MAXX Warrendale Village Center

review star

No reviews yet

400 Warrendale Village Dr

Warrendale, PA 15086

FLATBREADS/WINGS

Pepperoni, hot calabrese, banana peppers, hot sausage, marinara

CALABRIAN CHILE LIME CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$19.00

Chicken, garlic, lime, arugula, garlic oil and six-cheese blend

CHEESY FLATBREAD

$10.00

CHICKEN SPINACH BACON FLATBREAD

$19.00
GENERAL TSO WINGS

$18.00

10 Crispy wings tossed in General Tso’s sauce served on cheesy garlic flatbread

GYRO FLABREAD

$19.00

MEDITERRANEAN FLATBREAD

$19.00

Spinach, roasted artichoke, roasted tomato, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese and Calabrian chili oil

PORTOBELLO & WILD MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

$19.00

Marsala wine sauce, seven savory cheeses topped with crispy onion

ROASTED TOMATO & BASIL FLATBREAD

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, marinara, Parmesan Reggiano and a six-cheese blend

HOUSE FEATURES

7oz FILET MIGNON

$37.00

Center Cut Filet Mignon, Bordelaise Sauce, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable, Crispy Onions

CHAR GRILLED DELMONICO STEAK

$39.00

Chimichurri Sauce, Seasonal Vegetable, Herb Seasoned Fries

CRAB CAKE - DINNER

$39.00

Two – 4oz jumbo lump crab cakes, French green beans with roasted tomatoes and a wild rice salad with a side of lemon tarragon aioli

MAXX CHICKEN

$29.00Out of stock

Fresh Chicken Breast, Roasted Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce, Wild Mushroom Risotto, French Green Beans with Roasted Tomatoes

MAXX STAXX

$28.00

SHRIMP DEL SOL

$24.00

Argentinian Red Shrimp, Tomato Vodka Sauce, Spaghetti Rigatti

SHRIMP DEL SOL - LUNCH

$22.00

GOURMET SALADS

CHIX & BEET

$18.00

Artisan lettuce blend with grilled red and golden beets, seasonal apples, candied pistachios, craisins and feta cheese tossed with apple cider vinaigrette

CHIX MILANESE

$18.00

Romano Crusted Chicken – Cherry tomatoes, roasted artichokes, cucumbers, sweety drop peppers, Kalamata olives, pine nuts, and a three-cheese blend tossed with parmesan peppercorn ranch

PALM BEACH

$23.00

Colossal lump crab, Argentinian red shrimp, avocado, French green beans, tomatoes, potato croutons, egg, walnuts and seasonal berries tossed with champagne vinaigrette

SALMON SALAD

$19.00

Mixed Baby Kale, Spinach, Radicchio, Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Tri-Colored Quinoa, Apple Cider Vinegar Dressing

BURGERS

BURGER ON SALAD

$19.00

Prairie Breeze Cheese, Fig Balsamic Glaze, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickle, Herb Seasoned Fries, Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch Dressing

MAXX CHEESEBURGER

$18.00

PASTRAMI BURGER

$19.00

Gruyere cheese with stone ground mustard aioli

SANDWICHES

CHIX MEATBALL

$16.00
MAXX FILET MIGNON

$22.00

Fontina cheese, fig balsamic glaze on asiago ciabatta roll served with herb seasoned fries

MEATBALL

$14.00

Hand-rolled meatballs topped with house-made marinara and a six-cheese blend on a ciabatta roll with herb seasoned fries

ROMANO CRUSTED CHICKEN

$14.00

Fontina sauce, tomato and garlic aioli served with herb seasoned fries

SIDES

ADD CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

ADD EGG

$2.00

ASIAN CUCUMBER SALAD

$6.00Out of stock

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$2.00

HERBED SEASONED FRIES

$8.00

MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

MAXX TOSSED SALAD

$8.00

RICE

$4.00

SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$7.00

SIDE BACON

$4.00

KIDS

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$5.00

TWO CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS with FRIES

$7.00

CHICKEN TENDERS with FRIES

$7.00

CHEESY FLATBREAD w/Sauce

$7.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$12.00

DESSERTS

ALMOND TORTE

$8.00Out of stock

APPLE CARAMEL WALNUT

$8.00

APPLE STRUDEL

$8.00

BLACK FOREST

$8.00

CARROT CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE

$8.00Out of stock

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$8.00

S'MORES FLATBREAD TRIO

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Eat. Drink. Sport.

Website

Location

400 Warrendale Village Dr, Warrendale, PA 15086

Directions

