Maxy's Mexican Restaurant

192 Jonesboro Road

Jonesboro, GA 30236

Appetizers

Chicken Consome

$6.99

small portion of soup served w shredded chicken

Guacamole Dip

$4.59

served with fresh chips

Small Cheese Dip

$4.50

served with fresh chips

Large Cheese Dip

$8.50

Sides

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

House Salad

$3.00

French Fries

$5.59

Pico de Gallo

$4.99

Jalapeños

$2.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.00

topped with cilantro and onions

Carne Asada Taco

$3.00

topped with cilantro and onions

Pollo Taco

$3.00

topped with cilantro and onions

Chorizo Taco

$3.00

topped with cilantro and onions

Tamales

Pollo Tamale

$3.50

Puerco Tamale

$3.50

Kids

Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Kids French Fries

$4.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

served with rice and beans or fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

served with rice and beans or fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

served with rice and beans or fries

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

served with rice and beans or fries

Kids Chicken Tacos

$6.99

served with rice and beans or fries

Soups

Shrimp Soup

$14.95

served with bread or tortillas

Fish Soup

$13.95

Menudo Soup

$14.95

Chicken Soup

$12.95

Beef Soup

$13.95

Pozole

$12.95

Birria de Res

$13.95

beef consome, with cilantro and onions

House Specailties

Chile relleno

$10.99

served with rice and beans

Pollo Asado

$12.99

served with rice and beans

Carne Asada Taco

$13.99

served with rice and beans

Fajitas

$14.99

served with rice and beans and salad

Mixto

$15.99

Enchiladas

$12.99

served with sour cream cheese and salad. Pick red or green sauce

Mole

$12.99

Pieces of chicken cooked with our homamde mole. Served with rice.

Seafood

Mojarra Frita

$12.99

served with rice and beans or salad

Mojarra al Vapor

$12.99

served with rice and beans or salad

Mojara a la Diabla

$13.99

served with rice and beans or salad

Mojarra al mojo de Ajo

$13.99

served with rice and beans or salad

Mojarra Rellena

$12.99

served with rice and beans or salad

Pescado Ceviche

$7.99

served with tostadas and sliced avocado, cilantro and onions

Pulpo Ceviche

$7.99

served with tostadas and sliced avocado, cilantro and onions

Camaron Ceviche

$8.99

served with tostadas and sliced avocado, cilantro and onions

Mixto Ceviche

$9.99

served with tostadas and sliced avocado, cilantro and onions

Camarones a la Diabla

$13.99

tender grilled shrimp covered in our specialty spicy sauce, served with rice and salad

Pupusas

Queso Pupusa

$2.50

Chicharron Pupusa

$2.99

Mixto Pupusa

$2.99

Taco Salad

Pollo Taco Salad

$9.99

served in a bowl of fried tortilla. Inlcudes lettuce, tomato, sour cream and pico.

Res Taco Salad

$9.99

served in a bowl of fried tortilla. Inlcudes lettuce, tomato, sour cream and pico.

Carne Asada Taco Salad

$10.99

served in a bowl of fried tortilla. Inlcudes lettuce, tomato, sour cream and pico.

Breakfast

Fried Plantain

$5.99

served with condensed milk or plain

Huevo Rancheros

$10.99

two fried tortillas served with scrambled eggs and your choice of red or green sauce

Huevos Revueltos

$11.99

scrambled eggs cooked with onions and ham

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.99

scrambled eggs cooked with onions tomato and jalapeño. Served with rice bean and tortillas

Huevos Estrellados

$9.99

sunny side up eggs served with rice and beans

Huevos Divorciados

$10.99

two fried eggs served on top of red and green salsa

Dasayuno Tipico Salvadoreño

$12.99

two eggs cooked any way, your choice of chicken or steak, served with refriend beans, fried plantains, and csour cream

Chilaquiles

$10.99

squares of corn tortillas, choice of chicken or steak, served with cheese, lettuce, pico and red or green salsa

Gordita

$3.99

thick corn tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, served with green or red salsa

Sopes

$6.99

thick corn tortilla, served with choice of meat, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Burrito

$10.99

flour tortilla, served with rice beans and salad

Asada Burrito

$9.99

flour tortilla, served with rice beans and salad

Neapolitan Ice Cream

$4.99

Arroz con Leche

$4.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Fruit Cocktail

$4.99

Tres Leches

$4.99

Flan Napolitano

$5.99

Caramel Glazed Dessert

$5.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.99

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Horchata

$3.00

Mango Agua Fresca

$3.00

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Beers

Bud Light

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Modelo

$4.99

Corona

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99

Bar

Micheladas

$7.99

Margaritas

$6.99

Tequila Shot

$7.99

Piña Colada

$7.99

Daiquiri

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
192 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236

