Max's Fusion & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
"Asian cuisine re-imagined" At Max's, we take traditional Asian cuisine, reinterpret it to fit modern times. Our concept is centered around the word "different", you will find unique things that we do at Max's.
Location
800 W Whitestone blvd ste B-5, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stiles Switch BBQ - Cedar Park
No Reviews
800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurant
Lucy's Fried Chicken (Cedar Park)
No Reviews
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurant
Van's Damn Tasty Tacos and Ronburguesa's
No Reviews
601 E Whitestone Blvd Suite #500 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurant
Whitestone Brewery
4.8 • 425
601 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste 500, Bldg 5 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cedar Park
More near Cedar Park