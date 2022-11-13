Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mayan Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

139 S Murphy Ave

Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegan Empanada
Cochinita Bao Bun
Vegan Calamari Taco

Hot Drinks

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Organic Spring Jasmine

$4.00

Chamomile Decaf

$4.00

Hibiscus Latte

$5.00

Organic Earl Grey

$4.00

Griradelli Hot Chocolate Oat Milk

$5.75

Griradelli Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mayan Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mayan Oat Milk Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Beverages

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00
$4.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00
$4.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00
$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00
$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00
$3.00

Coke

$3.00
$3.00

7 UP

$3.00
$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Horchata Milk & Rice Drink

Orange Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Teapresso Iced Tea

$5.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Strawberry Hibiscus Tea

$5.00
$4.00

Sailor Moon Cucumber Flavor Soda

$4.00
$4.00

Dragon Ball White Grape Flavor Soda

$4.00
$4.00

Dragon Ball Vanilla Flavor Soda

$4.00

Agua Fresca Of The Day

$6.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Chip N Dips

Sikil P’ak (Vegan)

Sikil P’ak (Vegan)

$13.95

Sikil P'ak (SEE keel pock) Mayan salsa pumpkin seed dip served with stone-ground tortilla chips and radishes.

Plantains Sikil P'ak

Plantains Sikil P'ak

$15.95Out of stock

Sikil P'ak (SEE keel pock) Mayan salsa pumpkin seed dip , chicharron, stone-ground tortilla chips, radishes.

Chips N Salsa (Vegan)

Chips N Salsa (Vegan)

$7.95

Freshly made-to-order chips served with homemade roasted tomatoes salsa.

Chips N' Bean (Vegan)

Chips N' Bean (Vegan)

$7.95

Freshly made-to-order chips served with homemade black bean dip.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$9.95
Queso Fundido Cochinta

Queso Fundido Cochinta

$11.95

Appetizer

Gambas al Ajillo ( Garlic Shrimp)

$14.95

Spicy garlicky sauce serve with Rustic French Baguettes

Lemon Citronette Shishto Peppers

Lemon Citronette Shishto Peppers

$9.95Out of stock

Lemon Citronette tossed with toasted Pumpkin Seed

Vegan Tuna Tartare

$12.95

Watermelon Tuna served with crispy wontons. (available Sat & Sun)

Eggplant Rolls

$12.95
Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$9.95

Yuca fries (Cassava)are golden and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served chipotle aioli.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.95

Balsamic Marinated cherry tomatoes with onion, garlic, and basil. Topped with grated parmesan cheese and fig glaze.

Cochinta Pibil Bruschetta

$13.95

Yucatan- Pork with pickled onion.

Vegan Kibis

Vegan Kibis

$10.95

Served with X’ ni pec and pickled onions. (Order of 3)

Vegan Calamari

Vegan Calamari

$9.95

Fried hibiscus tossed in-house seasoning.

Potato Croquettes (Vegeterain)

Potato Croquettes (Vegeterain)

$10.95

Potato Croquettes stuffed with cheese, tzatziki with cherry tomatoes, topped cranberry sauce, and green onions.

Fried Plantains

$9.95

Yuca Root Fries

$10.95

Chef's Special

Fried Bao Bun, Cochinta, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Cheese Sauce & Mayo.
Cochinita Salbut

Cochinita Salbut

$6.95

Yucatan-style pork fluffy handmade corn tortilla, black bean puree, cabbage, pickled onions, homemade salsa verde, cotija cheese.

Pollo Salbut

Pollo Salbut

$6.95

Achiote chicken fluffy handmade corn tortilla, black bean puree, cabbage, pickled onions, topped homemade salsa verde, cotija cheese.

Vegan Plantain Salbute

$6.95

Plantain, coleslaw, dried cranberries, chipotle aioli, and micro cilantro.

Steak Panucho

Steak Panucho

$7.95

Crispy handmade corn tortilla, stuffed with black bean puree, cabbage, pickled onions, braised tomato sauce, cotija cheese.

Pollo Panucho

Pollo Panucho

$7.95

Crispy handmade corn tortilla, stuffed with black bean puree, topped with cabbage, pickled onions, topped homemade verde sauce, and cotija cheese.

