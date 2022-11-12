Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant 518 North State Road

review star

No reviews yet

518 North State Road

Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Homemade Flan

$7.95

Helado Frito

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.95

Churros

$6.50

Doraditas

$8.00

Homemade fried flour tortillas topped with vanilla ice cream, maple syrup, cinnamon, whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Gelato

$7.00Out of stock

Gelato ice cream: cookies & cream or coconut

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.50

Banana Flamiada

$8.00

Sauteed banana topped with vanilla ice cream served flambeed then topped with cinnamon and whipped cream.

Tiramisu

$7.50

Tartuffo

$7.50

Sorbet

$6.00

Mango or Orange Sorbet

Ice Cream

$5.75

Vanilla, Strawberry, or chocolate ice cream

Churros w Ice cream

$8.00

Almond Tart

$8.00

Apple Gallette Cake

$10.00

Served warm with ice cream

Cheesecake Creme Brulee

$8.00

Cappuccino Mousse Cake

$8.00

Peanut butter choc Mousse cake

$8.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

$10.00

Served warm w/ ice cream

Quesadillas

Grilled & filled with Muenster cheese. Served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.99

Choice of Flour or corn tortilla grilled & filled with Muenster cheese and chicken.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.99

Choice of Flour or corn tortilla grilled & filled with Muenster cheese and steak..

Quesadillas De Camarones

$26.99

Flour tortillas stuffed with cheese & shrimp in a chipotle salsa and sautéed with pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Quesadillas Mexicana

$14.99

Pulled pork grilled & served with onions, pepper, & muenster cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Quesadillas Supremo

$19.99

Peppers, onions, mushroom, skirt steak and a light chipotle sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.99

Fajitas

Marinated, sizzling strips of steak mixed w/lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions & mixed peppers. Served w/ guac, pico, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.

Fajita Chicken

$22.99

Marinated, sizzling strips of chicken mixed w/lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions & mixed peppers. Served w/ guac, pico, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.

Fajita Shrimp

$26.99

Marinated Sizzling Shrimp mixed w/lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions & mixed peppers. Served w/guac, pico, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.

Fajita Steak

$26.99

Fajita Mixta- 2 protein choices

$28.99

Make your own combination fajita; pick two protein items.

Fajita Del Mar

$29.99

Marinated shrimp, calamari, scallops, red snapper, salmon mixed with lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.

Fajita Mixta- 3 protein choices

$32.00

Make your own combination fajita; pick three protein items.

Tacos

Served with rice, refried beans & pico de gallo.

Classic Taco

$14.99

Three hard shell tacos filled with chicken or ground beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce topped with shredded cheese.

Fish Tacos

$18.99

Three hard shell or soft tacos filled with grilled or deep fried fish, homemade coleslaw, pico de gallo & guacamole. Topped with chipotle sauce.

Tacos Al Pastor

$17.99

Marinated pork loin in a special adobo sauce with grilled pineapple wrapped in three soft corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro, green onions, & tomatillo sauce.

Tacos De Camarones

$26.99

Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, coleslaw, chipotle sauce on a soft tortilla.

Tacos Maya

$14.99

Three soft shelled corn tortillas stuffed with pulled pork, sauteed onions, tomatoes cilantro, pineapples & green tomatillo sauce.

Tacos Mexicanos

$18.99

Traditional Mexican soft corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef topped with onions, cilantro & tomatillo salsa.

Taquitos Al Carbon

$23.99

Diced grilled Angus Rib Eye steak, pico de gallo in soft flour tortillas garnished with grilled scallions & guacamole.

Flautas

$16.99

Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken or beef, melted Muenster cheese with avocado, lettuce, tomato, sour cream topped with tomatillo sauce.

Appetizers

Nachitos Regular

$9.99

Tortilla chips with refried beans, melted Muenster cheese, shaved lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream & homemade guacamole.

Nachos Americanos

$11.00

Our Nachos Regular topped with ground beef.

Nachitos De Pollo

$11.99

Tortilla chips with chicken, refried beans, melted Muenster cheese, shaved lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream & homemade guacamole.

Nachitos De Steak

$12.99

Tortilla chips with steak, refried beans, melted Muenster cheese, shaved lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream & homemade guacamole.

Botanitas Riviera

$14.99

Appetizer sampler of quesadillas, nachos, flautas, quesados, chimichangas, chorizo, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos.

Guacamole Riviera

$13.99

(Guatemalan style) Fresh avocado, jalapenos or regular peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, hard boiled eggs, salt, black pepper & freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Ceviche De Camarones

$16.99

Lime juice, shrimp with diced avocado, onions, peppers cilantro & light pepper.

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Quesado Steak

$14.99

Four pieces of flour tortillas stuffed with skirt steak & Muenster cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Quesado De Pollo

$11.99

Four pieces of flour tortillas stuffed with chicken & Muenster cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Chorizo Espanoles

$19.99

Sautéed chorizo, calamari, shrimp, onions and red wine sauce.

Guacamole Al Molcajete

$15.99

Fresh avocado, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos & light lemon.

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.99

Poached shrimp, avocado, onion, Clamato juice & cilantro.

Wings (8)

$13.99

Buffalo, BBQ or Teriyaki. Served with blue cheese.

Soups

Sopa De Pollo

$6.50

Homemade chicken soup with mixed vegetables, topped with chopped cilantro & scallions.

Sopa De Tortilla

$6.50

Homemade chicken soup with diced potatoes, crisp tortilla strips, avocado & cilantro.

Sopa De Frijoles

$6.50

Homemade black bean soup with chopped scallions, tomatoes & cream.

Salads

Ensalada De la Casa

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, radish, tossed with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Ensalada De Aguacate

$9.99

Diced avocado over chopped romaine lettuce & baby greens, pico de gallo, tossed with homemade dressing (fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, red vinegar, clover honey, with a touch of citrus).

Taco Salad w/Steak

$22.99

Crisp tortilla basket filled with shredded romaine lettuce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, & refried beans. Served with steak.

Taco Salad w/Chicken

$15.99

Crisp tortilla basket filled with shredded romaine lettuce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, & refried beans. Served with chicken.

Taco Salad w/Shrimp

$26.99

Crisp tortilla basket filled with shredded romaine lettuce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, & refried beans. Served with shrimp.

Acapulco Salad

$8.99

Homemade tricolor chips, romaine lettuce, fresh avocado, plum tomatoes, mixed peppers, tossed with Caesar dressing.

Chapala Salad

$26.99

Choice of blackened salmon or shrimp over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, black beans & tortilla strips. Served with creamy chipotle dressing.

Chapala Salad Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Served over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, black beans & tortilla strips. Served with creamy chipotle dressing.

Modelo Salad

$9.99

Chopped arugula, mesclum greens, spinach, beans, avocado, roasted peppers, tomatoes, goat cheese, tossed with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Riviera Salad

$16.99

Chopped mixed greens, grilled chicken, beans, chickpeas, cucumbers, muenster cheese, avocado, tomatoes, & hard boiled eggs. Tossed with homemade citrus dressing.

Salad Riviera No Chicken

$11.50

Chopped mixed greens, beans, chickpeas, cucumbers, muenster cheese, avocado, tomatoes, & hard boiled eggs. Tossed with homemade citrus dressing.

Tapas

Grilled calamari over baby greens, sherry vinaigrette.

Champinones Salteado Tapas

$5.99

Sautéed mushrooms in a sherry & garlic sauce.

Camarones Tapas

$18.99

Shrimp in garlic sauce.

Calamar A La Plancha Tapas

$11.99

Grilled calamari over baby greens, sherry vinaigrette.

Chorizo Salteado Tapas

$8.99

Sautéed chorizo in cider.

Side Orders

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

French Fries

$4.99

Tostones

$4.99

Fried Plantains

$6.99

Side of Tortillas

$1.40

Side of Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Side of Cheese

$2.00

Side of Rice

$2.99

Side of Vegetables

$6.99

Side of Salsa

$4.00

Side of Jalapenos

$2.00

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.99

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side Refried Beans

$2.99

Side of Black Beans

$2.99

Homemade Guacamole

$7.99

House Specials

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Burrito Bowl w/ chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.

Burrito Bowl w/ Pulled Pork

$16.00

Burrito Bowl w/ Pulled Pork, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.

Burrito Bowl w/ Skirt Steak

$29.00

Burrito Bowl w/ Skirt Steak, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.

Burrito Bowl w/ Vegetables

$16.00

Burrito Bowl w/ Vegetables, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.

Burrito Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Burrito Bowl w/ Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.

Burrito Bowl w/ Shrimp

$26.00

Burrito Bowl w/ Shrimp, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.

Burrito Bowl w/ Shredded Chicken

$17.00

Burrito Bowl w/ Shredded Chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, rice black beans, muenster cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro. Chipotle and sour cream on the side.

Queso fundido

$14.00

Molcajete Don Carlos

$42.00

Main Dishes

Served w/ rice, refried beans & pico de gallo

Chiles Rellenos De Pollo

$19.99

Two stuffed roasted poblano peppers (mild) lightly floured & dipped in egg with cheese & chicken, topped with homemade tampiquena sauce & Mexican spices & drizzled with sour cream.

Chiles Rellenos Maya

$19.99

Two stuffed roasted poblano peppers (mild) lightly floured & dipped in egg with cheese & ground beef, celery, carrots, potatoes, onions & topped with homemade tampiquena sauce & Mexican spices & drizzled with sour cream.

Chiles Rellenos De Camarones

$26.99

Sautéed shrimp & pico de gallo, cheese topped with tampiquena sauce & drizzled with sour cream.

Chimichangas

$18.99

Crispy rolled flour tortillas with chicken or beef, Muenster cheese topped with mild sauce, sour cream, & guacamole.

Burrito Monterey

$17.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, Muenster & Monterey Jack cheese topped with mild sauce.

Burrito Atlixo

$15.99

Rolled flour tortillas stuffed with ground beef, beans, lettuce & cheese. Topped with a mild tomato sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

$17.99

Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken or steak or ground beef, tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, topped with sour cream & red onions.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$17.99

Three soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or steak or ground beef topped with mild tomato sauce, melted cheese & red onions.

Enchiladas De Mole

$17.99

Three soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, steak or ground beef topped with mole sauce, red onions & melted cheese.

Enchiladas 3 Mayas

$17.99

Three enchiladas with beef, chicken & cheese. Each topped with tomato, tomatillo, mole sauce & cheese.

Enchiladas Mexicana

$14.99

Three enchiladas stuffed with pulled pork, muenster cheese, green tomato sauce, sour cream & guacamole.

Huaraches Chicken

$17.99

Thick homemade large corn tortilla. Topped with refried beans & your choice of beef or chicken topped with lettuce, salsa verde, queso fresco, jalapenos, pico de gallo, avocado & drizzled with sour cream.

Huaraches Steak

$18.99

Thick homemade large corn tortilla. Topped with refried beans, steak, lettuce, salsa verde, queso fresco, jalapenos, pico de gallo, avocado & drizzled with sour cream.

Combinations

Served w/ rice, beans & pico de gallo

#1 Tres Mosqueteros

$18.99

Enchilada Suiza, cheese enchilada & beef chimichanga.

#2 Tres Amigos

$18.99

Beef burrito, chicken enchilada ranchera & beef taco.

#3 La Tricolor

$16.99

Vegetable, steak & chicken quesadillas.

#4 Combinacion Maya

$18.99

Two tostadas with grilled chicken or skirt steak on a flat fried corn tortilla with avocado, onions, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, two sauces on the side.

#5 Riviera Combinacion

$18.99

Homemade chicken & pork tamales & enchilada suiza.

Vegetarian

Served with black beans & Mexican rice

Veggie Tacos

$14.99

Sautéed mixed vegetables in hard or soft shell

Fajitas Vegetarians

$17.99

Tossed fresh vegetables and bed of sautéed onions and peppers. Served on a hot sizzling platter with sides of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, warm toritllas and tropical cheese

Veggie Quesadillas

$14.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed mixed vegetables, asparagus, roasted pepper, spinach, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, pico de gallo & Muenster cheese.

Burrito De Vegetales

$15.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed mixed vegetables, asparagus, roasted pepper, spinach, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms & Muenster cheese.

Burritos de Espinacas

$14.99

Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with sauteed spinach, topped with melted cheese & tampiquena sauce

chiles de vegetables

$17.99

Pollo

Pollo Con Champinones

$24.00

Grilled chicken breast, mixed mushrooms, finely sliced peppers, tomatoes, cilantro in a brown sauce. Served with rice & vegetables with a touch of cream sauce.

Pollo Maya Riviera

$24.00

Sautéed chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, white wine & a touch of lime.

Mole Poblano

$24.00

Sautéed chicken breast cooked in our dark homemade Mexican style pepper sauce, served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo & soft corn tortillas.

Pollito Feliz

$24.00

Sautéed chicken breast, Spanish, chorizo, onions, peppers, melted Muenster cheese served with sautéed vegetables in a white wine lemon sauce.

Carnes

Churrasco

$32.99

Angus rib eye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, mild red sauce served with rice, chopped salad & warm corn tortillas.

Carne Asada Con Rajas

$32.99

Grilled Angus rib eye steak with sautéed onions and poblano peppers served with rice, beans & corn tortillas.

Carne Tampiqueña

$29.99

Romanian skirt steak, chicken enchilada, topped with guacamole, tropical cheese, served with rice, beans & warm corn tortillas.

Puntas De Bistek En Chipotle

$32.99

Tips of angus rib eye steak in a spicy chipotle sauce with rice, beans & corn tortillas.

Entraña

$29.99

Grilled Romanian skirt steak served with mashed potatoes & vegetables.

Steak Huaquechula

$29.99

Romanian skirt steak, chili poblano, onions, mixed pepper, ranchera sauce & cream sauce. Served with rice and beans & warm corn tortillas.

Chuletas En Salsa Verde

$24.99

Grilled pork chops cooked in peppers, onions mushrooms, ranchera a green tomatillo salsa, served with rice, beans & corn tortillas.

Mexican Burger (Beef)

$14.99

Served with Muenster cheese, bacon, guacamole, jalapeños, sautéed onions, tomatoes with fries and coleslaw.

Mexican Burger (Turkey)

$14.99

Served with Muenster cheese, bacon, guacamole, jalapeños, sautéed onions, tomatoes with fries and coleslaw.

Mexican Burger (Chicken)

$14.99

Served with Muenster cheese, bacon, guacamole, jalapeños, sautéed onions, tomatoes with fries and coleslaw.

classic burger deluxe

$13.99

Pezcados y Mariscos

Red Snapper Vera Cruz

$26.99

Filet of red snapper, with sautéed olives, plum tomatoes, capers, mixed red & green peppers, baked in a white wine sauce served with mixed vegetables & white rice.

Red Snapper A La Mexicana

$26.99

Filet of red snapper, with sautéed onions, plum tomatoes & capers, baked in a white wine sauce, served with mixed vegetables.

Salmon Al Mango

$26.99

Fresh mango, green peppers, roasted red peppers, white wine served with rice.

Salmon Al Citrus

$26.99

Broiled salmon, capers, tomatoes, white wine lemon citrus sauce, served with rice and sautéed spinach.

Paella Mariscada

$33.99

Seafood paella with shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, red snapper, chorizo español, calamari, saffron rice & mixed vegetables.

Alambre De Camarones

$26.99

Skewered jumbo shrimp, peppers, onions, tomatoes served on a bed of rice, with finely chopped Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado topped with homemade green tomatillo & mild sauce.

Camarones Al Tequila

$26.99

(Tequila Shrimp) Jumbo shrimp broiled with butter, garlic, chili powder, red onions, & lime juice served with julienne squash, zucchini and Mexican rice.

Sopa De Mariscos

$32.99

Seafood soup with shrimp, clams, scallops, red snapper, mussels, clams, calamari, carrots, celery, potatoes & zucchini. In a red shrimp broth.

Crepas De Camarones

$26.99

Sautéed shrimp with creamy chipotle sauce & melted cheese. Served with rice & seasonal vegetables.

Burrito De Camarones

$26.99

Rolled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese & shrimp. Cooked with a mild tomato sauce & sautéed pico de gallo inside. Served with white rice.

Children's Menu

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Served with rice and beans or french fries.

Kid's Steak Quesadilla

$13.95

Served with rice & beans or french fries

Kid's Chicken Burrito

$13.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, Muenster & Monterey Jack cheese.

Kid's Beef Burrito

$13.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, Muenster & Monterey Jack cheese.

Kid's Hamburger

$13.95

Add cheese for add'l charge.

Chicken Fingers

$13.95

Kid's Tacos

$13.95

Two Tacos Ground beef or chicken with rice & beans or french fries.

Kid's Melissa Quesadilla

$13.95

Chopped chicken fingers, Muenster cheese, served with rice & beans or french fries.

NA Beverages

Can of Coke

$2.00

Coke Bottle

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.75

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Horchata

$3.00

Pellegrino Large

$7.00

Pellegrino Small

$4.00

Panna Water

$5.00

Homemade Iced Tea

$2.75

Jarrito Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.00

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.00

Jarrito Mango

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.75

Shirley Temple NonAlc

$2.75

Limonada

$2.75

Coffees & Hot Tea

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cafe con Leche

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jameson, Bailey's and coffee topped with whipped cream and crème de menthe.

Italian Coffee

$7.00

Amaretto and coffee topped with whipped cream

Mexican Coffee

$7.00

Kahlua, tequila and coffee topped with whipped cream.

Iced Capu Maya

$7.00

Espresso, B&B, RumChata and Kahlua, topped with whipped cream.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy

Location

518 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

