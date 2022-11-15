Restaurant header imageView gallery

Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd

3,886 Reviews

$$

305 Brook Rd

Richmond, VA 23220

Order Again

Popular Items

Old Fashioned
Steak Frites
French Apple Cake

Beer

Saison

$8.00

Delirium Tremens

$8.00

Aslin IPA

$8.00

Kronenburg

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Wasserhund Gose

$10.00

Solace Lucy Juicy IPA

$8.00

Aslin Lager

$6.00Out of stock

De Halve Man

$8.00

Evolution Sour

$6.50

Chimay GR

$10.00Out of stock

Lindeman's Peach

$10.00

Float 8

$9.00

Weihenstephaner Hefe

$10.00

Weihenstephaner Kristall

$10.00

Westmalle Dubbel

$10.00

Weihenstephaner Helles

$5.00

Weihenstephaner Vitus

$7.00

Weihenstephaner NA

$5.00

Anxo Cider

$7.00

Straffe Tripel

$7.00

Drunken Mornings Stout

$12.00

Lil Hellion

$8.00

Left Hand Nitro Stout

$8.00

Collective Arts IPA

$9.00

Leffe Blonde

$6.00

Bingo Pivo

$8.00

Etienne Dupont Cidre

$26.00

Etienne Dupont Cidre

Pale Fire Saison

$6.00

La Chouffe

$9.00

Duvel Singel

$12.00

Allagash Tripel

$9.50

Bryant' Brite Cider

$6.00

Vedett

$6.00

Evo Exile

$7.00

Stella

$4.00

Aslin Now More Than Ever

$8.00

Aslin Volcano

$6.00

Ardent Pils

$6.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Blue Hawaiin

$12.00

Armaretto Sour

$12.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bee's Knee

$10.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Classic Martini

$12.00

Corpse Reviver

$15.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hanky Panky

$13.00

Keylime Pie Martini

$12.00

Kir Royal

$10.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

NY Sour

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Singapore Sling

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Texas Margarita

$12.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$12.00

French 75

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Vesper

$12.00

Espesso Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

B52

$11.00

French Coffee

$13.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Penicillin

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.25+

Absolut

$7.00+

Absolut Citron

$7.00+Out of stock

Absolut Pepper

$7.00+Out of stock

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00+

AVA

$9.00+Out of stock

Belle Isle

$9.00+

Belle Isle MS

$8.00+

Belvedere

$9.00+

Cirrus

$8.00+Out of stock

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Grey Goose Orange

$9.00+

Kettle One

$9.00+

Stoli

$8.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Well Gin

$5.25+

Aviation

$8.00+Out of stock

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay Saphire

$9.00+

Citadelle

$8.00+

Hayman Old Tom

$9.00+

Hendrick's

$11.00+

Old Tom Ransom

$13.00+

Plymouth

$11.00+

Strange Monkey

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Bontanist

$11.50

Virago Gin

$10.00

Well Rum

$5.25+

Bacardi

$11.00+

Bacardi Superior

$6.50+

Cruzan Coconut

$6.50+

Flor De Cana

$11.00+

Gosling

$7.50+

Goslings 151

$8.50+

Mt. Gay

$7.00+

Plantation 3 Star

$8.00+

Sailor Jerry

$7.50+

Virago

$11.00+

Wray & Nephew

$6.00+

Cruzan Dark

$4.25

Virago Sherry Cask

$14.00

Well Tequila

$5.25+

Casa Amigos Blanco

$14.00+

Altos Anejo

$9.00+

Altos Blanco

$9.00+

Herradura Anejo

$15.00+

Herradura Silver

$13.00+

Vida Mezcal

$10.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$5.25+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Basil Hayden DR

