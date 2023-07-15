Full Menu

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$10.99

5 large hand-cut and breaded in-house. Served with homemade marinara

6pc Crusties Pizza Rolls

6pc Crusties Pizza Rolls

$10.99

Choose between pepperoni or BBQ chicken. So worth the wait!

10pc Crusties Pizza Rolls

10pc Crusties Pizza Rolls

$16.99

Choose between pepperoni or BBQ chicken. So worth the wait!

Calamari

Calamari

$13.99

Lightly dusted and fried to order. Served with our homemade marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.99+

Choose between our signature hot, sweet Thai chilli or BBQ flavor. Served with homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing

Bruschetta

$9.99

Toasted rustic Italian bread with housemade tomato relish

Bruschetta with Mozzarella

Bruschetta with Mozzarella

$11.99

Toasted rustic Italian bread with housemade tomato relish and mozzarella cheese

Caprese

Caprese

$10.99

Sliced fresh tomato topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Bread With Mozzarella

$6.99
Antipasti Plate

Antipasti Plate

$19.99

Traditional Italian Charcuterie plate of fine Italian cheeses and meats served with a side of seasonal fruit, roasted garlic, and Tuscan olive blend

Basket of French Fries

$4.99

Italian Hushpuppies

$11.99Out of stock

Soup/Salad

Soup of the Day

$7.99

Small Max's Salad

$6.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions, topped with sliced provolone cheese, and sliced salami

Large Max's Salad

$11.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions, topped with sliced provolone cheese, and sliced salami

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce dressed with house traditional, roasted garlic and balsamic Caesar dressing and topped with a blend of shaved fine Italian cheeses and homemade croutons

Greek Salad

$12.99

A mix of iceberg, romaine, and spinach topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and pepperoncini peppers dressed with house vinaigrette

Fruit and Brie Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens with seasonal fruit and berries dressed with house raspberry vinaigrette and topped with a slice of melted brie cheese

Pizza Slice

Slice Cheese Pizza

$2.75

MED Pizza

MED Pizza

$14.99

MED Max's Combination

$22.99

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

MED White Pizza

$21.99

Feta, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, spinach, roasted garlic olive oil, mushrooms, and spices

MED Margherita Pizza

$19.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, housemade sauce, and spices

MED Greek Pizza

$21.99

Mozzarella and feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, red onions and spices, light red pizza sauce

MED Figgy Pizza

$20.99

Sundried figs, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese, honey, and crushed red pepper

MED Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.99

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, and bacon

MED Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple

MED BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, red onion, and pineapple

MED That Fun Guy

$21.99

Mozzarella cheese, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, white truffle aioli, and red crushed pepper

MED RAPpers Delight

$22.99

Garlic Oil, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Gorgonzola Cheese, Arugula, Prosciutto, red crushed pepper & Balsamic glaze

MED Veggie Lovers

$22.99

Mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, cherry tomatoes, black olives, and red pizza sauce

MED Pesto Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, pesto, bacon, red onions, and roasted red peppers

LRG Pizza

LRG Pizza

$17.99

LRG Max's Combination

$26.99

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

LRG White Pizza

$25.99

Feta, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, spinach, roasted garlic olive oil, mushrooms, and spices

LRG Pizza Margherita

$23.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, housemade sauce, and spices

LRG Greek Pizza

$25.99

Mozzarella and feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, red onions and spices, light red pizza sauce

LRG Figgy Pizza

$24.99

Sundried figs, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese, honey, and crushed red pepper

LRG Meat Lovers Pizza

$26.99

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, and bacon

LRG Hawaiian Pizza

$23.99

Mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple

LRG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.99

Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, red onion, and pineapple

LRG That Fun Guy

$25.99

Mozzarella cheese, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, white truffle aioli, and red crushed pepper

