Maxine's Cafe 13329 west washington blvd

Basic Breakfast

Basic Breakfast

$10.50

2 eggs, potatoes & toast

2x2x2

$15.95

2 eggs, 2 pieces or bacon or sausage, 2 pancakes, waffle or french toast. Served with fruit or potatoes

Omelettes or Scrambles

Heidi's Ortega Chili

$14.95

Ortega chili's and our choice of cheese

Santa Fe

$15.50

Mexican chorizo, pico de gallo, corn, black beans & jack or chedder cheese.

Venice

$16.95

Chicken, mushrooms, onions, tomato, spinach and swiss cheese.

Avocado or Guacamole

$13.95

Avocado or guacamole and cheese. Served with spanish or chili bean sauce

Auggie's Special

$14.95

Ham or avocado, onions, tomato and cheese. Served with spanish or chili bean sauce

Loren's

$14.95

Pork sausage, avocado, onion, garlic and chedder

Healthy Mama

$15.95

Egg Whites, tomato, avocado, mushroom, broccoli, basil and jack cheese

Famous Garbage

$15.95

Ham or avocado, onions, tomato and cheese. Served with spanish or chili bean sauce

Omelette Your Way

$14.95

Your choice of any 3 items

Greek Scramble

$13.95

3 egg scramble with spinach, feta cheese, olives and onions

Spicy Mama

$15.95

Sweet Treats

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Stack of 3 pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$14.00

French Toast

$12.00

Single Pancake

$4.00

Slice French Toast

$5.00

Peanut Butter Banana Pancakes

$16.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$16.00

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$16.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$14.00

Raspberry Pancakes

$14.00

Strawberry Pancakes

$14.00

Mixed Berry Pancakes

$16.00

Maxine's Specials

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

2 eggs, jack and chedder cheese quesadilla, served with rice beans and guacamole

Chilaquiles

$14.95

2 eggs, tortilla chips, spanish sauce, red onion, feta cheese, sour cream & guacamole. Served with balck beans

Lox Plate

$16.95

Smoked salmon, tomatoes, red onion, capers with bagel and cream cheese

Corned Beef Hash

$16.95

2 eggs, potatoes and toast

Pork Chops & Eggs

$17.95

2 eggs, potatoes and toast

Carne Asada & Eggs

$18.95

2 eggs, potatoes, grilled jalapeno, pico de gallo and corn tortillas

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.95

Spinach tortilla, 2 eggs, bacon or veggie sausage, cheese, onion, cilantro w guac, sour cream and spansih sauce. Served with roasted potatoes

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

2 eggs, your choice of meat, pico de gallo, black beans, guac and cheese. Served with roasted potatoes

Bruce's Sunrise Sandwich

$15.95

2 eggs, bacon, chedder cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, grilled onion and mayo. Served with potatoes

Cyd's Breakfast

$10.95

2 veggie sausage, spinach, oranges and toast.

Eggs Benedict

Traditional Benny

$14.95

Canadian bacon

Veggie Benny

$15.95

Spinach, tomato, avocado

Bomb Benny

$17.95

Bacon, sausage or veggie sausage and avocado

Plant-Based Options

Tofu Scramble

$13.95

Broccoli, tomatoes, spinach & mushrooms (no eggs)

Greek Scramble

$13.95

3 eggs scrambled with spinach, feta, cheese, olives & onions

Veggie Egg White Scramble

$14.95

Mushrooms, bell pepper, spinach, tomatoes, onions & feta cheese

Lean Plate

$14.95

Egg whites, sliced tomatoes, spinach or broccoli. With your choice of chicken breast or beef patty

Cream of Wheat

$6.00

Add mixed berries $5 walnuts & raisins $2

Organic Oatmeal

$7.95

Add mixed berries $5 walnuts & raisins $2

Organic Granola

$9.95

Served with milk or yogurt Add mixed berries $5 walnuts & raisins $2

Small Seasonal Fruit Salad

$6.00

Large Seasonal Fruit Salad

$12.00

Acai Bowl

$13.95

Organic granola, fresh strawberries and banana. Made with almond milk or apple juice

Acai Smoothie

$7.00

Apple juice or almond millk

Spencer's Avocado Toast

$14.00

Smashed avocado with tomatoes, olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper.

Veggie Plate

$16.00

Veggie sausage, avocado, spinach, broccoli and sliced tomatoes.

Sandwiches & Melts

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$12.95

Turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and mustard

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.95

Turkey breast, bacon, avoacdo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and mustard

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and mustard

Veggie Sandwich

$11.95

Avocado, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, jack cheese, mayo and mustard

B.L.T.A.

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on your choice of toast

B.L.T

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Your choice of cheese with sliced tomatoes

Patty Melt

$12.95

Beef or turkey patty with grilled onion and cheese

Tuna Melt

$10.95

Fresh tuna salad with your choice of cheese

Burgers & Burgers

Maxine's Cheeseburger

$10.95

Beef, turkey or veggie patty or chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and mustard with your choice of cheese

Salads & Wraps

Santa Fe Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole and chips served with sweet ranch dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.95

Romaine lettuce, bacon bits, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Greek Salad

$9.95

Roamine lettuce, black olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion and pepperoncinis with basalmic dressing

Cesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomato and croutons with cesar dressing

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, warm goat cheese, croutons, broccoli, carrots, tomato and cucumber with basalmic dressing

Organic Spinach Salad

$11.95

Fresh spinach, avocado, goat cheese, pine nuts and fresh apples with basalmic vinagrette

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo and grilled chicken with a chipotle mayo spread

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$13.50

Roamine lettuce, parmesan, tomato, croutons and chicken breast with cesar dressing

Maxine's Kids Menu

Breakfast of Little Champs

$8.95

1 egg, bacon or sausage and your choice of 4 silver dollar $$$$ pancakes or 1 slice of french toast

Kids Burrito

$7.95

Any 3 items

Kids Oatmeal

$4.00

Kids Cream of Wheat

$4.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Served with potatoes, fruit or fries

Mini Plain Pancakes

$5.95

Mini Variety Pancakes

$7.45

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Add chicken $5

Sides

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Toast

$2.50

Cup of Fruit

$3.00

Sliced Banana

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Plain or Vanilla Yogurt

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Spicy Louisiana Sausage

$5.00

Spicy Chicken Cilantro Sausage

$5.00

Veggie Sausage

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Turkey, Beef or Veggie Patty

$6.00

Ham Steak

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Roasted Potatoes Small

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes Large

$6.00

French Fries Small

$4.00

French Fries Large

$6.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Mixed Berries

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Small Hashbrown

$4.00

Large Hashbrown

$6.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

1 Egg

$2.00

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Soda by the Can

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice Small

$4.00

Fresh Squuezed Orange Juice Large

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice Small

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice Large

$5.00

Apple Juice Small

$3.50

Apple Juice Large

$5.00

Cranberry Juice Small

$3.50

Cranberry Juice Large

$5.00

Epresso

$4.00

OJ

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Juice

$3.50

Bakery

Fresh Baked Muffins

$5.00

Extra Sauces

Spanish Sauce

$1.00

Chil Bean Sauce

$1.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Maple Syrup

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

13329 west washington blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066

