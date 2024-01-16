Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
No reviews yet
4820 Yelm Hwy SE
Lacey, WA 98503
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizer
- Small Cheese Nachos$8.95
Crispy Chips covered with melted cheese, topped with tomatoes and green onions.
- Large Cheese Nachos$9.95
Crispy Chips covered with melted cheese, topped with tomatoes and green onions.
- Small Meat Nachos$10.95
Crispy chips cheese nachos with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo.
- Large Meat Nachos$11.95
Crispy chips cheese nachos with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo.
- Small Nachos Supreme$11.95
Comes topped with beans, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, melted cheddar cheese and Jalapeños
- Large Nachos Supreme$12.95
Comes topped with beans, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, melted cheddar cheese and Jalapeños
- Chicken Taquitos$14.95
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Monterey Jack cheese, rolled and crispy fried, garnished with tomatoes, green onions, Parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole
- Mexican Pizza$14.95
Crispy flour tortilla topped with beans, Monterey Jack cheese and Cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions .Then garnished with sour cream and guacamole. Includes your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo
- Quesadillas$14.95
Two crispy flour tortillas with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Your choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
- Queso Fundido$10.95
Dip into a warm melted American cheese with jalapeño flavor. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips
- Fresh Guacamole$9.95
Avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, seasoning & lime juice are the fresh ingredients that make up this authentic appetizer.
- Chz Crispy$9.95
Soups & Salads
- Taco Salad$10.95
Our taco salad is served with cheese melted over your choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef. If you would like a flour tortilla shell, please ask your server
- Fajita Salad$17.95
Your fresh garden salad will be topped with your choice of one of fajitas meat (steak, chicken or shrimp). Garnished with mushrooms and avocado
- Tostada$10.95
Our traditional tostadas are made with corn tortilla shell topped with refried beans, fresh lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and your choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef.
- Tortilla Soup$13.95
A rich tomato and vegetable broth topped with char-broiled chicken, strips of tortilla, avocado and melted Monterrey Jack cheese. In a bowl.
- Albondigas Cup$10.95
Meatball and vegetable soup served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Albondigas Bowl$12.95
Meatball and vegetable soup served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Sopa de Mariscos$21.95
(SEAFOOD SOUP) A Mixture of cod fish, shrimp and scallops, cooked in a vegetable and tomato broth with potatos, celery, zucchini and carrots with a blend of spices. Served with tortillas.
- Menudo$15.95
Signature Plates
- Felipe's Platter$26.95
Sautéed shrimp with mushrooms, skirt steak and a Guadalajara style enchilada (An enchilada filled with Monterey Jack cheese). Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Pork Carnitas Fajitas$23.95
Tender marinated pork loin cooked to perfection, then served sizzling hot over a bed of onions and bell peppers. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas
- Mayan Borrego (1 piece)$21.95
Marinated, seasoned lamb shank slowly baked until tender. Served with sauce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, rice, beans and tortillas
- Mayan Borrego (2 piece)$27.95
Marinated, seasoned lamb shank slowly baked until tender. Served with sauce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, rice, beans and tortillas
- Jose's Platter$26.95
Charbroiled chicken and steak, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
- Taquitos Rancheros$17.95
Crisp corn tortillas filled with picadillo. Garnished with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole
- Flautas$17.95
Crisp flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and pork. Garnished with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, sour cream and guacamole
- Fiesta Mexicana$28.95
Carnes
- Carne Asada$26.95
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole
- Carne Asada & Mojo$26.95
Your choice of grilled carne asada or grilled pollo asado accompanied by shrimp and mushrooms sautéed in Azteca’s garlic and chile butter
- Carnitas a la Diabla (Steak)$20.95
Chunks of steak sautéed with onions and mushrooms to perfection in our MAYAN zesty hot salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Chile Colorado$19.95
Chunks of beef cooked in a mild red chile sauce
- Steak Mexicano$19.95
Tender steak sliced into strips then sautéed with onions and tomatoes in a blend of Mexican Salsa.
- Carnitas de Res$19.95
Tender steak strips grilled with green peppers and onions. Served with guacamole.
- Chile Verde$19.95
Chunks of pork blended in a mild tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions and spices
- Tex-Mex$23.95
- Pork Carnitas$20.95
- Asada Combo$25.95
Pollos
- Pollo Asado$19.95
Char-broiled, marinated breast of chicken. Served with whole beans and rice. Served with tortillas
- Arroz con Pollo$19.95
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a rich tomato sauce with mushrooms and onions. Served over a bed of rice and melted Monterey Jack cheese. (Not served with beans).
