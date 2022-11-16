May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Ribs
Boneless Roast Pork Ribs in Chinese-style BBQ sauce.
Chinese Chicken Wings
Chinese style chicken wings, marinated in ginger and garlic, either fried crispy or fried and spiced salt and pepper style.
Crispy Tofu
Tofu slices, breaded and fried, served with sweet chili sauce.
NEW! Popcorn Shrimp
Baby Shrimp lightly floured and tossed in salt and pepper seasoning. Delicious!
Pork Egg Roll
Shredded napa cabbage and ground roast pork in a crispy egg roll skin.
Sesame cold noodle
Cold noodle with fragrant and mildly spicy sesame dressing. Topped with sesame seeds.
Shrimp Egg Roll
Shredded napa cabbage and shrimp in crispy egg roll skin.
Spicy Chicken Roll (2)
Chicken morsels, fresh napa, mushrooms, vermicelli noodles with spicy seasoning in crispy roll.
Vegetable Roll (2)
Shredded vegetables wrapped in thin egg roll skin and deep fried. Nice and crispy!
Beef & Pork
Beef Pepper Steak
Tender flank steaks sauteed with peppers and onions.
Beef with Broccoli
Slices of flank steak and fresh broccoli stir-fried with fragrant garlic in house brown sauce.
Beef with Gravy (NO VEGGIES)
Sauteed flank steak in brown gravy with white rice.
Beef with Mixed Vegetables
Tender flank steak slices sauteed with mushrooms, broccoli, bamboo shoots, napa, snowpeas, carrots, and baby corn in house brown sauce.
Beef with Snowpeas
Tender flank steak slices with snowpeas and carrots in house special brown sauce.
Green Beans and Minced Pork Stir-fry
Fresh green beans and minced pork stir-fried with fiery hot Thai peppers. No gravy.
Hunan Beef
Beef, broccoli, snowpea, baby corn, red and green pepper in a spicy Hunan sauce.
Mapo Tofu with minced pork
Silken bean cake, minced pork in spicy homestyle gravy.
Mou Shu Pork with pancakes (4)
Julienned pork, cabbage, bamboo shoot, Chinese black mushroom in Hoisin glaze. Served with pancake style shells.
Rib Tips and Rice
Rib tips, green and red pepper, onion in black bean sauce.
Twice Cooked Pork
Pork, fresh cabbage, and smoked tofu wok-tossed with spicy Hoisin sauce.
Chicken
Chicken and Broccoli
White meat chicken and fresh broccoli, stir-fried with fragrant garlic in house brown sauce.
Chicken and Fresh Green Beans Stir-Fried
Chicken and fresh green beans stir-fried with aromatic ginger.
Chicken Chow Mein
White meat chicken slices, celery, napa, and bean sprout in savory white sauce.
Chicken in Curry Sauce
White meat chicken, carrots, celery, broccoli, red peppers, and onion in delightful Indian style Javin curry sauce.
Chicken with Cashews
White meat chicken slices, snowpeas, carrots, baby corn, and green peppers in house brown sauce. Topped with cashews.
Chicken with Mixed Veggies
White meat chicken sauteed with mushrooms, broccoli, bamboo shoots, napa, snowpeas, carrot, and baby corn in house brown sauce.
Chicken with Snowpeas
White meat chicken slices, snowpeas, and carrots in house brown sauce.
Garlic (Yusheng) Chicken
White meat chicken, red peppers, napa, celery, and Chinese black mushroom in tangy garlic sauce.
Hunan Chicken
White meat chicken slices, broccoli, snowpeas, baby corn, and red and green pepper in spicy Hunan-style sauce.
Kung Po Chicken
Chicken morsels, red and green pepper, celery, and baby corn sauteed with garlic & hot chili peppers, peanuts, house special kang po sauce.
Moo Goo Gai Pan
White meat chicken slices, carrot, celery, napa cabbage, and mushroom in white sauce.
Mou Shu Chicken
White meat chicken slices, shredded cabbage, bamboo shoot, and Chinese black mushroom with Hoisin glaze. Served with pancake type shells.
Salt And Pepper Chicken
White meat morsels, floured and fried on a bed of onion, green onion, and red peppers seasoned with Chinese salt and pepper mixture.
Dinner for One
C Beef Mixed Veggies
Tender flank steak sauteed with broccoli, napa, carrots, celery, snowpeas, bamboo shoot, and baby corn in house brown sauce.
C Beef pepper steak with onion
Green peppers & onions sauteed with flank steak slices.
C Chicken Lo-Mein
Soft egg noodles tossed with chicken, onion, bean sprout, and napa cabbage.
C Chicken with Broccoli
White meat chicken slices and broccoli stir fried with fragrant garlic in a house brown sauce.
C Chicken with mixed vegetables
White meat chicken sauteed with mushrooms, broccoli, bamboo shoots, napa, snowpeas, carrot, and baby corn in house brown sauce.
