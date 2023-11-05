Restaurant info

Maya showcases multi-faceted Regional Indian cuisine by complementing the flavors and traditions of India with a blend of New England fresh ingredients, Indian Spices, and modern techniques. Maya Offers a fresh and healthy variety of Vegetable specialties, signature Tandoor barbecue meats, fragrant curries, delicious Seafood along with Home baked bread and basmati rice. Maya preserves authentic Indian food in a warm rustic and intimate restaurant & bar.