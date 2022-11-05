Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mayan Bistro

854 Amsterdam Aveue

New York, NY 10025

Popular Items

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
BURRITO MAYA
CHICKEN TACOS

STARTERS & SALAD

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$13.00

CRISPY CORN TORTILLA ,RIPE AVOCADOS, JALAPENO, CILANTRO ,ONION , LIME JUCE.

ROASTED BEETS SALAD

ROASTED BEETS SALAD

$10.00

SPINACH ,ORANGE, SCALLION ,QUESO FRESCO & CITRUS VINAIGRETTE.

CRISPY CHILLI CALAMARI

$15.00

RED CHILLI, SCALLION ,GARLIC ,HAVANERO MANGO AIOLI , MAYAN STYLE SLAW

SPICY CRAB CAKES

$14.00

pineapple and mango salsa, avocado crema.

CHICKEN TINGA EMPANADA

CHICKEN TINGA EMPANADA

$12.00

CORN MASA, HABANERO & MANGO SAUCE.

MAYAN GRILLED SHRIMP

$14.00

avocado salsa, chili oil, crispy tortilla

CHICKEN SKEWERS

$12.00

mayan marinade , avocado crema & fried green plantain

YUCATAN SALAD

YUCATAN SALAD

$10.00

arugula, grapefruit, pineapple , jicama , cilantro dressing

TACOS

QUESA BIRRIA TACOS

$16.00

Order of 3, handmade corn tortillas, slow cooked beef, cilantro, onion, and dipping broth.

PORK CARNITAS TACOS

$14.00

Order of 3, handmade corn tortillas, slow cooked pork shoulder, cilantro, onion, and salsa verde.

SHRIMP TACOS

$20.00

ORDER OF 3, HANDMADE CORN TORTILLAS, LIME CREMA, COTIJA CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CABBAGE.

FISH TACOS

$18.00

order of 3, handmade corn tortillas, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and cabbage

CHICKEN TACOS

$12.00

Order of 3, handmade corn tortillas, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, and pico de gallo

SCALLOPS (CALLO DE HACHA)

$16.00

ORDER OF 3 handmade corn tortillas, guacamole, pineapple salsa, cabbages

CHORIZO & POTATOES TACOS

$10.00

ORDER OF 3 handmade corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, and cotija cheese

VEGAN TACOS

$10.00

ORDER OF 3 handmade corn tortillas, corn, calabacita, mushrooms, pico de gallo, and avocado

BURRITOS

BURRITO MAYA

$10.00

mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese , avocado,sour cream

VEGETARIAN BURRITO

$14.00

mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese , avocado,sour cream

QUESADILLAS

CHICKEN TINGA

$14.00

2 Handmade corn tortillas, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream & huajillo salsa

CHORIZO & POTATOES

$14.00

2 Handmade corn tortillas, Oaxaca cheese, sour cream & huajillo salsa

CALABACITA (MEXICAN ZUCCHINI)

$12.00

2 Handmade corn tortillas, onion, Oaxaca sour cream & huajillo salsa

CHAMPINONES (MUSHROOMS)

$12.00

2 Handmade corn tortillas, onion, jalapeno, Oaxaca cheese, sou cream & huajillo salsa

SMALL PLATES

MAYAN TOSTONES

MAYAN TOSTONES

$10.00

fried green plantain, havanero guacamole

MAYAN BISTRO FRIES

$6.00

spices, Mayan Bistro dipping sauce

CILANTRO RICE

$5.00
SWEET PLANTAIN

SWEET PLANTAIN

$8.00

fried ripe plantain, lime crema

ENTREES

YUCATAN BURGER (WITH FRIES)

$20.00

sirlon beef & chorizo, Brioche bun, fries, grilled onion, spicy guacamole, choice of cheese (yellow cheddar, swiss, goat)

TURKEY BURGER (WITH FRIES)

$20.00

spicy guacamole, mayan style slaw, cotija cheese, on brioche bun

ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST

ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST

$20.00

mayan marinade, cilantro rice, black beans, fried ripe, plantain

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$30.00

marinade skirt steak, avocado salad, tomatillo salsa, hand made corn tortilla

POC CHUC -MAYAN GRILLED PORK

$24.00

mayan marinade pork chop, pickle red onion, tomato salsa, hand made corn tortillas, avocado

YUCATAN NACHOS

YUCATAN NACHOS

$18.00

guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickle onion, jalapeno, cabbage, oaxaca cheese

YUCATAN FISH (SALMON)

$28.00

roasted salmon,achiote marinade,cilantro rice,black beans,slaw

CHICKEN MOLE

$20.00

Mexican rice, Canary beans & handmaid tortillas

ENCHILADAS

$15.00

Red or green salsa, handmade corn tortillas, quest fresco, sour cream, rice, and beans

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$15.00

pepper, onion, avocado, spicy, tomato salsa, sour cream. served with rice, beans, and handmade corn tortillas

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$20.00

pepper, onion, avocado, spicy, tomato salsa, sour cream. served with rice, beans, and handmade corn tortillas

KIDS MENU

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$12.00

cheese and fries

KID BURGER

$12.00

add cheese 50c

MINI SUNDAE

$5.00

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.00

Mozzarella sticks with tomato sauce

DESERTS:

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$15.00

vanilla gelato, whipped cream, cherries jubilee

NY CHEESECAKE

NY CHEESECAKE

$12.00

cherries jubilee & whipped cream

GELATO AND SORBET

$8.00

vanilla, lemon, chocolate, raspberry, strawberry, mango

DRINKS

JARRITOS

$3.00

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

PELLEGRINO (SPARKLING WATER)

$3.00

TOPO-CHICO (Mexican seltzer water)

$3.00

SPRITE

$2.75

GINGER ALE

$2.75

HORCHATA

$4.00

JAMAICA (HIBISCUS)

$4.00

BAR DRINKS

BEER

$5.00

BEER COCKTAIL

$8.00

WINE COCKTAIL

$8.00

WINE

$5.00+

MIMOSAS

$8.00

MICHELADAS

$8.00

mayan marinade , avocado crema & fried green plantain
$12.00

YUCATAN BURGER (WITH FRIES)

$20.00

sirlon beef & chorizo, Brioche bun, fries, grilled onion, spicy guacamole, choice of cheese (yellow cheddar, swiss, goat)

TURKEY BURGER (WITH FRIES)

$20.00

spicy guacamole, mayan style slaw, cotija cheese, on brioche bun

ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST

ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST

$20.00

mayan marinade, cilantro rice, black beans, fried ripe, plantain

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$30.00

marinade skirt steak, avocado salad, tomatillo salsa, hand made corn tortilla

POC CHUC -MAYAN GRILLED PORK

$24.00

mayan marinade pork chop, pickle red onion, tomato salsa, hand made corn tortillas, avocado

YUCATAN NACHOS

$18.00

YUCATAN FISH (SALMON)

$28.00

CHICKEN MOLE

$20.00