$12.00+

Bushmills

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Dickel BnB

$10.00+Out of stock

Dickel Rye

$8.00+

Elijah Craig

$8.00+

H&S Rye

$13.00+

Hunter & Scott

$11.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.50+

Jameson

$7.50+

Jefferson's Reserve

$11.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Jim Beam Rye

$6.50+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00+

Legent

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$9.50+

Old Cavalier

$15.00

Redbreast 12

$14.00+

Redemption Rye

$8.00+

Reservoir Rye

$21.00+

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Suntory Toki

$8.00+

Tarnished Truth

$9.00+

Virginia Distillery

$12.00

Wasmund's

$9.00+Out of stock

Westland

$18.00+

Whistlepig

$19.00+Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+

Woodford Rye

$8.00+

Four Roses

$9.00

Angel Rye

$18.99Out of stock

Bushmills Black

$8.50

Bowman

$12.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$15.00Out of stock

Woodford Dbl Oak

$14.00

Old Overholt

$9.00

Isaac Bowman

$12.00

Michter's

$14.00

Larceny

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$14.00

Bulleit

$9.00Out of stock

High West AP

$9.00

Gentlemen Jack

$9.00

Old Forester

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$9.00

Straight Edge

$14.00

Reservior

$15.00

Few

$12.00

Balvenie 14 CC

$20.00+

Ardbeg Wb

$22.00+

Chivas Regal

$14.50+

Dalwhinnie Single Malt 15 year

$15.00

Dewars

$10.50+

Gelenlivet 12

$13.00+

Glenmorangie 10

$15.00+

Glenfiddich 18

$14.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$10.00

Glenm. 12 Lasanta

$14.00+

Glenm. 12 Quinta Rubin

$16.00+

Glennfiddich 12

$15.00+

Glennfiddich 14

$14.00

Glennfiddich 18

$36.00+

Highland Park

$14.00

House Scotch/Inver

$5.25

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$48.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00+

