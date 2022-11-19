A map showing the location of Room & Board View gallery
Pizza

Room & Board

298 Reviews

$

212 w main st

Salisbury, MD 21801

Apps and Salads

Ceasar Salad

$5.99

Garden Salad

$5.99

Garlic Knots

$5.99+

Bacon Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$8.99

Strawberry Blueberry Pecan Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Slice Combos

Double Cheese Combo

$6.99

Double Pepperoni Combo

$6.99

Double Speciality Combo

$9.99

$3.00

12 inch pizza

12 inch cheese pizza

$9.99

12" Mega Meat

$15.99

12" Downtown Supreme

$15.99

12" Main Street Margherita

$15.99

12" Happy Hawaiian

$15.99

12" Kickin' Bourbon BBQ

$15.99

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

12" Vegan Supreme

$18.99

12" Gluten Free

$14.99

12" Gluten Free Vegan

$18.99

12" Gluten Free Vegan Supreme

$20.99

16 inch pizza

$12.99

16" Downtown Supreme

$18.99Out of stock

16" Mega Meat

$18.99Out of stock

16" Very Veggie

$17.99Out of stock

16" Hawaiian

$16.99Out of stock

16" Kicken Bourbon BBQ

$15.99Out of stock

16" Main St. Margherita

$18.99Out of stock

18" Cheese

$13.99Out of stock

Carry Out Only 18"

$10.00Out of stock

18" Downtown Supreme

$20.99Out of stock

18" Mega-Meat

$20.99Out of stock

18" Very Veggie

$20.99Out of stock

18" Hawaiin

$18.99Out of stock

18" Kicken Bourbon BBQ

$17.99Out of stock

18" Main St Margherita

$20.99Out of stock

Desserts

Brownies

$3.99

Cinnamon Knots W/ Icing

$5.99

$12.99

16 Mega Meat

$18.99

16 Downtown Supreme

$18.99

16 Main Street Margherita

$18.99

16 Happy Hawaiian

$18.99

16 Kickin' Bourbon BBQ

$18.99

16 Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Flat Bread

Italian FB

$9.99

Cheese Steak FB

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken FB

$9.99

BBQ Chicken FB

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch FB

$9.99

Veggie Pesto FB

$9.99

Chicken Parm FB

$9.99

MB Wings

8 wings

$11.99

12 wings

$17.99

Soda

Fountain

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Can Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Truly

$4.25

Twisted Tea

$3.25

Dog Fish Head

$5.00

Hazy

$5.00

Heineken

$4.25

Yuengling

$2.75

Blue Moon

$2.75

Coors Light

$2.75

Miller Lite

$2.75

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Wine

Moscato

$5.50

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

Draft Beer

12 Oz Miller Lite

$3.00

16 Oz Miller Lite

$3.75

48 Oz Miller Lite Pitcher

$10.25

64 Oz Miller Lite Pitcher

$12.50

12 Oz Summer Shandy

$4.00

16 oz Summer Shandy

$5.00

48 Oz Summer Shandy

$12.50

64 Oz Summer Shandy

$14.50

12 Oz Dogfish Head

$5.50

16 Oz Dogfish Head

$6.50

48 Oz Dogfish Pitcher

$17.50

64 Oz Dogfish Head Pitcher

$19.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 w main st, Salisbury, MD 21801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

