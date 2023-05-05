Maxwell Bros. Clothing Store

32oz Hazy Swayze Hazy IPA - 7.0% ABV

$13.00

A hazy take on our flagship IPA. Double dry hopped with the same Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops but nearly 3x the amount of its non-hazy counterpart. Tropical fruit forward with notes of mango, pineapple, and tangerine. - 7.0% ABV