Mayan Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info
Mayan Kitchen's aim is to provide our guests with a unique cultural experience while serving you authentic Mayan cuisine. Our recipes have been expertly cultivated and crafted by respected executive chefs from the Yucatan peninsula. Every meal is made from scratch and prepared with the freshest ingredients, authentic spices, and our dedication to an amazing culinary experience with every plate. Memorable party experiences start with delicious food. Book us for your next event! Private dining room, Team Building, family gathering, holiday parties, and more.
Location
139 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Gallery
