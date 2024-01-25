Maxfield's Pancake House 333 W Brown Deer Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
333 W Brown Deer Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
FreshFin - Bayshore - 5734 N. Bayshore Dr.
No Reviews
5734 N. Bayshore Dr. Glendale, WI 53217
View restaurant