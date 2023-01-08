- Home
Osprey
Breakfast & Brunch
Max's Table
Max's Table
115 S Tamiami Trail
Osprey, FL 34229
Popular Items
Specials
Chicken Gyro-SPECIAL
Grilled chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, served on warm pita with tzatziki sauce. Choice of side.
Pumpkin Pancakes-SPECIAL
Pumpkin Spice Pancakes
Salmon BLT-SPECIAL
grilled salmon, applewood bacon, baby arugula, tomato, house aioli on grilled ciabatta with choice of side.
Quiche Tomato Mozzarella-Special
Garlic Spinach, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella quiche. Served with dressed greens & English muffin
Chicken Salad Croissant-SPECIAL
Tuna Melt-SPECIAL
Albacore tuna salad, aged cheddar, tomato, griddled rye, side
Blackened Chix Wrap-SPECIAL
Blackened Chicken, romaine, grape tomatoes, parmesan, classic caesar dressing, sun dried tomato wrap, side
Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast
Buttermilk Pancakes
full stack (3) Short stack (2) add: blueberries, strawberries, banana, granola, dried cranberries, raisins, pecans or almonds
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
full stack ricotta pancakes, with house made lemon curd & blueberry compote
Nutella Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes, Nutella filling, sliced bananas, strawberries & whipped cream
Belgian Waffle
Our light and airy waffle with powdered sugar & whipped butter.
Brioche French Toast (2)
vanilla-egg custard dipped, thick cut brioche bread with whipped butter & powdered sugar.
Crunchy French Toast
Topped with fresh berries and drizzled with warm caramel sauce
Lighten It Up
Oatmeal
side of brown sugar & raisins. add topped with fresh berries and almond granola 2.50
Housemade Granola & Seasonal Berry Parfait
Almond granola, low-fat yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, sweet honey drizzle.
Avocado Toast
Two Eggs, sliced tomato, smashed avocado, everything bagel spice, toasted multigrain, Served with fresh fruit. Add smoked salmon $6
Bagel and Lox
cold-smoked Norwegian salmon, red onion,tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, plain or everything bagel, cream cheese
Benedicts
Traditional Benedict
Two poached eggs atop toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon, homemade hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benedict
Two poached eggs atop toasted English muffin with sautéed spinach, grilled tomato, applewood bacon, homemade hollandaise sauce
Lox Benedict
Two poached eggs atop toasted English muffin with smoked Norwegian salmon, scallions, homemade hollandaise sauce
Breakfast Handhelds
Fried Egg Sandwich
Two eggs over medium, aged cheddar, applewood bacon, house aioli in a warm brioche bun
Max’s Biscuit
Two eggs with cheddar and choice of ham, bacon or sausage on a grilled biscuit. Served with side of sausage gravy.
Breakfast Burrito
Spicy chorizo, scrambled eggs, caramelized onion, peppers, Monterey Jack cheese, side of salsa roja and sour cream.
Eggs 🍳
2 Eggs w/ Meat
Served with homefries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit, 2 Eggs any style, bacon, sausage, or ham.
3 Eggs w/ Meat
Served with homefries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit, 3 Eggs any style, bacon, sausage, or ham.
2 Eggs, any style
Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.
3 Eggs, Any Style
Served with home fried or cheese grits, toast or biscuit
Biscuits & Gravy
Grilled buttermilk biscuit, black pepper sausage gravy.
1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy
Grilled buttermilk biscuit, black pepper sausage gravy.
Corned Beef Hash
House-made corned beef hash with two eggs, home fries or cheese grits and choice of toast.
Huevos Rancheros
two eggs, black beans, guacamole and Monterey Jack cheese, grilled flour tortillas, salsa roja. add chorizo 2.5
Kitchen Combo
2 eggs, 2 pancakes or waffle, bacon, ham or sausage
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
three egg omelette with choice of cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.
Big Greek Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with spinach, onion, tomato, green peppers, feta cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with Black Forest ham and choice of cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.
Feta Spinach Tomato Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with feta, spinach, tomato. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.
Out West Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.
MAX's Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with bacon, tomato, spinach, goat cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.
Spanish Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with spicy chorizo, caramelized onion, peppers, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.
Veggie Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, peppers, Swiss cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast, or biscuit.
Carnivore Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, havarti cheese. Served with home fries or cheese grits, toast or biscuit.
