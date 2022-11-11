Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Max A Mia

review star

No reviews yet

70 East Main St

Avon, CT 06001

Order Again

Popular Items

Tuscan Salad (Dinner)
Max's Chopped Salad (Dinner)
Caesar Salad (Dinner)

Primi

Minestrone Genovese

$9.00

vegetable soup, escarole, cannellini beans, pine nut pesto

Steamed Mussels (mia)

$13.00

'nduja brodo, grilled tuscan bread

Ricotta Bruschetta

$12.00

house made ricotta, prosciutto, fig mostarda

Point Judith Calamari (Lunch)

$14.00

cherry peppers, lemon aioli, spicy marinara

Point Judith Calamari - Family Size

$25.00

cherry peppers, lemon aioli, spicy marinara

House Made Meatballs

$13.00

house made beef, pork & veal meatballs, plum tomato sauce

House Made Meatballs - Family Style (Lunch)

$23.00

house made beef, pork & veal meatballs, plum tomato sauce

Insalate

L Caesar

$11.00

romaine, garlic croutons, grana padano, max's classic caesar dressing

L Della Casa

$11.00

mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, sherry vinaigrette

L Chopped

$12.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Red Pepper, Carrots, Green Beans, Romaine Lettuce, Scallions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Sherry Vinaigrette

L Tuscan Sal

$12.00

mixed greens, kalamata olives, polenta croutons, roasted garlic, red grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Mushroom Salad

$13.00

Seacoast mushrooms, spinach, escarole, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, warm truffle-mustard vinaigrette

Pastas

Bucatini all'Amatriciana (Lunch)

$17.00

pancetta, escarole, pecorino romano, spicy tomato sugo

Ricotta Gnocchi (Lunch)

$18.00

grilled chicken, butternut squash, Seacoast mushrooms, pumpkin seed pesto, pecorino romano

Penne al Buttero (Lunch)

$17.00

sweet Italian sausage, garlic, calabrian chili flake, peas, tomato-cream sauce

Gamberi

$19.00

pan seared shrimp, saffron fregola, charred tomatoes & peppers, melted leeks, gremolata

Classic Bolognese

$18.00

meat ragu, marinara, fresh pappardelle, house made ricotta, pesto genovese

Abbronzate (Lunch)

$14.00

sundried tomatoes, basil, tomato cream sauce

Capellini Ghiotto (Lunch)

$14.00

plum tomatoes, capers, garlic, grana padano

L Spag and Meatballs

$15.00

L Max a Penne

$16.00

grilled chicken, escarole, tomatoes, garlic, grana parmigiano

Stone Pies

Margherita Pie (Lunch)

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil

Funghi Pie (Dinner)

$18.00

Seacoast organic mushrooms, melted leeks, three cheeses, truffle oil

Salsiccia Pie (Lunch)

$18.00

Hot sausage, roasted peppers, cherry peppers, kalamata olives, mozzarella, marinara

Pepperoni Pie

$17.00

red onion, marinara, mozzarella, hot honey oil, parmigiano reggiano

Pollo Pie (Lunch)

$18.00

chicken, broccoli, applewood bacon, caramelized onion, garlic oil, aged asiago

Shrimp Pesto (Lunch)

$18.00

basil & pine nut pesto, ricotta, preserved lemon, arugula

Cheese Pie

$14.00

Panino/Piatti

Eggplant Lasagna (Lunch)

$16.00

eggplant, provolone, mozzarella, tomato butter

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon (Lunch)

$21.00

Porcini & wild rice risotto, smoked carrot agrodolce, fennel salad

Salmon Burger

$15.00

Arugula, tomatoes, pickled onions, lemon caper aioli, brioche roll

Sicilian

$14.00

capicola, fennel salami, black forest ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone, pepperoncini vinaigrette, toasted grinder roll

Turkey BLT

$15.00

roasted turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, leaf lettuce, tomato, pesto, aioli, toasted multi-grain bread

Tuscan Burger (Lunch)

