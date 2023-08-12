Restaurant info

We are a family owned and operated establishment, nestled away in historical downtown Crawfordsville; offering town and the surrounding area with a fresh, healthy, and quick food alternative. We are a bakery and bistro specializing in gourmet and healthy lunch and dinner options, made from scratch soups, award winning desserts, custom cakes, and catering (offsite and onsite). We use only the finest and freshest ingredients to create food that will fill your belly and warm your heart. We offer a clean eating environment safe for gluten free, vegan, vegetarian, and even regular meals. Come and visit - your taste buds will thank you!