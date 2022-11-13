Max's Eatery

9AM WAFFLES with MRS. CLAUS - all age ticket

$18.00

Learn to eat like an elf! We can't wait for you to enjoy all four food groups - Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corn and Syrup! Waffles with all of the Elfin Food Groups for the little folks and coffee with Grown-up-Elf-syrup for the Elder-Elfs! Pictures with Mrs. Claus (no additional charge, please bring your camera or cell phone) and Nordic sweets available from our friends at Sweetish for purchasing an ongoing sugar high as your holiday festivities continue! Mrs. Claus will be happy to accept any letters for the North Pole to take back to Santa. Please remember to print your receipt as your ticket to the event. Everyone, of all ages will require a ticket to the event.