- Chicken Fiesta$19.95
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in its own juice with mushroom and vegetables. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese and salad
- Chciken Rolled Quesadilla$17.95
Chicken, avocado slices, bacon, lettuce and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and grilled. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Chicken en Mole$19.95
Sautéed strips of chicken breast in authentic Mole sauce.
- Chicken Carnitas$19.95
Chunks of chicken breast sautéed with green peppers and onions. Served with guacamole
- Pollo a la Crema$19.95
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with creamy Parmesan cheese sauce, with onions and mushrooms
- Chicken Mexican$19.95
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with onions, tomatoes a blend of Mexican sauce.
- Pollo a la Diabla$20.95
Chunks of chicken sautéed with onions and mushrooms to perfection in our MAYAN zesty hot salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Ck Combo$23.95
Seafood
- Mariscada$23.95
Shrimp, cod fish, scallops and mushrooms sautéed in a slightly spicy ranchera salsa. Served over a bed of rice and cheese, served with tortillas.
- Arroz con Camarones$23.95
Sautéed Shrimps in a tomato sauce with mushrooms and onions, then served over a bed of rice and topped with Monterrey Jack cheese. (Not served with beans)
- Camarones Mazatlan$24.95
Shrimp wrapped in bacon, baked in a special butter recipe, served over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served Fajita style with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
- Camarones al Mojo de ajo$23.95
Sautéed Shrimps with mushrooms in butter, garlic and spices.
- Seafood Chimichanga$20.95
A medley of shrimps, scallops, celery, carrots, onions and mushrooms, sautéed and mildly seasoned. In a crisp-fried tortilla and covered with seafood salsa
- Camarones a la Diabla$23.95
Succulent shrimp sautéed with onions and mushrooms in our Mayan zesty hot salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Camarones Mexicanos$23.95
Sautéed Shrimps with onions and tomatoes in a zesty blend of Mexican salsa.
- Camarones Felipes$23.95
- Camarones a la crema$23.95
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$21.95
Chicken marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas$22.95
Steak marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajitas$23.95
Shrimp marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fiesta Fajita$24.95
Steak , Chicken and shrimp marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Asada Fajitas$26.95
Combos
- #1 3 Tacos$14.00
- #2 1 taco 1 enchilada 1 tamale$17.95
- #3 1 taco 2 enchiladas$17.95
- #4 1 taco 1 enchilada 1 bean tostada$17.95
- #5 3 enchiladas$17.95
- #6 2 burritos$17.95
- #7 1 relleno 1 Burrito$17.95
- #8 1 chalupa 1 enchilada$16.95
- #9 2 rellenos$17.95
- #10 2 chimichangas$18.95
- #11 1 chimi + choice$18.95
- #12 1 taco 1 burrito 1 chimi$18.95
- #13 1 relleno 1 tostada 1 enchilada$16.95
- #14 1 enchilada 1 taco$14.95
- #15 1 enchilada 1 tostada$14.95
- #16 1 enchilada 1 tamale$16.95
- #17 1 chimichanga$14.95
- #18 1 Chalupa$10.95
- #19 1 relleno 1 enchilada$16.95
- #20 1 relleno$12.95
Tacos
- Tacos al Carbon$20.95
Three corn tortillas dipped in our special sauce, grilled, then stuffed with your choice of steak or chicken. Garnished with pico de gallo, parmesan cheese and guacamole
- Fish Tacos$19.95
Crispy, panko breaded Alaskan Cod topped with sliced cabbage, cheddar cheese, and our own chipotle salsa. Served with your choice of rice or beans. Baja has never been so close!
- Carnitas Tacos$18.95
Perfectly seasoned and slow roasted pork nestled with fresh diced onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans. Simple and deliciosos. 18.95
- Asada Tacos$18.95
Seasoned, charbroiled skirt steak, served chopped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans. Jose’s favorite!
- Tacos de Papas$13.95
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes. Garnished with fresh cabbage and rancho flavor salsa. Served with rice and beans. Muy deliciosos!
- Shrimp Tacos$18.95
Shrimp sautéed with garlic butter. Sprinkled with red pepper flakes for a little zest and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle salsa. Served with rice or beans. Zesty and Fresh!
- Tacos Pastor$18.95
Burritos
- Burrito$14.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, beans and beef, chicken or shredded beef. Served with rice and beans. Topped with salsa Ranchera and melted cheese. Pork or chile Colorado $2.00
- Burrito Relleno$15.95
Flour tortilla filled with a chile relleno, rice and beans. Topped with salsa ranchera and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and Parmesan cheese.
- Burrito Supreme$15.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef, chicken, shredded beef, pork or chile colorado, rice and beans, then smothered with burrito sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and parmesan cheese
- Fajita Burrito$18.95
12” Soft flour tortilla stuffed with rice and beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Your choice of steak or chicken fajita meat. Garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
- Seafood Burrito$18.95
A tortilla stuffed with medley of shrimps, scallops, celery, carrots, onions and sautéed mushrooms. Served with rice and beans. Topped with a zesty seafood salsa.
- Asadero Burrito$18.95
Flour tortilla filled with carne asada, rice and beans. Smothered with burrito sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, slice of avocado, sour cream and parmesan cheese.
Enchiladas
- 1 Enchiladas Guadalajara$13.95
soft corn tortillas lightly dipped into a red sauce, filled with your choice of cheese, beef, chicken or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican queso fresco, served with rice and beans, sour cream, onions, oregano and avocado slices.
- 2 Enchiladas Guadalajara$16.95
soft corn tortillas lightly dipped into a red sauce, filled with your choice of cheese, beef, chicken or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican queso fresco, served with rice and beans, sour cream, onions, oregano and avocado slices.
- 3 Enchiladas Guadalajara$19.95
soft corn tortillas lightly dipped into a red sauce, filled with your choice of cheese, beef, chicken or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican queso fresco, served with rice and beans, sour cream, onions, oregano and avocado slices.
- 1 Enchilada$10.95
corn tortillas filled with your choice of cheese, ground beef, chicken or shredded beef. Topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- 2 Enchiladas$14.95
corn tortillas filled with your choice of cheese, ground beef, chicken or shredded beef. Topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Seafood Enchiladas$18.95
Two corn tortillas filled with medley of shrimps, scallops, celery, carrot, onions and sautéed mushrooms. Served with rice and beans. Topped with a zesty seafood salsa.
- Enchiladas Rancheras$16.95
Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of cheese, chicken, ground beef or shredded beef. Topped with fresh ranchera sauce and garnished with sour cream.
- Enchiladas Suizas$16.95
Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken, cheese, beef or picadillo. Topped with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with sour cream
- Mole Enchiladas$16.95
Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and covered in our authentic Mexican mole sauce.
- Trio Enchiladas$18.95
3 corn tortillas stuffed with choice of chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef with one being suiza salsa, one ranchera salsa and one crema salsa.
- Enchiladas Cremas$16.95
- 2 Ench Asada$18.95
- 3 Ench Asada$21.95
Veggies
- Arroz con Veggies$16.95
Mix of vegetables sautéed in a cream sauce to perfection, served over a bed of white rice and melted cheese
- Veggie Fajita$17.95
Mix of vegetables sautéed together, served over a bed of sizzling bell peppers and onions, served with ranchero beans (cholesterol free), rice, sour cream and guacamole.
- Veggie Quesadilla$15.95
Flour tortilla with melted cheese filled with a mixture of vegetables, served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole
- Enchiladas Espinaca$15.95
Two corn tortillas filled with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatillos, covered with tomatillo sauce, topped with cheese. Served with rice and ranchero beans (cholesterol free).
- Veggie Burrito$15.95
Flour tortilla filled with ranchero beans (cholesterol free), rice and mix of vegetables, rolled and smothered with green tomatillo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and Parmesan cheese.
USA
- Mayan Burger$13.99
Charbroiled beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, our tasty guacamole, bacon strips, tomato slices, lettuce, on a toasted bun. Served with curly fries. Fantastica!
- Char-Broiled Steak$18.95
One-Half (½) pound USDA choice skirt steak char-broiled.
- Char-Broiled Chicken$16.95
Two boneless, skinless chicken breast char-broiled to perfection.
- Cheese Burger$10.95
One-third (1/3) pound all beef burger char-broiled and topped with cheese. Served on a sesame seed bun.
- Chicken Sandwich$12.95
6 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast char-broiled. Served on sesame seed bun
- Hamburger$9.95
Brunch
- Chorizo con Huevos$15.95
Ground Mexican sausage blended with 3 eggs, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Huevos Rancheros$15.95
3 Eggs over easy topped with Monterey Jack cheese and spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Huevos con Machaca$15.95
Shredded beef with bell peppers, onions and 3 eggs
- Chilaquiles$15.95
Fried corn tortillas chips simmered in a delicious red sauce until slightly softened, 3 scrambled eggs served with rice, beans and garnished with cilantro and queso fresco
Kids
- Kid Taco$6.75
- Kid Enchilada$6.75
- Kid Burrito$6.75
- Kid Tenders$6.75
- Kid Quesadilla$6.75
- Kid Mex Pizza$6.75
- Kid Macarroni$6.75
- Kid Grilled Chz$6.75
- Kid Milk$1.95
- Kid Soft drink$1.95
- Kid Juice$1.95
- Kid Sherley Temple$2.50
- Kid Roy Rogers$2.50
- SUN-Kid Taco$2.75
- SUN-Kid Ench$2.75
- SUN-Kid Bur$2.75
- SUN-Kid Tenders$2.75
- SUN-Kid Quesadilla$2.75
- SUN-Kid Mex Pza$2.75
- SUN-Kid Macarroni$2.75
- SUN-Kid grilled chz$2.75
Side
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Beans$4.00
- Side Rice/Beans$5.00
- Side Fries$4.00
- Side Sour Cream$3.00
- Side Small Guac$4.00
- Side Large Guac$6.00
- Side DLX$3.75
- Side Chalupa$7.00
- Side Tamale$7.00
- Side Enchilada$5.00
- Side Taco$3.50
- Side Chimichanga$10.00
- Side Burrito$8.00
- Side Chile Relleno$7.00
- Side Dinner Salad$4.00
- Side Flour Tortillas$2.00
- Side Corn Tortillas$2.00
- Side Avocado Slices$4.00
- Side 1 Asada Taco$5.95
- Side 2 Asada Tacos$10.50
- Side 3 Asada Tacos$15.00
- Side 1 Carnitas Taco$5.95
- Side 2 Carnitas Tacos$10.50
- Side 3 Carnitas Tacos$15.00
- Side Fish Taco$5.95
- Side 2 Fish Tacos$11.95
- Side 3 Fish Tacos$16.95
- Side 2 Shrimp Tacos$11.95
- Side 3 Shrimp Tacos$16.95
- Side Pico de Gallo$5.00
- Side Chiles Asados$3.00
- Side Jalapeños$1.50
- Side 16oz Salsa$5.95
- Side Bag of Chips$2.95
- Side Chips & Salsa$7.95
- Side Cheese$2.50
- Side Mushrooms$4.95
- Side Fajita Veggies$4.95
- Side Cilantro$2.00
- Half Pan Rice$24.95
- Half Pan Beans$24.95
- Full Pan Rice$44.95
- Full Pan Beans$44.95
- Fiesta Platter$54.95
- Enchilada Tray (20)$65.00
- 1/2 lb Beef$4.50
- 1/2 lb Chicken$4.50
- 1/2 lb Picadillo$4.50
- 1lb Beef$8.95
- 1lb Chicken$8.95
- 1lb Picadillo$8.95
- Side Ench Salsa$3.95
- Side Suiza Salsa$3.95
- Side Mole Salsa$3.95
- To Go Bag$0.08
Dessert
Employee
Lunch
Appetizer
- L - Small Cheese Nachos$8.95
Crispy Chips covered with melted cheese, topped with tomatoes and green onions.
- L - Large Cheese Nachos$9.95
Crispy Chips covered with melted cheese, topped with tomatoes and green onions.
- L - Small Nachos Supreme$10.95
Crispy chips covered with hot melted cheese, beans, jalapeños, tomatoes and green onions. Topped with guacamole and sour cream
- L - Large Nachos Supreme$11.95
Crispy chips covered with hot melted cheese, beans, jalapeños, tomatoes and green onions. Topped with guacamole and sour cream
Salad
- L - Taco Salad$9.95
Cheese melted over your choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef, topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
- L - Tostada$9.95
Crispy corn tortilla shell topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Your choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef.
- L - Chicken Caesar Salad$14.95
Char-broiled chicken strips on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing. Topped with croutons, cheese and tomato wedges.
Soup
- L - Tortilla Soup$11.95
A rich tomato and vegetable broth topped with char-broiled chicken, strips of tortilla, avocado and melted Monterrey Jack cheese. In a bowl.
- L - Albondigas Cup$8.95
Meatball and vegetable soup served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- L - Albondigas Bowl$11.95
Meatball and vegetable soup served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Sandwiches
- L - Chicken Sandwich$11.95
6 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast char-broiled. Served on sesame seed bun.
- L - Cheeseburger$9.95
One-third (1/3) pound all beef burger char-broiled and topped with cheese. Served on a sesame seed bun
- L - Mayan Burger$12.95
Charbroiled beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, our tasty guacamole, bacon strips, tomato slices, lettuce, on a toasted bun. Served with curly fried. Fantastica!
Lunch Specials
- L - #1 Taco & Enchilada$10.95
- L - #2 Tamale & Enchilada$12.95
- L - #3 Tostada & Enchilada$10.95
- L - #4 Chimichanga$13.95
- L - #5 Chalupa$9.95
- L - #6 Chile Relleno$11.95
- L - #7 Chicken Taquitos$13.95
- L - #8 Burrito$11.95
- L - #9 Super Burrito$10.95
- L - #10 2 Enchiladas$10.95
- L - #11 Taquitos Rancheros$12.95
- L - #12 Flautas$12.95
- L - #13 1 Enchilada$9.95
- L - #14 1 Taco$9.95
- L - #15 1 Tostada$9.95
- L - #16 1 Tamale$10.95
- 2 tacos Combo$10.95
Fajitas
- L - Chicken Fajitas$14.95
Chicken marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- L - Steak Fajitas$16.95
Steak marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- L - Shrimp Fajitas$16.95
Shrimp marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- L - Fajita Salad$13.95
Your fresh garden salad will be topped with your choice of one of fajitas meat (steak, chicken or shrimp). Garnished with mushrooms and avocado
- L - Fajita Burrito$15.95
10” Soft flour tortilla stuffed with rice and beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Your choice of steak or chicken fajita meat. Garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Veggies
- L - Arroz con Veggies$13.95
Mix of vegetables sautéed in a cream sauce to perfection, served over a bed of rice and melted cheese
- L - Veggie Burrito$12.95
Flour tortilla filled with ranchero beans (cholesterol free), white rice and mix of vegetables, rolled and covered with green tomatillo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and Parmesan cheese.
- L - Enchiladas Espinaca$12.95
Two corn tortillas filled with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatillos, smothered with tomatillo sauce, topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- L - Veggie Quesadilla$12.95
Flour tortilla with melted cheese filled with a mixture of vegetables, served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Brunch
- L - Chorizo con Huevos$12.95
Ground Mexican sausage blended with 3 eggs, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- L - Huevos Rancheros$12.95
2 Eggs over easy topped with Monterey Jack cheese and spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- L - Chilaquiles$12.95
Fried corn tortillas chips simmered in a delicious red sauce until slightly softened, 3 scrambled eggs served with rice, beans and garnished with cilantro and queso fresco
Quesadillas
- L - Quesadilla$11.95
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef
- L - Fajita Quesadilla$13.95
Crispy flour tortillas filled with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese, Chicken or steak fajita meat. Served with guacamole and sour cream, rice and beans.
- L - Chicken Rolled Quesadilla$13.95
Chicken, avocado slices, bacon, lettuce, and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and grilled. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Carnes
- L - Carnitas de Res$14.95
Tender steak strips grilled with green peppers and onions. Served with guacamole.
- L - Chile Colorado$14.95
Chunks of beef cooked in a mild red chile sauce.
- L - Chile Verde$14.95
Chunks of pork blended in a mild tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions and spices.
- L - Carne Asada$18.95
Slice of skirt steak char-broiled. Served with guacamole. 17.95
- L - Tex- Mex$18.95
Chicken and beef strips sautéed in mildly spicy sauce with mushrooms and onions. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack Cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeño pepper.
Pollos
- L - Arroz con Pollo$14.95
Boneless breast of chicken suatéed in a rich tomato sauce with mushrooms and onions. Served over a bed of rice and melted Monterey Jack cheese. (Not served with beans).
- L - Chicken Carnitas$14.95
Chunks of chicken breast sautéed with green peppers and onions. Served with guacamole.
- L - Pollo a la Crema$14.95
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with creamy Parmesan cheese sauce, onions and mushrooms
- L - Chicken Mexican$14.95
Strips of chicken breast sautéed with onions, tomatoes a blend of Mexican sauce.
- L - Chicken en Mole$14.95
Seafood Dishes
- L - Arroz con Camarones$17.95
Sautéed Shrimps in a tomato sauce with mushrooms and onions, then served over a bed of rice and topped with Monterrey Jack cheese. (Not served with beans).
- L - Mariscada Mexicana$17.95
Shrimp, cod fish, scallops and mushrooms sautéed in a slightly spicy ranchera salsa. Served over a bed of rice and cheese, served with tortillas