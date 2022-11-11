Maxwell's Pizza imageView gallery

Maxwell's Pizza Bellevue, PA

240 Reviews

$$

600 Lincoln Ave

Bellevue, PA 15202

Popular Items

12" Medium
14" Large
16" XL

PIZZA

8" Personal

$8.49

12" Medium

$10.49

14" Large

$12.99

16" XL

$14.99

10" Cauliflower Crust

$12.99

12" Gluten Free Crust

$13.99

12" Deep Dish

$14.99

APPS/SIDES

BBQ Nachos

$10.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Loaded Nachos

$10.99Out of stock

Chili Cheese Nachos

$10.99Out of stock

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$9.99

Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Bread

$10.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.49+

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99

Bowl of Cactus Chili

$5.99

Condiments

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99Out of stock

Fried Ravioli

$8.99

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$8.99

Buffalo Cauliflower

$7.99Out of stock

WINGS

6 PC TRADITIONAL

$9.99

12 PC TRADITIONAL

$18.99

1/2 LB BONELESS

$8.49

1 LB BONELESS

$13.99

Wed Dine In Only, 6 Piece

$4.80

12piece Wed Only Dine In Only

$9.60

CALZONES

BYO Calzone

$11.49

Pepperoni and Cheese Calzone

$11.49

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$11.49

Veggie Calzone

$11.49

Philly Calzone

$11.49

SUBS AND WRAPS

Philly Sub

$10.99

Italian Sub

$9.49

Pizza Sub

$8.99

The Works Sub

$10.99

Meatball Sub

$10.49

Chipotle Steak Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

CBR+A Wrap

$10.99

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.49

Avocado Chicken Salad

$12.49

Fiesta Salad

$10.99

Farmhouse Salad

$10.99

Deli Salad

$10.49

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

DESSERT

8" Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.99

SPECIALS

Family Special

$21.99

Slices

Slice

Out of stock

20oz Drinks

20oz Pepsi

$1.99

20oz Cherry Pepsi

$1.99

20oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99

20oz Mt. Dew

$1.99

20oz Voodoo Mt. Dew

$1.99

20oz Diet Mt. Dew

$1.99

Starbucks Cold Brew

$2.99Out of stock

Rockstar

$2.99Out of stock

20oz Sierra Mist

$1.99

20oz Green Tea

$1.99Out of stock

20oz Orange Crush

$1.99

20oz Brisk

$1.99

20oz Lemonade

$1.99Out of stock

20oz Water

$1.99

2 Liters

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.99

2 L Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Mt. Dew

$2.99

2 L Orange Crush

$2.99

2 L Diet Mt Dew

$2.99

2 L Blue Mt. Dew

$2.99Out of stock

2 L Root Beer

$2.99

2 L Brisk

$2.99

2 L Orange Crush

$2.99

2 L Strawberry Crush

$2.99Out of stock

2 L Pink Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

2 L Sierra Mist

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

600 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202

Directions

Gallery
Maxwell's Pizza image

