Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant 518 North State Road

518 North State Road
Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510
Popular Items
Dessert
Carrot Cake
Homemade Flan
Helado Frito
Tres Leches
Churros
Doraditas
Homemade fried flour tortillas topped with vanilla ice cream, maple syrup, cinnamon, whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Gelato
Gelato ice cream: cookies & cream or coconut
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Banana Flamiada
Sauteed banana topped with vanilla ice cream served flambeed then topped with cinnamon and whipped cream.
Tiramisu
Tartuffo
Sorbet
Mango or Orange Sorbet
Ice Cream
Vanilla, Strawberry, or chocolate ice cream
Churros w Ice cream
Almond Tart
Apple Gallette Cake
Served warm with ice cream
Cheesecake Creme Brulee
Cappuccino Mousse Cake
Peanut butter choc Mousse cake
Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake
Served warm w/ ice cream
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Choice of Flour or corn tortilla grilled & filled with Muenster cheese and chicken.
Steak Quesadilla
Choice of Flour or corn tortilla grilled & filled with Muenster cheese and steak..
Quesadillas De Camarones
Flour tortillas stuffed with cheese & shrimp in a chipotle salsa and sautéed with pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadillas Mexicana
Pulled pork grilled & served with onions, pepper, & muenster cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Quesadillas Supremo
Peppers, onions, mushroom, skirt steak and a light chipotle sauce.
Cheese Quesadilla
Fajitas
Fajita Chicken
Marinated, sizzling strips of chicken mixed w/lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions & mixed peppers. Served w/ guac, pico, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.
Fajita Shrimp
Marinated Sizzling Shrimp mixed w/lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions & mixed peppers. Served w/guac, pico, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.
Fajita Steak
Fajita Mixta- 2 protein choices
Make your own combination fajita; pick two protein items.
Fajita Del Mar
Marinated shrimp, calamari, scallops, red snapper, salmon mixed with lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.
Fajita Mixta- 3 protein choices
Make your own combination fajita; pick three protein items.
Tacos
Classic Taco
Three hard shell tacos filled with chicken or ground beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce topped with shredded cheese.
Fish Tacos
Three hard shell or soft tacos filled with grilled or deep fried fish, homemade coleslaw, pico de gallo & guacamole. Topped with chipotle sauce.
Tacos Al Pastor
Marinated pork loin in a special adobo sauce with grilled pineapple wrapped in three soft corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, green onions, & tomatillo sauce.
Tacos De Camarones
Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, coleslaw, chipotle sauce on a soft tortilla.
Tacos Maya
Three soft shelled corn tortillas stuffed with pulled pork, sauteed onions, tomatoes cilantro, pineapples & green tomatillo sauce.
Tacos Mexicanos
Traditional Mexican soft corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef topped with onions, cilantro & tomatillo salsa.
Taquitos Al Carbon
Diced grilled Angus Rib Eye steak, pico de gallo in soft flour tortillas garnished with grilled scallions & guacamole.
Flautas
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken or beef, melted Muenster cheese with avocado, lettuce, tomato, sour cream topped with tomatillo sauce.
Appetizers
Nachitos Regular
Tortilla chips with refried beans, melted Muenster cheese, shaved lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream & homemade guacamole.
Nachos Americanos
Our Nachos Regular topped with ground beef.
Nachitos De Pollo
Tortilla chips with chicken, refried beans, melted Muenster cheese, shaved lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream & homemade guacamole.
Nachitos De Steak
Tortilla chips with steak, refried beans, melted Muenster cheese, shaved lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream & homemade guacamole.
Botanitas Riviera
Appetizer sampler of quesadillas, nachos, flautas, quesados, chimichangas, chorizo, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos.
Guacamole Riviera
(Guatemalan style) Fresh avocado, jalapenos or regular peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, hard boiled eggs, salt, black pepper & freshly squeezed lemon juice.
Ceviche De Camarones
Lime juice, shrimp with diced avocado, onions, peppers cilantro & light pepper.
Fried Calamari
Quesado Steak
Four pieces of flour tortillas stuffed with skirt steak & Muenster cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Quesado De Pollo
Four pieces of flour tortillas stuffed with chicken & Muenster cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Chorizo Espanoles
Sautéed chorizo, calamari, shrimp, onions and red wine sauce.
Guacamole Al Molcajete
Fresh avocado, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos & light lemon.
Shrimp Cocktail
Poached shrimp, avocado, onion, Clamato juice & cilantro.
Wings (8)
Buffalo, BBQ or Teriyaki. Served with blue cheese.
Soups
Salads
Ensalada De la Casa
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, radish, tossed with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Ensalada De Aguacate
Diced avocado over chopped romaine lettuce & baby greens, pico de gallo, tossed with homemade dressing (fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, clover honey, with a touch of citrus).
Taco Salad w/Steak
Crisp tortilla basket filled with shredded romaine lettuce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, & refried beans. Served with steak.
Taco Salad w/Chicken
Crisp tortilla basket filled with shredded romaine lettuce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, & refried beans. Served with chicken.
Taco Salad w/Shrimp
Crisp tortilla basket filled with shredded romaine lettuce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, & refried beans. Served with shrimp.
Acapulco Salad
Homemade tricolor chips, romaine lettuce, fresh avocado, plum tomatoes, mixed peppers, tossed with Caesar dressing.
Chapala Salad
Choice of blackened salmon or shrimp over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, black beans & tortilla strips. Served with creamy chipotle dressing.
Chapala Salad Grilled Chicken
Served over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, black beans & tortilla strips. Served with creamy chipotle dressing.
Modelo Salad
Chopped arugula, mesclum greens, spinach, beans, avocado, roasted peppers, tomatoes, goat cheese, tossed with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Riviera Salad
Chopped mixed greens, grilled chicken, beans, chickpeas, cucumbers, muenster cheese, avocado, tomatoes, & hard boiled eggs. Tossed with homemade citrus dressing.
Salad Riviera No Chicken
Chopped mixed greens, beans, chickpeas, cucumbers, muenster cheese, avocado, tomatoes, & hard boiled eggs. Tossed with homemade citrus dressing.
Tapas
Side Orders
Chips & Salsa
French Fries
Tostones
Fried Plantains
Side of Tortillas
Side of Pico de Gallo
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Cheese
Side of Rice
Side of Vegetables
Side of Salsa
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Rice & Beans
Side of Avocado
Side Refried Beans
Side of Black Beans
Homemade Guacamole
House Specials
Burrito Bowl
Burrito Bowl w/ chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.
Burrito Bowl w/ Pulled Pork
Burrito Bowl w/ Pulled Pork, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.
Burrito Bowl w/ Skirt Steak
Burrito Bowl w/ Skirt Steak, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.
Burrito Bowl w/ Vegetables
Burrito Bowl w/ Vegetables, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.
Burrito Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken
Burrito Bowl w/ Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.
Burrito Bowl w/ Shrimp
Burrito Bowl w/ Shrimp, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.
Burrito Bowl w/ Shredded Chicken
Burrito Bowl w/ Shredded Chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.
Queso fundido
Molcajete Don Carlos
Main Dishes
Chiles Rellenos De Pollo
Two stuffed roasted poblano peppers (mild) lightly floured & dipped in egg with cheese & chicken, topped with homemade tampiquena sauce & Mexican spices & drizzled with sour cream.
Chiles Rellenos Maya
Two stuffed roasted poblano peppers (mild) lightly floured & dipped in egg with cheese & ground beef, celery, carrots, potatoes, onions & topped with homemade tampiquena sauce & Mexican spices & drizzled with sour cream.
Chiles Rellenos De Camarones
Sautéed shrimp & pico de gallo, cheese topped with tampiquena sauce & drizzled with sour cream.
Chimichangas
Crispy rolled flour tortillas with chicken or beef, Muenster cheese topped with mild sauce, sour cream, & guacamole.
Burrito Monterey
Flour tortilla stuffed with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, Muenster & Monterey Jack cheese topped with mild sauce.
Burrito Atlixo
Rolled flour tortillas stuffed with ground beef, beans, lettuce & cheese. Topped with a mild tomato sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken or steak or ground beef, tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, topped with sour cream & red onions.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or steak or ground beef topped with mild tomato sauce, melted cheese & red onions.
Enchiladas De Mole
Three soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, steak or ground beef topped with mole sauce, red onions & melted cheese.
Enchiladas 3 Mayas
Three enchiladas with beef, chicken & cheese. Each topped with tomato, tomatillo, mole sauce & cheese.
Enchiladas Mexicana
Three enchiladas stuffed with pulled pork, muenster cheese, green tomato sauce, sour cream & guacamole.
Huaraches Chicken
Thick homemade large corn tortilla. Topped with refried beans & your choice of beef or chicken topped with lettuce, salsa verde, queso fresco, jalapenos, pico de gallo, avocado & drizzled with sour cream.
Huaraches Steak
Thick homemade large corn tortilla. Topped with refried beans, steak, lettuce, salsa verde, queso fresco, jalapenos, pico de gallo, avocado & drizzled with sour cream.
Combinations
#1 Tres Mosqueteros
Enchilada Suiza, cheese enchilada & beef chimichanga.
#2 Tres Amigos
Beef burrito, chicken enchilada ranchera & beef taco.
#3 La Tricolor
Vegetable, steak & chicken quesadillas.
#4 Combinacion Maya
Two tostadas with grilled chicken or skirt steak on a flat fried corn tortilla with avocado, onions, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, two sauces on the side.
#5 Riviera Combinacion
Homemade chicken & pork tamales & enchilada suiza.
Vegetarian
Veggie Tacos
Sautéed mixed vegetables in hard or soft shell
Fajitas Vegetarians
Tossed fresh vegetables and bed of sautéed onions and peppers. Served on a hot sizzling platter with sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, warm toritllas and tropical cheese
Veggie Quesadillas
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed mixed vegetables, asparagus, roasted pepper, spinach, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, pico de gallo & Muenster cheese.
Burrito De Vegetales
Flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed mixed vegetables, asparagus, roasted pepper, spinach, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms & Muenster cheese.
Burritos de Espinacas
Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with sauteed spinach, topped with melted cheese & tampiquena sauce
chiles de vegetables
Pollo
Pollo Con Champinones
Grilled chicken breast, mixed mushrooms, finely sliced peppers, tomatoes, cilantro in a brown sauce. Served with rice & vegetables with a touch of cream sauce.
Pollo Maya Riviera
Sautéed chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, white wine & a touch of lime.
Mole Poblano
Sautéed chicken breast cooked in our dark homemade Mexican style pepper sauce, served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo & soft corn tortillas.
Pollito Feliz
Sautéed chicken breast, Spanish, chorizo, onions, peppers, melted Muenster cheese served with sautéed vegetables in a white wine lemon sauce.
Carnes
Churrasco
Angus rib eye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, mild red sauce served with rice, chopped salad & warm corn tortillas.
Carne Asada Con Rajas
Grilled Angus rib eye steak with sautéed onions and poblano peppers served with rice, beans & corn tortillas.
Carne Tampiqueña
Romanian skirt steak, chicken enchilada, topped with guacamole, tropical cheese, served with rice, beans & warm corn tortillas.
Puntas De Bistek En Chipotle
Tips of angus rib eye steak in a spicy chipotle sauce with rice, beans & corn tortillas.
Entraña
Grilled Romanian skirt steak served with mashed potatoes & vegetables.
