May Dynasty 1320 Emancipation Hwy

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

APPETIZERS

Soup Dumping (6pcs)

$8.95

Soup Shrimp Dumpling(6pcs)

$9.95

Signature Dumpling (10pcs)

$11.95

Chicken Dumpling(10pcs)

$10.95

Pork Cabbage Dumpling(10pcs)

$10.95

Beef Onion Dumpling(10pcs)

$10.95

Vegetable Dumpling(10pcs)

$11.95

Pan Fried Pork Bun(4pcs)

$8.95

Scallion Pancake

$4.95

Beef Pancake

$6.95

Spring Roll

$4.00

Pan Fried Beef Bun

$8.75

NOODLE

Beef Noodle Soup

$12.95

Dan Dan Noodle Soup

$11.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$11.95

Shrimp Noodle Soup

$12.95

RICE

Pork Ribs Rice

$11.95

Fish Fillet Rice

$11.95

Chicken Steak Rice

$11.95

Braised Pork Rice

$8.00

Fried Rice

$8.95

White Rice

$1.00

ENTREE

Sautéed Beef

$18.95

House Tofu

$11.95

Braised Beef .w Potato

$13.95

Broccoli Chicken

$11.95

Broccoli Beef

$11.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$11.95

Kung Pao Beef

$11.95

Braised Eggplant

$11.95

Sweet & Sour Fish Fillet

$11.95

General so's Chicken

$11.95

Sesame Chicken

$11.95

Chinese Cabbage w. Garlic

$11.95

Shanghai Bai Choy w. Garlic

$11.95

Stir Fried Shredded Potatoes w. Vinegar Sauce

$10.95

Braised Beef

$7.95

Braised Dry Bean Curd

$6.95

Kimchi

$5.95

Seaweed

$5.95

Bubble Tea

Milk Tea

$5.50

Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

Mango Milk Tea

$5.50

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.50

Ice Tea

$2.00

Smoothie (Real Fruit)

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Avocado Smoothie

$5.50

Hot Tea

Ginger Tea

$4.00

Lemon Honey Hot Tea

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