C Egg Foo Young
choice of pork, shrimp, chicken, or veggie with onion and bean sprout. Served with brown egg foo young gravy. Healthy Option (pan-fried not deep fried).
C General Tso's Chicken
White meat chicken morsels in mildly spicy, sweet sauce. Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.75.
C Ginger Garlic Chicken
White meat chicken in our signature , mildly spicy & tangy aromatic ginger garlic sauce. Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.75
C Kang Po Chicken
Chicken morsels sauteed, green and red peppers, celery, and baby corn with garlic & hot chili peppers, peanuts, house special kang po sauce.
C Sweet & Sour Chicken
Lightly floured breast of chicken morsels, fried to perfection, served with a side of fruity sweet & sour sauce.
C Beef with Broccoli
Sliced flank steak and fresh broccoli, stir-fried with fragrant garlic in house brown sauce.
C Moo Goo Gai Pan
White meat chicken slices, carrot, napa, and celery in white sauce.
C Sesame Chicken
Chicken breast morsels in exquisite sweet sesame flavored sauce. Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.75.
C Tangerine Chicken
Lightly floured and fried white meat chicken in mildly spicy special citrus flavored sweet sauce. Topped with broccoli. (Stir- fry Healthy Option Add $1.75)
Extras
Bag of Noodles
Duck Sauce Pint
Extra Pancakes each
Extra Sauce Side (Half Pint)
Extra Sauce Side (Pint)
Extra White Rice Pint
House Duck Sauce Cup (4oz)
a 4oz cup of our house duck sauce
House Mustard Cup (4oz)
a 4oz cup of our house mustard
House Soy Gravy Pint
Quart White Rice
Red Sweet & Sour Sauce (Pint)
Fried Rice
Egg, onion, rice, and choice of meat or veggie, stir fried to perfection!
Khao Pad (Thai curry fried rice with pineapple)
(Thai curry fried rice with pineapple) Onion, pepper, broccoli, and chicken in tossed in curry with pineapple. Sweet and Spicy!
Thai Basil Fried Rice
Choice of meat or veggie with stir fried egg, red pepper, onions, broccoli and fresh basil leaf.
Tom Yum chicken or Shrimp Fried Rice
Chicken or shrimp, eggs, onion, broccoli, and green onion with lime leaf in spicy Thai Tom Yum seasoning.
May Jen House Made Dumplings
Crab Rangoon (6)
Crab meat and cream cheese in crispy pasta jacket. What a delicious combination!
Dim Sum (4)
Minced pork and napa glazed with oyster flavored sauce and topped with green onion.
Pork Dumpling (Wartip) (6)
Traditional style dumpling with seasoned minced pork. Available pan-seared or steamed.
Vegetable Dumpling (6)
Traditional style dumpling with shredded veggies and vermicelli noodles. Available pan-seared or steamed.
Noodles
Horfun (Fresh wide rice noodles)
Famous wide rice noodle, wok-tossed with your choice of meat or veggie. A homestyle favorite!
Lo-Mein Noodles
Lo-Mein egg noodle, onion, bean sprout, and napa cabbage stir fried with choice of meat or veggie.
Pad Kee Mao
Stir fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, peppers, and onion in a Thai Basil Sauce with choice of meat or veggie. Sweet & Spicy!
Pad See Ew (Another famous Thai street noodle)
Wide rice noodle, stir fried and caramelized with Chinese broccoli in light soy and oyster sauce with choice of meat or veggie. Savory!
Pad Thai (Famous Bangkok Street Food)
Wok-tossed rice noodles, egg, and bean sprouts in special Thai seasoning with choice of chicken, shrimp, or veggie.
Singapore Style Rice Noodle
Curry flavored, mildly spicy thin rice noodles, wok-tossed with chicken, roast pork, baby shrimp, onion, peppers, and bean sprout. Spicy.
Seafood
Fried Shrimp w/ Choice of Sauce
Large Shrimp (12), breaded and fried w/ choice of General Tso’s, Ginger Garlic, or Sesame Sauce.
Shrimp Chow Mein
Shrimp, napa cabbage, celery, and bean sprout in a savory white sauce.
Shrimp with Broccoli
Shrimp, broccoli, and carrots sauteed with fragrant garlic in a house special brown sauce. Healthy option: steamed.
Shrimp with lobster sauce
Shrimp in delicate egg sauce.
Shrimp with Mix Veggies
Shrimp stir fried with broccoli, napa, snowpeas, carrot, celery, baby corn, bamboo shoot, and mushroom. Healthy option: steamed.
Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup
Noodles and chicken swimming in house-made chicken broth
Chicken Rice Soup
Steamed white rice and chicken in house-made chicken broth
Egg Drop Soup
Velvety chicken broth with egg swirl
Thai Tom Yum Seafood Soup
Seafood in clear broth with lemongrass, galanga, Kaffir lime leaves, Thai chili, tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, cilantro
Thai Tom Yum Soup
Chicken or shrimp in clear broth, lemon grass, galangal, Kaffir lime leaves, Thai chili, tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, cilantro
Tom Khar Gai Soup
Sliced white meat chicken in coconut soup, seasoned with lemongrass, galanga, lime juice, and basil
Vegetable Soup
Napa, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, bean sprouts, and snowpeas in savory broth.
Vegetarian Hot and Sour Soup
black mushroom, tofu strips, bamboo shoot, carrot, and egg swirl in a hot and sour broth
Wonton Soup
Pork wonton in house-made chicken broth Small (3 wontons) Large (6 wontons)
Wor Wonton Soup
Chicken, pork and shrimp with broccoli, napa, carrots, snowpeas. A meal in itself!
Specialties
Black Pepper Beef
Cantonese Pan-Fried Noodles with Three Delights
Back by popular request! Pan fried noodles topped with shrimp, slices of chicken and pork, napa, broccoli, celery, and snowpeas.
Chicken Amazing
Sliced Chicken breast with peppers, onions, broccoli, celery, snowpeas, and baby corn in a special black bean sauce.
Crispy Beef
Crispy flank steak slices glazed with mildly sweet and spicy garlic sauce. A May Jen specialty!
Crispy Prawns
Lightly floured crispy prawns in a sweet & mildly spicy garlic sauce.
Double Crispy Delight
General Tso's chicken and Crispy Beef, two favorites for a royal treat!
Dragon and Phoenix
Shrimp in Szechuan chili sauce, balanced with our signature ginger garlic chicken. Two favorites in one dish!
Egg Foo Young (Omelette)
Onions, bean sprouts, and choice of pork, shrimp, chicken, or veggie in omelette. Healthy Option: Pan seared, not fried in oil, choice of pork, chicken or baby shrimp $1.50
General Tso's Chicken
White meat chicken morsels in mildly spicy, sweet sauce. Consider our Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli +$1.75.
Ginger Garlic Chicken
White meat chicken, mildly spicy, sweet & tangy ginger garlic sauce. Consider our Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli +$1.75
Ginger Garlic Fish
Chopped filet of haddock with broccoli, napa, and snowpeas in our delightful ginger garlic sauce.
Happy Family
A mix of chicken, beef, baby shrimp in mildly spicy house sauce with broccoli, napa, celery, baby corn, peppers, and bamboo shoot.
Mango Chicken
White meat chicken slices, red peppers, snowpeas, and sweet mango chunks in a tangy garlic sauce.
May Jen Special Triple Delight
Chicken, pork, and tender beef with fresh vegetables (broccoli, snowpeas, celery, bamboo shoot, peppers) in tangy garlic sauce.
Mongolian Beef
Tender and juicy chunks of marinated flank steak sautéed with onion and green onion in a Hoisin based sauce.
Red or Green Curry
Coconut milk curry with peas, carrots, peppers, bamboo shoots, onion, and eggplant. Choice of chicken, beef, or shrimp. Choice of red or green curry paste (red is slightly spicier, green tends to be milder)
Salt and Pepper Shrimp
12 jumbo shrimp lightly floured on a bed of stir-fried onion and green onion seasoned with Chinese salt and pepper mixture.
Sesame Chicken
Chicken breast morsels in exquisite sweet sesame flavored sauce. Consider our Healthy Option! Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.50.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Lightly floured breast of chicken morsels, fried to perfection, served with side of fruity sweet & sour sauce
Tangerine Beef
Tender flank steak pieces, fried crispy in a mildly spicy special citrus flavored sweet sauce.
Tangerine Chicken
Lightly floured, white meat chicken in mildly spicy, special citrus flavored sweet sauce. Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.75
Walnut Chicken
White meat chicken slices in a chef's special sauce, served over a bed of steamed broccoli. Topped with walnuts.
Walnut Prawns
Lightly floured and crispy prawns in a mayonnaise based chef's special sauce. Topped with Walnuts.
Vegetables & Tofu
Buddhist Delight
Tofu, napa, vermicelli noodles, mushrooms, onions, carrots in savory white sauce.
Eggplants in Garlic Sauce
Eggplants chunks in a spicy and tangy Yu Sheng sauce
Garlic Broccoli
Broccoli sauteed with fragrant garlic in a tangy garlic sauce.
Mixed Vegetable Delight
Mushrooms, broccoli, carrot, bamboo shoots, napa, snowpeas, celery in delectable garlic sauce.
Mou Shu Veggies with Pancakes
Julienned cabbage, Chinese black mushrooms, carrot, snowpeas, and baby corn in Hoisin glaze with mou shu wrap. Small comes with 2 pancakes. Large includes 4.
Stir Fry Green Beans
Fresh green beans stir fried with choice of: house soy, hot chili, sesame, ginger garlic or General Tso's sauce
Tofu w/ Choice of Sauce
Tofu, steamed or fried, and tossed in choice of General Tso’s, Ginger Garlic, or Sesame sauce.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Serving Buffalo High Quality Asian Cuisine since 1981!
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226