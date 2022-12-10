A map showing the location of Mayan Tacos 20265 Valley Blvd Ste NView gallery

Mayan Tacos 20265 Valley Blvd Ste N

20265 Valley Blvd Ste N

Walnut, CA 91789

A la carte

Guacamole & Chips

$10.99

Fresh avocado, tomatoes, onion,cilantro & limes

Pancho Fries

$12.99

Mix Cheese, Sour Cream, Guac & tomato

Panchos Nachos

$11.99

Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Cheese & Guac

Quesadilla

$10.99

Taquitos

$8.99

Flautas

$8.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

cheese,shrimp,guacamole,sourcream

Cheesy meat nachos

$8.99

sope

$4.99

Beans,meat,lettuce,cheese, sour cream

Torta

$10.99

Beans, meat, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sourcream

Burritos

All Meat Burrito

$13.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Cali Burrito

$11.99

Pancho Burrtio

$12.99

Regular burrito

$9.99

rice, beans, meat, onions, cilantro

Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Jack cheese, Sour Cream, & Guac

Surf & Turf Burrito

$14.99

Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Jack cheese, Sour Cream, Baja sauce & Guac

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

catering

Jumbo Wings "2dozen"

$28.99

3 Quesadillas "12inch flour tortillas"

$18.99

taquitos "1 dozen"

$14.99

flautas "1 dozen"

$26.99

chimichangas "1 dozen"

$23.99

Hardshell tacos

$23.99

Bacon wrapped Shrimp "2dozen"

$35.99

Agua Fresca

$65.99

5 gallon jug

Dice Asada tray

$59.99+

Dice meat tray

$45.99+

half tray chorizo

$49.99

half tray ground beef

$59.99

chile verde

$49.99+

steak picado

$65.99+

chile colorado

$65.99+

birria

$65.99+

chile rellenos "1 dozen"

$59.99

tinga

$45.99

enchiladad " 1dozen"

$23.99

steak fajitas

$65.99+

Chicken fajitas

$49.99+

Shrimp fajitas

$79.99+

fajitas mix (steak,chicken,shrimp)

$79.99+

veggie fajitas half tray

$39.99

shrimp ceviche half tray

$79.99

Fish Ceviche half tray

$59.99

Aguachiles half tray

$89.99

homemade chips

$7.99+

Sides

$19.99+

Desserts

Churro

$2.99

Flan

$6.99

Churro Split

$7.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verde Plate

$11.99

Enchiladas Rancheras Plate

$11.99

Fajitas

Fajitas De Pollo

$18.99

Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas

Fajitas De Steak

$18.99

Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas

Fajitas de Camaron

$19.99

Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas

Fajitas Veggies

$20.99

Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas

Pancho Fajitas

$23.99

Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas

Fajitas Dual

$21.99

Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas

Kids

2 Soft Taco Plate

$9.99

choise of 2 sides Rice, Beans or French Fries

Burger Kids

$9.99

Lettuce & Tomatoes w/ fries

Chicken Strips & Fries Kids

$9.99

3 chicken strips & fries

Quesadilla Kids

$9.99

choise of 2 sides Rice, Beans or French Fries

Enchilada Plate

$9.99

Bean & Cheese Bur.

$9.99

Molcajete / Parillada

Molcajete Traditional

$39.99

Molcajete Seafood

$45.99

Molcajete Camaron

$42.99

Parillada Traditional

$42.99

Parillada Seafood

$47.99

Parillada Camaron

$45.99

Pancho Meals

3 Item Combo

$20.99

3 Soft Taco Plate

$12.99

Any Two Tacos

$15.99

Carne Asada & Shrimp

$23.99

Served w/ rice, bean, salad, guac, pico de gallo & tortillas

Carne Asada Plate

$18.99

Served w/ rice, bean, salad, guac, pico de gallo & tortillas

Chile Relleno Plate

$14.99

Chile Verde

$16.99

Served w/ rice, bean, salad, & tortillas

Combination Duo

$16.99

Flautas Plate

$12.99

Panchon Plate

$20.99

Served w/ rice, bean, salad & tortillas

Pollo a la Plancha

$16.99

Served w/ rice, bean, salad, guac, pico de gallo & tortillas

Taquito Plate

$12.99

Salad

Shrimp Salad

$19.99

Fish Salad

$17.99

Chicken Salad

$15.99

Steak Salad

$18.99

Seafood

Camarones Rancheros

$19.99

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.99

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Camarones Costa Azul

$19.99

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Camarones ala plancha

$19.99

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Camarones ala mojo de ajo

$19.99

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Coctel de Camaron

$16.99

Campechana

$17.99

Camarones Empanizados

$19.99

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Mojarra

$18.99

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Filete A La Placa

$17.99

Filete A La Diabla

$17.99

Filete A Mojo De Ajo

$17.99

Filete Ranchero

$17.99

Filete Con Camaron

$22.99

Aguachiles

$18.99

Shrimp mixed with cucumbers, purple onions in a spicy green sauce

Fish Ceviche

$8.99

Fish, purple onion, tomato, cucumber, cilantro

Shrimp tostada

$10.99

Shrimp, purple onion, tomato, cucumber, cilantro

Tostada Mixta

$12.99

Shrimp, octopus, abalone, imitation crab purple onion,tomato,cucumber,cilantro

Sides

S/ 1 Chile Relleno

$8.99

S/ 2 Eggs

$4.99

Hot Salsa

$2.99+

House Salsa

$2.99+

Green Salsa

$2.99+

S/ 5 Shrimp

$8.99

S/ 1 Enchilada

$3.99

S/ 2 Jalapeno Toriado

$0.50

S/ Avocado Slices

$1.95

S/ Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

S/ French Fries

$4.99

S/ Guacamole

$1.95

S/ Mexican Rice

$2.99+

S/ Refried Beans

$2.99+

S/ Sour Cream

$0.50

S/grilled Vegetables

$1.99

S/ Pico de Gallo

$0.75+

S/ Frijoles De La Hoya

$2.99+

Sope

Meat Choice

$5.99

Soups

Albodijas

$12.99

Cosido

$13.99

Menudo

$13.99

Steaks

Toma Hawk Steak

$150.00

Ribeye 12oz

$55.00

Filet Mignon 8oz

$55.00

Tacos

Fish Taco

$3.29

Baja sauce, pico de gallo & cabage mix

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Baja sauce, pico de gallo & cabage mix

Surf & Turf Taco

$4.49

Pancho Taco

$3.59

Onions, Cilantro, Jack cheese, Sour Cream & Guac

Taco Tues

$1.00

Soft Taco

$2.29

Hard Shell Taco

$3.29

Papa Taco

$2.99

Tamales

Cheese tamales

$2.99

Pork Tamales Red

$2.99

Chicken Tamales

$2.99

Beef Tamales

$2.99

Pork Tamales Green

$2.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$9.00+

Absolut

$11.00+

Absolut Mandrin

$11.00+

Ciroc

$11.00+

Ciroc Peach

$11.00+

Ciroc Mango

$11.00+

Ciroc Red Berry

$11.00+

Ciroc Coconut

$11.00+

Grey Goose

$14.00+

Ketel One

$11.00+

Ketel One Citron

$11.00+

Pearl Cucumber

$11.00+

Smirnoff

$11.00+

Smirnoff Blueberry

$11.00+

Tito's

$13.00+

Well Gin

$9.00+

Bombay Saphire

$11.00+

Hendricks

$11.00+

Tanqueray

$11.00+

Well Rum

$9.00+

Bacardi

$11.00+

Captain Morgan

$11.00+

Malibu

$13.00+

Myers Dark Rum

$13.00+

Rumchata

$13.00+

Well Tequila

$9.00+

1800 Silver

$12.00+

Casadores Reposado

$14.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00+

Casamigos Blancco

$13.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00+

Don Julio 70

$16.00+

Don Julio 1942

$35.00+

Don Julio 1942 Prima

$40.00+

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$14.00+

Milagro

$13.00+

Patron Silver

$13.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00+

Herradura Ultra

$14.00+

Corralejo Extra Anejo

$15.00+

Don Julio Small Bottle

$11.00+

Mezcal Casamigos

$13.00+

Mezcal Union Joven

$13.00+

Mezcal Union Viejo

$13.00+

Mezcal La Purita

$13.00+

Well Whiskey

$9.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00+

Builleit Rye

$13.00+

Crown Royal

$13.00+

Crown royal Apple

$13.00+

Fire ball

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$13.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$13.00+

Jameson

$13.00+

Makers Mark

$13.00+

Woodford Reserve

$13.00+

Well Scotch

$10.00+

Buchanans 12

$13.00+

Buchanans 18

$16.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00+

Hennessy VS

$15.00+

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00+

Triple Sec

$11.00+

Melon

$11.00+

Watermelon

$11.00+

Peach Schnapps

$11.00+

Blue Curacao

$11.00+

Apple

$11.00+

Grand Marnier

$11.00+

Grand Marnier Small Bottle

$11.00+

Kahlua

$11.00+

Baileys

$11.00+

Chambord

$11.00+

Frangelico

$11.00+

Disaronno

$11.00+

Jagermeister

$11.00+

Cocktails

Appletini

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$16.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Champain

$5.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Beer-Rita Modelito

$16.00

Beer-Rita Coronita

$16.00

La Fiesta

$13.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$8.00

Margarita Flight

$30.00

Don Julio Flight

$50.00

Casamigos Flight

$50.00

Pancho's Love

$15.00

Pancho's Mangonada

$13.99

Big B

$16.00

Dragonfly

$12.00

Pepino Con Chile

$12.00

Michelada

$14.00

Mango Marg.

$12.00

Strawberry Marg.

$12.00

Tamarindo Marg.

$12.00

Watermelon Marg.

$12.00

Passionfruit Marg.

$12.00

Peach Marg.

$12.00

Jalapeno Marg.

$12.00

Adios

$12.00

Aguita de Agave

$12.00

El Jalisquillo

$13.00

Gin & Basil

$12.00

Green Goblin

$12.00

Mango Teq. Sunrise

$12.00

Mexican Candy Lollipop

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscato Sangria

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Mojito Stw

$13.00

Mojito Mango

$13.00

Mojito Passionfruit

$13.00

Peach Bellini

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Rose Sangria

$12.00

Sex On the Beach

$12.00

Skinny Mrg

$14.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Charro Negro

$13.00

Beer

Corona Extra

$7.50

Corona Familiar

$7.50

Corona Premier

$7.50

Corona Light

$7.50

Coronita

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$7.50

Modelito

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$7.50

Pacifico

$7.50

Victoria

$7.50

Tecate Light

$7.50

Estrella Jalisco

$7.50

Dos XX

$7.50

Dos XX Amber

$7.50

Budweiser

$6.00

Bohemia

$7.50

Heineken

$7.50

Heineken 00

$5.00

Corona Seltzer

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Corona Extra Bkt.

$45.00

Corona Familiar Bkt.

$45.00

Corona Premier Bkt.

$45.00

Corona Light Bkt.

$45.00

Coronita Bkt.

$30.00

Modelo Especial Bkt.

$45.00

Modelito Bkt.

$30.00

Negra Modelo Bkt.

$45.00

Pacifico Bkt.

$45.00

Victoria Bkt.

$45.00

Tecate Light Bkt.

$45.00

Estrella Jalisco Bkt

$45.00

Dos XX Bkt.

$45.00

Dos XX Amber Bkt.

$45.00

Budweiser Bkt.

$45.00

Bohemia Bkt.

$45.00

Heineken Bkt.

$45.00

Wine

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GLS Merlot

$12.00

GLS Malbec

$12.00

GLS Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS Moscato

$12.00

GLS Woodbridge Rose

$12.00

GLS Bruit Sparkling

$13.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

BTL Merlot

$35.00

BTL Malbec

$35.00

BTL Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Moscato

$35.00

BTL Woodbridge Rose

$35.00

BTL Bruit Sparkling

$40.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet

$2.99

Leamonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Cucumber/Lime

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.29

Orange Juice

$4.29

Coca Mexicana

$4.99

Virgin Mangoneada

$8.00

Water

Regular coffee

$2.99

Fanta Bottle

$3.99

decaf coffee

$2.99

walnut signature coctails

house margarita

$11.99

fresh lime juice, tequila,agave, triplen sec

paloma

$11.99

fresh lime juice, tequila, salt, grapefruit soda

la fiesta

$12.99

tequila,blue curacao, lime juice, triple sec, candy rim, gummy worms

panchos love

$13.99

tajin rim, chamoy, strawberry puree, tequila, stawrberries, salsaghetti candy. blended

Pancho's Mangonada

$13.99

como la flor

$11.99

tequila shot

$5.99

beer rita

$13.99

cantarito

$12.99

miche loca

$14.99

mexican candy

$11.99

tequila flight

$18.99

margarita flight

$24.99

candy shot flight

$16.99

mimosa glass

$4.99

champagne glass

$5.99

tequila bottle

$49.99

champagne bottle

$25.99

champagne bottle w/oj

$35.99

michelada

$12.99

walnut beer

corona

$6.00

modelo

$6.00

modelo negra

$6.00

dos xx

$6.00

pacifico

$6.00

victoria

$6.00

dos xx amber

$6.00

dud light

$5.00

coors light

$5.00

miller lite

$5.00

michelob ultra

$5.00

heineken

$5.00

imported beer bucket

$30.00

domestic beer bucket

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
20265 Valley Blvd Ste N, Walnut, CA 91789

