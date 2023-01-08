Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Greek
American

Max's Table

review star

No reviews yet

115 S Tamiami Trail

Osprey, FL 34229

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Greek Gyro
BLTA
2 Eggs w/ Meat

Specials

Chicken Gyro-SPECIAL

$10.49

Grilled chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, served on warm pita with tzatziki sauce. Choice of side.

Pumpkin Pancakes-SPECIAL

Pumpkin Pancakes-SPECIAL

$11.29+Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

Salmon BLT-SPECIAL

$13.00

grilled salmon, applewood bacon, baby arugula, tomato, house aioli on grilled ciabatta with choice of side.

Quiche Tomato Mozzarella-Special

$12.00Out of stock

Garlic Spinach, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella quiche. Served with dressed greens & English muffin

Chicken Salad Croissant-SPECIAL

$12.00

Tuna Melt-SPECIAL

$13.00Out of stock

Albacore tuna salad, aged cheddar, tomato, griddled rye, side

Blackened Chix Wrap-SPECIAL

$12.00Out of stock

Blackened Chicken, romaine, grape tomatoes, parmesan, classic caesar dressing, sun dried tomato wrap, side

Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast

served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99+

full stack (3) Short stack (2) add: blueberries, strawberries, banana, granola, dried cranberries, raisins, pecans or almonds

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$11.29+

full stack ricotta pancakes, with house made lemon curd & blueberry compote

Nutella Pancakes

Nutella Pancakes

$11.29+

Three buttermilk pancakes, Nutella filling, sliced bananas, strawberries & whipped cream

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

Our light and airy waffle with powdered sugar & whipped butter.

Brioche French Toast (2)

Brioche French Toast (2)

$6.49+

vanilla-egg custard dipped, thick cut brioche bread with whipped butter & powdered sugar.

Crunchy French Toast

Crunchy French Toast

$7.99+

Topped with fresh berries and drizzled with warm caramel sauce

Lighten It Up

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.99+

side of brown sugar & raisins. add topped with fresh berries and almond granola 2.50

Housemade Granola & Seasonal Berry Parfait

Housemade Granola & Seasonal Berry Parfait

$8.99

Almond granola, low-fat yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, sweet honey drizzle.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Two Eggs, sliced tomato, smashed avocado, everything bagel spice, toasted multigrain, Served with fresh fruit. Add smoked salmon $6

Bagel and Lox

Bagel and Lox

$14.89

cold-smoked Norwegian salmon, red onion,tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, plain or everything bagel, cream cheese

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

Traditional Benedict

$12.29

Two poached eggs atop toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon, homemade hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$12.29

Two poached eggs atop toasted English muffin with sautéed spinach, grilled tomato, applewood bacon, homemade hollandaise sauce

Lox Benedict

Lox Benedict

$14.99

Two poached eggs atop toasted English muffin with smoked Norwegian salmon, scallions, homemade hollandaise sauce

Breakfast Handhelds

Fried Egg Sandwich

$10.69

Two eggs over medium, aged cheddar, applewood bacon, house aioli in a warm brioche bun

Max’s Biscuit

Max’s Biscuit

$10.69

Two eggs with cheddar and choice of ham, bacon or sausage on a grilled biscuit. Served with side of sausage gravy.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Spicy chorizo, scrambled eggs, caramelized onion, peppers, Monterey Jack cheese, side of salsa roja and sour cream.

Eggs 🍳

2 Eggs w/ Meat

2 Eggs w/ Meat

$9.79

Served with homefries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit, 2 Eggs any style, bacon, sausage, or ham.

3 Eggs w/ Meat

3 Eggs w/ Meat

$11.59

Served with homefries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit, 3 Eggs any style, bacon, sausage, or ham.

2 Eggs, any style

2 Eggs, any style

$7.99

Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.

3 Eggs, Any Style

$9.59

Served with home fried or cheese grits, toast or biscuit

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Grilled buttermilk biscuit, black pepper sausage gravy.

1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy

$7.49

Grilled buttermilk biscuit, black pepper sausage gravy.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$12.49

House-made corned beef hash with two eggs, home fries or cheese grits and choice of toast.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.29

two eggs, black beans, guacamole and Monterey Jack cheese, grilled flour tortillas, salsa roja. add chorizo 2.5

Kitchen Combo

Kitchen Combo

$11.49

2 eggs, 2 pancakes or waffle, bacon, ham or sausage

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

Cheese Omelette

$9.49

three egg omelette with choice of cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.

Big Greek Omelette

Big Greek Omelette

$12.29

Three egg omelette filled with spinach, onion, tomato, green peppers, feta cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.29

Three egg omelette filled with Black Forest ham and choice of cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.

Feta Spinach Tomato Omelette

Feta Spinach Tomato Omelette

$11.89

Three egg omelette filled with feta, spinach, tomato. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.

Out West Omelette

Out West Omelette

$12.29

Three egg omelette filled with ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.

MAX's Omelette

MAX's Omelette

$12.49

Three egg omelette filled with bacon, tomato, spinach, goat cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.

Spanish Omelette

Spanish Omelette

$12.69

Three egg omelette filled with spicy chorizo, caramelized onion, peppers, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.

Veggie Omelette

$12.29

Three egg omelette filled with broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, peppers, Swiss cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast, or biscuit.

Carnivore Omelette

Carnivore Omelette

$12.49

Three egg omelette filled with bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, havarti cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.

Create-An-Omelette

$10.99

Three egg omelette will choice of fillings. bacon, sausage, ham, onion, tomato, spinach, peppers, broccoli, jalapeno, mushrooms, zucchini, American cheese, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, feta, goat cheese

Salads 🥗

Apple Pecan Salad w/Blue Cheese

Apple Pecan Salad w/Blue Cheese

$12.29

baby arugula, granny smith apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.69

romaine lettuce, shaved ham, turkey, bacon, cucumber, petite tomatoes, avocado, egg, blue cheese choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.29

grilled chicken, heart of romaine, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, tossed in a creamy caesar dressing

MAX's Greek Salad

MAX's Greek Salad

$11.79

romaine, baby spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, pita bread, homemade greek dressing.

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.99

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, julienne carrots, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Plain Caesar

Plain Caesar

$8.99

Crisp romaine hearts, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, served with side of creamy caesar dressing.

Salmon Niçoise Salad

$15.99

Soups 🍜

Soup of the Day Cup

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.75

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.75
Tomato Bisque Cup

Tomato Bisque Cup

$3.75
Tomato Bisque Bowl

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$5.75

Pint Soup To Go

$6.00

Quart Soup To Go

$12.00

Your Pick Combo

1/2 Salad w/Soup

1/2 Salad w/Soup

$8.49

Half mixed greens, greek or caesar salad. Choice of tomato bisque or soup of day.

1/2 Sandwich w/Soup

$9.29

Choice of bread, green leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo & Dijon mustard. Served with tomato bisque or soup of day.

1/2 Sandwich, Soup, Side

$10.29

Cup of soup & 1/2 deli sandwich & choice of side.

Deli Sandwiches🥪

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.29

Served with choice of bread, green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickle.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.29

White albacore tuna mixed with house mayo, celery, herbs & lemon. Served on choice of bread, green leaf lettuce, tomato.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Roasted & diced chicken mixed with house mayo, celery, dried cranberries, poppy seed, orange zest, honey. Served with choice of bread, green leaf lettuce, tomato.

Ham Sandwich

$10.39

Boar's head ham served with choice of bread, green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & Dijon mustard.

Turkey Sandwich

$10.39

Boars head turkey served with choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & Dijon mustard.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.39

Boars head roast beef served with choice of bread, green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & Dijon mustard.

Burgers 🍔

All Burgers are 8oz hand crafted using 100% all natural Angus beef. side of pickle & choice of fresh fries, coleslaw, mixed greens, orzo pasta salad, or fresh fruit.
All American

All American

$11.99

Choice of cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted brioche bun. Served with choice of side.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.99

melted cheddar & swiss, caramelized onions & mushrooms with creamy horseradish on toasted rye

Smokehouse

$13.49

Applewood bacon, sharp cheddar, fried onions, chipotle bbq sauce, brioche bun. Served with choice of side.

