Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Max's Eatery

740 Reviews

$

38 W King St

Lancaster, PA 17603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Smash Burger
Big Kid Chicken 'Toes'
Chicken & Waffles

THANKSGIVING SIDES (11/23 ONLY)

Pre-order by Friday, Nov 18th Pick up on Wednesday, Nov 23rd
Ham & Cheese Frittata - SM

Ham & Cheese Frittata - SM

$10.95
Ham & Cheese Frittata - LG

Ham & Cheese Frittata - LG

$20.95
Veggie Frittata - SM

Veggie Frittata - SM

$10.95
Veggie Frittata - LG

Veggie Frittata - LG

$20.95
Mac & Cheese - SM

Mac & Cheese - SM

$10.95
Mac & Cheese - LG

Mac & Cheese - LG

$20.95
Brussels Sprouts - SM

Brussels Sprouts - SM

$10.95
Brussels Sprouts - LG

Brussels Sprouts - LG

$20.95
Sweet Potato Casserole - SM

Sweet Potato Casserole - SM

$10.95
Sweet Potato Casserole - LG

Sweet Potato Casserole - LG

$20.95
Mashed Potatoes - SM

Mashed Potatoes - SM

$10.95
Mashed Potatoes - LG

Mashed Potatoes - LG

$20.95
Corn Casserole - SM

Corn Casserole - SM

$10.95
Corn Casserole - LG

Corn Casserole - LG

$20.95
Cranberry Sauce - 1/2 PINT

Cranberry Sauce - 1/2 PINT

$6.50
Cranberry Sauce - FULL PINT

Cranberry Sauce - FULL PINT

$11.95
Fresh Biscuits - 2 CT

Fresh Biscuits - 2 CT

$3.95
Fresh Biscuits - 6 CT

Fresh Biscuits - 6 CT

$10.95

THANKSGIVING MIXERS (11/23 ONLY)

Our favorite adult beverage mixers, you provide your favorite spirits! Order by Friday, 11/18 Pick up Wednesday, 11/23
PPOG QUART

PPOG QUART

$15.95
SPICED CRANBERRY QUART

SPICED CRANBERRY QUART

$29.95
BLOODY MARY QUART

BLOODY MARY QUART

$29.95

LEMONADE QUART

$7.95

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE QUART

$8.95

SPECIALS

Max's Chix Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Aioli Brussels

$7.50

Cheesy Brussels

$11.50

Blueberry Pom Waffle

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$12.50

Brunch Me So Hard

If you are going to brunch, Brunch HARD! Treat Yourself
Max's Waffles

Max's Waffles

$6.00+

Golden Waffles with Butter and Syrup

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

crispy fried chicken tenders atop a Max's waffle, with scallions and a side of hot black pepper syrup

Buffalo Chicken Waffle

Buffalo Chicken Waffle

$15.25

crispy chicken atop a Max's waffle with scallions and sides of buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.25

Flaky Biscuits served with house made Sausage Gravy - add an egg if you know what's what.

The Steadie Eddie

$12.50

Eggs as you like, bacon, choice of tots/fries/onion rings, and white or wheat toast.

Sweet Potato Hash

Sweet Potato Hash

$13.00

roasted sweet potatoes with local veggies, spinach, cilantro and a splash of salsa verde.... add an egg if ya dig!

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sando

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sando

$10.50

2 fried eggs with bacon and american cheese on a butter grilled telera roll and your choice of a side

Burrito Jefe

Burrito Jefe

$11.25

hot sausage and caramelized onions with fresh eggs, crispy tots and queso fresco. with a side of house roasted salsa verde

Custom Omelet

Custom Omelet

$10.00

It Starts with the Eggs, a couple of Farm Fresh ones at that.. add some meat, some veggies and some cheese. Pick your tots or fries. Enjoy!

SHARABLES! SALADS! SOUPS!

