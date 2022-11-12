Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

Maximilien

81A Pike Street

Seattle, WA 98101

Popular Items

Flat Iron Frites

Apps

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Three assorted cheeses served with fresh fruits, Spanish almonds, fig jam.

Belgium Frites

Belgium Frites

$7.00

Fries “cornet” with dipping sauce.

Pâté

Pâté

$17.00

Country style pâté with Dijon and house pickles.

Soupe à l’Oignon

Soupe à l’Oignon

$14.00

Caramelized onion soup with croutons and Comté cheese.

Salade Verte au Roquefort

Salade Verte au Roquefort

$12.00

Red leaf, frisée, Watercress, with Roquefort, Dijon vinaigrette.

Seared Foie Gras Frais

Seared Foie Gras Frais

$23.00

Seared Hudson Valley foie gras. Apricot-pear chutney, balsamic reduction, on a butter brioche.

French Baguette

French Baguette

$6.00

Half Baguette and Butter.

WA Bag Fee

WA Bag Fee

$0.08

IF YOU WANT A BAG YOU MUST ADD THIS ITEM. As of January 2021, Washington State adopted a statewide bag ban that adds new requirements for Seattle businesses that use carryout bags. The new bag ban, which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is fully effective as of October 1st, 2021. The goal of the new ban is to reduce pollution in Washington's recycling facilities, waterways, and roadways.

Entrees

Confit de Canard

Confit de Canard

$28.00

Hudson Valley Duck leg confit, french green lentils & skillet potatoes.

Pike Place Market Salad Nicoise with Ahi

Pike Place Market Salad Nicoise with Ahi

$31.00

Ahi Tuna, baby greens, anchovies, olives, green beans, red bell peppers, hard boiled egg,  heirloom tomatoes and artichokes. Dijon vinaigrette.

Halibut

$36.00

Seared Alaskan Halibut, purple cauliflower, baby carrots, asparagus and a Port wine cream sauce.

Tarte Flambee

Tarte Flambee

$22.00

Roasted onions, bacon and cheese baked on a pastry shell. House greens. House greens.

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$34.00

Seared pork tomahawk, garlic butter, demi-glace, mash potatoes and Brussel sprouts.

Scallops

Scallops

$38.00

Seared sea scallops, brown butter, pea puree, green beans and mushrooms.

Flat Iron Frites

Flat Iron Frites

$29.00

Grilled 10oz Flat Iron steak, red wine demi-glace. Hand cut fries and greens.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our food is as spectacular as our view that has made us one of Seattle's most intimate settings for over 30 years. The Chefs at Maximilien cook local ingredients with French techniques. The result is a seasonally changing menu highlighted by such signatures as the wonderful "Duck Confit."

Website

Location

81A Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

