MAYA BAGEL EXPRESS
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
known for amazing bagels, luscious, appetizing sandwiches, varieties of cream cheese and choice meats
Location
3029 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, KY 40217
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New Wave Burritos - Louisville, KY
4.6 • 1,494
3311 Preston Highway Louisville, KY 40213
View restaurant