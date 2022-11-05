Mayan Bistro
854 Amsterdam Aveue
New York, NY 10025
Popular Items
STARTERS & SALAD
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
CRISPY CORN TORTILLA ,RIPE AVOCADOS, JALAPENO, CILANTRO ,ONION , LIME JUCE.
ROASTED BEETS SALAD
SPINACH ,ORANGE, SCALLION ,QUESO FRESCO & CITRUS VINAIGRETTE.
CRISPY CHILLI CALAMARI
RED CHILLI, SCALLION ,GARLIC ,HAVANERO MANGO AIOLI , MAYAN STYLE SLAW
SPICY CRAB CAKES
pineapple and mango salsa, avocado crema.
CHICKEN TINGA EMPANADA
CORN MASA, HABANERO & MANGO SAUCE.
MAYAN GRILLED SHRIMP
avocado salsa, chili oil, crispy tortilla
CHICKEN SKEWERS
mayan marinade , avocado crema & fried green plantain
YUCATAN SALAD
arugula, grapefruit, pineapple , jicama , cilantro dressing
TACOS
QUESA BIRRIA TACOS
Order of 3, handmade corn tortillas, slow cooked beef, cilantro, onion, and dipping broth.
PORK CARNITAS TACOS
Order of 3, handmade corn tortillas, slow cooked pork shoulder, cilantro, onion, and salsa verde.
SHRIMP TACOS
ORDER OF 3, HANDMADE CORN TORTILLAS, LIME CREMA, COTIJA CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CABBAGE.
FISH TACOS
order of 3, handmade corn tortillas, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and cabbage
CHICKEN TACOS
Order of 3, handmade corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, and pico de gallo
SCALLOPS (CALLO DE HACHA)
ORDER OF 3 handmade corn tortillas, guacamole, pineapple salsa, cabbages
CHORIZO & POTATOES TACOS
ORDER OF 3 handmade corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, and cotija cheese
VEGAN TACOS
ORDER OF 3 handmade corn tortillas, corn, calabacita, mushrooms, pico de gallo, and avocado
BURRITOS
QUESADILLAS
CHICKEN TINGA
2 Handmade corn tortillas, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream & huajillo salsa
CHORIZO & POTATOES
2 Handmade corn tortillas, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream & huajillo salsa
CALABACITA (MEXICAN ZUCCHINI)
2 Handmade corn tortillas, onion, Oaxaca sour cream & huajillo salsa
CHAMPINONES (MUSHROOMS)
2 Handmade corn tortillas, onion, jalapeno, Oaxaca cheese, sou cream & huajillo salsa
SMALL PLATES
ENTREES
YUCATAN BURGER (WITH FRIES)
sirlon beef & chorizo, Brioche bun, fries, grilled onion, spicy guacamole, choice of cheese (yellow cheddar, swiss, goat)
TURKEY BURGER (WITH FRIES)
spicy guacamole, mayan style slaw, cotija cheese, on brioche bun
ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST
mayan marinade, cilantro rice, black beans, fried ripe, plantain
CARNE ASADA
marinade skirt steak, avocado salad, tomatillo salsa, hand made corn tortilla
POC CHUC -MAYAN GRILLED PORK
mayan marinade pork chop, pickle red onion, tomato salsa, hand made corn tortillas, avocado
YUCATAN NACHOS
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickle onion, jalapeno, cabbage, oaxaca cheese
YUCATAN FISH (SALMON)
roasted salmon,achiote marinade,cilantro rice,black beans,slaw
CHICKEN MOLE
Mexican rice, Canary beans & handmaid tortillas
ENCHILADAS
Red or green salsa, handmade corn tortillas, quest fresco, sour cream, rice, and beans
CHICKEN FAJITAS
pepper, onion, avocado, spicy, tomato salsa, sour cream. served with rice, beans, and handmade corn tortillas
SHRIMP FAJITAS
pepper, onion, avocado, spicy, tomato salsa, sour cream. served with rice, beans, and handmade corn tortillas
KIDS MENU
DESERTS:
DRINKS