$16.00

aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, gorgonzola aioli, fries

L Meatball Panini

$16.00Out of stock

Lunch Sides

Extra Focaccia

$2.00

Side - Broccoli Rabe

$11.00

italian sausage, hot peppers

Side - French Fries

$5.50

Side - Garlic Bulb

$2.25

Side - Marinara

$3.50

Side - Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Side - Pasta

$6.75

Side - Risotto

$9.00

Porcini

Side - Roasted Potatoes

$10.00Out of stock

Rosemary & shallots

Side - Roasted Veg

$9.00

Side - Spaghetti & Garlic Oil

$6.75

Side Meatballs

$7.00

Lunch Gluten Free

Abbronzate (Lunch Gluten Free)

$12.00

sundried tomatoes, basil, tomato cream sauce

Calamari (Gluten Free)

$14.00

cherry peppers, lemon aioli, spicy marinara

Calamari (Gluten Free-Family Style)

$25.00

cherry peppers, lemon aioli, spicy marinara

Classic Bolognese (Gluten Free)

$17.00

meat ragu, marinara, house made ricotta, pesto genovese

Gamberi Pasta (L Gluten Free)

$19.00

seared shrimp, charred tomatoes & peppers, melted leeks, gremolata

Minestrone Genovese (Gluten Free)

$9.00

vegetable soup, escarole, cannellini beans, pesto

Penne al Buttero (Gluten Free)

$17.00

sweet Italian sausage, garlic, calabrian chili flake, peas, tomato-cream sauce, grana padano

Primi

D MINESTRONE SOUP

$9.00

vegetable soup, escarole, cannellini beans

Grilled Octopus

$17.00

roasted pepper hummus, crispy chickpeas, olive tapenade

Ricotta Bruschetta

$14.00

house made ricotta, prosciutto, fig mostarda

Arancini

$14.00

goat cheese, roasted garlic, hot tomato oil, parmigiano

Steamed Mussels (mia)

$15.00

'nduja brodo, grilled tuscan bread

Calamari (Dinner)

$14.00

cherry peppers, lemon aioli, marinara

Calamari - Family Size (Dinner)

$25.00

cherry peppers, lemon aioli, marinara

Meatballs (Dinner)

$13.00

house made beef, pork and veal meatballs, marinara, parmigiana

Meatballs - Family Style (Dinner)

$23.00

house made beef, pork and veal meatballs, marinara, parmigiana

Insalate

Caesar Salad (Dinner)

$12.00

romaine, garlic croutons, grana padano, max's classic caesar dressing

Della Casa (Dinner)

$11.00

mixed greens, cucumber, red onion & sherry vinaigrette

Max's Chopped Salad (Dinner)

$12.00

cucumber, tomato, red pepper, carrot, green beans, scallions, gorgonzola cheese, sherry vinaigrette

Tuscan Salad (Dinner)

$12.00

mixed greens, kalamata olives, polenta croutons, roasted garlic, red grape tomatoes, fresh cherry mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Mushroom Salad

$13.00

Seacoast mushrooms, spinach, escarole, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, warm truffle-mustard vinaigrette

Stone Pies

Margherita Pie (Dinner)

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil

Pollo Pie (Dinner)

$18.00

marinated chicken, broccoli, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, garlic oil, aged asiago

Funghi Pie (Dinner)

$18.00

Seacoast organic mushrooms, melted leeks, three cheeses, truffle oil

Salsiccia Pie (Dinner)

$18.00

Roasted peppers, cherry peppers, kalamata olives, mozzarella, marinara

Cheese Pie (Dinner)

$16.00

D Pepperoni Pie

$17.00

red onion, marinara, mozzarella, hot honey oil, parmigiano reggiano

Shrimp Pesto Pizza (Dinner)

$18.00

basil & pine nut pesto, ricotta, preserved lemon, arugula

Pastas

Penne al Buttero

$26.00

Italian sausage, garlic, calabrian chili flake, peas, tomato cream sauce, grana padano

Classic Bolognese

$27.00

meat ragu, marinara, fresh pappardelle, house made ricotta, pesto genovese

Gamberi Pasta

$29.00

pan seared shrimp, saffron fregola, charred tomatoes & peppers, melted leeks, gremolata