Steak Huaquechula
Romanian skirt steak, chili poblano, onions, mixed pepper, ranchera sauce & cream sauce. Served with rice and beans & warm corn tortillas.
Chuletas En Salsa Verde
Grilled pork chops cooked in peppers, onions mushrooms, ranchera a green tomatillo salsa, served with rice, beans & corn tortillas.
Mexican Burger (Beef)
Served with Muenster cheese, bacon, guacamole, jalapeños, sautéed onions, tomatoes with fries and coleslaw.
Mexican Burger (Turkey)
Served with Muenster cheese, bacon, guacamole, jalapeños, sautéed onions, tomatoes with fries and coleslaw.
Mexican Burger (Chicken)
Served with Muenster cheese, bacon, guacamole, jalapeños, sautéed onions, tomatoes with fries and coleslaw.
classic burger deluxe
Pezcados y Mariscos
Red Snapper Vera Cruz
Filet of red snapper, with sautéed olives, plum tomatoes, capers, mixed red & green peppers, baked in a white wine sauce served with mixed vegetables & white rice.
Red Snapper A La Mexicana
Filet of red snapper, with sautéed onions, plum tomatoes & capers, baked in a white wine sauce, served with mixed vegetables.
Salmon Al Mango
Fresh mango, green peppers, roasted red peppers, white wine served with rice.
Salmon Al Citrus
Broiled salmon, capers, tomatoes, white wine lemon citrus sauce, served with rice and sautéed spinach.
Paella Mariscada
Seafood paella with shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, red snapper, chorizo español, calamari, saffron rice & mixed vegetables.
Alambre De Camarones
Skewered jumbo shrimp, peppers, onions, tomatoes served on a bed of rice, with finely chopped Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado topped with homemade green tomatillo & mild sauce.
Camarones Al Tequila
(Tequila Shrimp) Jumbo shrimp broiled with butter, garlic, chili powder, red onions, & lime juice served with julienne squash, zucchini and Mexican rice.
Sopa De Mariscos
Seafood soup with shrimp, clams, scallops, red snapper, mussels, clams, calamari, carrots, celery, potatoes & zucchini. In a red shrimp broth.
Crepas De Camarones
Sautéed shrimp with creamy chipotle sauce & melted cheese. Served with rice & seasonal vegetables.
Burrito De Camarones
Rolled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese & shrimp. Cooked with a mild tomato sauce & sautéed pico de gallo inside. Served with white rice.
Children's Menu
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
Served with rice and beans or french fries.
Kid's Steak Quesadilla
Served with rice & beans or french fries
Kid's Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, Muenster & Monterey Jack cheese.
Kid's Beef Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, Muenster & Monterey Jack cheese.
Kid's Hamburger
Add cheese for add'l charge.
Chicken Fingers
Kid's Tacos
Two Tacos Ground beef or chicken with rice & beans or french fries.
Kid's Melissa Quesadilla
Chopped chicken fingers, Muenster cheese, served with rice & beans or french fries.
NA Beverages
Can of Coke
Coke Bottle
Coke
Diet Coke
Diet Coke Bottle
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Ginger Ale Bottle
Bottle of Water
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Horchata
Pellegrino Large
Pellegrino Small
Panna Water
Homemade Iced Tea
Jarrito Grapefruit
Jarrito Mandarin
Jarrito Tamarindo
Jarrito Mango
Seltzer
Shirley Temple NonAlc
Limonada
Coffees & Hot Tea
Cappuccino
Coffee
Hot Tea
Cafe con Leche
Espresso
Double Espresso
Irish Coffee
Jameson, Bailey's and coffee topped with whipped cream and crème de menthe.
Italian Coffee
Amaretto and coffee topped with whipped cream
Mexican Coffee
Kahlua, tequila and coffee topped with whipped cream.
Iced Capu Maya
Espresso, B&B, RumChata and Kahlua, topped with whipped cream.
