Maya Indian Bar & Grill
33 Tuttle Street
Wakefield, MA 01880
APPETIZER
- Vegetable Samosa$6.00
Crispy pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes & peas.
- Lamb Samosa$9.00
Crispy pastry stuffed with minced lamb.
- Vegetable Pakoras$7.00
Fritters cooked with a seasoned chickpea flour batter.
- Paneer (Cheese) Pakoras$8.00
Fritters cooked with a seasoned chickpea flour batter.
- Chicken Pakoras$8.00
Fritters cooked with a seasoned chickpea flour batter.
- Kale Fritters(Hariyali Bhajia)$11.00
Fritters made with organic kale, baby spinach, red onion, fennel, & chickpea flour.
- Gobi Manchurian$10.00
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a mild hot & sweet chili garlic sauce & spring onion.
- Chicken 777$11.00
Chicken tender strips tossed in a southern spicy sauce.
- Chicken 65$10.00
- Maya Special Wings (GF)$11.00
Marinated chicken wings cooked in a Tandoori clay oven. Served with mint yogurt dip.
- Fish Koliwada$10.00
- Veg Manchurian$10.00
Veg balls tossed in a mild hot & sweet chili garlic sauce & spring onion.
FROM THE GRILL
- Tandoori Vegetables$14.00
Flame-broiled seasonal vegetables marinated with fresh herbs & spices.
- Paneer Tikka$15.00
Fresh Indian cheese marinated & grilled in Tandoori oven.
- Chicken Tikka$17.00
Yogurt marinade, Tandoor spices, & roasted cumin.
- Chicken Malai Tikka$18.00
Cream cheese & nuts, marinated with Tandoor spices.
- Tandoori Chicken$16.00
Half chicken on the bone, yogurt marinade, & roasted cumin cooked in the Tandoor.
- Lamb Chops Peshwari$24.00
Lollipop lamb chops with Peshwari spice, cooked in Tandoor.
- Malai Shrimp Tikka$20.00
Shrimp, fresh mint, cream cheese, & cilantro.
- Chicken Hariyali Tikka$18.00
Fresh spinach and mint marinade with Tandoor spices.
CHICKEN ENTRÉES
- Chicken Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)$17.00
Chicken tikka boneless cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.
- Chicken Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts$17.00
Chicken cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.
- Chicken Saag (Gluten Free)$17.00
Chicken cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
- Chicken Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)$17.00
Chicken cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Chicken Chettinadu (Gluten Free)$17.00
Chicken cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
- Chicken Karahi (Gluten Free)$17.00
Chicken cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
- Chicken Vindaloo (Gluten Free)$17.00
Chicken cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
- Chicken Madras (Gluten Free)$17.00
Chicken simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Chicken Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)$17.00
Chicken curry cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir
- Chicken Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)$17.00
A delicious sauce made with tropical Mango puree and mild spices
LAMB ENTREES
- Lamb Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)$20.00
Lamb cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.
- Lamb Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts$20.00
Lamb cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basmati rice. *Contains nuts.
- Lamb Saag (Gluten Free)$20.00
Lamb cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
- Lamb Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)$20.00
Lamb cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Lamb Karahi (Gluten Free)$20.00
Lamb cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
- Lamb Vindaloo (Gluten Free)$20.00
Lamb cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
- Lamb Madras Curry(Gluten Free)$20.00
Lamb simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Lamb Chettinadu (Gluten Free)$20.00
Lamb cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
- Lamb Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)$20.00
Lamb cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir
- Lamb Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)$20.00
Lamb cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices
GOAT ENTREES
- Goat Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)$19.00
Goat tikka boneless cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.
- Goat Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts$19.00
Goat cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.
- Goat Saag (Gluten Free)$19.00
Goat cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
- Goat Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)$19.00
Goat cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Goat Chettinadu (Gluten Free)$19.00
Goat cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
- Goat Karahi (Gluten Free)$19.00
Goat cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
- Goat Vindaloo (Gluten Free)$19.00
Goat cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
- Goat Madras Curry (Gluten Free)$19.00
Goat cubes simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Goat Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)$19.00
Goat cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir
- Goat Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)$19.00
Goat cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices
SEAFOOD ENTREES
- Fish Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)$18.00
Fish tikka boneless cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice
- Fish Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts$18.00
Fish cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.
- Fish Saag (Gluten Free)$18.00
Fish cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
- Fish Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)$18.00
Fish cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Fish Chettinadu (Gluten Free)$18.00
Fish cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
- Fish Karahi (Gluten Free)$18.00
Fish cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
- Fish Vindaloo (Gluten Free)$18.00
Fish cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
- Fish Madras Curry (Gluten Free)$18.00
Fish simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Fish Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)$18.00
Fish cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir
- Fish Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)$18.00
Fish cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices
- Shrimp Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)$20.00
Shrimp cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.
