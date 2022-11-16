Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Chinese

May Jen Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

47 Kenmore Avenue

Amherst, NY 14226

Popular Items

Lo-Mein Noodles
FRIED RICE
Pork Dumpling (Wartip) (6)

Appetizers

Boneless Ribs

Boneless Ribs

$12.95

Boneless Roast Pork Ribs in Chinese-style BBQ sauce.

Chinese Chicken Wings

Chinese Chicken Wings

$16.99+

Chinese style chicken wings, marinated in ginger and garlic, either fried crispy or fried and spiced salt and pepper style.

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$7.50

Tofu slices, breaded and fried, served with sweet chili sauce.

NEW! Popcorn Shrimp

NEW! Popcorn Shrimp

$12.95

Baby Shrimp lightly floured and tossed in salt and pepper seasoning. Delicious!

Pork Egg Roll

Pork Egg Roll

$2.75

Shredded napa cabbage and ground roast pork in a crispy egg roll skin.

Sesame cold noodle

Sesame cold noodle

$6.75

Cold noodle with fragrant and mildly spicy sesame dressing. Topped with sesame seeds.

Shrimp Egg Roll

Shrimp Egg Roll

$3.25

Shredded napa cabbage and shrimp in crispy egg roll skin.

Spicy Chicken Roll (2)

Spicy Chicken Roll (2)

$5.75

Chicken morsels, fresh napa, mushrooms, vermicelli noodles with spicy seasoning in crispy roll.

Vegetable Roll (2)

Vegetable Roll (2)

$5.75

Shredded vegetables wrapped in thin egg roll skin and deep fried. Nice and crispy!

Beef & Pork

Beef Pepper Steak

Beef Pepper Steak

$11.75+

Tender flank steaks sauteed with peppers and onions.

Beef with Broccoli

Beef with Broccoli

$11.75+

Slices of flank steak and fresh broccoli stir-fried with fragrant garlic in house brown sauce.

Beef with Gravy (NO VEGGIES)

$13.75+

Sauteed flank steak in brown gravy with white rice.

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$11.75+

Tender flank steak slices sauteed with mushrooms, broccoli, bamboo shoots, napa, snowpeas, carrots, and baby corn in house brown sauce.

Beef with Snowpeas

$11.75+

Tender flank steak slices with snowpeas and carrots in house special brown sauce.

Green Beans and Minced Pork Stir-fry

Green Beans and Minced Pork Stir-fry

$13.25

Fresh green beans and minced pork stir-fried with fiery hot Thai peppers. No gravy.

Hunan Beef

$11.75+

Beef, broccoli, snowpea, baby corn, red and green pepper in a spicy Hunan sauce.

Mapo Tofu with minced pork

Mapo Tofu with minced pork

$13.25

Silken bean cake, minced pork in spicy homestyle gravy.

Mou Shu Pork with pancakes (4)

$9.95+

Julienned pork, cabbage, bamboo shoot, Chinese black mushroom in Hoisin glaze. Served with pancake style shells.

Rib Tips and Rice

Rib Tips and Rice

$12.95

Rib tips, green and red pepper, onion in black bean sauce.

Twice Cooked Pork

$9.95+

Pork, fresh cabbage, and smoked tofu wok-tossed with spicy Hoisin sauce.

Chicken

Chicken and Broccoli

Chicken and Broccoli

$10.25+

White meat chicken and fresh broccoli, stir-fried with fragrant garlic in house brown sauce.

Chicken and Fresh Green Beans Stir-Fried

Chicken and Fresh Green Beans Stir-Fried

$10.25+

Chicken and fresh green beans stir-fried with aromatic ginger.

Chicken Chow Mein

$10.25+

White meat chicken slices, celery, napa, and bean sprout in savory white sauce.

Chicken in Curry Sauce

Chicken in Curry Sauce

$10.25+

White meat chicken, carrots, celery, broccoli, red peppers, and onion in delightful Indian style Javin curry sauce.

Chicken with Cashews

Chicken with Cashews

$10.25+

White meat chicken slices, snowpeas, carrots, baby corn, and green peppers in house brown sauce. Topped with cashews.

Chicken with Mixed Veggies

Chicken with Mixed Veggies

$10.25+

White meat chicken sauteed with mushrooms, broccoli, bamboo shoots, napa, snowpeas, carrot, and baby corn in house brown sauce.

Chicken with Snowpeas

$10.25+

White meat chicken slices, snowpeas, and carrots in house brown sauce.

Garlic (Yusheng) Chicken

$10.25+

White meat chicken, red peppers, napa, celery, and Chinese black mushroom in tangy garlic sauce.

