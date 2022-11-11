Max A Mia
No reviews yet
70 East Main St
Avon, CT 06001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Primi
Minestrone Genovese
vegetable soup, escarole, cannellini beans, pine nut pesto
Steamed Mussels (mia)
'nduja brodo, grilled tuscan bread
Ricotta Bruschetta
house made ricotta, prosciutto, fig mostarda
Point Judith Calamari (Lunch)
cherry peppers, lemon aioli, spicy marinara
Point Judith Calamari - Family Size
cherry peppers, lemon aioli, spicy marinara
House Made Meatballs
house made beef, pork & veal meatballs, plum tomato sauce
House Made Meatballs - Family Style (Lunch)
house made beef, pork & veal meatballs, plum tomato sauce
Insalate
L Caesar
romaine, garlic croutons, grana padano, max's classic caesar dressing
L Della Casa
mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, sherry vinaigrette
L Chopped
Cucumber, Tomato, Red Pepper, Carrots, Green Beans, Romaine Lettuce, Scallions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Sherry Vinaigrette
L Tuscan Sal
mixed greens, kalamata olives, polenta croutons, roasted garlic, red grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
Mushroom Salad
Seacoast mushrooms, spinach, escarole, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, warm truffle-mustard vinaigrette
Pastas
Bucatini all'Amatriciana (Lunch)
pancetta, escarole, pecorino romano, spicy tomato sugo
Ricotta Gnocchi (Lunch)
grilled chicken, butternut squash, Seacoast mushrooms, pumpkin seed pesto, pecorino romano
Penne al Buttero (Lunch)
sweet Italian sausage, garlic, calabrian chili flake, peas, tomato-cream sauce
Gamberi
pan seared shrimp, saffron fregola, charred tomatoes & peppers, melted leeks, gremolata
Classic Bolognese
meat ragu, marinara, fresh pappardelle, house made ricotta, pesto genovese
Abbronzate (Lunch)
sundried tomatoes, basil, tomato cream sauce
Capellini Ghiotto (Lunch)
plum tomatoes, capers, garlic, grana padano
L Spag and Meatballs
L Max a Penne
grilled chicken, escarole, tomatoes, garlic, grana parmigiano
Stone Pies
Margherita Pie (Lunch)
fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil
Funghi Pie (Dinner)
Seacoast organic mushrooms, melted leeks, three cheeses, truffle oil
Salsiccia Pie (Lunch)
Hot sausage, roasted peppers, cherry peppers, kalamata olives, mozzarella, marinara
Pepperoni Pie
red onion, marinara, mozzarella, hot honey oil, parmigiano reggiano
Pollo Pie (Lunch)
chicken, broccoli, applewood bacon, caramelized onion, garlic oil, aged asiago
Shrimp Pesto (Lunch)
basil & pine nut pesto, ricotta, preserved lemon, arugula
Cheese Pie
Panino/Piatti
Eggplant Lasagna (Lunch)
eggplant, provolone, mozzarella, tomato butter
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon (Lunch)
Porcini & wild rice risotto, smoked carrot agrodolce, fennel salad
Salmon Burger
Arugula, tomatoes, pickled onions, lemon caper aioli, brioche roll
Sicilian
capicola, fennel salami, black forest ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone, pepperoncini vinaigrette, toasted grinder roll
Turkey BLT
roasted turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, leaf lettuce, tomato, pesto, aioli, toasted multi-grain bread
Tuscan Burger (Lunch)
aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, gorgonzola aioli, fries
L Meatball Panini
Lunch Sides
Extra Focaccia
Side - Broccoli Rabe
italian sausage, hot peppers
Side - French Fries
Side - Garlic Bulb
Side - Marinara
Side - Mashed Potatoes
Side - Pasta
Side - Risotto
Porcini
Side - Roasted Potatoes
Rosemary & shallots
Side - Roasted Veg
Side - Spaghetti & Garlic Oil
Side Meatballs
Lunch Gluten Free
Abbronzate (Lunch Gluten Free)
sundried tomatoes, basil, tomato cream sauce
Calamari (Gluten Free)
cherry peppers, lemon aioli, spicy marinara
Calamari (Gluten Free-Family Style)
cherry peppers, lemon aioli, spicy marinara
Classic Bolognese (Gluten Free)
meat ragu, marinara, house made ricotta, pesto genovese
Gamberi Pasta (L Gluten Free)
seared shrimp, charred tomatoes & peppers, melted leeks, gremolata
Minestrone Genovese (Gluten Free)
vegetable soup, escarole, cannellini beans, pesto
Penne al Buttero (Gluten Free)
sweet Italian sausage, garlic, calabrian chili flake, peas, tomato-cream sauce, grana padano
Primi
D MINESTRONE SOUP
vegetable soup, escarole, cannellini beans
Grilled Octopus
roasted pepper hummus, crispy chickpeas, olive tapenade
Ricotta Bruschetta
house made ricotta, prosciutto, fig mostarda
Arancini
goat cheese, roasted garlic, hot tomato oil, parmigiano
Steamed Mussels (mia)
'nduja brodo, grilled tuscan bread
Calamari (Dinner)
cherry peppers, lemon aioli, marinara
Calamari - Family Size (Dinner)
cherry peppers, lemon aioli, marinara
Meatballs (Dinner)
house made beef, pork and veal meatballs, marinara, parmigiana
Meatballs - Family Style (Dinner)
house made beef, pork and veal meatballs, marinara, parmigiana
Insalate
Caesar Salad (Dinner)
romaine, garlic croutons, grana padano, max's classic caesar dressing
Della Casa (Dinner)
mixed greens, cucumber, red onion & sherry vinaigrette
Max's Chopped Salad (Dinner)
cucumber, tomato, red pepper, carrot, green beans, scallions, gorgonzola cheese, sherry vinaigrette
Tuscan Salad (Dinner)
mixed greens, kalamata olives, polenta croutons, roasted garlic, red grape tomatoes, fresh cherry mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
Mushroom Salad
Seacoast mushrooms, spinach, escarole, hard cooked egg, gorgonzola, warm truffle-mustard vinaigrette
Stone Pies
Margherita Pie (Dinner)
fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil
Pollo Pie (Dinner)
marinated chicken, broccoli, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, garlic oil, aged asiago
Funghi Pie (Dinner)
Seacoast organic mushrooms, melted leeks, three cheeses, truffle oil
Salsiccia Pie (Dinner)
Roasted peppers, cherry peppers, kalamata olives, mozzarella, marinara
Cheese Pie (Dinner)
D Pepperoni Pie
red onion, marinara, mozzarella, hot honey oil, parmigiano reggiano
Shrimp Pesto Pizza (Dinner)
basil & pine nut pesto, ricotta, preserved lemon, arugula
Pastas
Penne al Buttero
Italian sausage, garlic, calabrian chili flake, peas, tomato cream sauce, grana padano
Classic Bolognese
meat ragu, marinara, fresh pappardelle, house made ricotta, pesto genovese
Gamberi Pasta
pan seared shrimp, saffron fregola, charred tomatoes & peppers, melted leeks, gremolata
Linguini alla Vongole (Dinner)
littleneck clams, garlic, parsley, white wine butter sauce
Ricotta Gnocchi
Grilled chicken, butternut squash, Seacoast mushrooms, pumpkin seed pesto, pecorino romano
Max a Penne
grilled chicken, escarole, tomatoes, garlic, grana parmigiano
Spaghetti & Meatballs (Dinner)
Butternut Squash Ravioli
broccoli rabe, caramelized onion, sage brown butter, parmesean, toasted hazelnuts
Bucatini all'Amatriciana
pancetta, pecorino romano, escarole, spicy tomato sugo
Piatti
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon
Porcini & wild rice risotto, smoked carrot agrodolce, fennel salad
Pan Seared Scallops
Sweet potato, broccoli rabe, garlic - chile crumble, saba balsamic
Cioppino
clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, haddock, fennel, peppers, fingerling potatoes, saffron-tomato brodo, basil pesto crostini
Chicken Parmigiana
herb breaded all-natural chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti, plum tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano
Eggplant Lasagna
eggplant, provolone, mozzarella, tomato butter
Pan-Roasted Half Chicken
roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brick oven vegetables, sicilian olives, calabrian chili, artichokes, charred lemon
Tuscan Burger (Dinner)
aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, gorgonzola aioli, fries
Dinner Carne
14oz Pork Chop
roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, cipollini onions, caesar butter, veal demi-glace
10oz Hanger Steak
served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, cipollini onions, caesar butter, veal demi-glace
10oz Tenderloin Roast (mia)
12oz NY Strip (mia)
served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, cipollini onions, caesar butter, veal demi-glace
14oz Veal Porterhouse
roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, cipollini onions, caesar butter, veal demi-glace
12oz Bone-In Filet
served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, cipollini onions, caesar butter, veal demi-glace
Sides
D Side Meatballs
Extra Focaccia
Side - Broccoli Rabe
italian sausage, hot peppers
Side - Brussels Sprouts (mia)
truffle-mustard aioli, parmigiano
Side - Squash Cacio e Pepe
Spaghetti Squash, cracked pepper, pecorino romano
Side - French Fries
Side - Garlic Bulb
Side - Marinara
Side - Mashed Potatoes
Side - Pasta
Side - Risotto
Porcini
Side - Roasted Veg
Side - Spaghetti & Garlic Oil
Side - Sweet Potato Puree
Dinner Gluten Free
Calamari (Gluten Free)
cherry peppers, lemon aioli, spicy marinara
Abbronzate (Gluten Free)
sundried tomatoes, basil, tomato cream sauce
Calamari (Gluten Free-Family Style)
cherry peppers, lemon aioli, spicy marinara
Classic Bolognese (Gluten Free)
meat ragu, marinara, house made ricotta, pesto genovese
Gamberi Pasta (D Gluten Free)
