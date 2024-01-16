- Home
Max's of Burlingame Takeout
1250 Old Bayshore Highway
Burlingame, CA 94010
Share Plates and Appetizers
- Mini Reuben
Corned beef or pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island on grilled rye$15.00
- Pulled BBQ Pork Sliders
Arugula and pickled onions$13.00
- Angus Burger Sliders
Bacon jam, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, mustard sauce$13.00
- Turkey Burger Sliders
Bacon jam, grilled onion, shredded lettuce, mustard sauce$13.00
- Russett Potato Skins
With Cheddar, scallions, bacon, chipotle sour cream$10.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
With maple glaze and lemon zest$14.00
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$10.00
- Crispy Fried Calamari
Green beans, lemons and jalapeños, cocktail sauce, and chipotle remoulade$17.50
- Baked Munich Pretzel
White cheese and mustard dip$10.00
- Onion Rings
Ranch dressing$10.00
- App Crab Cakes
Jalapeño slaw, cocktail sauce, and chipotle remoulade$24.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wings
Sprinkled with Danish bleu cheese, with celery sticks, and ranch dressing$16.00
- Baby Potato Latkes
Applesauce, scallions, and sour cream drizzle$11.00
Signature Soups
- Cup Matzoh Ball Soup
Chicken, noodles, carrots, onion, celery, matzo balls$9.00
- Bowl Matzoh Ball Soup
Chicken, noodles, carrots, onion, celery, matzo balls$11.00
- Cup Russian Cabbage$9.00
- Bowl Russian Cabbage$11.00
- Crock of French Onion Soup$10.00
- Quarter of Chicken Matzo ball$15.00
- Quarter of Russian Cabbage$15.00
- Quarter os Clam Chowder$15.00
- Bowl Frech Onion$12.00
Max's Original Sandwiches
- Corned Beef on Rye$20.00
- Pastrami on Rye$20.00
- Corned Beef and Pastrami with Swiss and Coleslaw$21.00
- Turkey and Swiss
Pears, smoked paprika aioli, tomato, arugula, and radish sprouts on sourdough$19.50
- Turkey Club
Smoky bacon, Swiss, lettuce, and tomato with horseradish aioli$20.50
- Big BLT
Smoky bacon, lettuce, and tomato$19.00
- Max's Classic Reuben
Corned beef, pastrami or combo, Swiss, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island grilled on rye bread$21.00
- (Lox) on Plain Bagel
Herbed cream cheese, tomato, red onion, and arugula$22.00
- California Chicken Melt
Cheddar, avocado, and grilled onions$19.50
- Tuna Melt
On sourdough with white Cheddar, avocado, and tomato$19.50
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Barbecue sauce, coleslaw, greens, and pickled onion$19.50
- Philly Cheesesteak
Beef or chicken, pickled peppers, onions, mozzarella, Jack cheeses$19.50
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Swiss, Cheddar, muenster, brie and tomato$18.00
Sides
- French Fries$6.00
- SIDE Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- BBQ Potato Chips$6.00
- Original Coleslaw$6.00
- Original Potato Salad$6.00
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
- Side Arugula Salad$6.00
- Side Kale Caesar Salad$6.00
- SIDE Quinoa Pilaf$6.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Side Kale salad$6.00
- Side Chopped Salad$6.00
- Side Veggies$6.00
- Side Creamy Spinach$6.00
- Side mashed potato$6.00
- Basket Fries$9.00
- Side Smashed potato$6.00
- Side jalapeno slaw$6.00
- turkey Patty$6.00
- Burger Patty$6.00
- Side Tuna$6.00
- Side Bake Potato$6.00
- Side Fruit$6.00
Southwest Fresh Made-to-Order
- Guacamole and Chips$10.00
- Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla Cheddar, Jack, mozzarella cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole$12.00
- Acapulco Shrimp Cocktail
In light tomato juice with scallions, celery, tomato, avocado, and tortilla chips$15.00
- Just Tacos
Your choice of carnitas, shrimp, chicken or battered Pacific cod with avocado, cojita cheese, and salsa, topped with jalapeño slaw and shaved carrots$15.00
- Big Pan of Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips, pinto beans, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, and green onions$19.00
Southwest Main Plates
- Carnitas Crispy
Served with pinto bean stew, red rice, tortillas, guacamole, and salsa$25.00
- Fajitas
Served on a sizzling platter with onions, peppers, and lime, served with pinto bean stew, red rice, tortillas, guacamole, and salsa$22.00
- Tostada Salad
Shredded lettuce with beans, guacamole, salsa, scallions, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeños, and ranch dressing$20.00
Tortilla Wraps
- Vegetable Wrap
Feta cheese, portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, spinach, pesto sauce, and tzatziki on the side$19.00
- Barbecue Pork Wrap
Fork tender barbecue pork, roasted peppers, Cheddar cheese, and shredded romaine lettuce wrapped, extra barbecue sauce on the side$19.00
- Caesar Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, shredded romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, Parmesan cheese, and croutons, extra Caesar dressing on the side$19.00
- Asian Chicken Wrap
Crispy peanut chicken, napa cabbage, Chinese noodles, rice noodles, and peanuts tossed with hoisin dressing, with cilantro and scallions$19.00
Angus Burgers
- The Original Hamburger
On a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mustard sauce$18.00
- Patty Melt on Rye
Classic with Cheddar, grilled onions, and 1000 Island$18.00
- Famous Pastrami Burger
With Swiss cheese, topped with coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, onions, and horseradish aioli$20.00
- Turkey Burger
With lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard sauce$17.50
- ( No Meat)Portobello Mushroom
On a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mustard sauce$17.00
Double Stuffed Baked Potatoes
Bold, Tasty Salads
- Guy's Chicken Salad
Fried chicken breast, peanuts, rice noodles, Chinese noodles, and hoisin dressing, tossed with cilantro, green onions, and sesame seeds$20.00
- Classic Shrimp Louie
Avocado, tomato, hard-boiled egg, diced vegetables, and 1000 Island dressing$23.00
- Tuscan Kale and Quinoa
Feta cheese, cranberries, toasted walnuts, lemon EVOO dressing$18.00
- Grilled Salmon Salad
Quinoa, cherry tomatoes, white corn, fava beans, arugula, white balsamic vinaigrette$25.00
- Fresh Pear Salad
Danish bleu cheese, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, scallions, greens, and raspberry vinaigrette$19.00
- Classic Caesar*
Whole leaf crisp romaine, fresh croutons, Kalamata olives, shaved asiago, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, with our own housemade Caesar dressing$17.00
- Kale Caesar*
Chopped romaine and kale mix, fresh croutons, Kalamata olives, shaved asiago, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, with our own housemade Caesar dressing$17.00
- Turkey Cobb Salad
Danish blue cheese, avocado, tomatoes, mushrooms, bacon, egg, and balsamic vinaigrette$21.00
- Albacorer Tuna Salad
Lettuce mix, fresh chopped vegetables with shaved egg$20.00
- LG Tossed Chopped Salad*
Lettuce mix, freshly chopped vegetables, shaved egg, croutons, choice of dressing$15.00
- NY Nova Lox and Bagel Platter
Cream cheese, Swiss, tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, and hard-boiled egg$25.00
Steak
Fish, Pasta and More
- Planked Maple Glazed Salmon
Crispy smashed rosemary potatoes and fresh vegetables$30.00
- Pan-Seared Salmon
Dijon vinaigrette, quinoa pilaf, arugula, red peppers, cipollini onions, white corn, and shiitake mushrooms$30.00
- Fish & Chips
Coleslaw, chipotle remoulade, and tartar sauce$25.00
- Grilled Tilapia
Creamy cilantro and jalapeño sauce served with red rice and veggies$25.00
- Vermont Cheddar Mac 'N' Cheese
Chunky cut smoked bacon and garlic croutons$21.00
- Jambalaya Fettuccine
Pan-seared chicken, sausage, and shrimp in a Cajun cream sauce with peas, peppers, and onions$29.00
- Wild Mushroom Fettuccine Aglio E Olio
Max's herb mix, garlic, pepper flakes, arugula$21.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Bacon, peas, mushrooms, arugula$22.00
- Fettuccine with Sausage and Shrimp
House demi-glaze, onions, and peppers$26.00
Max's Famous Desserts
- Niagara Falls Cake
Layers of chocolate cake and buttercream icing covered in chocolate ganache with waves of buttercream$11.00
- Ultimate Chocolate Cake
Layers of chocolate cake, bittersweet chocolate and fudge covered in chocolate ganache$11.00
- Double High Carrot Cake
Fluffy, spiced cake filled with raisins, pineapple, walnuts, and coconut layered, topped with creamy cream cheese icing$11.00
- New York Cheesecake
Creamy, smooth, and rich real cream cheese filling in a thick graham cracker crust$11.00
- Dreamy Eclair
Colossal eclair filled with creamy vanilla and chocolate bavarian cream$11.00
- World's Best Fudge Brownie
Chewy, bittersweet chocolate, no nuts$6.00
- Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb baked fresh with a touch of lemon and cinnamon under a crispy rock-sugar lattice top$11.00
- Very Berry Pie
Wild blueberries and marionberries under a crispy rock-sugar lattice top$11.00
- All-American Apple Pie
Mounds of sweet apples baked in flaky crust served room temperature$11.00
- The Whole Key Lime Pie
Tangy and creamy key lime filling on a flaky crust with a thin layer of graham cracker crumbs$13.00
- Chocolate Dipped Macaroon
Each. Chewy coconut macaroon baked to a crunchy golden brown, dipped in chocolate$4.00
- Each Traditional Homemade Rugelach
Light and flaky cream cheese pastry dough with cinnamon-raspberry or cinnamon double chocolate filling$2.50
- 4 Pieces Traditional Homemade Rugelach
Light and flaky cream cheese pastry dough with cinnamon-raspberry or cinnamon double chocolate filling$7.00
- Sour Puss cake$11.00
NA Beverages
DELI
- CORNEDBEEF 1/4$6.00
- PASTRAMI 1/4$6.00
- TURKEY 1/4$6.00
- QT PTATO SALAD$12.00
- PIN POTATO SALAD$6.00
- QT COLESLAW$12.00
- PIN COLESLAW$6.00
- RAISIN ROLLS$0.75
- SOUR ROLSS$0.75
- QT CH LIVER$30.00
- PIN CH LIVER$15.00
- RYE LOAF$12.00
- RYE 1/2 LOAF$6.00
- SOURDOUGH LOAF$12.00
- SOURDOUGH 1/2 LOAF$6.00
- WHEAT LOAF$12.00
- WHEAT 1/2 LOAF
- QT DRESSING$12.00
- PIN DRESSING$6.00
EGGS ANY STYLE
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
1250 Old Bayshore Highway, Burlingame, CA 94010