Linguini alla Vongole (Dinner)

$27.00

littleneck clams, garlic, parsley, white wine butter sauce

Ricotta Gnocchi

$27.00

Grilled chicken, butternut squash, Seacoast mushrooms, pumpkin seed pesto, pecorino romano

Max a Penne

$24.00

grilled chicken, escarole, tomatoes, garlic, grana parmigiano

Spaghetti & Meatballs (Dinner)

$21.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$28.00

broccoli rabe, caramelized onion, sage brown butter, parmesean, toasted hazelnuts

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

$24.00

pancetta, pecorino romano, escarole, spicy tomato sugo

Piatti

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon

$29.00

Porcini & wild rice risotto, smoked carrot agrodolce, fennel salad

Pan Seared Scallops

$32.00

Sweet potato, broccoli rabe, garlic - chile crumble, saba balsamic

Cioppino

$29.00

clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, haddock, fennel, peppers, fingerling potatoes, saffron-tomato brodo, basil pesto crostini

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

herb breaded all-natural chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti, plum tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano

Eggplant Lasagna

$25.00

eggplant, provolone, mozzarella, tomato butter

Pan-Roasted Half Chicken

$26.00

roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brick oven vegetables, sicilian olives, calabrian chili, artichokes, charred lemon

Tuscan Burger (Dinner)

$16.00

aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, gorgonzola aioli, fries

Dinner Carne

14oz Pork Chop

$29.00

roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, cipollini onions, caesar butter, veal demi-glace

10oz Hanger Steak

$34.00

served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, cipollini onions, caesar butter, veal demi-glace

10oz Tenderloin Roast (mia)

$38.00

12oz NY Strip (mia)

$39.00

served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, cipollini onions, caesar butter, veal demi-glace

14oz Veal Porterhouse

$39.00

roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, cipollini onions, caesar butter, veal demi-glace

12oz Bone-In Filet

$45.00Out of stock

served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, cipollini onions, caesar butter, veal demi-glace

Sides

D Side Meatballs

$9.00

Extra Focaccia

$2.00

Side - Broccoli Rabe

$11.00

italian sausage, hot peppers

Side - Brussels Sprouts (mia)

$10.00

truffle-mustard aioli, parmigiano

Side - Squash Cacio e Pepe

$9.00

Spaghetti Squash, cracked pepper, pecorino romano

Side - French Fries

$5.50

Side - Garlic Bulb

$2.25

Side - Marinara

$3.50

Side - Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Side - Pasta

$6.75

Side - Risotto

$9.00

Porcini

Side - Roasted Veg

$9.00

Side - Spaghetti & Garlic Oil

$6.75

Side - Sweet Potato Puree

$7.00

Dinner Gluten Free

Calamari (Gluten Free)

$14.00

cherry peppers, lemon aioli, spicy marinara

Abbronzate (Gluten Free)

$23.00

sundried tomatoes, basil, tomato cream sauce

Calamari (Gluten Free-Family Style)

$25.00

cherry peppers, lemon aioli, spicy marinara

Classic Bolognese (Gluten Free)

$26.00

meat ragu, marinara, house made ricotta, pesto genovese

Gamberi Pasta (D Gluten Free)

$29.00

Pan seared shrimp, charred tomatoes & peppers, melted leeks, gremolata

Pasta alla Vongole (Gluten Free)

$27.00

littleneck clams, garlic, parsley, white wine butter sauce

Penne al Buttero (Gluten Free)

$25.00

Italian sausage, garlic, calabrian chili flake, peas, tomato cream sauce, grana padano

Chicken Parmigiano (Gluten Free)

$26.00

berb breaded all-natural chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti, plum tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

all kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

served with french fries. All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

fries, honey mustard sauce. All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

served with french fries. All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$9.00

All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie

Kids Penne & Butter

$7.00

All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie

Kids Penne Bolognese

$9.00

All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie

Kids Penne Marinara

$8.00

All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie

Kids Pepperoni Pie

$9.00

All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie

Kids Salmon

$12.00

served with broccoli. All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Bocci Ball

$8.00

hazelnut & chocolate covered zabaglione gelato, creme anglaise

Coconut Cake

$10.00

coconut crème, toasted coconut, toffee sauce

Tiramisu

$8.00

mascarpone, espresso, and liquor-soaked ladyfingers

Primi (Family Style)

House Made Meatballs (12 ea.)

$40.00

beef, pork, and veal meatballs, marinara, parmigiano

Minestrone Genovese (Family)

$16.00

vegetable soup, escarole, cannellini beans

Insalata (Family Style)

Caesar Salad (Family)

$19.00

romaine, garlic croutons, grana padano, max's classic caesar dressing

Max's Chopped Salad (Family)

$21.00

cucumber, tomato, red pepper, carrot, green beans, scallions, gorgonzola cheese, sherry vinaigrette

Tuscan Salad (Family)

$21.00

mixed greens, kalamata olives, polenta croutons, roasted garlic, red grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta (Family Style)

Classic Bolognese (Family)

$45.00

meat ragu, marinara, fresh pappardelle, house made ricotta, pesto genovese

Eggplant Lasagna (Family)

$44.00

eggplant, provolone, mozzarella, tomato butter

Penne al Buttero (Family)

$44.00

Italian sausage, garlic, calabrian chili flake, peas, tomato cream sauce, grana padano

Abbronzate (Family)

$33.00

sundried tomatoes, basil, tomato cream sauce

Piatti (Family Style)

Wood-Fired Half Chicken (Family)

$46.00

Roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brick oven vegetables, sicilian olives, calabrian chili, artichokes, charred lemon

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon (Family)

$51.00

Porcini & wild rice risotto, smoked carrot agrodolce, fennel salad

Chicken Parmigiano (Family)

$46.00

herb-breaded, all-natural chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti, plum tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano

Non-Alc Bevs (MIA ToGo)

Arnold Palmer* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

Btl GINGER BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)

$4.50

12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic

Btl ROOT BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)

$4.50

12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic

CLUB SODA (Ftn)* (TG)

$2.25

16oz

COFFEE Iced-Cold Brew (Mia) (TG)

$4.00

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

COKE (Ftn)* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

COKE DIET (Ftn)* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

GINGER ALE (Ftn)* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

KIDS APPLE JUICE* (TG)

$4.50

12oz

KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK* (TG)

$4.00

12oz

KIDS CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)

$4.50

12oz

KIDS MILK* (TG)

$4.00

12oz

KIDS ORANGE JUICE* (TG)

$4.50

12oz

KIDS PINEAPPLE* (TG)

$3.50

12oz

LEMONADE* (TG)

$5.00

16oz

ORANGE JUICE* (TG)

$5.00

16oz

Panna 500mL (bottle)* (TG)

$3.00

500Ml Bottles of Panna Still Water

Panna Liter (bottle)* (TG)

$6.00

Liter bottles of Panna still water

$6.50

Liter bottle of San Pellegrino Italian Mineral Water

Pellegrino Grapefruit (can)* (TG)

$3.00

Pellegrino Lemon (can)* (TG)

$3.00

12oz Can

Pellegrino Orange (can)* (TG)

$3.00

12oz Can

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING (500mL)* (TG)

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE* (TG)

$4.00

SPRITE (Ftn)* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

TEA (ICED)* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

TONIC (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.50

16oz

TO-GO Drinks (Mia)

On The Rocks AVIATION

$16.00

16oz pre-batched cocktail, serves 4-5 drinks

On The Rocks MAI-TAI

$16.00

16oz pre-batched cocktail, serves 4-5 drinks

On The Rocks COSMOPOLITAN

$16.00

16oz pre-batched cocktail, serves 4-5 drinks

On The Rocks MARGARITA

$16.00

16oz pre-batched cocktail, serves 4-5 drinks

On The Rocks JALAPENO MARGARITA

$16.00

16oz pre-batched cocktail, serves 4-5 drinks

On The Rocks OLD FASHIONED

$16.00

16oz pre-batched cocktail, serves 4-5 drinks

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
