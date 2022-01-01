Restaurant header imageView gallery

Max Lager's Wood-Fired Grill & Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

320 Peachtree St

Atlanta, GA 30308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Basil Lemon Shrimp

$16.00

Gulf Shimp, basil compund butter, wood fired tomatoes with garlic bread

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Spinach, artichokes, parmesean and asiago cheeses with tortilla chips

Four Cheese Brick Oven Bread

$10.00

Made-to-order, Italian oregeno, smoked sea salt, olive oil

Fried Okra

$12.00

Lightly breaded oka sliced length wise and and cooked golden brown, served with remoulade sauce

10pc Our Way Wings

$14.00

Maxadillas

$12.00

Beer Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Salads

San Francisco Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Asian slaw, Udon noodles, spicy peanuts,red peppers, microgreens, miso vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

California Cobb

$18.00

Sedona Salad

$18.00

Grilled Salmon Caeser

$20.00

Tenderloin Salad

$22.00

Alaskan Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, house cured bacon,bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Max Burger

$16.00

Tillamook cheddar, house cured bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun, hand-cut fries

Swiss Burger

$15.00

Max Dog

$14.00

Kobe beef hot dog, seasonal pickled vegetables, brioche bun,, Max's beer mustard

Veggie Patty Melt

$14.00

Peachtree Special

$15.00

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Gulf Grilled Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

Gulf grouper on a sourdough bun, basil mayo, lettuce, tomato, hand-cut fries

Plates

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Max's beer-batered Atlantic cod loin, house made cocktail sauce, hand-cut fries

Wild Gulf Crispy Shrimp

$20.00

Gulf Coast shrimp, house-made cocktail sauce, hand-cut fries

Southern Fried Chicken

$20.00

Half Prestige chicken in buttermilk bater, bacon braised collard greens, whipprd potatoes, pepper jelly

BBQ Ribs

$26.00

Full rack of baby back ribs, JR's spicy BBQ sauce, Max's coleslaw, hand-cut fries

The Texan

$28.00

Certified Angus Top Sirloin, Max's spice rub, grilled asparagus, hand cut fries

Basil Pesto Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Scottish salmon, lemon pesto, broccoli, stone ground cheese grits

Creole BBQ Shrimp

$22.00

Wild American shrimp, andouille sausage, Creole-seasoned pan sauce, stone ground cheese grits, toasted baguette

Pasta D'avellino

$17.00

Pizza

Marguerite

$15.00

Oven dried tomatoes, basil, Buffalo mozzarella

From The Farm

$16.00

Roasted yellow squash, portobello mushrooms, sweet peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, Buffalo mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Grilled chicken, red onions, bell peppers, fresh cilantro, pepper jack cheese, red pepper aioli, citrus sour cream, JR's spicy BBQ sauce

PPO Max

$17.00

Pepperoni, red and green bell peppers, onions, Buffalo mozzarella

Mediterranean

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, sun dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, spinach, feta, Buffalo mozzarella

Rustica

$18.00

Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, house cured bacon, parmesan, Buffalo mozzarella

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Stone Ground Cheese Grits

$7.00

Bacon Braised Collard Greens

$7.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$7.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Coleslaw

$7.00

Add-Ons

Okra Remoulade

$2.50

Honey Mustard

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$2.50

Chips

Bread

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Red Velvet Chocolae Cake

$9.00

Max Tap Root Beer Float

$8.00

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$9.00

Fried Cheesecake

$14.00

Mini Max

Kids' Ribs

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Mini Fish & Chips

$8.00

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Platters

Beef Empanadas

$200.00

Mini Beef Wellington

$400.00

Maxadilla Triangles

$125.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Biscuits

$175.00

Rustic Pizza Sampler

$150.00

Shrimp & Crab Cakes

$250.00

Chips & Salsa

$55.00

Wild American Shrimp

$275.00

San Francisco Salad

$150.00

Louisiana Crawfish Dip

$150.00

Coconut Shrimp

$225.00

Butermilk Chicken Strips

$125.00

Max Wings

$225.00

Santa Fe Chicken Eggrolls

$175.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$175.00

Crudites & Fruit

$200.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$125.00

Brownies & Choc Chip Cookies

$100.00

Hors D'oeuvres

Shrimp & Crab Cakes

$5.00

Smoked Salmon & Crudites

$7.00

Bacon Chevre Tartlet

$6.00

Heirloom Tomato Bruscetta

$5.00

Beef Satay

$7.00

Chicken Satay

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

320 Peachtree St, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Land of a Thousand Hills Flatiron
orange starNo Reviews
84 Peachtree Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Big Kahuna
orange starNo Reviews
303 Peachtree Center Ave. Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Hudson Grille - Downtown - 120 Marietta Street
orange starNo Reviews
120 Marietta Street Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Cuts Steakhouse
orange star4.2 • 3,426
60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Sidebar - Atlanta - 79 POPLAR ST NW
orange starNo Reviews
79 POPLAR ST NW ATLANTA, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro
orange star3.8 • 477
320 Luckie St NW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,618
180 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston