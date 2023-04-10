Restaurant header imageView gallery

Max's Wine Dive - Washington

4720 Washington Ave.

Ste. B

Houston, TX 77007

Popular Items

Southern Fried Chicken GF
Cracklin' Chicken
MAX 'n Cheese


Wine Dive Snacks

Cheese Board

$19.00
Crispy Deviled Eggs

Crispy Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.

MAX 'n Cheese

MAX 'n Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta in provologne, gruyere, grano padano, and white cheddar cheese sauce with crispy breadcrumbs.

Warm Brussels Sprout

Warm Brussels Sprout

$12.00

General tso's sauce, chili flake, scallion

TG BBQ Wings

$11.00

TG Chipotle Honey Vaquero Sliders

$12.00

Salads & Sides

Chicken & Champagne Cobb Salad

Chicken & Champagne Cobb Salad

$17.00

Fried chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, blue cheese, tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, champagne vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, parmigiano-reggiano

SD Collard Greens

$6.00

Side Sprouts

$6.00

SD Fries

$7.00

SD Grits

$7.00

SD Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

SD Max 'n Cheese

$8.00

SD Petite Caesar

$7.00

SD Petite House Salad

$7.00

SD Truffle Frites

$10.00

ToGo SD Broccolini

$8.00

TG B&G Fries

$10.00

TG SD Asparagus

$8.00

Mains

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$24.00

Jalapeño-buttermilk marinade, home fries, collard greens, Texas toast, chipotle honey or hot sauce upon request.

Southern Fried Chicken GF

$24.00
The "Hot Chick" Sandwich

The "Hot Chick" Sandwich

$15.00

MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries

H-Town Hot Fried Chicken

H-Town Hot Fried Chicken

$24.00

3 Pieces if Jalapeño Buttermilk Fried Chicken dipped in hot cayenne butter and MAX'S signature spice blend. Served with Kale Slaw, Fries, House Pickles, and Texas Toast

Chicken Fried Lobster Tail

Chicken Fried Lobster Tail

$50.99

A deep fried 7oz. lobster tail, with mashed potatoes, collard greens, and Texas toast, served with a lemon-butter sauce

Cracklin' Chicken

Cracklin' Chicken

$24.00

Oven roasted chicken breast & thigh with thyme, seasonal mushroom risotto, chicken jus.

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Jalapeño-buttermilk marinated chicken, belgium style waffle, maple syrup, powdered sugar

Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$17.00

Sourdough bread, applewood-smoked bacon, MAX'S cheese blend, bibb lettuce, tomatoes, garlic aioli, truffle fries.

MAX'S Signature Burger

MAX'S Signature Burger

$17.00

All beef short rib, brisket & chuck patty, challah bun, garlic aioli, american cheese, bibb lettuce, hothouse tomato, red onion, pickles served with french fries.

Blackened Salmon

$25.00

Blackened Salmon served with asparagus, green onion rice pilaf, and creole piquant butter.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Applewood-smoked bacon, scallions, parsley & jalapeño-cheddar grits in a spicy fennel butter broth, topped with a poached egg, grilled sourdough.

Patriot Burger

Patriot Burger

$17.00

double smashed patties, jalapeno mustard, tomato jam, swiss and american cheese, pickles, lettuce, brioche bun, served with Fries $5 from the sale of each Patriot Burger will be donated to HOUSTONHONOR.COM to purchase remembrance wreaths for veterans' graves during this holiday season.

Seafood Linguini Pasta

$27.00

To Go Braised Short Rib

$29.00

Desserts

TG Big Ass Brownie

$11.00

TG Red Velvet Oreos

$11.00

TG Seasonal Bread Pudding

$12.00

TG Cake In A Glass

$11.00Out of stock

TG Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Max’s Wine Dive, we’re all about bringing “gourmet comfort food” to our guests alongside a constantly curated selection of wines from around the world, some of which cannot be found anywhere else, all served with a down-to-earth, rock-n-roll style. A wine bar that’s fun, funky, eclectic and a complete juxtaposition that captures the qualities of a casual, industrial feel with a top-notch food and wine program. Max’s Wine Dive appeals to diners who are hungry for all the rich flavors of fine dining without the stodginess that often accompanies a “fine-dining” experience. Fried Chicken and Champagne? Why the hell not?!

Location

4720 Washington Ave., Ste. B, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

