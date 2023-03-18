Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mayalu Coffee 4226 Fleur Dr

review star

No reviews yet

4226 Fleur Dr

Des Moines, IA 50321

Drinks🍮

Hot Drinks

Americano 12oz

$2.70

Americano 16oz

$3.00

Cafe au Lait 12oz

$3.00

Cafe au Lait 16oz

$3.30

Cappuccino 12oz

$3.90

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.50

Drip Coffee 12oz

$2.40

Drip Coffee 16oz

$2.70

Drip Coffee 20oz

$3.00

Espresso

$1.95

Flat White 12oz

$3.90

Flat White 16oz

$4.50

Flavored Latte 12oz

$4.50

Flavored Latte 16oz

$5.10

Hot Tea 16oz

$2.10

Latte 12oz

$3.90

Latte 16oz

$4.50

Mocha 12oz

$4.50

Iced Mocha 16oz

$4.50

Iced Red Eye 16 oz

$3.30

Red Eye 16oz

$3.60

Cold Faves

Cold Brew 16oz

$3.30

Cold Brew 20oz

$3.90

Iced Americano 16oz

$3.00

Iced Americano 20oz

$3.00

Iced Cappuccino 16oz

$4.50

Iced Cappucino 20oz

$5.10

Iced Flavored Latte 16oz

$5.10

Iced Flavored Latte 20oz

$5.70

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.50

Iced Latte 20oz

$5.10

Iced Mocha 16oz

$4.50

Iced Mocha 20oz

$5.10

Iced Red Eye 16 oz

$3.30

Iced Red Eye 20oz

$3.60

The Starr 16oz

$5.10

The Starr 20oz

$5.70

House Drinks

Masala Coffee 12oz

$2.55

a blend of black tea with cardamom, ginger, clove and cinnamon

Masala Coffee 16oz

$2.85

a blend of black tea with cardamom, ginger, clove and cinnamon

Nepali Chiya 12oz

$2.70

Spiced Black tea with milk blended with turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, and black pepper.

Nepali Chiya 16oz

$3.00

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.50

coffee with ginger, cardamom, cinnamon and black pepper

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.10

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.50

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.10

NoCaff / DeCaff Drinks

Foggy Rosie 12oz

$4.50

Foggy Rosie 16oz

$4.95

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.30

Lavender 12oz

$4.50

Balanced, calming, and smooth, this dreamy blue hue was formulated to soothe restlessness and help customers unwind before bed. Known for being a natural anxiety reliever, lavender has been used for centuries to help calm the mind and improve sleep quality. Get ready to sip back and get your ZZZs on.

Lavender 16oz

$4.95

Balanced, calming, and smooth, this dreamy blue hue was formulated to soothe restlessness and help customers unwind before bed. Known for being a natural anxiety reliever, lavender has been used for centuries to help calm the mind and improve sleep quality. Get ready to sip back and get your ZZZs on.

Oat Chai Latte 12oz

$4.50

Oat Chai Latte 16oz

$4.95

Reishi Hot Cacao 12oz

$4.50

Hot chocolate that not only tastes good but helps you feel good too. Reishi is a popular stress-soothing adaptogen known as the mushroom of immortality that helps fight off the blues and improve the sleep cycle. We paired this with serotonin-boosting cacao for a smooth, mystic mushroom hot chocolate we didn’t know we needed.

Reishi Hot Cacao 16oz

$4.95

The Starr 16oz

$5.10

The Starr 20oz

$5.70

Turmeric Latte 12oz

$4.50

The perfect mix of super-spices to get the body feeling fine. Help ease achy joints, give your skin a glowing boost, and support your immune system with this soothing blend.

Turmeric Latte 16oz

$4.95

Other Drinks

Bottle water

$1.50

Juice Box

$1.50

Perrier Water

$1.80

Simply Orange

$2.10

Tractor

$2.40

Food 🍩

Quick Bites

Bacon & Egg Brioche

$4.20

Chicken Sausage and Gouda

$5.10

Egg Bites

$3.90

Fresh Fruit (Apple)

$0.90

Fresh Fruit (Banana)

$0.90

Kodiak Oats

$1.80

Samosa

$2.25

Sausage Stuffed Biscuit

$3.90

Yogurt Parfait

$3.90

Bakery

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.95

Croissant

$2.00

Danish

$2.30

Donut

$1.80
Muffin

Muffin

$3.00

Dutch Letters

$3.30

Merchandise

Shirts

$12.99

Mugs

$5.99

Thermos

$19.99

Bulk Coffee

$15.99

Catering

Coffee

128oz

$19.99

96oz

$15.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy coffee !!!

Location

4226 Fleur Dr, Des Moines, IA 50321

Directions