LRG RAPpers Delight

$26.99

Garlic Oil, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Gorgonzola Cheese, Arugula, Prosciutto, red crushed pepper & Balsamic glaze

LRG Veggie Lovers

$26.99

Mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, cherry tomatoes, black olives, and red pizza sauce

LRG Pesto Chicken Pizza

$25.99

Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, pesto, bacon, red onions, and roasted red peppers

Stromboli

MED Stromboli

$14.99

LRG Stromboli

$17.99

Calzones

Calzone

$13.99

With mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Served with a side of homemade marinara

Pasta & Entrée's

Pasta

$10.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

Tenderized, hand-breaded and fried chicken breast is served on top of pasta. Finished with marinara & mozzarella cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Fettuccine with house-made Alfredo sauce

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$18.99

Fresh sauté of onions, garlic and baby clams, bacon and spices with your choice of red or white wine clam sauce. Served over linguine

Veal Parmigiana

$18.99

Hand-breaded veal cutlet served on top of pasta, finished with marinara & mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Hand-breaded and fried eggplant served on top of pasta, finished with marinara & mozzarella cheese

Manicotti

$14.99Out of stock

Fresh pasta stuffed with our blend of Italian cheeses topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese

Lasagna

$16.99

Homemade layers of pasta with a blend of Italian meats and cheeses, finished with marinara & mozzarella cheese

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Braised Beef Ravioli

$18.99

Lobster Ravioli

$20.99Out of stock

Veal Special

$27.99Out of stock

Special Pasta

$19.99

Panini

Italian Panini

$11.99

Salami, pepperoni, ham, red onions, provolone cheese, and mayo

Club Panini

$11.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, and mayo

Mediterranean Panini

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, red onions, and pesto

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Keylime Pie

$8.00

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Hershey Bar Cake

$8.00

Dessert of the Day

$8.00

Banana Foster Cheesecake

$8.00

Seasalt & Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice-Cream Sandwich of the Day

$8.00

Limoncello Gelato

$8.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Gelato

$8.00

Pistachio Gelato

$8.00

Amarena Cherry Gelato

$8.00

Coffee Toasted Almond Gelato

$8.00

Gina's Pizelle

$9.99

Biscotti

$1.50

Pannettone

$35.00

KIDS

Kids 2 Slices of Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders with French Fries

$10.99

Sides

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Meatball

$3.00

Bread

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

$2.00

House Vinagrette

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Raspberry Vinagrette

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Romano Cheese

$1.00

Bag of Chips

$1.50

side of Jalapeno Peppers

$1.00

side of Anchovies

$2.00

side of Banana Peppers

$0.50

side of Pesto

$2.00

side of Mayo

$0.50

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Brewed Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso or Americano

$4.00

Double Espresso or Americano

$6.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Roger

$4.00

Sprecher Soda

$3.50

Ask server fr selections. Sprecher Brewery, WI

Fresh Pressed Organic Juice

$4.50

Ask your server what flavors!

Fruit Juice

$2.50

Ask your server what flavors!

Red Bull Energy Drink

$2.99

Bottled Iced Teas

$2.99

Icelandic Water 500 ml

$2.99

Icelandic Water 1L

$4.99

San-Pellegrino 500 ml

$2.99

San-Pellegrino 1L

$4.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

2L Soda

$3.99

Retail

Adult Short Sleeve T's

$19.95

Adult Short Sleeve T's XXL

$21.50

Ladies V-Neck T-Shirt

$20.00

Ladies V-Neck T-Shirt XXL

$21.50

Kid's T's

$15.95

Kid's Hoodie

$19.95

Adult Hoodie

$35.00

Adult Hoodie XXL

$38.00

Ladies Jacket

$45.00

Ladies Jacket XXL

$48.00

Max's Sticker

$1.50

Pint Glass

$4.00

Wine Glass

$4.00

SUBS

Deli Subs

7" Italian

$9.99

12" Italian

$12.99

7" Turkey

$9.99

12" Turkey

$12.99

7" Ham & Cheese

$9.99

12" Ham & Cheese

$12.99

7" Veggie

$9.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, red onions, black olives

