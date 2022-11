Maya Sushi Lounge 1512 E Champlain Dr #103

Ninja Tokubetsu Junmaishu

$13.00

"Ninja" is made in the ninja's hometown of Koga in Shiga prefecture,Japan. During the coldest time of the year, Genshu(undiluted sake) is fermented and store at a very low temperature, which gives an original fresh aroma with a bold taste. This sake is best enjoyed at room temperature to experience the full-bodied and flowing rich rice flavor. All.16.5% by vol.