Hunan Chicken

$10.25+

White meat chicken slices, broccoli, snowpeas, baby corn, and red and green pepper in spicy Hunan-style sauce.

Kung Po Chicken

Kung Po Chicken

$10.25+

Chicken morsels, red and green pepper, celery, and baby corn sauteed with garlic & hot chili peppers, peanuts, house special kang po sauce.

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$10.25+

White meat chicken slices, carrot, celery, napa cabbage, and mushroom in white sauce.

Mou Shu Chicken

$10.25+

White meat chicken slices, shredded cabbage, bamboo shoot, and Chinese black mushroom with Hoisin glaze. Served with pancake type shells.

Salt And Pepper Chicken

$10.25+

White meat morsels, floured and fried on a bed of onion, green onion, and red peppers seasoned with Chinese salt and pepper mixture.

Dinner for One

C Beef Mixed Veggies

$18.50

Tender flank steak sauteed with broccoli, napa, carrots, celery, snowpeas, bamboo shoot, and baby corn in house brown sauce.

C Beef pepper steak with onion

$19.50

Green peppers & onions sauteed with flank steak slices.

C Chicken Lo-Mein

C Chicken Lo-Mein

$15.75

Soft egg noodles tossed with chicken, onion, bean sprout, and napa cabbage.

C Chicken with Broccoli

$18.50

White meat chicken slices and broccoli stir fried with fragrant garlic in a house brown sauce.

C Chicken with mixed vegetables

C Chicken with mixed vegetables

$17.25

White meat chicken sauteed with mushrooms, broccoli, bamboo shoots, napa, snowpeas, carrot, and baby corn in house brown sauce.

C Egg Foo Young

$17.50

choice of pork, shrimp, chicken, or veggie with onion and bean sprout. Served with brown egg foo young gravy. Healthy Option (pan-fried not deep fried).

C General Tso's Chicken

C General Tso's Chicken

$21.95

White meat chicken morsels in mildly spicy, sweet sauce. Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.75.

C Ginger Garlic Chicken

C Ginger Garlic Chicken

$21.95

White meat chicken in our signature , mildly spicy & tangy aromatic ginger garlic sauce. Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.75

C Kang Po Chicken

$17.75

Chicken morsels sauteed, green and red peppers, celery, and baby corn with garlic & hot chili peppers, peanuts, house special kang po sauce.

C Sweet & Sour Chicken

C Sweet & Sour Chicken

$17.75

Lightly floured breast of chicken morsels, fried to perfection, served with a side of fruity sweet & sour sauce.

C Beef with Broccoli

$18.50

Sliced flank steak and fresh broccoli, stir-fried with fragrant garlic in house brown sauce.

C Moo Goo Gai Pan

$17.75

White meat chicken slices, carrot, napa, and celery in white sauce.

C Sesame Chicken

$21.95

Chicken breast morsels in exquisite sweet sesame flavored sauce. Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.75.

C Tangerine Chicken

C Tangerine Chicken

$21.95

Lightly floured and fried white meat chicken in mildly spicy special citrus flavored sweet sauce. Topped with broccoli. (Stir- fry Healthy Option Add $1.75)

Extras

Bag of Noodles

$1.50

Duck Sauce Pint

$4.00

Extra Pancakes each

$0.65

Extra Sauce Side (Half Pint)

$2.50

Extra Sauce Side (Pint)

Extra White Rice Pint

$2.75

House Duck Sauce Cup (4oz)

$1.25

a 4oz cup of our house duck sauce

House Mustard Cup (4oz)

$1.25

a 4oz cup of our house mustard

House Soy Gravy Pint

$3.50

Quart White Rice

$3.95

Red Sweet & Sour Sauce (Pint)

$3.95

Fried Rice

FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

Egg, onion, rice, and choice of meat or veggie, stir fried to perfection!

Khao Pad (Thai curry fried rice with pineapple)

$16.95

(Thai curry fried rice with pineapple) Onion, pepper, broccoli, and chicken in tossed in curry with pineapple. Sweet and Spicy!

Thai Basil Fried Rice

Thai Basil Fried Rice

$16.95

Choice of meat or veggie with stir fried egg, red pepper, onions, broccoli and fresh basil leaf.

Tom Yum chicken or Shrimp Fried Rice

Tom Yum chicken or Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.95

Chicken or shrimp, eggs, onion, broccoli, and green onion with lime leaf in spicy Thai Tom Yum seasoning.

May Jen House Made Dumplings

Crab Rangoon (6)

Crab Rangoon (6)

$9.75

Crab meat and cream cheese in crispy pasta jacket. What a delicious combination!

Dim Sum (4)

Dim Sum (4)

$9.75

Minced pork and napa glazed with oyster flavored sauce and topped with green onion.