Jura

$20.00

Macallan 12

$15.00+

Macallan Double Cask

$16.00

Westland

$14.00

Inver House

$3.00

Lagavulin

$14.00

Glenmorangie 12

$17.00

Glenmorangie 14

$21.00

Absinthe

$11.00

Ancho Reyes

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Aquavit

Averna

$7.50

B&B

$12.00

Baily's Irish Cream

$8.50

Bannana Liquer

Benedictine

$10.00Out of stock

Bols Amaretto

$8.00

Cachaca 51

Campari

$7.50

Canton

Chambord

$9.00

Chartreause Yellow

Chartreuase Green

Cherry Herring

Cointreau

Creme De Cacao

Creme De Cassis

Creme De Menthe

Cynar

$11.00

Disarrono Amaretto

$9.00

Drambuie

E&J Brandy

$5.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fireball

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy

Jager

Kahlua

$8.00

Luxardo

Macchu Pisco

Ouzo

Pama

Peachtree

Pernod

$13.00

Pimms

Remy Martin

$12.00

Remy Martin 1738

$14.00

Rothman Violet

Sambuca

$8.00

Slivovitz

Solerno

St Elizabeth

St Germain

St Remy Brandy

$5.00

Strega

Triple Sec

Liqour 43

$8.00

Lairds

$8.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Amaro Averna

$14.00

Amaro Sfumato

$10.00

Hennesy

$14.00+

Remy Trecet

$25.00

St Remy Brandy

$8.00

Remy Vsop

$10.00

Remy 1738

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Fiji Water

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Refill

House Shrub

$6.00

Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Carafe OJ

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Lavendula

$12.00

Beehive

$14.00

Always Be Drunk

$12.00

Industry Sour

$14.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00Out of stock

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Casablanca

$14.00

Blue Cheese Martini

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Raspberry Sherbet Martini

$13.00

Honeydew Martini

$14.00

Sarparita

$14.00

Temps De Cerises

$12.00

Riding Shotgun

$14.00

Fall OF

$15.00

Wine Bottles

AF Collet Art Deco

$54.00

AF Les Callioux

AF Les Callioux

$75.00

AF Chateau Palmer

$200.00

AF Arterberry Maresh

$75.00

AF D66

$46.00

AF Westside Crossing

$45.00

La Chevaliere

$40.00

Route Stock

$50.00

Stag's Leap

$120.00

Chateau Palmer

$399.00

Roche De Bellene

$64.00Out of stock

Los Osos

$41.00

Pierre Jean Villa

$89.00

Paul Buisse Cab Franc

$41.00

Cherries & Rainbows

$41.00

Caymus

$215.00

Chateau Bellevue

$45.00

Domaine Gouron

$55.00

Erath

$60.00

Maison Chanzy

$87.00

La Fon du Berger

$63.00Out of stock

Leydet-Valentin

$130.00Out of stock

Andrew Will Champoux

$210.00

Vieux Lazaret

$61.00

Crocus

$50.00

Woolpack

$40.00

Grey Slate Riesling

$40.00

Disznoko

$42.00

Petite Parcelle

$40.00

Vincent Et Tania

$54.00

La Silicieuse

$63.00

Rochers Reserve

$80.00

Pierre Sparr

$45.00

Claude Branger

$36.00

Louis Michel & Fils

$90.00

Ancient Peaks SB

$36.00

Merryvale

$83.00

Famille Guegen

$46.00

Domaine Pfister

$73.00

Houchart

$41.00

Moncalvina

$36.00

Domaine Chatelain

$63.00

Les Jamelles

$36.00

Diora

$45.00

H Bourgeious

$45.00Out of stock

Pol Clement

$28.00Out of stock

Wild Miss

$43.00

Luminescence

$36.00

Veuve Clicquot

$50.00

Waris Et Filles

$100.00Out of stock

Mimosa Special

$30.00

Rose Collet

$110.00

Premier Collet

$92.00

Wine By the Glass

Luminescence (Sparkling White)

$8.00

La Chevaliere (Pinot Noir)

$11.00

Pierre Sparr (Pinot Gris)

$10.00

Famille Guegen (Chardonnay)

$12.00

Wool Pack (Sauv Blanc)

$11.00

Crocus (Malbec)

$12.00

RouteStock (Cab Sav)

$15.00

Les Jamelles (Rose)

$8.00

Dr Loosen (Reisling)

$11.00

Pol Clement (S Rose)

$8.00Out of stock

Wild Miss (S Rose)

$12.00

Cherries & Rainbows (Red Blend)

$13.00

Le Fils Des Gras (Pinot Gris)

$10.00

Diora (Rose)

$12.00

Centorri (Moscato)

$9.00

Bellevue (Bordeaux)

$13.00

Houchart (White Provence)

$14.00

Paul Buisse (Cab Franc)

$13.00

Fonseca (Port)

$12.00

Sandeman (Port)

$12.00

Blackboard (Merlot)

$12.00

Belle Jardin

$7.50

Croft Pink

$12.00

HH Red

$5.00

HH White

$5.00

Fruits De Mer

Big Island Pearls, Chesapeake Bay.

Raw Oysters

$14.00+

Fruits De Mer

Roasted Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$16.00

Fruits De Mer

Baked Herb Parmesan

$16.00

Hors D'oeuveres

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.00

Giant pretzel, honey mustard. Add beer Cheese.

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

two seasonal meats & cheeses, housemade jam, dried fruit, pickled veggies, crostini.

Cheese Plate

$20.00

Two seasonal cheeses, housemade jam, dried fruit, crostini.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

tempura battered, cajun remoulade.

Escargot

Escargot

$12.00

d'hotel butter, accompanied with crostini.

Filet Mignon Sliders

$16.00

filet tips, bleu cheese sauce, horseradish cream, bakery roll.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Carmelized onions, crostini, aged gruyere.

Max's Poutine

$13.00

pommes frites, lardons, demi glace, mornay cheese sauce.

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$12.00

arborio rice, english peas, roasted mushrooms, parmesan.