Cochinita Bao Bun

Cochinita Bao Bun

$7.95

Traditional Slow cook pork pickled red onion, cilantro. Topped with sriracha aioli.

Pollo Bao Bun

$7.95
Vegan Bao Bun

Vegan Bao Bun

$7.95
Wagyu Beef Corn Empanada

Wagyu Beef Corn Empanada

$6.95

Wagyu beef, potatoes, carrot, onions, tomatoes. sour cream and xni pi (tomato salsa)

Vegan Empanada

Vegan Empanada

$6.95

Vegan protein, potatoes, carrot, onions, tomatoes. served with chipotle aioli, pickled onions, and micro Cilantro

Tacos

Crispy Plantain Taco

$6.95
Vegan Calamari Taco

Vegan Calamari Taco

$5.95

Vegan calamari tacos, coleslaw, fresh lemon wedge, cilantro.

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$6.95

Beef, salsa verde, red pickled onions, micro cilantro.

Pollo Pibil Taco

Pollo Pibil Taco

$5.95

Achiote grilled chicken, roasted tomato salsa, pickled red onions, micro cilantro.

Cochinita Pibil Taco

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$5.95

Traditional Yucatan style pork, pickled onions, salsa verde, micro cilantro

Pork Belly Taco

$7.95

Crispy pork belly tossed in our own Al Pastor Glaze, pineapple, pickled onions, micro cilantro

Salmon Taco

$7.95

Salmon, coleslaw, dried cranberries, Chipotle sauce, micro cilantro

Crispy Shrimp Taco

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$6.95

Shrimp, coleslaw, dried cranberries, chipotle aioli, micro cilantro.

QuesaPollo

QuesaPollo

$6.95

Achiote chicken, cilantro, cheese, pickled onions, coleslaw.

QuesaPollo X2

QuesaPollo X2

$12.95

Achiote chicken, cilantro, cheese, pickled onions, coleslaw.

Quesdadilla

$6.95

QuesaJackfruit x2

$13.95
QuesaCochinita

QuesaCochinita

$6.95

Yucatan-style pork, cilantro, cheese, pickled onions, coleslaw.

QuesaCochinita x2

QuesaCochinita x2

$12.95

Yucatan-style pork, cilantro, cheese, pickled onions, coleslaw.

Salad & Sharable Plates

Xec Salad

Xec Salad

$9.95

Mayan citrus , jicama salad , cilantro , tajin and chamoy.

Mayan Kitchen Salad

Mayan Kitchen Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, radishes, Jicama, candy pumpkin seeds, black bean, marinated cherry tomatoes, micro cilantro, tortilla strips

Vegan Caesar Salad

$11.95

Vegan Kibis Caesar Salad

$21.95

Vegan Chicken Caesar Salad

$20.95

Chicken Salad

$20.95

Shrimp Salad

$21.95

Grilled Vegetables

$13.95

Charred Cauliflower

$13.95Out of stock

Tossed in creamy pumpkin and chimichurri.

VEGAN SOY CHIC-KIN SALAD

$19.95

Main Dishes

Cochinita Pibil

Cochinita Pibil

$22.95

Achiote marinated pork cooked in banana leaves served with cilantro rice, refried black beans puree, pickled red onions & Xec Salad.

Chipotle Prawn

Chipotle Prawn

$22.95

Sauteed Adobo prawn, black bean puree, radishes, tortilla strips w/ lemon wedge, cilantro rice.

Tikin Xic Salmon

Tikin Xic Salmon

$26.95

Achiote marinated salmon grilled and cooked in banana leaves. Served with cilantro rice, refried beans puree, red pickled onions, lemon wedge, and a side salad.

Poc Chuc

Poc Chuc

$20.95

Thin Sliced pork marinated with sour orange juice served with, cilantro rice, refried black bean puree, radishes, salsa xni’pec.

Pollo Pibil

Pollo Pibil

$20.95

Juicy marinated chicken with achiote, sour orange juice, and spices, and topped cranberry- habanero sauce with pickled red onions, micro cilantro, cilantro rice, and black puree beans.

Chipotle Tofu (Vegan)

Chipotle Tofu (Vegan)

$20.95

Adobo Tofu, black bean puree, radishes tortilla strips, and cilantro rice.

Vegan Lomo Saltado Skillet

$22.95

Vegan Spanish Paella

$24.95

Vegan Scallop Paella

$24.95

Steak Lomo Saltado

$28.95

Sandwiches

Torta De Cochinita Pibil

Torta De Cochinita Pibil

$14.95

Achiote marinated slow roasted pork spread with refried black beans, Mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickled red onion. Freshly made-to-order chips served with homemade roasted tomatoes salsa.

Torta De Pollo Pibil

Torta De Pollo Pibil

$14.95

Grilled Chicken spread refried black beans, Mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickled red onion, pickled onions. Freshly made-to-order chips served with homemade roasted tomatoes salsa.

Torta De Vegan Fried Chicken

Torta De Vegan Fried Chicken

$14.95

Vegan Fried Chicken Refried Black beans, Vegan Mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickled red onions. Freshly made-to-order chips served with homemade roasted tomatoes salsa.

Torta De Vegan Kibis

$14.95

Add On

Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$3.95
Chips

Chips

$3.95
Frijoles Refritos

Frijoles Refritos

$3.95

Black Bean Dips

Fresh habanero chili

$1.00
Extra Tortillas (2)

$1.00

Extra Tortillas (2)

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Tomatoes Sauce

$1.00

Pickled Onions

$2.00

Plantains Chips

$3.95

Cake Cutting Per Person

$1.50

Dessert

Churro

Churro

$3.25

Deep-fried puff pastry with cream filling coated in sugar and cinnamon.

Vegan Cheesecake

Vegan Cheesecake

$8.95

Vegan Soy Cheesecake. Homemade Cranberry Sauc reduction

Coconut Plantains Ice Cream Sundae

$11.95

Caramelized Plantains with Ice Cream served with Tequila Ca Jeta Sauce and Coconut flakes.

Churros Plantain

$10.95

ELEGANCE SOLEIL | Wipeable Tablecloth

ELEGANCE SOLEIL | Wipeable Tablecloth

ELEGANCE SOLEIL | Wipeable Tablecloth

$99.00

ELEGANCE SOLEIL | Wipeable Tablecloth Love our Mayan Kitchen colorful and durable tablecloths? Now you can enjoy them at home! Our heavy coated truly woven tablecloth is elegant and practical. Just wipe to clean…treat it like your kitchen counter. Measures 58” x 78” Mayan Kitchen, Sunnyvale Reg $149.00 Mayan Kitchen Price $99.00

Sempre Silicon Valley Candle

Innovation Essence Start innovating and capture the essence of a magical warm, crisp breeze when you open our Sempre Silicon Valley candle. This custom soft, sweet, and earthy aroma will incite your senses! Great gift item for yourself or friends/family. Our candle comes ready to gift and includes our small signature Panther charm. Enjoy anytime, and keep innovating!
Sempre Silicon Valley candle

Sempre Silicon Valley candle

$87.00

Innovation Essence Start innovating and capture the essence of a magical warm, crisp breeze when you open our Sempre Silicon Valley candle. This custom soft, sweet, and earthy aroma will incite your senses! Great gift item for yourself or friends/family. Our candle comes ready to gift and includes our small signature Panther charm. Enjoy anytime, and keep innovating! 100% Natural Soy Candle I Lead- Free Wick I Hand Poured 14 oz

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Mayan Kitchen's aim is to provide our guests with a unique cultural experience while serving you authentic Mayan cuisine. Our recipes have been expertly cultivated and crafted by respected executive chefs from the Yucatan peninsula. Every meal is made from scratch and prepared with the freshest ingredients, authentic spices, and our dedication to an amazing culinary experience with every plate. Memorable party experiences start with delicious food. Book us for your next event! Private dining room, Team Building, family gathering, holiday parties, and more.

Location

139 S Murphy Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Directions

Gallery
Mayan Kitchen image
Mayan Kitchen image
BG pic
Mayan Kitchen image

Map
