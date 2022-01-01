A map showing the location of REBEL REBEL 20 NW 3rd AveView gallery
Bars & Lounges

REBEL REBEL 20 NW 3rd Ave

No reviews yet

20 NW 3rd Ave

Portland, OR 97209

Order Again

Sandos

$12.00

Crudite

$5.00

Hummus N Pita

$8.00

Cover

$5 cover

$5.00

$10 cover

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
20 NW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97209