House Made Soups (always creamy tomato bisque) Apps to Share Fresh Salads with House Made Dressings
Feeling Cheesy

Feeling Cheesy

$11.00

Crispy Tots, Fries or Onion Rings with bacon bits, scallions and our cheesey mornay sauce

O'Dip

O'Dip

$9.25

creamy french onion dip with kettle chips, carrots and celery for dippin'

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.25Out of stock

crispy breaded onion rings with a side of our spicy mary rose dipping sauce

Max's Caesar

Max's Caesar

$11.00

romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano reggiano, garlic pretzel croutons, hard boiled egg

The Big Wedgie Salad

The Big Wedgie Salad

$11.00

A half a head of crispy iceberg lettuce with fresh tomatoes, crispy shallots, real bacon bits and blue cheese

Smash Burger Salad

$14.00

Large House Salad

$11.00

Soup Of The Day

$6.00+

give us a call and ask about what tasty seasonal soup that we are offering at the moment!

Tomato Bisque

$6.00+

Creamy Tomato Love

Burgers & Sandos

Smashin' Burgers since 2018! Each comes with a side of pickles and chips
Single Smash Burger

Single Smash Burger

$10.25

Our always fresh, custom burger blend with LTOP, on an Alfred and Sam's roll. a proper burger at a proper price

Double Burger

Double Burger

$17.00

when 1 burger just wont cut it, but you are watching carb intake...

Triple Burger

Triple Burger

$19.25

we applaud your enthusiasm

Veggie Burger

$9.50

a veggie-packed patty on a toasted Alfred and Sam's roll, with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.50

our smashburger layered with swiss cheese, connor sauce, fresh sliced tomato and caramelized onions on a butter grilled telera roll

Veggie Patty Melt

$11.50

a grilled veggie-packed patty on a toasted telera roll with Connor sauce, swiss cheese and caramelized onions

Cheeseburger Sub

Cheeseburger Sub

$11.50

Choose between our smash burger or our veggie patty, with herb mayo, american cheese, shaved lettuce and diced onion

Quick Cluck

$12.00

grilled chicken with cheddar, bacon mayo, banana peppers and fresh tomato on a butter grilled telera roll

Grilled Cheese Situation

Grilled Cheese Situation

$11.00

butter grilled white or whole grain bread with bacon, fresh tomato slices and american cheese

The Buford Van Stomm Brunch Sando

$14.00

an ultimate brunch sando with a breakfast sausage studded smash burger, an american cheese omelet and crispy onion rings between 2 pieces of butter grilled white or wheat toast.

BLT Sando

$11.00

Max's Favorites

Max's list of his favorites from the kitchen
Maxaroni & Cheese Meal

Maxaroni & Cheese Meal

$17.50

Creamy Mac and Cheese with Toasted Ritz Cracker Crumbs, a side of Market Veggies and a Small Side Salad

Big Kid Chicken 'Toes'

$10.75

We know that grown-ups sometimes just need a great, big, kid's meal . . . so here you go kiddo. Enjoy! Crispy breaded chicken tenders and a heaping helping of crispy tots, fries or onion rings

BBQ Burnt Ends

$16.75

Mifflin Smoked Pork Belly, House BBQ sauce, Butter Griddled Cornbread topped with a Fresh Summer Corn Relish

MAX'S CHALLENGE

$40.00

Sides

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00

golden, crispy nuggets of potato love. can also be referred to as Titter Tots

Fries

$5.00

Seasoned, Krinkle Cut Fries

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00Out of stock

crispy, golden onion wonderful

A Single Egg

$1.50

Applesauce

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Biscuit and Jam

$3.00

breakfast sausage

$5.00

Market veg

$5.00

sautéed fresh, seasonal veggies

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side of Mac N Cheese

$5.00

a small portion of our creamy mac and cheese

Side Slaw

$5.00

Side of Bacon Mayo

$1.00

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side of Connor Sauce

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Mary Rose

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweets & Treats

Sundae Anyday

$4.00

Vanilla soft serve topped with chocolate sauce, chopped peanuts, whipped cream. jimmies, and a cherry. Classic.

Max's Market

All of these items are COLD. Make mealtime easy with these heat and eat answers to chilly days and nights!

2 Waffles (Heat at Home)

$8.50

Buttermilk Biscuits (2)

$2.50

Sausage Gravy Pint (Heat at Home)

$9.25

Sausage Gravy Quart (Heat at Home)

$16.50

Max's Cheezy Mornay Sauce Pint (Heat at Home)

$11.95

Pint of SOUP - Tomato (Heat at Home)

$5.00
Quart of SOUP - Tomato (Heat at Home)

Quart of SOUP - Tomato (Heat at Home)

$8.00

a quart of our creamy tomato bisque

N/A DRINKS & SHAKES

Soda Pop

$2.50

Pop goes the weasel and the weasel goes pop (coca cola product)

Arnold Palmer N\A

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Club Soda

$0.50

Floats

$5.00

Hi Ho Silver

$3.25

Hot Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

Not the hot one in a mug, but in a cup and over ice

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet, tart and damn delicious

Refill Lemonade

$1.00

Milk

$2.50

Non-Dairy Shake

$3.00Out of stock

Refill Iced Tea

Refill Orange Soda

Refill Root Beer

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Coca Cola with grenadine and a cherry

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Strawberry Sweetnessssss

Refill Strawberry Lemonade

$1.75

DRAFTS AND CANS

DRAFT Dogfish 60 MIN

$6.00

DRAFT Hazy Bones IPA

$7.00Out of stock

DRAFT Pacifico

$3.00

DRAFT Hershey Porter

$5.50

21st Brew Free

$5.50Out of stock

Blue Moon

$4.00Out of stock

BrewDog Elvis Juice

$6.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$4.00

ESCAPE GOAT

$4.00

Green Flash West Coast IPA

$5.50Out of stock

Guinness

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Stateside Black Cherry

$7.00

Stateside Cucumber Mint

$7.00

Stateside Orange

$7.00

Stateside Pineapple

$7.00

Stateside Surfside

$7.00

Yeti

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

WINE

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Gruner Veltliner

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Bubbly

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Max's Cab

$8.00

Stickers, Magnets, Pins and Patches

Max's Sticker - 2" circle sticker teal and pink

Max's Sticker - 2" circle sticker teal and pink

$2.00
Max's Magnet - 2" circle teal and pink

Max's Magnet - 2" circle teal and pink

$3.00Out of stock
Max's Burger Pin

Max's Burger Pin

$2.00Out of stock
Max's Shake Pin

Max's Shake Pin

$2.00
Max's Hotdog Pin

Max's Hotdog Pin

$2.00
Beverage Sticker Pack

Beverage Sticker Pack

$6.50Out of stock
Waffle Sticker Pack

Waffle Sticker Pack

$6.50Out of stock
Tots Sticker Pack

Tots Sticker Pack

$6.50Out of stock
Tot Patch

Tot Patch

$5.00
Milkshake Sticker

Milkshake Sticker

$2.00

Uncharted Lancaster

This password-protected adventure is ONLY available to those who purchase this exclusive Sons of Liberty Adventure Bundle. The bundle comes with two Max’s Eatery ice cream tokens, Uncharted Lancaster bumper sticker, 2.25″ Uncharted Lancaster button, adventure map, and 3D printed medallion which serves as your key for unlocking the web page. Difficulty: 🤠🤠 Distance: Approximately one mile round trip with additional nearby side quest locations to expand your adventure. What to bring: An internet-connected device with GPS. This downtown urban adventure has you exploring the epicenter for the spirit of independence in Lancaster County.

Sons of Liberty Tour

$17.50

Fanny Packs

Blue Fanny

Blue Fanny

$25.00
Pink Fanny

Pink Fanny

$25.00

Baseball Tees

Pink Baseball Tee

Pink Baseball Tee

$25.00Out of stock
Blue Baseball Tee

Blue Baseball Tee

$25.00

Trucker Hats

Blue Trucker Hat

Blue Trucker Hat

$22.00Out of stock
Pink Trucker Hat

Pink Trucker Hat

$22.00Out of stock

Beaded Bracelet

Message bracelet

$5.00

HOLIDAY EVENTS TICKETING

Join Max's Eatery for a fantastic celebration! More information on the event itself is available on our FB and Instagram pages. Please note- everyone in your party must have a ticket to attend- grandparents, parents, kiddos- EVERYONE! **PLEASE BE SURE TO PRINT OUT YOUR RECEIPT FOR ENTRANCE INTO THE EVENT!**
9AM WAFFLES with MRS. CLAUS - all age ticket

9AM WAFFLES with MRS. CLAUS - all age ticket

$18.00

Learn to eat like an elf! We can't wait for you to enjoy all four food groups - Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corn and Syrup! Waffles with all of the Elfin Food Groups for the little folks and coffee with Grown-up-Elf-syrup for the Elder-Elfs! Pictures with Mrs. Claus (no additional charge, please bring your camera or cell phone) and Nordic sweets available from our friends at Sweetish for purchasing an ongoing sugar high as your holiday festivities continue! Mrs. Claus will be happy to accept any letters for the North Pole to take back to Santa. Please remember to print your receipt as your ticket to the event. Everyone, of all ages will require a ticket to the event.

