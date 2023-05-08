Restaurant header imageView gallery

Max's South Seas Hideaway

1,115 Reviews

$

58 Ionia Avenue SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$26.00

sushi rice, wakame, avocado mash, pickled carrot, shallot, pickled radish, furikake, poke sauce, choice of raw ahi tuna or salmon, roasted mushrooms or tofu

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

graham cracker crust, whipped cream, key lime caviar

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$18.00

jumbo lump crab and cream cheese filling, crispy wonton, furikake, green onion, lemongrass chili sauce

FOOD

Small Plates

Pu Pu Platter

$34.00

3 huli ribs, 3 smoked chicken wings, 3 chicken satay, 2 vegetable spring rolls, 2 crab rangoon

Pimento Dip

$12.00

sharp cheddar, cream cheese, pimento, garlic, romano, green onion, grilled focaccia

Smoked Wings

$16.00

house smoked chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. volcano=spicy! or huli=hawaiian BBQ or jamaican jerk rub

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.00

soy yuzu marinade, thai peanut sauce

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$9.00

seasonal vegetables, lemongrass chili sauce

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$18.00

jumbo lump crab and cream cheese filling, crispy wonton, furikake, green onion, lemongrass chili sauce

Sticky Shrimp

$17.00

crispy fried shrimp, sticky gochujang sauce, cucumber relish

Sticky Cauliflower

$13.00

crispy fried cauliflower, sticky gochujang sauce, cucumber relish

Green Curry Hummus

$16.00

roasted cauliflower, peppadew peppers, blistered tomato, gremolata, fried naan bites

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, ginger dressing

Waffle Fry Nachos

Waffle Fry Nachos

$17.00

House cheese sauce, pickled red onion, jalapenos, cilantro, avocado ranch, choice of jerk chicken, pulled pork, chorizo, or add vegan chorizo +$2

Sushi

California Roll

California Roll

$17.00

jumbo lump crab, cucumber, avocado, furikake, wasabi mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$16.00

cucumber, avocado, tobiko, tempura crunch, volcano sauce, sweet soy

Futomaki

Futomaki

$14.00

pickled radish, cucumber, avocado, wakame, tofu, pickled carrot, sweet soy

Musubi Roll

Musubi Roll

$14.00

fried spam, pickled carrot, furikake, volcano sauce, sweet soy

Large Plates

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$34.00

Grilled baby bok choy, heirloom carrots, Umami Sauce, Citrus supremes, citrus sesame vinaigrette, Crushed peanuts

South Seas Salad

$24.00

seared tuna, mixed greens, rice noodles, carrot, cilantro, cucumber, togarashi spiced almonds, chow mein noodle, edamame, orgeat chili dressing

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$26.00

sushi rice, wakame, avocado mash, pickled carrot, shallot, pickled radish, furikake, poke sauce, choice of raw ahi tuna or salmon, roasted mushrooms or tofu

Jerk Chicken Thigh

$20.00

smoked bone-in chicken thigh, jasmine rice, broccolini, heirloom carrot & cherry tomato, green curry hummus, micro greens, smoked tomato vinaigrette

Fried Chicken ENTREE

Fried Chicken ENTREE

$24.00

fried chicken thigh, smoked pineapple honey mustard, house mac & cheese

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$24.00

black garlic marinated chicken thigh, seasonal vegetables, rice noodles, peanut sauce

Max's Loco Moco

Max's Loco Moco

$28.00

Jasmine rice topped with a smash patty, IPA braised beef, brown gravy, carrot, cabbage, peppers, onions, tomato, fried egg, chimichurri

Bulgogi Beef

Bulgogi Beef

$30.00

marinated ribeye, pebble creek mushrooms, cabbage, brussels sprouts, carrots, peppers, onions, jasmine rice, sesame seeds

Shamen Ramen

$36.00

Vietnamese braised tri-tip, house vegetables, broccolini, Pebble Creek mushrooms, cilantro, crushed peanuts, spicy hoisin sauce

Huli Huli Ribs

$29.00

slow-smoked st. louis style pork ribs, hawaiian BBQ, steak fries

Korean Poutine

$27.00

seasoned steak fries, cheese curds, sauteed sirloin, kimchi, cilantro, bulgogi sauce, American cheese, jalapeno, bang sauce, fried egg

Vegan Curried Vegetable Bowl

Vegan Curried Vegetable Bowl

$18.00

cauliflower, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, chickpeas, sushi rice, green coconut curry, cashew

Vegan Noodle Bowl

Vegan Noodle Bowl

$20.00

roasted mushrooms, crispy tofu, fall vegetables, rice noodles, umamibombi sauce

Handhelds

Max's Veggie Burger

$18.00

impossible tandoori patty, green curry hummus, tzatziki, LTO, peppadew peppers, waffle fries

Max's Hideaway Burger #3

Max's Hideaway Burger #3

$18.00

smash style prime beef patty, seared pork belly, gorgonzola, black garlic mayo, tomato jam, LTO, Hawaiian bun, waffle fries

Kim's "Chi" Steak

Kim's "Chi" Steak

$18.00

tiki style cheese steak sandwich, marinated ribeye, house made kimchi, american cheese, bang sauce, shallot & cilantro, hoagie bun, waffle fries

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

dusted and fried shrimp, kimchi remoulade, volcano sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, ciabatta bun, waffle fries

Sides

Steak Fries

$9.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$9.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00
House Made Kimchi

House Made Kimchi

$6.00

Roasted Heirloom Carrots

$9.00
Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$8.00

Elote Corn Salad

$9.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$8.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Focaccia Bread

$4.00

Naan Bread

$4.00
Add Tofu

Add Tofu

$4.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Sauteed Shrimp

$12.00

Add Fried Shrimp

$12.00
Add Spam

Add Spam

$6.00

Add Pulled Pork

$8.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Chorizo

$8.00

Add Vegan Chorizo

$9.00

Desserts

Island Bread Pudding #2

$12.00

pina colada bread, coconut pineapple pudding, rum caramel, chantilly cream, toasted coconut

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

graham cracker crust, whipped cream, key lime caviar

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.00

rotating house made selection

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Skewers

$9.00

four marinated chicken thighs on a stick, waffle fries

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

waffle fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

three cheese house blend, roasted poblano peppers

Kids Sushi Roll

Kids Sushi Roll

$9.00

carrot, avocado, cucumber

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

three cheese house blend, chips

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

DRINKS

Cocktails TO GO 8oz

Introducing Max's Canned Cocktails! Prepared to order and canned in house by our brilliant bartenders. *Contains alcohol. Valid ID required for pickup.
CAN Angostura Colada

CAN Angostura Colada

$13.00

a contemporary classic created by zac overman, this drink takes loads of angostura bitters and pot still Jamaican rum and wraps them in a friendly fluffy cocoanut blanket

CAN Araki's Mana

$11.00

CAN Atomic Swizzle

$12.00
CAN Blue Hawaiian

CAN Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

invented by the legendary harry yee of the Hawaiian hotel, Waikiki 1957 the classic , resplendent in blue, will have you longing for distant shores. pineapple , lemon, vodka, house coconut cream, and blue stuff

CAN Bourbon Special

CAN Bourbon Special

$9.00

a refreshing , yet characterful exploration with lime, ginger beer and falernum. as served in the 50's at Steve crane's kon-tiki

CAN Corn N Oil

$14.00

CAN El Chicon

$14.00

CAN Hana's Revenge

$14.00

CAN Henry's Baby

$15.00
CAN Jet Pilot

CAN Jet Pilot

$14.00

a tiki flourished during the jet age, this classic was created to honor these new heroes of aviation. this 1950's version from the luau in Beverly hills will fuel your tanks with citrus, spices and a blend of rums.

CAN Jungle Bird

CAN Jungle Bird

$12.00

hear its mysterious call from deep within the jungle! a drink created in Kuala lumpur that has found great popularity coast to coast in saloons of all stripes, rich Jamaican rum, pineapple and lime meet the Italian icon Campari

CAN Mai Tai

CAN Mai Tai

$14.00

the great pantheon of exotic cocktails from the golden age, one stands as the most iconic of the era. this elegant classic is made with lime, orgeat , demerara sugar and orange curaco, and our special house blend of perfectly balanced rums.

