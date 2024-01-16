Maximo Maximo West U
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our cuisine features sophisticated tacos on house made, heirloom corn tortillas; responsibly-sourced meats and produce prepared with practiced technique, both ancient and cutting edge.
Location
6119 Edloe St, West University Place, TX 77005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - West University
No Reviews
5176 Buffalo Speedway Houston, TX 77005
View restaurant
Los Tios Mexican Restaurant - Los Tios - Buffalo Speedway
No Reviews
5192 Buffalo Speedway Houston, TX 77005
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West University Place
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant
More near West University Place