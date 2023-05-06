Restaurant header imageView gallery

MayaBellas - West Isabella

review star

No reviews yet

1000 W. Isabella Street

Salisbury, MD 21801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

16" Mayabellas Cheese

$12.99

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone

Fries

$3.99

8pc wing

$11.99

Menu

NY Style Pizzas

10" Cheese

$6.99

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone

12" Mayabellas Cheese

$9.25

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone

12" Gluten Free

$14.99

Gluten free crust , marinara, mozzarella, provolone

12" Mayabellas Downtown Supreme

$15.99

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives

12" Mayabellas Mega Meat

$15.99

Marinara, mozzarella, provolne, Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon

12" Mayabellas Very Veggie

$15.99

Marinara, mozzarella, provolne, Spinach, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives

12" Mayabellas Happy Hawaiian

$15.99

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, Ham, bacon, pineapple

12" Mayabellas Kicken Bourbon BBQ

$15.99Out of stock

Mozzarella, provolone, Sweet baby ray's Kickin' Bourbon BBQ, diced chicken, red onions, cheddar

12" Mayabellas Main St Margherita

$15.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Provolone, Diced tomatoes, Fresh Basil

12" Mayabellas Vegan Cheese

$15.99Out of stock

Marinara, vegan cheese, basil

12 " Mayabellas The Devin

$15.99Out of stock

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, chicken, bacon, jalapenos

12 " Mayabellas Vegan Supreme

$18.99Out of stock

Marinara, vegan cheese, spinach, onion, green peppers, broccoli, tomatoes

12" MayaBella's Buffalo Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Mozzarella, provolone, Sweet Baby Ray's buffalo sauce, Ranch, Diced chicken, cheddar

14" Mayabellas cheese

$10.99

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone

14" Mayabellas Main st Margherita

$16.99

Marinara, mozzerella, provolne, diced tomatoes, Fresh Basil

14" Mayabellas Mega Meat

$16.99

Marinara, mozzerella, provolone, Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon

14" Mayabellas Happy Hawaiian

$16.99

Marinara, mozzerella, provolne, Ham, bacon, pineapple

14" Mayabellas Downtown Supreme

$16.99

Marinara, mozzerella, provolone, Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives

14" Mayabellas Very Veggie

$16.99

Marinara, mozzerella, provolone, Spinach, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives

14" Kickin Bbq

$16.99

Mozzarella, provolone, kickin sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar

14" Maybellas The Devin

$16.99

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños

14" Mayabellas Taco Pizza

$16.99

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, beef, cheddar, onions, tomatoes, fresh cilantro

14" Mayabellas Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Mozzarella, provlone, Sweet Baby Rays Buffalo sauce, ranch, diced chicken, cheddar

14" Mayabellas The Ray

$16.99

Marinara, sweet Baby Ray's, mozzarella, provolone, red onion, grilled chicken, bacon

14" Mayabellas White Pizza

$16.99Out of stock

White sauce, mozarella, provolone

14" Mayabellas Angry Hawaiian

$16.99Out of stock

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, ham, Pineapple, bacon, jalepenos

14" Mayabellas Tai Chicken Chili

$16.99Out of stock

16" Mayabellas Cheese

$12.99

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone

16" Carry out Mon - Wed Special NOT FOR DELIVERY

$8.99Out of stock

16" Mayabellas Downtown Supreme

$18.99

Marinara,mozzerella, provolne, Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives

16" Mayabellas Mega Meat

$18.99

Marinara, mozzerella, provolne, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon

16" Mayabellas Very Veggie

$18.99

Marinara, mozzerella, provolne, spinach, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives

16" Mayabellas Happy Hawaiian

$18.99

Marinara, mozzerella, provolne, Ham, bacon, pineapple

16" Mayabellas Angry Hawaiian

$18.99

Marinara, mozzerella, provolne, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalepeno

16" Mayabellas Kicken Bourbon BBQ

$18.99

Mozzerella, provolone, Sweet baby ray's Kickin' Bourbon BBQ, diced chicken, red onions, cheddar

16" Mayabellas Main St. Margherita

$18.99

Marinara, Mozzarella, Provolone, Diced tomatoes, Fresh Basil

16" Mayabellas Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Mozzerella, provolone, Sweet Baby Ray's buffalo sauce, Ranch, Diced chicken, feta, cheddar

16" Mayabellas Taco Pizza

$18.99

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, seasoned beef, cheddar, Fresh cilantro, diced tomatoes

16" Mayabellas Thai Chicken Chili

$18.99

Mozzarella, provolone, Thai chili sauce, chicken, broccoli, jalepenos

16" Mayabellas The Ray

$18.99

Marinara, sweet baby rays , mozzarella, provolone, red onion, chicken, bacon

16" Mayabellas The Devin

$18.99

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, chicken, bacon, jalepenos

16 Inch Board of education Not For Online Orders!!!!!

$8.00

18" Mayabellas cheese

$14.99Out of stock

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone

Single Slice No Drink

$3.00

Wings/ boneless

4pc wing

$6.99

8pc wing

$11.99

12pc wing

$17.99

20pc wing

$24.99

8pc boneless wing

$9.99

4pc chicken tenders

$6.99

Flatbreads

Cheesesteak Flatbread

$12.99

Flatbread topped with mozzarella, provolone, seasoned steak, green peppers, onions

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Flatbread topped with mozzarella, provolone, chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, feta, cheddar

Bbq Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Flatbread topped with mozzarella, provolone, chicken, red onions , Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, cheddar

Chicken Parmesan Flatbread

$12.99

Flatbread topped with mozzarella, provolone, mayabellas' marinara, chicken, parmesan cheese, oregano

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$12.99

Flatbread topped with mozzarella, provolone, chicken, bacon, ranch

Italian Flatbread

$12.99Out of stock

Flatbread topped with mozzarella, provolone, salami, pepperoni, diced ham, onions, banana peppers

Veggie Pesto

$12.99

Flatbread topped with mozzarella, provolone, spinach, diced tomato, feta, pesto,

Knots/ cheese bread

6 Garlic Knots

$5.99

12 Garlic Knots

$8.99

6 Parmesan knots

$6.99

12 Parmesan Knots

$9.99

6 Cinnamon Knots

$5.99

12 Cinnamon Knots

$8.99

Cheesebread

$6.99

Bacon cheesebread

$7.99

Bruschetta cheesebread

$7.99Out of stock

Salads

Caesar (side)

$5.99

Garden (side)

$5.99

Caesar salad (Full)

$9.99

Garden Salad (Full)

$9.99

Chopped Chef Salad (Full)

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Salad (Full)

$11.99

Romaine, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Mediterran Greek Salad (Full)

$10.99

Strawberry, Blueberry ,cranraisen And Walnut Salad

$10.99

Caesar salad (tray)

$39.99

Caesar salad (1\2 tray)

$21.99

Garden salad (tray)

$39.99

Garden salad (1\2 tray)

$21.99

Fries / sides

Battered Onion Rings w/ Secret Sauce

$4.99

Fries

$3.99

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Jumbo Hotdog

$3.49

Desserts

Brownies Choc.chip

$3.50

2 Grandma Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

6 Cinnamon Knots w/ icing

$6.99

12 Cinnamon Knots w/ icing

$8.99

Icing Pouch

$0.99

Xtra Icing Pouch

$0.99

DRINKS

20oz Bottle Drinks

Water

$2.25

Bottle Orange

$2.50

Bottle Mtn Dew

$2.50

Bottle Pepsi

$2.50

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Bottle Dr Pepper

$2.50

Bottle Sierra Mist

$2.50Out of stock

Bottle Lemonade

$2.50

Bottle Brisk

$2.50

Bottle Ginger Ale

$2.50

20 Oz Gatorade

$2.50

Can Sodas

Can Ginger Ale

$1.25

Can Sierra Mist

$1.25

Can Pepsi

$1.25

Can Dr Pepper

$1.25

Can Mtn Dew

$1.25

Can Lemonade

$1.25Out of stock

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Can Birch Beer

$1.25

Can Brisk

$1.25

Can Orange Crush

$1.25

Can Cherry Pepsi

$1.25

Can Cheerwine

$1.25Out of stock

16 OzRedbull

$3.77Out of stock

(Employee Only) Redbull

$2.85Out of stock

2Liters

2 Liter Orange Crush

$3.25

2Liter Pepsi

$3.25

2Liter Dr Pepper

$3.25

2Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.25

2Liter Mtn Dew

$3.25

2Liter Birch Beer

$3.25

2 Liter Starry

$3.25

2 liter Cheerwine

$3.25Out of stock

SPECIALS !!

16in Cheese & 8 Wings 24.99

16" Cheese

$10.99

Wings (8)

$11.99

(2) 16 cheese $20

16 cheese

$10.00

16 cheese

$10.00

CATERING

Catering salad

Caesar Salad (1\2 Tray)

$19.99

Garden (1/2 tray)

$19.99

Garden (Full Tray)

$39.99

Caesar (Full tray)

$39.99

Knots

36 Garlic Knots

$19.99

36 Cinn.knots

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Drive Thru carry out and Delivery

Location

1000 W. Isabella Street, Salisbury, MD 21801

Directions

Gallery
MayaBellas image
MayaBellas image
MayaBellas image
MayaBellas image