CAN Max's Barrel O' Rum

CAN Max's Barrel O' Rum

$13.00

all great tiki bars should have a house rum barrel, and ours is filled with loads of full-bodies rums from around the world, some lime and pineapple , and a few secrets that even our bar tenders don't know

CAN Navy Grog

CAN Navy Grog

$14.00

a rich hearty hoist, this mighty grog combines lashings of rum with lime and grapefruit juice, bonded with complex allspice, be careful with this concoction or you'll end up below decks

CAN Pearl Diver

CAN Pearl Diver

$13.00

a delightfully different diversion, you'll find all your favorite tiki flavors of rum ,citrus ,and spices made smooth and rich with addition of honey and cream.

CAN Pina Colada

CAN Pina Colada

$9.00

the classic combination of rum pineapple and coconut

CAN Planters Punch

CAN Planters Punch

$15.00

where it all began- the heart of the exotic cocktail as enjoyed for centuries in Jamaica. one of sour(lime juice), two of sweet(demerara sugar), three of strong(fine Jamaican rum), and four of weak(some ice) plus spice to make it nice (allspice and bitters)

CAN Puka Punch

CAN Puka Punch

$16.00

this eleven ingredient masterpiece is from the world famous tiki-ti in los Angeles . discover why its so popular when you drink this blend of rums, lime, orange, honey, pineapple passionfruit, falernum bitters and mint

CAN Painkiller

CAN Painkiller

$15.00

Direct from the British virgin islands comes this addictively popular favorite with pussers original British royal navy rum, pineapple, orange,coconut cream and nutmeg.

4 PACK CANS Painkiller

4 PACK CANS Painkiller

$56.00
CAN Saturn

CAN Saturn

$11.00

this beauty runs rings around the competition! London dry gin with fresh lemons, passion fruit , falernum and orgeat; served on the stem

CAN Pupule

CAN Pupule

$13.00

this well spiced delight is one of dons earliest drinks from his Hollywood outpost, and since its rediscovery by beachbum berry, has been lauded as one of the forgotten classics. brought to life with rum, allspice, cinnamon ,vanilla, lime and orange.

CAN Rum Runner

$16.00
CAN Shanghai Honeymoon

CAN Shanghai Honeymoon

$13.00

A marvelous marriage begins in a glass filled with citrus,apricot, two rums, and this is made memorable with five-spice honey.

CAN Sidewingers Fang

CAN Sidewingers Fang

$15.00

delightfully tart and juicy featuring lime, orange, and passion fruit and a unique rum out of newfoundland

CAN Tradewinds

CAN Tradewinds

$13.00

If the wind is right you can sail away and find tranquility with this Jamaican drink from the 1970's. two rums , lemon ,house coconut cream and apricot.

CAN Zombie

CAN Zombie

$16.00

Donn the beachcombers most famous(and lethal) concoctions, the zombie deftly balances lime and grapefruit juices, island spices, a touch of absinthe , and an arsenal of rums to a potent yet delightful effect. Limit two per person(for your own safety)

N/A Beverages

BRIX Cola

$2.75

Locally produced soda

BRIX Diet Cola

$2.75

Locally produced soda

BRIX Lemon Lime

$2.75

Locally produced soda

BRIX Ginger Beer

$2.75

Locally produced soda

Rum Tasting Kits

Love rum and want to learn more about it? Pick up a tasting kit! Each kit comes with a variety of rums as well as a code for a virtual tasting with expert(s) from around the world. Each kit contains more information regarding the date and time for the training, as well as a detail of each rum included.

Clairin Rum Tasting (4 x 2oz samples)

$50.00

Four tasty expressions from influential Haitian producer, Clairin- brand new in the market. Zoom tasting session has passed on this package, but you can still enjoy them at your leisure!

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Experience Max’s South Seas Hideaway, a world-class tiki bar and restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids.

Website

Location

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
Max's South Seas Hideaway image
Max's South Seas Hideaway image
Max's South Seas Hideaway image
Max's South Seas Hideaway image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pochis Sweet Designs
orange starNo Reviews
44 IONIA SW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
one.twenty.three
orange star4.6 • 212
123 Ionia Ave SW Grand Rapids, MI 49507
View restaurantnext
Beacon Corner Bar
orange starNo Reviews
38 Fulton St W Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
San Chez Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
38 W Fulton St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Social House - Grand Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
25 Ottawa Ave SW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Barrio - Grand Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
37 Ottawa Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston