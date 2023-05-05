Maxwell Bros. Clothing Store imageView gallery
Maxwell Bros. Clothing Store

17395 S Dixie Highway

Miami, FL 33157

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza

$12.50

House Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Chopped Pepperoni

$14.00

House Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano, Pepperoni

Classic Margherita

$12.50

House Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Olive Oil


Garden Greens

Rocket Salad

$8.00

Arugula, Mozzarella, Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Balsamic - Soy Vinaigrette Dressing *Dressing Served On Side

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Scratch-Made Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmegiano Reggiano, Foccacia Croutons *Dressing Served On Side

Goat Cheese Salad

$8.00

Arugula, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Diced Red Apple & Candied Walnuts

Small Bites

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Oven Fresh Loaf W/ Garlic, Herbs & Mozzarella, Served W/ A Side Of House Sauce

Meatballs & Burrata W/ Flatbread

$16.75

Our famous housemade meatballs in our warm house sauce, served around a beautiful ball of burrata cheese. Finished with aged Parmigiano Reggiano and fresh basil. Comes with a side of our warm flatbread!

Side Flatbread

$2.75

Extra Side Of Our Oven Fresh Loaf

Pizza (12")

Classic Margherita

$12.50

House Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Olive Oil

Chopped Pepperoni

$14.00

House Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano, Pepperoni

Surfin' USA

$14.00

Sliced Ham, Pineapple Tidbits, House Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Cheese Pizza

$12.50

House Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Pizza Bianca

$13.50

Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Caramelized Onions, Sesame-Studded Crust, Parmesan

P-Bay Special

$15.00

Fontina, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze

Burrata Caprese

$15.00

Oil Base, Basil, Confit Tomatoes, Finished W/ Fresh Burrata & Balsamic Glaze

Fungus Among Us

$13.50

Fontina, Porcini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Persillade (Parsley-Garlic Sauce)

Wise Guy

$14.00

House Sauce, Oregano, Red Pepper Flakes, Mozzarella, Capicola, Banana Pepper Rings

Planet Express

$15.50

Babe Froman's Sweet Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, House Tomato Sauce, Fennel Seed

Quattro Formaggi

$13.50

Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Asiago, Parmesan

Meat Lover's

$16.50

House Sauce, @babefroman305 's Sausage, Ham, Spicy Calabrese, Fontina, Parmesan, Oregano

I'm Italian

$13.50

Meatball Crumbles, House Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan

Bryancron Persillade 8

$15.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Persillade (Parsley-Garlic Sauce), and Babe Froman's Sweet Italian Sausage, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Green Onions

Birria (Taco) Pizza

$15.00

Beef braised in chilé consommé topped with cilantro, white onion and mozzarella, served with a lime wedge.

Sides of Sauces

A side of your favorite Strange Beast sauces.

House Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Our perfectly balanced house pizza sauce. A blend of sweet tomatoes, fresh basil, and salt. Simple and beautiful!

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Balsamic-Soy Vinaigrette

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00

Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Persillade

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

32oz Crowlers

A 32oz can of one of our amazing beers!

32oz Avenge Me - 4.8% ABV

$10.00

32oz Morning Glory Blonde Ale - 5.2% ABV

$10.00

32oz P. Swayze IPA - 6.7% ABV

$13.00

32oz Chet Belgian Tripel - 9.0% ABV

$18.00

32oz Lawyers Don't Surf Juicy IPA - 6.9% ABV

$13.00Out of stock

32oz Old News Pilsner - 4.7% ABV

$10.00Out of stock

32oz Lucky Machete Brown Ale - 4.7% ABV

$10.00Out of stock

32oz Purrrfect Pale Ale - 5.6% ABV

$13.00

32oz Little Suzie's Realm Of Chaos Imperial Stout W/ Coconut, Vanilla & Maple Syrup - 12.0% ABV

$22.00Out of stock

32oz Scooter Guy Imperial Sour Ale W/ Strawberry, Banana & Madagascar Vanilla - 9.5% ABV

$18.00Out of stock

32oz Altered Course IPA - 6.8% ABV

$13.00Out of stock

32oz Pre-Pro Pilsner - 4.5% ABV

$10.00Out of stock

32oz Hazy Swayze Hazy IPA - 7.0% ABV

$13.00

A hazy take on our flagship IPA. Double dry hopped with the same Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops but nearly 3x the amount of its non-hazy counterpart. Tropical fruit forward with notes of mango, pineapple, and tangerine. - 7.0% ABV

32oz One More Round Triple IPA - 9.7% ABV

$18.00Out of stock

32oz Juice Box Sour Ale W/ Mango & Peach - 6.0% ABV

$18.00Out of stock

32oz I Hate It Here Sour Ale W/ Pineapple & Cream Of Coconut - 6.0% ABV

$18.00Out of stock

32oz Florida Winter Morning Porter Conditioned On Comoros Vanilla Beans, Ceylon, Saigon Cinnamon Sticks & Argyle Coffee Roasters Coffee - 6.0% ABV

$18.00Out of stock

32oz Elizabeth's Special Bitter - 5.0% ABV

$10.00Out of stock

32oz Sunny Deez Double IPA - 9.0% ABV

$18.00Out of stock

32oz Tree 0 Five Double IPA - 9.0% ABV

$18.00Out of stock

32oz Cash Money IPA - 6.8% ABV

$13.00Out of stock

32oz Space Rocks Imperial Sour Ale W/ Black Currant, Blueberry, Vanilla & Marshmallow - 8.5% ABV

$18.00Out of stock

32oz Negative Reinforcement Czech-style Dark Lager - 6.5% ABV *COLLABORATION W/ THE TANK*

$13.00Out of stock

32oz Danny Boi Irish Stout - 4.4% ABV

$10.00

Danny Boi is an Irish Stout perfect for St. Paddy's Day. Dry, toasted & roasty notes accompanied by a medium body with a slightly dry finish. - 4.4% ABV

32oz Bratwurst Helles Lager

$10.00

Light and crisp lager with bready malt flavor. - 5.1% ABV

32oz It’s Pronounced “Gose”

$13.00

Gose-style sour wheat ale brewed with sea salt, coriander, & black limes, refermented with passionfruit juice, and dry hopped with New Zealand Motueka hops. Lime forward with tropical passionfruit and hop aromas and an earthy, savory backbone from the black limes.

32oz Legalize It!

$18.00

32oz Weary Bones DIPA - 8.9% ABV

$18.00

4-Packs (Beer)

4-Pack Literally Lager Collaboration W/ @literallymiami

$16.00Out of stock

4-Pack Hazy Swayze

$18.00

4-Pack Nutrient Dense

$20.00

4-Pack Crispo-Currency

$15.00

4-Pack Wonton Triple IPA

$20.00

Bottles

BTL Demon Portal

$20.00

BTL Demon Portal Vanilla

$25.00Out of stock
Restaurant info

A brewpub and pizzeria built on over 150 years of love and passion.

Location

17395 S Dixie Highway, Miami, FL 33157

Maxwell Bros. Clothing Store image