- Shrimp Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts$20.00
Shrimp cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.
- Shrimp Saag (Gluten Free)$20.00
Shrimp cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
- Shrimp Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)$20.00
Shrimp with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Shrimp Chettinadu (Gluten Free)$20.00
Shrimp cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
- Shrimp Karahi (Gluten Free)$20.00
Shrimp cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
- Shrimp Vindaloo (Gluten Free)$20.00
Shrimp cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
- Shrimp Madras (Gluten Free)$20.00
Shrimp simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Shrimp Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)$20.00
Shrimp cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir
- Shrimp Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)$20.00
Shrimp cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices
PANEER &CHEESE ENTREES
- Paneer Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)$16.00
Paneer cheese cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.
- Paneer Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts$16.00
Paneer cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.
- Paneer Saag (Gluten Free)$16.00
Paneer cheese cooked in a sauce made with fresh spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
- Paneer Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)$16.00
Paneer cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Paneer Chettinadu (Gluten Free)$16.00
Paneer cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
- Paneer Karahi (Gluten Free)$16.00
Paneer cheese cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
- Paneer Vindaloo (Gluten Free)$16.00
Paneer cheese cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
- Paneer Madras (Gluten Free)$16.00
Paneer cheese simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home-ground spices, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Paneer Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)$16.00
Paneer cheese cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir.
- Paneer Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)$16.00
Paneer cheese cooked cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices.
VEGETARIAN ENTREES
- Vegetable Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)$14.00
Vegetable cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.
- Vegetable Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts$14.00
Vegetable cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.
- Vegetable Saag (Gluten Free)$14.00
Vegetable cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
- Vegetable Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)$14.00
Vegetable cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Vegetable Chettinadu (Gluten Free)$14.00
Vegetable cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
- Vegetable Karahi (Gluten Free)$14.00
Vegetable cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
- Vegetable Vindaloo (Gluten Free)$14.00
Vegetable cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
- Vegetable Madras Curry (Gluten Free)$14.00
Vegetable simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Vegetable Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)$14.00
Vegetable cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir
- Vegetable Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)$14.00
Vegetable cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices
SPECIAL VEGETARIAN CURRY
- Daal Fry$14.00
Medley of yellow lentils stewed slowly and tempered with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
- Chana Masala$14.00
Chickpeas gently cooked with onion tomatoes and chef’s tangy spice. Served with basmati rice
- Daal Makhani$14.00
Black lentils, red kidney beans, onion, tomato, garlic, and spices simmered to perfection. Served with basmati rice.
- Maya Paneer Pasanda$14.00
Pan-seared paneer cheese slices stuffed with creamy spinach masala simmered in a creamy almond sauce, cardamom. Served with basmati rice. *Contains nuts.
- Malai Kofta$14.00
Croquettes made with paneer cheese and vegetable cooked in a creamy mild spiced sauce, home ground spices, Fenugreek leaf. Served with basmati rice.
- Baingan Bharta$14.00
Eggplant roasted and mushed, gently tossed in onion tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
- Bhindi Masala (Okra)$15.00
Okra cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, and tangy masala. Served with basmati rice.
- Aloo Gobi Masala (Potato & Cauliflower)$15.00
Potato and cauliflower cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, and green peas. Served with basmati rice.
- Navratan Korma$15.00
Vegetable and Paneer cheese cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basmati rice. *Contains nuts.
RICE
- Basmati Rice$3.00
- Saffron Rice$5.00
Saffron-flavored basmati rice.
- Veg Briyani$14.00
Medium Spicy* A medieval Indian dish, made with world famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with meat or vegetables.
- Chicken Briyani$16.00
A medieval Indian dish, made with world-famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with Chicken. *Medium Spicy*
- Goat ( Bone - In ) Briyani$18.00
A medieval Indian dish, made with world-famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with Goat.
- Lamb Briyani$20.00
A medieval Indian dish, made with world-famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with Lamb.
- Shrimp Briyani$20.00
A medieval Indian dish, made with world-famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with Shrimp.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Maya showcases multi-faceted Regional Indian cuisine by complementing the flavors and traditions of India with a blend of New England fresh ingredients, Indian Spices, and modern techniques. Maya Offers a fresh and healthy variety of Vegetable specialties, signature Tandoor barbecue meats, fragrant curries, delicious Seafood along with Home baked bread and basmati rice. Maya preserves authentic Indian food in a warm rustic and intimate restaurant & bar.
