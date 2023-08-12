Lunch Menu

Sandwiches

A1 Peppercorn Panini

$13.99

Thinly sliced roast beef toasted on ciabatta bread with spinach, red onion and provolone cheese dressed with our signature A1 Peppercorn sauce.

Avocado Egg Salad

$9.99

Hard boiled egg, mayonnaise, avocado, seasonings, leaf lettuce, on toasted wheat.

BLT

$10.99

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, wheat.

Catch

$16.99

Fresh sauteed Mahi Mahi (blackened or plain), tomato, red onion, lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, bun.

Cheesesteak

$14.99

Shaved ribeye steak, grilled mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone, french roll.

Chic-O-Phily

$12.99

Shaved chicken breast with mushrooms, onion, green peppers, provolone, french roll.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.99

Chicken breast, mayo, celery, grapes, lettuce, croissant.

Chickwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, bun.

Cubano

$15.49

Oven roasted pork loin, ham, swiss, dijon mustard, pickles, mustard, ciabatta.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Gouda, pepperjack, provolone, swiss, monterey jack, ciabatta.

Ham & Swiss

$10.99

Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, dijon mustard, wheat

Hoosier

$12.99

Panko breaded fried pork loin lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, bun.

Italian

$13.99

Genoa, Pepperoni, Ham, provolone, basil pesto, ciabatta.

Italian Beef

$13.99

Juicy shaved beef dipped in au jus, with giardiniera peppers mix on a toasted french roll.

Kickin' Buffalo

$14.99

Panko breaded fried chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bun.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American, wheat.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.99

Rachel

$13.49

Turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, remoulade, rye.

Reuben

$13.49

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, remoulade, rye.

Roast Beef

$12.99

Roast beef, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, dijon mustard, mayonnaise, wheat.

Turkey Bravo

$13.99

Turkey, applewood bacon, gouda, bravo sauce, avocado, ciabatta.

Turkey Club

$12.99

Turkey, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, wheat.

Turkey Melt

$13.99

Turkey breast, bacon, pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo, avocado, ciabatta.

Vegetarian Cheesesteak

$12.49

Portobello mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions, provolone, french roll.

Wraps

Apple & Blue Cheese Wrap

$13.49

ham, apple, bleu cheese, red onion, mayonnaise, mustard

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.99

chicken, romaine, bbq, ranch, corn, black beans, cheddar

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

chicken, ranch, romaine, hot sauce, cheddar.

Caesar Wrap

$13.99

romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, chicken.

California Turkey Club Wrap

$12.99

Turkey, bacon, tomato, romaine, avocado spread, mayonnaise

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.99

romaine, chicken, bacon, chipotle ranch, cheddar, tomatoes.

Cobb Wrap

$13.99

romaine, egg, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, chicken, bleu cheese dressing.

Greek Wrap

$12.99

roast beef, feta, olives, red onions, spinach, tzatziki sauce.

Hummus & Veggie Wrap

$12.99

hummus, feta, green pepper, red onions, tomatoes.

Italian Chicken Wrap

$13.49

pesto, spinach, chicken, provolone, tomatoes, red onion, olives, balsamic glaze.

Salads

Asian Zing

$12.99

carrots, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, corn, and chicken sauteed in sweet thai chili sauce.

BBQ Salad

$13.99

chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, bbq sauce, ranch and croutons on romaine.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

romaine, parmesan, croutons, and chicken.

Chef Salad

$10.99

carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheddar, ham, turkey, bacon, croutons and egg.

Cobb Salad

$13.99

bacon, hard boiled egg, chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese on romaine.

Greek Salad

$13.99

feta, olives, balsamic glaze, chicken breast, red onion, tomatoes, green peppers on mixed greens.

House Salad

$12.99

carrots, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.

Southwestern Salad

$13.99

tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, black beans, corn, cheddar, avocado and chicken.

Spinach Salad

$12.99

cranberries, roasted red onions, pecans, feta, egg, and bacon on spinach.

Strawberry Salad

$13.49

strawberries, bacon, red onions, feta and egg on spinach.

Waldorf Salad

$13.49

celery, apples, grapes, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, chicken.

You Pick Two

You Pick Two

$12.99

Pick a pair of half sandwich, half salad or bowl of soup for the perfect "You Pick Two" lunch!

A La Carte

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

French Fries

$4.99

Pasta Salad

$4.99

Cup of Daily Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Daily Soup

$5.99

Cup of Weekly Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Weekly Soup

$5.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Chips-Sea Salt

$2.19

Chips-Jalapeno Heat

$2.19

Chips- Mesquite BBQ

$2.19

Chips- Sriracha Honey

$2.19

Chips- Salt & Vinegar

$2.19

Chips- Maui Onion

$2.19

Chips- Funky Fusion

$2.19

Chips- Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt

$2.19

Chips- Sour Cream & Onion

$2.19

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

Coke Zero

$2.19

Sprite

$2.19

Fanta Orange

$2.19

Root Beer

$2.19

Pibb Xtra

$2.19

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.19

Unsweet Tea

$2.19

Sweet Tea

$2.19

Raspberry Tea

$2.19

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.19

Water

Specials

Boscoe Burger

Boscoe Burger

$15.99

8oz of hand pattied seasoned ground beef, topped with our made from scratch Belgian Wheat Aged Cheddar Beer Cheese, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, hand cut and battered onion rings, pickles and a roasted garlic aioli.

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cake

Cupcakes

$2.19

Brownies

Cookies

Dessert Bars

Other Desserts

Gluten Free Items