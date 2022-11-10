Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maxwell's Kitchen

295 Reviews

$$

57 E. Patrick St.

Frederick, MD 21701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger (Includes choice of side)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Includes choice of side)
Kids Burger

The Burgers

Includes a side of your choice.
Build Your Own Burger (Includes choice of side)

Build Your Own Burger (Includes choice of side)

$13.95

Be creative!

Large Maxx Burger (Includes choice of side)

Large Maxx Burger (Includes choice of side)

$13.95

Three Part House Potato Roll / Two Angus Beef Patties / Smoked Cheddar / Tomato/ Max Sauce / Pickles / Lettuce

Steakhouse Burger (Includes choice of side)

Steakhouse Burger (Includes choice of side)

$15.45

House-made Brioche Bun / 7oz Angus Beef Patty / Pepper Jack / Sautéed Mushrooms / Tomato / BBQ Sauce / Crispy Shallots Lettuce

Wagyu Burger (Includes choice of side)

Wagyu Burger (Includes choice of side)

$17.50

Brioche Bun / Snake River Farm American Wagyu / Truffled Horseradish / Blue Cheese / Pickles / Tomato/ Crispy Shallots / Lettuce

Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Includes choice of side)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Includes choice of side)

$13.50

House Potato Roll / Chicken Breast / Banana Peppers / Tomato / Mayo / Lettuce / Pepper Jelly

Tuna Burger (Includes choice of side)

Tuna Burger (Includes choice of side)

$16.00Out of stock

House-made Brioche Bun / Teriyaki Aioli / Grilled Pineapple / Crispy Rice / Pickles Lettuce

Beet Burger (Includes choice of side)

Beet Burger (Includes choice of side)

$14.00

House Potato Roll / Goat Cheese / Tomato / Beet “Bacon" / Pickled Onions / Lettuce **(Contains Nuts) Vegetarian friendly

Extra Wagyu Patty

Extra Wagyu Patty

$12.00

100% Snake River Farm Wagyu Beef

The Salads

Crispy Brussels Sprouts Salad

Crispy Brussels Sprouts Salad

$12.00

Smoked Cherry Vinaigrette / Pickled Red Onions / Charred Oranges / Pistachios / Lemon Zest

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens / Chopped BBQ Chicken Breast / Charred Corn / Cherry Tomatoes / Shredded Cheddar Cheese / Hard Boiled Egg / Potato Bread Croutons / House-made Ranch Dressing

The Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.75

Cucumber / tomato / radish / ranch dressing

Mac & cheese

Mac & cheese

$6.99

Rich flavors of smoked cheddar & parmesan cheese topped with brown butter bread crumbs

MAX Fries

MAX Fries

$3.75

Hand cut fries seasoned with herb salt

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Specials

Double Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Bacon Cranberry Pastry

$8.00

Hot Dogs

Max Dog

$9.00

Max sauce, pickle relish, tomato, smoked cheddar, shredded iceberg

Hawaiian Dog

Hawaiian Dog

$9.00

Beef & Pork Local Hot Dog / House-Made Bun / Grilled Pineapple / Bacon / Teriyaki Aoli / Pickled Red Onions

California Dog

California Dog

$9.00

Beef & Pork Local Hot Dog / House-made Bun / Guacamole / Pico de Gallo / Salsa Rosada / Jalapeños

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.00

Beef & Pork Local Hot Dog / smoked cheddar cheese sauce / Roseda Farms Angus Beef chili

Frederick Dog

Frederick Dog

$8.50

Beef & Pork Local Hot Dog / House-Made Sauerkraut / Grainy Mustard / Diced Onions

Smoke House Dog

$9.00

smoked cheddar, BBQ sauce, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños, charred corn

Naked Dog

Naked Dog

$6.50

Beef & Pork Local Hot Dog / House-Made Mustard

Beer in the Can

RAR Groove City Hefeweizen

RAR Groove City Hefeweizen

$6.00

This Old-World style wheat beer is crafted to the authentic tradition of Southern Bavaria. This shows that beautiful pale haze, distinctively German with prominent notes of banana and clove. ABV: 5.61%

1623 Brewing Co. Pilsner

1623 Brewing Co. Pilsner

$6.00

Crisp and clean. This pilsner malt leads the way creating the perfect palette to lay the artistry of the noble hops—Magnum and Saaz. ABV: 5.2% ABV

Big Truck Farm Brew. Topless Blonde Ale

Big Truck Farm Brew. Topless Blonde Ale

$6.00

Blonde Ale is a light drinking colored ale with a crisp malt flavor. Big Truck farm-grown Cascade hops and American barley malt give this brew an amazing balance and drinkability ABV: 5.2%

DuClaw Brewing Co. Sour Me Unicorn Farts

DuClaw Brewing Co. Sour Me Unicorn Farts

$7.00

Maryland- American Wild Ale ABV: 5.5% This glittered sour ale with fruity cereal mashed in, brings slightly tart sour, a bouquet of fruits & a hint of biscuit.

DuClaw Regular Beer

$6.00Out of stock
Flying Dog Hop Electric

Flying Dog Hop Electric

$6.00

Hazy IPA (Frederick, MD) ABV: 6.8% supercharged hazy IPA thrills with an alternating current of juicy guava and tropical fruit notes

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$3.00

The Champagne of Beer ABV: 4.6%

Red Shedman Cider

Red Shedman Cider

$6.00

Red Shedman Ciders (Mount Airy, MD)

Bold Rock Hard Tea

Bold Rock Hard Tea

$6.00

There’s nothing better than a crisp, delicious beverage with a kick. Bold Rock Hard Tea Original is crafted from real tea with a twist of lemon and naturally sweetened finish. ABV: 5%

RAR Brewing Stunts! Sour Ale

RAR Brewing Stunts! Sour Ale

$6.00

Sour Ale with Tangerines ABV 4.5%

Organic Fountain Sodas

Kola from Tractor Beverage Co.

