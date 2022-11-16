French
Maxim's 22
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
You’re always welcome here. High or low. For lunch, dinner, or a drink at the end of a long day. There’s brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, and 22 seats at the bar. 22 taps too. We’re relaxed here, and that means you can come in shorts, or a suit. A dress or sneakers. We want you to be comfortable, whether you’re having a Kobe beef hot dog, or a dry aged steak. You’re always welcome here.
322 Northampton St, Forks Township, PA 18042
