Mayan Tacos 20265 Valley Blvd Ste N
No reviews yet
20265 Valley Blvd Ste N
Walnut, CA 91789
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
A la carte
Guacamole & Chips
Fresh avocado, tomatoes, onion,cilantro & limes
Pancho Fries
Mix Cheese, Sour Cream, Guac & tomato
Panchos Nachos
Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Cheese & Guac
Quesadilla
Taquitos
Flautas
Shrimp Quesadilla
cheese,shrimp,guacamole,sourcream
Cheesy meat nachos
sope
Beans,meat,lettuce,cheese, sour cream
Torta
Beans, meat, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sourcream
Burritos
All Meat Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Cali Burrito
Pancho Burrtio
Regular burrito
rice, beans, meat, onions, cilantro
Shrimp Burrito
Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Jack cheese, Sour Cream, & Guac
Surf & Turf Burrito
Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Jack cheese, Sour Cream, Baja sauce & Guac
Veggie Burrito
catering
Jumbo Wings "2dozen"
3 Quesadillas "12inch flour tortillas"
taquitos "1 dozen"
flautas "1 dozen"
chimichangas "1 dozen"
Hardshell tacos
Bacon wrapped Shrimp "2dozen"
Agua Fresca
5 gallon jug
Dice Asada tray
Dice meat tray
half tray chorizo
half tray ground beef
chile verde
steak picado
chile colorado
birria
chile rellenos "1 dozen"
tinga
enchiladad " 1dozen"
steak fajitas
Chicken fajitas
Shrimp fajitas
fajitas mix (steak,chicken,shrimp)
veggie fajitas half tray
shrimp ceviche half tray
Fish Ceviche half tray
Aguachiles half tray
homemade chips
Sides
Fajitas
Fajitas De Pollo
Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas
Fajitas De Steak
Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas
Fajitas de Camaron
Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas
Fajitas Veggies
Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas
Pancho Fajitas
Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas
Fajitas Dual
Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas
Kids
Molcajete / Parillada
Pancho Meals
3 Item Combo
3 Soft Taco Plate
Any Two Tacos
Carne Asada & Shrimp
Served w/ rice, bean, salad, guac, pico de gallo & tortillas
Carne Asada Plate
Served w/ rice, bean, salad, guac, pico de gallo & tortillas
Chile Relleno Plate
Chile Verde
Served w/ rice, bean, salad, & tortillas
Combination Duo
Flautas Plate
Panchon Plate
Served w/ rice, bean, salad & tortillas
Pollo a la Plancha
Served w/ rice, bean, salad, guac, pico de gallo & tortillas
Taquito Plate
Seafood
Camarones Rancheros
Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas
Camarones a la Diabla
Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas
Camarones Costa Azul
Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas
Camarones ala plancha
Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas
Camarones ala mojo de ajo
Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas
Coctel de Camaron
Campechana
Camarones Empanizados
Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas
Mojarra
Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas
Filete A La Placa
Filete A La Diabla
Filete A Mojo De Ajo
Filete Ranchero
Filete Con Camaron
Aguachiles
Shrimp mixed with cucumbers, purple onions in a spicy green sauce
Fish Ceviche
Fish, purple onion, tomato, cucumber, cilantro
Shrimp tostada
Shrimp, purple onion, tomato, cucumber, cilantro
Tostada Mixta
Shrimp, octopus, abalone, imitation crab purple onion,tomato,cucumber,cilantro
Sides
S/ 1 Chile Relleno
S/ 2 Eggs
Hot Salsa
House Salsa
Green Salsa
S/ 5 Shrimp
S/ 1 Enchilada
S/ 2 Jalapeno Toriado
S/ Avocado Slices
S/ Cheddar Cheese
S/ French Fries
S/ Guacamole
S/ Mexican Rice
S/ Refried Beans
S/ Sour Cream
S/grilled Vegetables
S/ Pico de Gallo
S/ Frijoles De La Hoya
Sope
Tacos
Tamales
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Mandrin
Ciroc
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Red Berry
Ciroc Coconut
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Citron
Pearl Cucumber
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blueberry
Tito's
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Myers Dark Rum
Rumchata
Well Tequila
1800 Silver
Casadores Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blancco
Casamigos Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio 70
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 1942 Prima
Jose Cuervo Tradicional
Milagro
Patron Silver
Clase Azul Reposado
Herradura Ultra
Corralejo Extra Anejo
Don Julio Small Bottle
Mezcal Casamigos
Mezcal Union Joven
Mezcal Union Viejo
Mezcal La Purita
Well Whiskey
Bulleit Bourbon
Builleit Rye
Crown Royal
Crown royal Apple
Fire ball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Well Scotch
Buchanans 12
Buchanans 18
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Hennessy VS
Remy Martin VSOP
Triple Sec
Melon
Watermelon
Peach Schnapps
Blue Curacao
Apple
Grand Marnier
Grand Marnier Small Bottle
Kahlua
Baileys
Chambord
Frangelico
Disaronno
Jagermeister
Cocktails
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Champain
Cadillac Margarita
Beer-Rita Modelito
Beer-Rita Coronita
La Fiesta
Mexican Candy Shot
Margarita Flight
Don Julio Flight
Casamigos Flight
Pancho's Love
Pancho's Mangonada
Big B
Dragonfly
Pepino Con Chile
Michelada
Mango Marg.
Strawberry Marg.
Tamarindo Marg.
Watermelon Marg.
Passionfruit Marg.
Peach Marg.
Jalapeno Marg.
Adios
Aguita de Agave
El Jalisquillo
Gin & Basil
Green Goblin
Mango Teq. Sunrise
Mexican Candy Lollipop
Mojito
Moscato Sangria
Paloma
Mojito Stw
Mojito Mango
Mojito Passionfruit
Peach Bellini
Red Sangria
Rose Sangria
Sex On the Beach
Skinny Mrg
Strawberry Daiquiri
White Sangria
Charro Negro
Beer
Corona Extra
Corona Familiar
Corona Premier
Corona Light
Coronita
Modelo Especial
Modelito
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Victoria
Tecate Light
Estrella Jalisco
Dos XX
Dos XX Amber
Budweiser
Bohemia
Heineken
Heineken 00
Corona Seltzer
Truly
White Claw
Corona Extra Bkt.
Corona Familiar Bkt.
Corona Premier Bkt.
Corona Light Bkt.
Coronita Bkt.
Modelo Especial Bkt.
Modelito Bkt.
Negra Modelo Bkt.
Pacifico Bkt.
Victoria Bkt.
Tecate Light Bkt.
Estrella Jalisco Bkt
Dos XX Bkt.
Dos XX Amber Bkt.
Budweiser Bkt.
Bohemia Bkt.
Heineken Bkt.
Wine
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Merlot
GLS Malbec
GLS Chardonnay
GLS Pinot Grigio
GLS Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Moscato
GLS Woodbridge Rose
GLS Bruit Sparkling
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Merlot
BTL Malbec
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Pinot Grigio
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Moscato
BTL Woodbridge Rose
BTL Bruit Sparkling
NA Beverages
walnut signature coctails
house margarita
fresh lime juice, tequila,agave, triplen sec
paloma
fresh lime juice, tequila, salt, grapefruit soda
la fiesta
tequila,blue curacao, lime juice, triple sec, candy rim, gummy worms
panchos love
tajin rim, chamoy, strawberry puree, tequila, stawrberries, salsaghetti candy. blended
Pancho's Mangonada
como la flor
tequila shot
beer rita
cantarito
miche loca
mexican candy
tequila flight
margarita flight
candy shot flight
mimosa glass
champagne glass
tequila bottle
champagne bottle
champagne bottle w/oj
michelada
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
20265 Valley Blvd Ste N, Walnut, CA 91789
Photos coming soon!