Pork Dumpling (Wartip) (6)

Pork Dumpling (Wartip) (6)

$9.75

Traditional style dumpling with seasoned minced pork. Available pan-seared or steamed.

Vegetable Dumpling (6)

Vegetable Dumpling (6)

$9.75

Traditional style dumpling with shredded veggies and vermicelli noodles. Available pan-seared or steamed.

Noodles

Stir fried flat wide rice noodle with vegetables in lightly sweet and spicy in Thai basil sauce
Horfun (Fresh wide rice noodles)

Horfun (Fresh wide rice noodles)

$14.95

Famous wide rice noodle, wok-tossed with your choice of meat or veggie. A homestyle favorite!

Lo-Mein Noodles

Lo-Mein Noodles

Lo-Mein egg noodle, onion, bean sprout, and napa cabbage stir fried with choice of meat or veggie.

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$16.95

Stir fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, peppers, and onion in a Thai Basil Sauce with choice of meat or veggie. Sweet & Spicy!

Pad See Ew (Another famous Thai street noodle)

Pad See Ew (Another famous Thai street noodle)

$16.95

Wide rice noodle, stir fried and caramelized with Chinese broccoli in light soy and oyster sauce with choice of meat or veggie. Savory!

Pad Thai (Famous Bangkok Street Food)

Pad Thai (Famous Bangkok Street Food)

$16.95

Wok-tossed rice noodles, egg, and bean sprouts in special Thai seasoning with choice of chicken, shrimp, or veggie.

Singapore Style Rice Noodle

Singapore Style Rice Noodle

$13.95

Curry flavored, mildly spicy thin rice noodles, wok-tossed with chicken, roast pork, baby shrimp, onion, peppers, and bean sprout. Spicy.

Seafood

Fried Shrimp w/ Choice of Sauce

$24.95

Large Shrimp (12), breaded and fried w/ choice of General Tso’s, Ginger Garlic, or Sesame Sauce.

Shrimp Chow Mein

$13.25+

Shrimp, napa cabbage, celery, and bean sprout in a savory white sauce.

Shrimp with Broccoli

$13.25+

Shrimp, broccoli, and carrots sauteed with fragrant garlic in a house special brown sauce. Healthy option: steamed.

Shrimp with lobster sauce

$17.50

Shrimp in delicate egg sauce.

Shrimp with Mix Veggies

$13.25+

Shrimp stir fried with broccoli, napa, snowpeas, carrot, celery, baby corn, bamboo shoot, and mushroom. Healthy option: steamed.

Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.25+

Noodles and chicken swimming in house-made chicken broth

Chicken Rice Soup

$4.25+

Steamed white rice and chicken in house-made chicken broth

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$3.25+

Velvety chicken broth with egg swirl

Thai Tom Yum Seafood Soup

$17.25Out of stock

Seafood in clear broth with lemongrass, galanga, Kaffir lime leaves, Thai chili, tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, cilantro

Thai Tom Yum Soup

$9.75

Chicken or shrimp in clear broth, lemon grass, galangal, Kaffir lime leaves, Thai chili, tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, cilantro

Tom Khar Gai Soup

$9.75

Sliced white meat chicken in coconut soup, seasoned with lemongrass, galanga, lime juice, and basil

Vegetable Soup

$3.75+

Napa, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, bean sprouts, and snowpeas in savory broth.

Vegetarian Hot and Sour Soup

Vegetarian Hot and Sour Soup

$3.95+

black mushroom, tofu strips, bamboo shoot, carrot, and egg swirl in a hot and sour broth

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$2.95+

Pork wonton in house-made chicken broth Small (3 wontons) Large (6 wontons)

Wor Wonton Soup

$10.75

Chicken, pork and shrimp with broccoli, napa, carrots, snowpeas. A meal in itself!

Specialties

Tender flank steak slices, stir fried with onions and green onions, smothered in coarse ground fragrant black pepper

Black Pepper Beef

$22.95
Cantonese Pan-Fried Noodles with Three Delights

Cantonese Pan-Fried Noodles with Three Delights

$21.50

Back by popular request! Pan fried noodles topped with shrimp, slices of chicken and pork, napa, broccoli, celery, and snowpeas.

Chicken Amazing

Chicken Amazing

$19.50

Sliced Chicken breast with peppers, onions, broccoli, celery, snowpeas, and baby corn in a special black bean sauce.

Crispy Beef

Crispy Beef

$25.75

Crispy flank steak slices glazed with mildly sweet and spicy garlic sauce. A May Jen specialty!

Crispy Prawns

Crispy Prawns

$24.75

Lightly floured crispy prawns in a sweet & mildly spicy garlic sauce.