Kola from Tractor Beverage Co.

$2.95
Diet Kola from Tractor Beverage Co.

Diet Kola from Tractor Beverage Co.

$2.95
Cherry Cream from Tractor Beverage Co.

Cherry Cream from Tractor Beverage Co.

$2.95
Lemongrass from Tractor Beverage Co.

Lemongrass from Tractor Beverage Co.

$2.95Out of stock
Root Beer from Tractor Beverage Co.

Root Beer from Tractor Beverage Co.

$2.95

Other Beverages

Saratoga Still Water

$2.75
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.75Out of stock
Organic Kids Juice

Organic Kids Juice

$2.75
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Iced tea from Viola Tea Company

LaColombe Coffee (Vanilla)

LaColombe Coffee (Vanilla)

$5.25
LaColombe Coffee (Brazilian Cold Brew)

LaColombe Coffee (Brazilian Cold Brew)

$5.25

Bottled water

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid Mac

Kid Mac

$7.00
Grilled cheese sandwich

Grilled cheese sandwich

$7.00

American cheese / toasted bread

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.00

KIDS BURGER - Potato Roll / Single Patty / American Cheese

House-Made Kids Nugget Meal

House-Made Kids Nugget Meal

$7.00

Four house-made nuggets.

Kids fries

Kids fries

$2.50
Kids Side Salad

Kids Side Salad

$2.50

The Shakes

Build Your Own Shake

Build Your Own Shake

$6.99

Go Crazy!

Caramel Mocha

Caramel Mocha

$6.99Out of stock

Caramel & chocolate sauce blended with coffee extract. Topped with caramel & chocolate drizzle, a coffee flavored wafer egg roll and chocolate pocky

Caramel Shake

Caramel Shake

$6.99Out of stock

Vanilla base with caramel syrup. Topped with a caramel drizzle.

Cheesecake Shake

Cheesecake Shake

$8.50
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.99

Vanilla base blended with chocolate syrup. Topped with chocolate drizzle & chocolate pocky

Cookies & Cream Shake

Cookies & Cream Shake

$6.99

Vanilla base blended with crushed double stuffed Oreos. Topped with crushed Oreos, a whole Oreo, and Cookie n Cream pocky

Matcha

Matcha

$6.99

Vanilla base blended with matcha powder

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$6.99

Peanut butter & chocolate sauce mixed with crushed Reese's puffs topped with chocolate drizzle, more Reese's puffs, a Nutter Butter cookie & chocolate pocky

Snickers

Snickers

$6.99Out of stock

Peanut butter, caramel, & chocolate sauce mixed with toffee bits topped with chocolate drizzle, crushed Reese's puffs, a Nutter Butter cookie & chocolate pocky

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.99

Vanilla base with homemade strawberry syrup. Topped with strawberry pocky.

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.99

The underrated classic, our homemade vanilla base with a vanilla wafer topper

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$8.50

By the Glass

Glass of WK Red Blend

$7.00

Glass of WK White Sauvignon Blanc Blend

$7.00
8oz Bottle of Two Mountain Rose (Oregon)

8oz Bottle of Two Mountain Rose (Oregon)

$9.55

Mimosa

$5.00

Glass of WK Sparkling

$7.00

By the Bottle

WK Red Tempranillo Blend

WK Red Tempranillo Blend

$21.00

Bold, rich with a sprinkle of spice from blend of Tempranillo and other Spanish Varietals.

WK White Sauvignon Blanc Blend

WK White Sauvignon Blanc Blend

$21.00

Fresh fruit with dry tangy acidity. Refreshingly delicious.

WK Sparkling Wine

$21.00

Whiskey

Clyde Mays Straight Bourbon

Clyde Mays Straight Bourbon

$9.00
Clyde Mays Rye Whiskey

Clyde Mays Rye Whiskey

$9.00
Benchmark Whiskey

Benchmark Whiskey

$7.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$5.00

Jameson

$8.00

DRINKS

Old Fashioned

$10.50

Bourbon / Sugar / Bitters (served on the rocks) (AVAILABLE TO GO in 3.5oz BOTTLE)

Manhattan

Manhattan

$11.75

Rye Whiskey / Sweet Vermouth / Bitters (served on the rocks) (AVAILABLE TO GO in 3.5oz BOTTLE)

Underberg Digestive

Underberg Digestive

$3.25

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aperol / Prosecco *served on the rocks*

Breakfast Shot

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted Burgers & Shakes

Website

Location

57 E. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701

Directions

Gallery
Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes image
Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes image
Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes image
Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cacique Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
26 N. Market st FREDERICK, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
South Mountain Ice Cream and Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
50 Citizen's Way, suite 101 Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Black Hog BBQ - Frederick
orange starNo Reviews
118 South Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
TEMPO DI PASTA
orange starNo Reviews
244 East Church street Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Beans & Bagels
orange star4.4 • 504
49 E Patrick St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
orange star4.7 • 3,705
50 Carroll Creek Way Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Frederick

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
orange star4.7 • 3,705
50 Carroll Creek Way Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
orange star4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Frederick
orange star4.6 • 3,111
7820 Wormans Mill Rd Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 2,422
5205 Presidents Ct Frederick, MD 21703
View restaurantnext
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,581
105 NORTH MARKET STREET Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,467
5854 Urbana Pike Frederick, MD 21704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frederick
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston