Maxette 451 3rd Ave

review star

No reviews yet

451 3rd Ave

New York, NY 10016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Small Plates

Grilled Sweet Potato

$10.00

Roasted Corn

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

Hot Wings

$15.00

Sauteed Kale

$10.00

Croquetas

Ham Croqueta

$3.00

Kale Croqueta

$3.00

Pepperoni Croqueta

$3.00

Pasta

Vodka Rigatoni

$20.00

Orecchiette

$22.00

Cavatelli

$20.00

Bowls

Avocado Bowl

$15.00

Miami Bowl

$18.00

Farro Bowl

$15.00

Seasons Bowl

$14.00

Salads

Wedge Salad

$17.00

Tropical Salad

$12.00

La Chica Salad

$20.00

Miss Piggy Salad

$21.00

Sandwiches

Burger

$20.00

Cubano

$18.00

Fried Chick Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

Large Plates

Vaca Frita

$28.00

Roasted Pork

$32.00

Steak Frites

$40.00

Chick & Waffle

$26.00

Fries

Maxette Frites

$8.00

Dirty Fries

$10.00

Curried Fries

$12.00

Naked Fries

$6.00

Sides

Mango Salsa Side

$5.00

Tropical Slaw Side

$5.00

Curried Garbanzo Side

$6.00

Rice Side

$3.00

Black Beans Side

$3.00

Breakfast

Oatmeal

$7.00

Granola

$9.00

Breakfast Plate

$14.00

Bacon Egg'n Cheese

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Fried Chick Sando

$14.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Pastries

Classic Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Apple Strudel

$4.00

Guava Bobmolini

$6.00

Maxette Brownie

$5.00

Coffee

Drip

$3.00+

Espresso

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Open Items

Spicy Aioli

Cilantro Garlic Sauce

Butter

Toast

$3.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Brunch

The Maxette Breakast plate

$14.00

Bacon Egg'n Cheese

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Fried Chicken Benny

$16.00

Classic Eggs Benny

$14.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$15.00

Red Wine

Cabernet

$11.00+

Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Malbec

$14.00+

Tempranillo Crianza

$12.00+

Grenache

$16.00+

White Wine

Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Alvarinho

$12.00+

Chardonnay

$14.00+

Gruner Veltliner

$12.00+

Pink Wine

Provence Rose

$11.00+

Gaglioppo Rose

$12.00+

Bubbly

Sparkling Chardonnay

$11.00+

Prosecco

$12.00+

Brut

$16.00+

Cocktails

One Two Punch

$14.00

Hemingway

$14.00

Cribbean Coffee

$14.00

Citra Sip

$14.00

Mamas Mule

$14.00

Mister Spritzer

$14.00

Beer

Sunday Beer

$7.00

Stone IPA

$9.00

6 Point

$9.00

Ketzer

$12.00

Downeast

$10.00

Talea

$14.00

Oxbow

$12.00

Sam Smith

$14.00

Soft Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lyres Dark & Spicy Mocktail

$8.00

Happy Hour

HH Lager

$6.00

HH IPA

$6.00

HH Red Wine

$8.00

HH White Wine

$8.00

HH Rose

$8.00

HH Sparkling

$8.00

HH One Two

$10.00

HH Hemminway

$10.00

HH Caribbean

$10.00

HH Citra

$10.00

HH Mamas Mule

$10.00

HH Mister Spritz

$10.00

HH Coquito Shot

$4.00

Brunch

Bottomless Brunch

$20.00

BB LAGER

BB IPA

BB WHITE WINE

BB RED WINE

BB ROSE

BB SPRITZ

BB MIMOSA

BB BLOODY

CAPPELLETTI SPRITZ

ESPRESSO MARTINI

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

451 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

