Maya Cocina Mexicana

review star

No reviews yet

33018 West Seven Mile

Livonia, MI 48152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
QUESADILLA
SALSA & CHIPS

RECOMMENDED

ALAMBRE de ASADA

$21.00

Angus USDA Prime short rib, thinly cut, seasoned, grilled with a touch of bacon, onions & poblano peppers, topped with melted Oaxaca cheese and a side of corn tortillas and a side of jalapeño salsa.

ALAMBRE de POLLO

$17.95

Grilled Amish Grade A chicken, no hormones, no antibiotics, a touch of bacon, onions & poblano peppers, topped with melted Oaxaca cheese and a side of corn tortillas and a side of salsa morita.

ALAMBRE al PASTOR

$17.95

Grilled marinated pork, poblano peppers, onions & poblano peppers, topped with melted Oaxaca cheese with a side of corn tortillas and a side of jalapeño salsa.

ALAMBRE de CAMARON

$21.00

Grilled seasoned shrimp, chorizo sausage, poblano peppers & onions, topped with melted Manchego cheese and a side of corn tortillas and a side of morita salsa.

ALAMBRE de COLIFLOR

$16.95

Roasted seasoned cauliflower, poblano peppers & onions, topped with melted Oaxaca cheese, and a side of corn tortillas and a side of macha salsa.

ALAMBRE de PORTOBELLO

$17.95

Grilled portabello mushrooms, poblano peppers, onions, Mexican truffle sauce (huitlachoche), served in a skillet, melted Oaxaca & Manchego cheese, side of corn tortillas.

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$18.95

Muenster cheese & onion, with our special made from scratch chile ancho sauce, served with rice and a side of peruvian beans.

ENCHILADAS de MOLE

$24.50

A traditional Mexican sauce made from an elaborate combination of ingredients, dried chilies, tree nuts, chocolate, etc. Our mole is made fresh in house from scratch, served two ways. Four corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, served with rice and black beans.

QUESADILLA

$9.95

Extra large flour tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, a side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

APPETIZERS

ESQUITES

$9.95

Roasted corn off the cob, fresh cilantro, minced onion and jalapeño, tossed with our house made cotija cheese lime sauce.

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$14.00

Made to order, fresh avocado, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime and house made chips.

SALSA & CHIPS

$6.95

Fresh house made roasted tomato & jalapeño salsa and chips.

MAYA SALAD

$11.50Out of stock

Romaine, green & purple cabbage, radish, cucumber, pumpkin seeds, cotija cheese, a side of a delicate cilantro lime dressing.

BETABEL SALAD

$14.75

Organic Roasted Beets, fresh organic arugula, topped with goat cheese, onion, pumpkin seeds, served with a light garlic vinaigrette.

DÁTILES

$12.00

Organic dates stuffed with chorizo, wrapped with bacon, served with a bourbon fig sauce.

HOUSE SPECIALS

RIBEYE HUITLACOCHE

$40.00

12 oz boneless ribeye, coffee rub, char-grilled, served on a bed of delectable Mexican truffle sauce (huitlacoche), accompanied with grilled cactus, zucchini & roasted fingerling potatoes.

HUACHINANGO a la TALLA

$30.00

Wild caught Red Snapper, char-grilled with an adobe glaze, served with rice, fresh sautéed zucchini & corn. An Acapulco favorite.

CAMARONES a la DIABLA

$30.00

Succulent Tiger Prawns roasted and basted with our delectable spicy diabla sauce, served with white rice, sautéed zucchini & corn.

POLLO en MOLE

$26.50

A traditional Mexican sauce made from an elaborate combination of ingredients, dried chilies, tree nuts, chocolate, etc. Our mole is made fresh in house from scratch, Char-grilled Chicken breast, Amish Grade A chicken, served on a bed of mole with rice, tortillas and peruvian beans.

TACOS

TACOS de ASADA

$17.75

Grilled US Angus Prime short rib steak, thinly sliced, garnished with onions, cilantro and a side of jalapeño salsa.

TACOS al PASTOR

$16.75

Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onion & cilantro, a side of jalapeño salsa.

TACOS MAHI MAHI

$21.00

Blackened Mahi-Mahi fish, on flour tortillas, garnished with purple cabbage, cilantro and chipotle mayo.

TACOS de CAMARON

$17.75

Grilled seasoned shrimp, topped with purple cabbage, cilantro & chipotle mayo.

TACOS de COLIFLOR

$15.95

Roasted cauliflower, basted with our house made Al Pastor marinade, garnished with purple cabbage, cilantro, avocado & jalapeño mayo.

TACOS de POLLO

$15.95

Grilled Amish Grade A chicken tenders, no hormones, no antibiotics, garnished with onions, cilantro, and a side of morita salsa.

TAQUITOS de POLLO

$17.50

Corn tortillas filled with seasoned chicken, rolled and fried golden crispy, served with queso fresco, sour and tomatillo salsa on the side.

FAMILY PACKS

TACO PACK ASADA

$47.95

1 lb grilled seasoned steak, 18 corn tortillas, sides of onion, cilantro, jalapeño salsa, plus a quart of rice, pint of beans, chips & salsa.

TACO PACK PASTOR

$45.95

1 lb grilled marinated pork, 18 corn tortillas, sides of onion, cilantro and jalapeño salsa, served with a quart of rice, pint of beans, chips & salsa.

TACO PACK CAMARON

$47.95

1 lb grilled marinated shrimp, 18 corn tortillas, sides of cabbage slaw, cilantro, chipotle mayo, quart a pint of rice, pint of beans, chips & salsa.

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS PACK

$59.95

12 shredded chicken enchiladas, covered with Maya’s homemade creamy green tomatillo sauce with cream, onion, cilantro, Chihuahua cheese melted on top, plus a quart of rice, pint of black beans, chips and salsa.

ENCHILADAS ROJAS PACK

$56.95

12 Muenster cheese & onion, topped with our special Chile ancho sauce, served with a quart of rice, pint of beans, chips and salsa.

SIDES

RICE

$5.00

1 pint. Made daily from scratch with chicken stock and tomatoes, perfectly cooked.

PERUVIAN BEANS

$5.00

1 pint. Made fresh daily, similar to canary or pinto beans.

BLACK BEANS

$5.00

1 pint. Made fresh daily (vegetarian).

ZUCCHINI & CORN

$7.50

Sautéed fresh zucchini, minced onions and corn with a touch of garlic.

CHIPS ONLY

$4.00

SALSA MAYA

$4.00+

GUACAMOLE

$11.00+

CHORIZO

$3.00

DESSERT

PASTEL de TRES LECHES

$8.00

House made cake infused with a mixture of three different kinds of milk, topped with fresh raspberry sauce and whipped cream.

FLAN NAPOLITANO

$6.00

Rich and creamy caramel custard.

MARGARITAS

SILVER MARGARITA

$9.00

El Mayor Tequila Blanco, Cointreau, freshly squeezed juice.

POMEGRANATE MARGARITA

$9.00

Exótico Reposado Tequila, Gran Gala Orange Liqueur, freshly squeezed juice.

TAMARINDO MARGARITA

$9.00

El Mayor Tequila Blanco, Cointreau, tamarindo puree, fresh squeezed juice, spicy Tajin rim.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Gourmet Farm to Table Mexican.

Location

33018 West Seven Mile, Livonia, MI 48152

