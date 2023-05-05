Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges
Maxwell Bros. Clothing Store
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
A brewpub and pizzeria built on over 150 years of love and passion.
Location
17395 S Dixie Highway, Miami, FL 33157
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Havana 1957 Ocean Drive - Havana - Ocean 14
No Reviews
1410 OCEAN DRIVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant