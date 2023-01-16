Maya Cocina Mexicana
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gourmet Farm to Table Mexican.
Location
33018 West Seven Mile, Livonia, MI 48152
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - LIVONIA 8 MILE - - LIVONIA
No Reviews
33161 8 MILE ROAD Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurant