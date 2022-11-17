Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Maya Indian

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

4486 8th st west

Western Hills, OH 45238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Drinks

Lassi

$3.49

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Aamras

$3.99

Mango Milk Shake

$3.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Soft Drinks

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Special Tea

$2.99

Milk

$1.99

May's Special Indian Coffee

$2.99

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$5.99

Keema Samosa

$6.99

Chicken Pakora

$7.99

Vegetable Pakora

$5.99

Paneer Pakora

$7.99

Aloo Tikki

$5.99

Chane Ke Chaat

$6.99

Paneer Papadi Chat

$7.99

Vegetable Platter

$7.99

Mixed Platter

$8.99

Chicken Dippers

$7.99

Papardam

$2.99

Mushroom Tandoori

$8.99

Palak Pakora

$7.99

Fish Pakora

$9.99

CH tika

$7.99

Vbb

$246.00

Hh

$16.93

Salads

House Salad

$5.99

Kachumber Salad

$5.99

Tomatoes & Onions

$3.99

Onions & Lemon

$3.99

Aaa

$200.00

Garam Shorbe (Soup)

Dal Soup

$4.99

Tomatoes Soup

$4.99

Mulligatawny Soup

$4.99

Chicken Soup

$4.99

Chawal (Rice Mix)

Vegetable Biryani

$15.99

Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Lamb Biryani

$17.99

Shrimp Biryani

$17.99

Combo Biryani

$18.99

Goat Biryani

$17.99

Jeera Rice

$9.99

Accomplaniments

Rice

$3.99

Yogurt

$3.99

Raita

$3.99

Hot Pickles

$1.99

Seafood Specialties

Traditional Curry

$16.99

Masala

$17.99

Saag

$17.99

Vindaloo

$17.99

Bhuna

$17.99

Kadai Ginger

$17.99

Mango

$17.99

Vegetarian Specialities

Aloo Choley

$13.99

Mattar Paneer

$13.99

Aloo Saag

$13.99

Saag Paneer

$13.99

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Mixed Vegetables

$13.99

Dal Makhani

$13.99

Bhartha

$13.99

Navartan Korma

$13.99

Allo Vindaloo

$13.99

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$13.99

Aloo Gobhi

$13.99

Mushroom Mattar

$13.99

Saag Choley

$13.99

Saag mushrooms

$13.99

Paneer Makhani

$13.99

Saag Kofta

$13.99

Paneer Bhurji

$14.99

Vegetable Mango

$14.99

Garlic Gobhi

$13.99

Bhartha Mushrooms

$13.99

pander chili

$13.99

Shaahi Paneer

$14.99

bhindi masala

$13.99

Bhartha Saag

$13.99

Baingan Bhuna

$13.99

Dal Fry

$13.99

Gobhi Manchurian

$14.99

Total

$88.71

Paneer tikka masala

$14.99

Chicken Specialities

Chicken Curry

$14.99

Chicken Shahi Korma

$15.99

Chicken Jalferzi

$15.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Chicken Saag

$15.99

Chicken Dal

$15.99

Chicken Mattar

$15.99

Chicken Makhani

$15.99

Chili Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Mushroom

$15.99

Chicken Tikka Saag

$15.99

Sabaz Chicken

$15.99

Special Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Tikka Bhartha

$15.99

Kadai Ginger Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Mango

$15.99

Chicken Broccoli

$15.99

Lamb/Goat Specialties

Traditional Curry

$16.99

Do Pi Aza

$16.99

Korma

$16.99

Saag

$16.99

Vindaloo

$16.99

Mushrooms

$16.99

Rogan Josh

$16.99

Punjabi

$16.99

Bhartha

$16.99

Kadai Ginger

$16.99

Gobhi

$16.99

Dinner Specials

Lamb Choley

$17.99

Lamb Shrimp Curry

$17.99

Choley Bhatura

$15.99

Chicken Choley

$16.99

Goat Curry

$17.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Kheer

$3.99

Kulfi

$3.99

Catring

$360.00

Aaa

$50.00

Bread Options

Chapati (Roti)

$3.99

Plain Pratha

$4.99

Aloo Paratha

$4.99

Poori (2 pcs)

$3.99

Bhatura

$3.99

Aloo Bhatura

$4.99

Paneer Bhatura

$4.99

Naan

$3.99

Onion Naan

$4.99

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Chicken Naan

$4.99

Aloo Naan

$4.99

Chef's Special

$5.99

Paneer Naan

$4.99

Pudina Naan

$4.99

Hot & Spicy Naan

$4.99

Gobhi Naan

$4.99

Keema Naan

$4.99

Keshmeri Naan

$4.99

Tandoori Nazrare

Chicken Tandoori

$15.99

Chicken Tikka

$16.99

Fish Tikka

$18.99

Shrimp Tandoori

$18.99

Paneer Tikka

$16.99

Seekh Kabab

$16.99
All hours
Sunday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4486 8th st west, Western Hills, OH 45238

Directions