Sandwiches /Tacos 🌮

BLTA

BLTA

$11.29

Applewood bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, & avocado with mayo on toasted multigrain.

Ham & Turkey Club

Ham & Turkey Club

$12.99

Boars head ham & turkey, applewood bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, mayo on toasted multigrain. Served with choice of side and pickle spear.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.89

shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss, thousand island dressing on griddled rye. Served with choice of side & pickle spear.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.49

Melted cheddar and American cheese on multigrain. Served with choice of side and pickle spear.

Turkey Reuben

$9.99

Shaved turkey, sauerkraut, melted swiss, thousand island dressing on griddled rye. Served with choice of side and pickle spear.

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$11.49

Applewood bacon, tomato, cheddar, havarti, grilled thick cut brioche. Served with choice of side and pickle spear.

Stavi's Tacos Chicken

Stavi's Tacos Chicken

$12.49

Grilled flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, chipotle lime crema and crumbled feta. Served with choice of side.

Stavi's Tacos Mahi

Stavi's Tacos Mahi

$13.29

Grilled flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, chipotle lime crema and crumbled feta. Served with choice of side.

Stavis Tacos shrimp

$12.99

Grilled flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, chipotle lime crema and crumbled feta. Served with choice of side.

Big Greek Gyro

Big Greek Gyro

$10.49

with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, served on warm pita with tzatziki sauce. Served with choice of side.

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$10.99

grilled chicken, hummus, seasonal greens, cucumber, tomato, peppers, red onion, feta, Greek olives in a sun dried tomato tortilla. Served with your choice of french fries, coleslaw, mixed greens, orzo pasta salad, or fresh fruit

Turkey & Swiss Panini

Turkey & Swiss Panini

$10.49

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, applewood bacon, arugula, sun dried tomatoes, Max's honey mustard, ciabatta

Cubano

Cubano

$10.99

mojo marinated pork, roasted ham, dill pickles, swiss cheese, yellow mustard, garlic aioli on pressed Cuban bread. Served with your choice of french fries, coleslaw, mixed greens, orzo pasta salad, or fresh fruit

Caprese Panini

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes & baby arugula on ciabatta with basil pesto, balsamic reduction

Sides Lunch

Add Side Sauce or Dressing

Caesar Salad SIDE

Caesar Salad SIDE

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

Cole Slaw SIDE

$2.75

French Fries

$3.75

Fresh Fruit Cup A LA CARTE

$3.60
Green Salad SIDE

Green Salad SIDE

$5.50
Orzo Pasta Salad

Orzo Pasta Salad

$3.50
Scoop Chicken Salad

Scoop Chicken Salad

$5.00
Scoop Egg Salad

Scoop Egg Salad

$4.00
Scoop Tuna Salad

Scoop Tuna Salad

$5.00

Pint Orzo

$7.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Pint Dressing

$7.00

Kid's Items

Kid's Half Waffle

$6.25

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.25

Scrambled Eggs w/ Meat

$6.25

Kds Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Drinks

Water

Soda

$3.19

Iced tea

$3.19

Coffee

$3.19

Juice

$2.69+

Whole milk 🍶

$2.89

Skim milk

$2.59

Chocolate milk

$2.99

Kid's hot chocolate

$3.50

Hot chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.19

Budweiser

$4.99

Bud light

$4.99

Stella

$4.99

IPA

$4.99

Corona

$4.99

Mich Ultra

$4.99

Wine glass red

$5.50

Wine glass white

$5.50

Champagne glass

$5.50
Mimosa traditional

Mimosa traditional

$7.00
Mimosa strawberry

Mimosa strawberry

$7.00
Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bottle Wine

$20.00

Bottle Champagne

$22.00

Blood Orangr Mimosa

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood breakfast & lunch. Family owned.

Website

Location

115 S Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229

Directions

Map