Double Crispy Delight

Double Crispy Delight

$27.50

General Tso's chicken and Crispy Beef, two favorites for a royal treat!

Dragon and Phoenix

Dragon and Phoenix

$25.75

Shrimp in Szechuan chili sauce, balanced with our signature ginger garlic chicken. Two favorites in one dish!

Egg Foo Young (Omelette)

Egg Foo Young (Omelette)

$15.50

Onions, bean sprouts, and choice of pork, shrimp, chicken, or veggie in omelette. Healthy Option: Pan seared, not fried in oil, choice of pork, chicken or baby shrimp $1.50

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$19.50

White meat chicken morsels in mildly spicy, sweet sauce. Consider our Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli +$1.75.

Ginger Garlic Chicken

Ginger Garlic Chicken

$19.50

White meat chicken, mildly spicy, sweet & tangy ginger garlic sauce. Consider our Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli +$1.75

Ginger Garlic Fish

Ginger Garlic Fish

$19.50

Chopped filet of haddock with broccoli, napa, and snowpeas in our delightful ginger garlic sauce.

Happy Family

Happy Family

$21.50

A mix of chicken, beef, baby shrimp in mildly spicy house sauce with broccoli, napa, celery, baby corn, peppers, and bamboo shoot.

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$19.50

White meat chicken slices, red peppers, snowpeas, and sweet mango chunks in a tangy garlic sauce.

May Jen Special Triple Delight

May Jen Special Triple Delight

$22.75

Chicken, pork, and tender beef with fresh vegetables (broccoli, snowpeas, celery, bamboo shoot, peppers) in tangy garlic sauce.

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$25.75

Tender and juicy chunks of marinated flank steak sautéed with onion and green onion in a Hoisin based sauce.

Red or Green Curry

Red or Green Curry

$17.25

Coconut milk curry with peas, carrots, peppers, bamboo shoots, onion, and eggplant. Choice of chicken, beef, or shrimp. Choice of red or green curry paste (red is slightly spicier, green tends to be milder)

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$19.95

12 jumbo shrimp lightly floured on a bed of stir-fried onion and green onion seasoned with Chinese salt and pepper mixture.

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$19.50

Chicken breast morsels in exquisite sweet sesame flavored sauce. Consider our Healthy Option! Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.50.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.75

Lightly floured breast of chicken morsels, fried to perfection, served with side of fruity sweet & sour sauce

Tangerine Beef

Tangerine Beef

$22.50

Tender flank steak pieces, fried crispy in a mildly spicy special citrus flavored sweet sauce.

Tangerine Chicken

Tangerine Chicken

$19.50

Lightly floured, white meat chicken in mildly spicy, special citrus flavored sweet sauce. Healthy Option, Not Deep Fried but Stir Fried served with Broccoli $1.75

Walnut Chicken

Walnut Chicken

$19.50

White meat chicken slices in a chef's special sauce, served over a bed of steamed broccoli. Topped with walnuts.

Walnut Prawns

Walnut Prawns

$23.25

Lightly floured and crispy prawns in a mayonnaise based chef's special sauce. Topped with Walnuts.

Vegetables & Tofu

Buddhist Delight

Buddhist Delight

$13.75

Tofu, napa, vermicelli noodles, mushrooms, onions, carrots in savory white sauce.

Eggplants in Garlic Sauce

Eggplants in Garlic Sauce

$14.25

Eggplants chunks in a spicy and tangy Yu Sheng sauce

Garlic Broccoli

Garlic Broccoli

$8.50+

Broccoli sauteed with fragrant garlic in a tangy garlic sauce.

Mixed Vegetable Delight

Mixed Vegetable Delight

$8.50+

Mushrooms, broccoli, carrot, bamboo shoots, napa, snowpeas, celery in delectable garlic sauce.

Mou Shu Veggies with Pancakes

Mou Shu Veggies with Pancakes

$8.50+

Julienned cabbage, Chinese black mushrooms, carrot, snowpeas, and baby corn in Hoisin glaze with mou shu wrap. Small comes with 2 pancakes. Large includes 4.

Stir Fry Green Beans

$8.50+

Fresh green beans stir fried with choice of: house soy, hot chili, sesame, ginger garlic or General Tso's sauce

Tofu w/ Choice of Sauce

Tofu w/ Choice of Sauce

$14.25

Tofu, steamed or fried, and tossed in choice of General Tso’s, Ginger Garlic, or Sesame sauce.

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

Decaf & Herbal tea

$3.25Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

House Iced Tea

$1.95

Jasmine tea

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Oolong Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Thai Ice Tea

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving Buffalo High Quality Asian Cuisine since 1981!

Location

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226

Directions

Gallery
May Jen Restaurant image
May Jen Restaurant image

Map