Proscuitto Deviled Eggs

Proscuitto Deviled Eggs

$12.00

prosciutto, dijon, mayo

Pawcuterie Board

$7.00

Baked Oysters

$18.00

Salads

Kale Caesar

$7.00+

kale, croutons, shaved parmesan, classic caesar dressing.

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$6.00+

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, radish and choice of dressing.

Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

$7.00+

poached pear, arugula, red onion, cranberry, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.

Dinner Entrees

Basque Mussels

$15.00
Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$33.00

red wine braise, pommes puree, roasted mushroom, glazed carrots, blueberry port demi.

Dijon Crusted Salmon

Dijon Crusted Salmon

$33.00

herb dijon crusted salmon, peppercorn beurre blanc, herb rice pilau, hericots vert.

Filet Mignon

$45.00Out of stock

Hand cut, 7oz, bleu cheese sauce, lardon, roasted tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, pommes puree. Add egg or shrimp.

Grilled Duroc Pork Chop

Grilled Duroc Pork Chop

$33.00

bone-in pork chop, pommes puree, crispy Brussel sprouts w/lardon, golden apple and raisin chutney.

Impossible W/out

$28.00

Impossible W/Cheese

$28.00
Maple Leaf Farms Duck Breast

Maple Leaf Farms Duck Breast

$33.00

Pan seared to order, haricots verts, pommes puree, cranberry-bourbon glaze.

Roasted Ashley Farms Chicken

Roasted Ashley Farms Chicken

$27.00

bone-in chicken breast, mushroom risotto, wilted spinach, chicken demi-glace.

Seared Sea Scallops

$35.00

Roasted mushroom risotto, spinach and tomato, basque red pepper sauce, garnished with chives.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00Out of stock

Blackened jumbo shrimp, byrd's mill grits, basque red pepper sauce, chives.

Steak Frites

$42.00

12 oz certified angus New York strip, d'hotel butter, steak sauce, pommes frites.

Steak House Burger

$17.00

7oz. brisket blend, cooked to order with gruyere, bacon, crispy fried onion, house made steak sauce aioli, pommes frites. Add egg.

Truffle Mac & Cheese

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$17.00

penne pasta, mornay cheese, hint of truffle. Add roasted mushrooms, shrimp, chicken or filet tips.

Waterzooi

Waterzooi

$34.00

Seared catch of the day, lump crab, diced potatoes, carrots, leeks, lobster-brandy cream sauce.

White Wine Moules

$15.00

Pasta DanBryan

$28.00Out of stock

Sides

Crispy Brussels w/ Lardon

$6.00

Sides

Haricots Vert

$6.00

Sides

Pomme Frites

$6.00

Sides

Pommes Puree

$6.00

Sides

Side Mac Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Strawberry Shortbread

$8.00Out of stock

Poached Pear & Lemon Cake

$8.00

Double Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

French Apple Cake

$8.00

A la mode 1 Scoop

$2.00

A La Mode 2 Scoop

$6.00

Fruits De Mer

Raw Oysters

$14.00+

Fruits De Mer

Roasted Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$20.00

Fruits De Mer

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chic French-Belgian brasserie overlooking the Art's District. Great for special occasion, date night, brunch, solo diners, happy hour and for travelers. Woman chef and owner. We use classic techniques w/ modern style using our love of European cuisines. Homemade desserts, soups, sauces, fresh salads, mussels, local raw oysters, craft cocktails, an extensive wine list, private dining, local beers, local beers, and patio dining. Near VCU, the Convention Center, The National, The November Theater, Historic Maggie Walker Plaza, the Historic Hippodrome, Quirk, Graduate Hotel, Linden Row Inn! Private Dining available for lunch. Free valet parking. Great Service. Large parties welcome. An RVA Hospitality Restaurant. Locally Owned. Female Owned. SWaM Certified Small Business.

Location

305 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery
Max's on Broad image
Max's on Broad image
Max's on Broad image

