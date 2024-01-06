Restaurant info

When people look for traditional Mexican cuisine with a vibrant atmosphere, they find it at the three Mayan Mexican Restaurant locations around Lacey. Ever since we premiered our authentic Mexican restaurant in 1996, we established our reputation as the best choice for traditional Mexican cuisine around. Now, our family-owned and operated restaurants serve three locations. Our mission has always been simple: Provide our guests with an upbeat dining experience and great food that’s straight from our family’s cookbook.