418
2885 Broadway New York, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
Wu + Nussbaum
orange star4.1 • 109
2897 Broadway New York, NY 10025
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
South Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
NoHo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Theater District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston