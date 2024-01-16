Max & T's Good Eatz LLC
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Max & T's Good Eatz is fusion of Caribbean classics and traditional soul food. Using only the freshest meats and the highest quality ingredients, our time honored flavors will remind you of days gone by. New and unique flavor profiles incorporated with herbs and spices will catapult you into the future.
Location
375 Chili Avenue, Rochester, NY 14611
