MAYA BAGEL EXPRESS

3029 Poplar Level Road

Louisville, KY 40217

BREAKFAST

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$9.00

Two Free Range Eggs, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$9.00

Two Free Range Eggs, Pork Sausage, American Cheese

Ham, Egg, Cheese

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$9.00

Two Free Range Eggs, Cherrywood Smoked Ham, American Cheese

Turkey, Egg, Cheese

$9.00

Two Free Range Eggs, Oven Roast Turkey, American Cheese

Pastrami, Egg, Cheese

Pastrami, Egg, Cheese

$9.00

Two Free Range Eggs, Grilled Pastrami, American Cheese

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Two Eggs, Two Slices of American Cheese

Eggs on Bagel

$5.00

Two Eggs on Bagel of Choice

Meat & Cheese

Meat & Cheese

$7.00

Bacon or Sausage or Ham with American Cheese

Side Eggs

$1.50

Side Meat

$3.00
Lox Sandwich

Lox Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Caper

French Toast Bagel

Spinach Bagel

Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel

Plain Bagel

Salt Bagel

Sesame Bagel

Poppy Bagel

Everything Bagel

Egg Bagel

Onion Bagel

Garlic Bagel

LUNCH

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Grilled Pastrami

Grilled Pastrami

$9.00

Grilled Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Deli Mustard

BLT

BLT

$9.00

Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Vegetable Sandwich

Vegetable Sandwich

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cherry Peppers, Pickles, Cucumbers, Garlic Herb Cream Cheese

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Cheese Pizza Bagel

Cheese Pizza Bagel

$9.00

Homemade Pizza Sauce and Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Homemade Tuna Salad (Solid White Albacore), Tomato, Cheddar Cheese

BAGELS & CREAM CHEESE

Bagel As Is

Half Dozen Bagels

$12.00

Dozen Bagels

$24.00

Tub of Cream Cheese

$6.00

Small Side of Cream Cheese

$3.00

SIDES

Muffin

$3.00

Grilled Muffin

$4.50

Chips

$1.50

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Small Cream Cheese

$3.00

Bagel Chips

$5.99

Extra Lox

$8.50

Large Cream Cheese

$6.00

Side of small butter

$2.50

Large Side of Butter

$6.00

Side of Jelly

$1.00

Side of Chicken Salad

$10.00

Side of Tuna Salad

$10.00

Side Of Butter Small

$1.00

COOLER DRINKS

Bottled Drink

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Orange Juice Tropicana

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Ice Water \ Water Cup

$0.75

Half Coffee

$1.50

COFFEE & TEA

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.25
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.20
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
known for amazing bagels, luscious, appetizing sandwiches, varieties of cream cheese and choice meats

3029 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, KY 40217