Pan seared shrimp, charred tomatoes & peppers, melted leeks, gremolata
Pasta alla Vongole (Gluten Free)
littleneck clams, garlic, parsley, white wine butter sauce
Penne al Buttero (Gluten Free)
Italian sausage, garlic, calabrian chili flake, peas, tomato cream sauce, grana padano
Chicken Parmigiano (Gluten Free)
berb breaded all-natural chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti, plum tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano
Kids
Kids Cheese Pizza
all kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie
Kids Cheeseburger
served with french fries. All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie
Kids Chicken Fingers
fries, honey mustard sauce. All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie
Kids Hamburger
served with french fries. All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie
Kids Mac & Cheese
All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie
Kids Pasta Alfredo
All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie
Kids Penne & Butter
All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie
Kids Penne Bolognese
All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie
Kids Penne Marinara
All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie
Kids Pepperoni Pie
All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie
Kids Salmon
served with broccoli. All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
All kids meals come with fruit, carrots, and a chocolate chip cookie
Primi (Family Style)
Insalata (Family Style)
Caesar Salad (Family)
romaine, garlic croutons, grana padano, max's classic caesar dressing
Max's Chopped Salad (Family)
cucumber, tomato, red pepper, carrot, green beans, scallions, gorgonzola cheese, sherry vinaigrette
Tuscan Salad (Family)
mixed greens, kalamata olives, polenta croutons, roasted garlic, red grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
Pasta (Family Style)
Classic Bolognese (Family)
meat ragu, marinara, fresh pappardelle, house made ricotta, pesto genovese
Eggplant Lasagna (Family)
eggplant, provolone, mozzarella, tomato butter
Penne al Buttero (Family)
Italian sausage, garlic, calabrian chili flake, peas, tomato cream sauce, grana padano
Abbronzate (Family)
sundried tomatoes, basil, tomato cream sauce
Piatti (Family Style)
Wood-Fired Half Chicken (Family)
Roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brick oven vegetables, sicilian olives, calabrian chili, artichokes, charred lemon
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon (Family)
Porcini & wild rice risotto, smoked carrot agrodolce, fennel salad
Chicken Parmigiano (Family)
herb-breaded, all-natural chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti, plum tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano
Non-Alc Bevs (MIA ToGo)
Arnold Palmer* (TG)
16oz
Btl GINGER BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)
12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic
Btl ROOT BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)
12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic
CLUB SODA (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
COFFEE Iced-Cold Brew (Mia) (TG)
Iced Cold Brew Coffee
COKE (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
COKE DIET (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)
16oz
GINGER ALE (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
KIDS APPLE JUICE* (TG)
12oz
KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK* (TG)
12oz
KIDS CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)
12oz
KIDS MILK* (TG)
12oz
KIDS ORANGE JUICE* (TG)
12oz
KIDS PINEAPPLE* (TG)
12oz
LEMONADE* (TG)
16oz
ORANGE JUICE* (TG)
16oz
Panna 500mL (bottle)* (TG)
500Ml Bottles of Panna Still Water
Panna Liter (bottle)* (TG)
Liter bottles of Panna still water
PELLEGRINO (Liter)* (TG)
Liter bottle of San Pellegrino Italian Mineral Water
Pellegrino Grapefruit (can)* (TG)
Pellegrino Lemon (can)* (TG)
12oz Can
Pellegrino Orange (can)* (TG)
12oz Can
PELLEGRINO SPARKLING (500mL)* (TG)
PINEAPPLE JUICE* (TG)
SPRITE (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
TEA (ICED)* (TG)
16oz
TONIC (Ftn)* (TG)
16oz
TO-GO Drinks (Mia)
On The Rocks AVIATION
16oz pre-batched cocktail, serves 4-5 drinks
On The Rocks MAI-TAI
16oz pre-batched cocktail, serves 4-5 drinks
On The Rocks COSMOPOLITAN
16oz pre-batched cocktail, serves 4-5 drinks
On The Rocks MARGARITA
16oz pre-batched cocktail, serves 4-5 drinks
On The Rocks JALAPENO MARGARITA
16oz pre-batched cocktail, serves 4-5 drinks
On The Rocks OLD FASHIONED
16oz pre-batched cocktail, serves 4-5 drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
70 East Main St, Avon, CT 06001