12" Veggie

$12.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, red onions, black olives

Parmigiana Subs

7" Sausage & Peppers

$10.99

12" Sausage & Peppers

$14.99

7" Philly Pizza

$10.99

12" Philly Pizza

$14.99

7" Sausage Parmigiana

$10.99

12" Sausage Parmigiana

$14.99

7" Chicken Parmigiana

$10.99

12" Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

7" Veal Parmigiana

$10.99

12" Veal Parmigiana

$14.99

7" Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.99

12" Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

7" Meatball Parmigiana

$10.99

12" Meatball Parmigiana

$14.99

Philly Cheesesteak Subs

7" Ribeye Philly Steak

$10.99

12" Ribeye Philly Steak

$14.99

7" Chicken Philly

$10.99

12" Chicken Philly

$14.99

Chicken Filet Sub

7" Chicken Filet Sub

$10.99

12" Chicken Filet Sub

$13.99

Beer & Wine

Beer DRAFT

Bud Light

$5.00

Pernicious IPA

$7.50

Copperline Amber Ale

$6.50

Peroni

$6.50

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Kitty Hawk Blonde

$7.50

Beer Bottles

Budweiser

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

Samuel Adams Seasonal

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

Bold Rock Apple Cider

$5.50

Blackberry FR Cider

$8.00

Pineapple FR Cider

$8.00

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$6.00

Daycation Session IPA

$5.00

Euphonia Pilsner

$5.50

Sky Blue Kolsch

$5.50

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.00

White Zombie White Ale

$5.50

Dale's Pale Ale

$5.50

Nags Head IPA LC

$6.00

Holy Hand Grenade Stout

$6.50

Samuel Adams Winter Ale

$4.00

Bubbles

Mionetto Prosecco Split

$9.00

Mionetto Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

Mionetto Prosecco 1.5L

$55.00

Segura Viudas, Rose Cava Split

$8.00

Segura Viudas, Rose Bottle

$25.00

Just Peachy

$7.00+

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$120.00

White Wine

Cavaliere Pinot Grigio

$7.50+

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$9.00+

Chevalier Rose

$7.00+

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Hess Chardonnay

$9.00+

Wild Pony White Blend

$12.00+

Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$35.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$38.00

Bramito Chardonnay

$42.00

Vermentino, Litorale

$40.00

Red Wine

Gabbiano Chianti

$10.00+

Col Di Sasso Red Blend

$8.50+

Monferrato Dolcetto

$9.00+

Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$11.00+

181 Noble Vines Merlot

$8.00+

Sterling Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00+

Morton Red Blend SV

$12.00+

Coastal Collage Red Blend SV

$45.00Out of stock

Aglianico, 100% Estate Grown SV

$55.00

The Plank SV

$27.00Out of stock

Trapiche Broquel Malbec

$34.00

Honoro Vera Garnacha

$23.00

Anciano 5-year Reserva Tempranillo Rioja

$30.00

La Forge Estate Merlot

$32.00

Tavernello Rosso

$22.00

Rubio Toscana

$40.00

Al Passo, Toscana

$45.00

Vitiano Rosso Falesco

$29.00

Regaleali Nero D'Avola

$35.00

Poggerino Vendemmia Chianti Classico

$55.00

Tenuta Argentiera 2018, Bolgheri Superiore

$160.00

Upshot Red Wine Blend

$33.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$39.00

Claret Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Three Finger Jack Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Black Stallion Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Caymus Suisun The Walking Fool Red Blend

$65.00

Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Quilt Threadcount Red Blend

$40.00Out of stock

Rebellious, Red Blend

$50.00

The Prisoner Red Wine Blend

$70.00

Heitz Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon 1.5L

$130.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir 1.5L

$120.00