Max's Eatery
38 W King St
Lancaster, PA 17603
THANKSGIVING SIDES (11/23 ONLY)
Ham & Cheese Frittata - SM
Ham & Cheese Frittata - LG
Veggie Frittata - SM
Veggie Frittata - LG
Mac & Cheese - SM
Mac & Cheese - LG
Brussels Sprouts - SM
Brussels Sprouts - LG
Sweet Potato Casserole - SM
Sweet Potato Casserole - LG
Mashed Potatoes - SM
Mashed Potatoes - LG
Corn Casserole - SM
Corn Casserole - LG
Cranberry Sauce - 1/2 PINT
Cranberry Sauce - FULL PINT
Fresh Biscuits - 2 CT
Fresh Biscuits - 6 CT
THANKSGIVING MIXERS (11/23 ONLY)
SPECIALS
Brunch Me So Hard
Max's Waffles
Golden Waffles with Butter and Syrup
Chicken & Waffles
crispy fried chicken tenders atop a Max's waffle, with scallions and a side of hot black pepper syrup
Buffalo Chicken Waffle
crispy chicken atop a Max's waffle with scallions and sides of buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Biscuits & Gravy
Flaky Biscuits served with house made Sausage Gravy - add an egg if you know what's what.
The Steadie Eddie
Eggs as you like, bacon, choice of tots/fries/onion rings, and white or wheat toast.
Sweet Potato Hash
roasted sweet potatoes with local veggies, spinach, cilantro and a splash of salsa verde.... add an egg if ya dig!
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sando
2 fried eggs with bacon and american cheese on a butter grilled telera roll and your choice of a side
Burrito Jefe
hot sausage and caramelized onions with fresh eggs, crispy tots and queso fresco. with a side of house roasted salsa verde
Custom Omelet
It Starts with the Eggs, a couple of Farm Fresh ones at that.. add some meat, some veggies and some cheese. Pick your tots or fries. Enjoy!
SHARABLES! SALADS! SOUPS!
Feeling Cheesy
Crispy Tots, Fries or Onion Rings with bacon bits, scallions and our cheesey mornay sauce
O'Dip
creamy french onion dip with kettle chips, carrots and celery for dippin'
Onion Rings
crispy breaded onion rings with a side of our spicy mary rose dipping sauce
Max's Caesar
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano reggiano, garlic pretzel croutons, hard boiled egg
The Big Wedgie Salad
A half a head of crispy iceberg lettuce with fresh tomatoes, crispy shallots, real bacon bits and blue cheese
Smash Burger Salad
Large House Salad
Soup Of The Day
give us a call and ask about what tasty seasonal soup that we are offering at the moment!
Tomato Bisque
Creamy Tomato Love
Burgers & Sandos
Single Smash Burger
Our always fresh, custom burger blend with LTOP, on an Alfred and Sam's roll. a proper burger at a proper price
Double Burger
when 1 burger just wont cut it, but you are watching carb intake...
Triple Burger
we applaud your enthusiasm
Veggie Burger
a veggie-packed patty on a toasted Alfred and Sam's roll, with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Patty Melt
our smashburger layered with swiss cheese, connor sauce, fresh sliced tomato and caramelized onions on a butter grilled telera roll
Veggie Patty Melt
a grilled veggie-packed patty on a toasted telera roll with Connor sauce, swiss cheese and caramelized onions
Cheeseburger Sub
Choose between our smash burger or our veggie patty, with herb mayo, american cheese, shaved lettuce and diced onion
Quick Cluck
grilled chicken with cheddar, bacon mayo, banana peppers and fresh tomato on a butter grilled telera roll
Grilled Cheese Situation
butter grilled white or whole grain bread with bacon, fresh tomato slices and american cheese
The Buford Van Stomm Brunch Sando
an ultimate brunch sando with a breakfast sausage studded smash burger, an american cheese omelet and crispy onion rings between 2 pieces of butter grilled white or wheat toast.
BLT Sando
Max's Favorites
Maxaroni & Cheese Meal
Creamy Mac and Cheese with Toasted Ritz Cracker Crumbs, a side of Market Veggies and a Small Side Salad
Big Kid Chicken 'Toes'
We know that grown-ups sometimes just need a great, big, kid's meal . . . so here you go kiddo. Enjoy! Crispy breaded chicken tenders and a heaping helping of crispy tots, fries or onion rings
BBQ Burnt Ends
Mifflin Smoked Pork Belly, House BBQ sauce, Butter Griddled Cornbread topped with a Fresh Summer Corn Relish
MAX'S CHALLENGE
Sides
Tater Tots
golden, crispy nuggets of potato love. can also be referred to as Titter Tots
Fries
Seasoned, Krinkle Cut Fries
Onion Rings
crispy, golden onion wonderful
A Single Egg
Applesauce
Bacon
Biscuit and Jam
breakfast sausage
Market veg
sautéed fresh, seasonal veggies
Side Caesar Salad
Side Grilled Chicken
Side House Salad
Side of Mac N Cheese
a small portion of our creamy mac and cheese
Side Slaw
Side of Bacon Mayo
Side of BBQ
Side of Blue Cheese Crumbles
Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Side of Connor Sauce
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Mary Rose
Side of Mayo
Side of Ranch
Side of Sour Cream
Sweets & Treats
Max's Market
2 Waffles (Heat at Home)
Buttermilk Biscuits (2)
Sausage Gravy Pint (Heat at Home)
Sausage Gravy Quart (Heat at Home)
Max's Cheezy Mornay Sauce Pint (Heat at Home)
Pint of SOUP - Tomato (Heat at Home)
Quart of SOUP - Tomato (Heat at Home)
a quart of our creamy tomato bisque
N/A DRINKS & SHAKES
Soda Pop
Pop goes the weasel and the weasel goes pop (coca cola product)
Arnold Palmer N\A
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Floats
Hi Ho Silver
Hot Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Not the hot one in a mug, but in a cup and over ice
Juice
Lemonade
Sweet, tart and damn delicious
Refill Lemonade
Milk
Non-Dairy Shake
Refill Iced Tea
Refill Orange Soda
Refill Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Coca Cola with grenadine and a cherry
Shirley Temple
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Sweetnessssss
Refill Strawberry Lemonade
DRAFTS AND CANS
DRAFT Dogfish 60 MIN
DRAFT Hazy Bones IPA
DRAFT Pacifico
DRAFT Hershey Porter
21st Brew Free
Blue Moon
BrewDog Elvis Juice
Bud Light
Coors Light
ESCAPE GOAT
Green Flash West Coast IPA
Guinness
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Stateside Black Cherry
Stateside Cucumber Mint
Stateside Orange
Stateside Pineapple
Stateside Surfside
Yeti
Yuengling Lager
WINE
Stickers, Magnets, Pins and Patches
Max's Sticker - 2" circle sticker teal and pink
Max's Magnet - 2" circle teal and pink
Max's Burger Pin
Max's Shake Pin
Max's Hotdog Pin
Beverage Sticker Pack
Waffle Sticker Pack
Tots Sticker Pack
Tot Patch
Milkshake Sticker
Uncharted Lancaster
Fanny Packs
Beaded Bracelet
HOLIDAY EVENTS TICKETING
9AM WAFFLES with MRS. CLAUS - all age ticket
Learn to eat like an elf! We can't wait for you to enjoy all four food groups - Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corn and Syrup! Waffles with all of the Elfin Food Groups for the little folks and coffee with Grown-up-Elf-syrup for the Elder-Elfs! Pictures with Mrs. Claus (no additional charge, please bring your camera or cell phone) and Nordic sweets available from our friends at Sweetish for purchasing an ongoing sugar high as your holiday festivities continue! Mrs. Claus will be happy to accept any letters for the North Pole to take back to Santa. Please remember to print your receipt as your ticket to the event. Everyone, of all ages will require a ticket to the event.
9:30AM WAFFLES with MRS. CLAUS - all age ticket
Learn to eat like an elf! We can't wait for you to enjoy all four food groups - Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corn and Syrup! Waffles with all of the Elfin Food Groups for the little folks and coffee with Grown-up-Elf-syrup for the Elder-Elfs! Pictures with Mrs. Claus (no additional charge, please bring your camera or cell phone) and Nordic sweets available from our friends at Sweetish for purchasing an ongoing sugar high as your holiday festivities continue! Mrs. Claus will be happy to accept any letters for the North Pole to take back to Santa. Please remember to print your receipt as your ticket to the event. Everyone, of all ages will require a ticket to the event.
10AM WAFFLES with MRS. CLAUS - all age ticket
Learn to eat like an elf! We can't wait for you to enjoy all four food groups - Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corn and Syrup! Waffles with all of the Elfin Food Groups for the little folks and coffee with Grown-up-Elf-syrup for the Elder-Elfs! Pictures with Mrs. Claus (no additional charge, please bring your camera or cell phone) and Nordic sweets available from our friends at Sweetish for purchasing an ongoing sugar high as your holiday festivities continue! Mrs. Claus will be happy to accept any letters for the North Pole to take back to Santa. Please remember to print your receipt as your ticket to the event. Everyone, of all ages will require a ticket to the event.
Sunday Supper Program
Donate $10
Max's Eatery and Lancaster Rec are teaming up with the support of an anonymous donor (and now you!) to provide Sunday Family Meals to our neighbors who have been hit hard by Covid. We hope to continue this program as long as we have funding to do so. If you would like to help feed Lancaster families (vetted by the Lancaster Rec) then you've found the right place!
Donate $25
Max's Eatery and Lancaster Rec are teaming up with the support of an anonymous donor (and now you!) to provide Sunday Family Meals to our neighbors who have been hit hard by Covid. We hope to continue this program as long as we have funding to do so. If you would like to help feed Lancaster families (vetted by the Lancaster Rec) then you've found the right place!
Donate $50
Max's Eatery and Lancaster Rec are teaming up with the support of an anonymous donor (and now you!) to provide Sunday Family Meals to our neighbors who have been hit hard by Covid. We hope to continue this program as long as we have funding to do so. If you would like to help feed Lancaster families (vetted by the Lancaster Rec) then you've found the right place!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Max's is your daily go-to and brings back the old school style of "everyday eating" with a lunch counter + diner environment. Max's is designed as an accessible "foodie" destination by re-imagining tried and true favorites with a nod to Lancaster's unique tastes.
