Maxine's Cafe 13329 west washington blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13329 west washington blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nonstop Sushi & Sake Bar - 4025 Del Rey Ave.
No Reviews
4025 Del Rey Ave. Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurant
Firestone Walker Taproom - Venice
No Reviews
3205 Washington Blvd. Marina del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurant