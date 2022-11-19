Pizza
Room & Board
298 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
212 w main st, Salisbury, MD 21801
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Millsboro Pizza Palace - Town square plaza Millsboro
4.2 • 847
28544 Dupont Blvd Millsboro, DE 19966
View restaurant