Create-An-Omelette
Three egg omelette will choice of fillings. bacon, sausage, ham, onion, tomato, spinach, peppers, broccoli, jalapeno, mushrooms, zucchini, American cheese, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, feta, goat cheese
Salads 🥗
Apple Pecan Salad w/Blue Cheese
baby arugula, granny smith apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
romaine lettuce, shaved ham, turkey, bacon, cucumber, petite tomatoes, avocado, egg, blue cheese choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
grilled chicken, heart of romaine, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, tossed in a creamy caesar dressing
MAX's Greek Salad
romaine, baby spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, pita bread, homemade greek dressing.
Mixed Greens Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, julienne carrots, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Plain Caesar
Crisp romaine hearts, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, served with side of creamy caesar dressing.
Salmon Niçoise Salad
Soups 🍜
Your Pick Combo
1/2 Salad w/Soup
Half mixed greens, greek or caesar salad. Choice of tomato bisque or soup of day.
1/2 Sandwich w/Soup
Choice of bread, green leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo & Dijon mustard. Served with tomato bisque or soup of day.
1/2 Sandwich, Soup, Side
Cup of soup & 1/2 deli sandwich & choice of side.
Deli Sandwiches🥪
Egg Salad Sandwich
Served with choice of bread, green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
White albacore tuna mixed with house mayo, celery, herbs & lemon. Served on choice of bread, green leaf lettuce, tomato.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Roasted & diced chicken mixed with house mayo, celery, dried cranberries, poppy seed, orange zest, honey. Served with choice of bread, green leaf lettuce, tomato.
Ham Sandwich
Boar's head ham served with choice of bread, green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & Dijon mustard.
Turkey Sandwich
Boars head turkey served with choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & Dijon mustard.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Boars head roast beef served with choice of bread, green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & Dijon mustard.
Burgers 🍔
All American
Choice of cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted brioche bun. Served with choice of side.
Patty Melt
melted cheddar & swiss, caramelized onions & mushrooms with creamy horseradish on toasted rye
Smokehouse
Applewood bacon, sharp cheddar, fried onions, chipotle bbq sauce, brioche bun. Served with choice of side.
Sandwiches /Tacos 🌮
BLTA
Applewood bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, & avocado with mayo on toasted multigrain.
Ham & Turkey Club
Boars head ham & turkey, applewood bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, mayo on toasted multigrain. Served with choice of side and pickle spear.
Reuben
shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss, thousand island dressing on griddled rye. Served with choice of side & pickle spear.
Grilled Cheese
Melted cheddar and American cheese on multigrain. Served with choice of side and pickle spear.
Turkey Reuben
Shaved turkey, sauerkraut, melted swiss, thousand island dressing on griddled rye. Served with choice of side and pickle spear.
Deluxe Grilled Cheese
Applewood bacon, tomato, cheddar, havarti, grilled thick cut brioche. Served with choice of side and pickle spear.
Stavi's Tacos Chicken
Grilled flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, chipotle lime crema and crumbled feta. Served with choice of side.
Stavi's Tacos Mahi
Grilled flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, chipotle lime crema and crumbled feta. Served with choice of side.
Stavis Tacos shrimp
Grilled flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, cilantro, salsa roja, chipotle lime crema and crumbled feta. Served with choice of side.
Big Greek Gyro
with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, served on warm pita with tzatziki sauce. Served with choice of side.
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken, hummus, seasonal greens, cucumber, tomato, peppers, red onion, feta, Greek olives in a sun dried tomato tortilla. Served with your choice of french fries, coleslaw, mixed greens, orzo pasta salad, or fresh fruit
Turkey & Swiss Panini
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, applewood bacon, arugula, sun dried tomatoes, Max's honey mustard, ciabatta
Cubano
mojo marinated pork, roasted ham, dill pickles, swiss cheese, yellow mustard, garlic aioli on pressed Cuban bread. Served with your choice of french fries, coleslaw, mixed greens, orzo pasta salad, or fresh fruit
Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes & baby arugula on ciabatta with basil pesto, balsamic reduction
Sides Lunch
Drinks
Water
Soda
Iced tea
Coffee
Juice
Whole milk 🍶
Skim milk
Chocolate milk
Kid's hot chocolate
Hot chocolate
Hot Tea
Budweiser
Bud light
Stella
IPA
Corona
Mich Ultra
Wine glass red
Wine glass white
Champagne glass
Mimosa traditional
Mimosa strawberry
Bloody Mary
Bottle Wine
Bottle Champagne
Blood Orangr Mimosa
Virgin Bloody Mary
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood breakfast & lunch. Family owned.
115 S Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229