9:30AM WAFFLES with MRS. CLAUS - all age ticket

9:30AM WAFFLES with MRS. CLAUS - all age ticket

$18.00Out of stock

Learn to eat like an elf! We can't wait for you to enjoy all four food groups - Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corn and Syrup! Waffles with all of the Elfin Food Groups for the little folks and coffee with Grown-up-Elf-syrup for the Elder-Elfs! Pictures with Mrs. Claus (no additional charge, please bring your camera or cell phone) and Nordic sweets available from our friends at Sweetish for purchasing an ongoing sugar high as your holiday festivities continue! Mrs. Claus will be happy to accept any letters for the North Pole to take back to Santa. Please remember to print your receipt as your ticket to the event. Everyone, of all ages will require a ticket to the event.

10AM WAFFLES with MRS. CLAUS - all age ticket

10AM WAFFLES with MRS. CLAUS - all age ticket

$18.00Out of stock

Learn to eat like an elf! We can't wait for you to enjoy all four food groups - Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corn and Syrup! Waffles with all of the Elfin Food Groups for the little folks and coffee with Grown-up-Elf-syrup for the Elder-Elfs! Pictures with Mrs. Claus (no additional charge, please bring your camera or cell phone) and Nordic sweets available from our friends at Sweetish for purchasing an ongoing sugar high as your holiday festivities continue! Mrs. Claus will be happy to accept any letters for the North Pole to take back to Santa. Please remember to print your receipt as your ticket to the event. Everyone, of all ages will require a ticket to the event.

Sunday Supper Program

Max's Eatery and Lancaster Rec are teaming up with the support of an anonymous donor (and now you!) to provide Sunday Family Meals to our neighbors who have been hit hard by Covid. We hope to continue this program as long as we have funding to do so. If you would like to help feed Lancaster families (vetted by the Lancaster Rec) then you've found the right place!

Donate $10

$10.00

Max's Eatery and Lancaster Rec are teaming up with the support of an anonymous donor (and now you!) to provide Sunday Family Meals to our neighbors who have been hit hard by Covid. We hope to continue this program as long as we have funding to do so. If you would like to help feed Lancaster families (vetted by the Lancaster Rec) then you've found the right place!

Donate $25

$25.00

Max's Eatery and Lancaster Rec are teaming up with the support of an anonymous donor (and now you!) to provide Sunday Family Meals to our neighbors who have been hit hard by Covid. We hope to continue this program as long as we have funding to do so. If you would like to help feed Lancaster families (vetted by the Lancaster Rec) then you've found the right place!

Donate $50

$50.00

Max's Eatery and Lancaster Rec are teaming up with the support of an anonymous donor (and now you!) to provide Sunday Family Meals to our neighbors who have been hit hard by Covid. We hope to continue this program as long as we have funding to do so. If you would like to help feed Lancaster families (vetted by the Lancaster Rec) then you've found the right place!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Max's is your daily go-to and brings back the old school style of "everyday eating" with a lunch counter + diner environment. Max's is designed as an accessible "foodie" destination by re-imagining tried and true favorites with a nod to Lancaster's unique tastes.

Website

Location

38 W King St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

Gallery
Max's Eatery image
Max's Eatery image
Max's Eatery image
Max's Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shot and Bottle
orange starNo Reviews
2 North Queen Street Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
66 NORTH QUEEN LANCASTER, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Belvedere
orange starNo Reviews
402 N Queen St Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Brendee's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
449 W Lemon Street Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Conway Social Club
orange star4.9 • 326
28 E King Street Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
orange star4.7 • 5,226
1908 Fruitville Pike lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Horse Inn
orange star4.8 • 2,635
540 E. Fulton St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
orange star4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Himalayan Curry & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,846
22 E Orange St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Lombardo's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,499
216 Harrisburg Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston