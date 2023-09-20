- Home
Maya's Mexican Grill
2505 E State Rd 44
Shelbyville, IN 46176
Popular Items
Burrito de la Calle
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat filled with rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and corn served with French fries.
Quesadilla al Pastor
A large flour tortilla filled with al pastor and shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Chimichanga
Flour tortilla deep fried with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp topped with our cheese sauce served with rice and beans, and a salad of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Food
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with potatoes, bacon, bell peppers, onions, and scrambled eggs. Served with refried beans on the side.
Huevos Divorciados
Three fried eggs topped with Ranchera sauce. Served with rice, beans with your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with Chorizo. Served with rice, beans with your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Huevos Con Jamón
3 eggs scrambled with pieces of ham served with rice and beans. With your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Huevos a la Mexicana
3 eggs scrambled with tomato, onion, and fresh jalapeños served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chilaquiles Verdes
A bed of corn chips, sautéed with onions and a special green sauce. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with beans.
Maya's Specialties
Molcajete
A sizzling stone bowl filled with chorizo, steak, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, avocado, mushrooms, and ranchero sauce. Served with a plate of rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream. And your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Papas de la Calle
A bed of French fries with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, or al pastor. Topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Carnitas Plate
Fried carnitas( pulled pork) served with a rice, beans and a salad of lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. And your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chile Relleno Plate
Two homemade poblano peppers dipped in egg batter and stuffed with cheese and deep fried. Topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Flautas
Three deep fried rolled up corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with sour cream. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Milanesa
Chicken or steak dipped in beaten egg, breaded, and deep fried. Served with rice and beans and a side of lettuce, tomato, and guacamole.
Chile Colorado
Steak cooked in our special red chile sauce served with rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chile Verde
Carnitas cooked in our green salsa served with rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla deep fried with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with cheese and served with rice beans and a salad of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Chimichanga
Flour tortilla deep fried with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or shrimp topped with our cheese sauce served with rice and beans, and a salad of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Fajita
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp mixed with grilled onions, cheese, and bell peppers served with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Maya's Bowl
Your choice of protein, mexican rice and whole black beans. Topped with lettuce, pico, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and corn salsa.
Quesabirrias
Homemade birria beef marinated in broth folded into a corn tortilla with cilantro, onions, shredded cheese and a side of consomé for dipping.
Quesadilla al Pastor
A large flour tortilla filled with al pastor and shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Tamale Plate
Two homemade corn based dough filled with pork and topped with a special sauce, shredded cheese, and ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
Birria Plate
Homemade birria beef marinated in a special seasoning broth. Served with rice and beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Costillas Plate
Short pork ribs in a special green sauce, with cactus. Served with rice and beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Carne En Su Jugo
Juicy steak simmered in a special green sauce topped with bacon. Served with whole beans corn or flour tortillas.
Chuleta
Combos
Appetizers
Small Queso Dip
A homemade cheesy dip
Large Queso Dip
A homemade cheesy dip
Guacamole
A homemade avocado dip flavored with lime and sa
Choriqueso
A twist on our classic cheesy sauce by adding in chorizo( a pork cured meat sausage)
Cheese and Beef dip
Our classic cheesy dip with ground beef
Table side Guacamole
Enjoy entertainment at your tableside while your waiter combines fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and avocado to make a delicious guacamole
Boneless Chicken Wings
10 Pieces of Crispy Boneless Wings with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, or Plain.
Mozarella Sticks
5 Deep fried battered mozzarella served with marinara sauce.
Nachos
Ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese sauce.
Nachos Jalisco
Nachos topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Nachos al Carbon
Nachos topped with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese sauce.
Nachos Fajita
Nachos topped with steak or grilled chicken, grilled veggies, and cheese sauce
Elote
Corn on the cob coated in your choice of mayonnaise or sour cream, cotija cheese, and Tajin
Hot Cheetos Elote
Corn on the cob coated in your choice of mayonnaise or sour cream, cotija cheese, and Hot Cheetos
Loaded French Fries
A bed of crispy french fries, covered with our cheesy queso dip, topped with crispy bacon
Oysters
12 freshly opened oysters
Soups
Chicken Soup
A chicken broth containing shredded chicken, topped with pico de gallo and avocado. Served with rice on the side.
Fish and Shrimp Soup
A seafood broth with pieces of tilapia fish and shrimp and veggies. Served with a rice on the side.
Menudo
A traditional Mexican soup made with panzita and patita in broth with a red chili pepper base. Served with corn tortillas, a side of cilantro, onion, limes, red peppers, and oregano.
Pozole
Soup containing pork, hominy, and a broth made out of mild chili peppers and spices. Served with lettuce, radishes, lemon, and tostadas.
Salads
Taco Salad
A flour tortilla fried into a bowl with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes
Fajita Taco Salad
A flour tortilla fried into a bowl with your choice of steak or grilled chicken mixed with green peppers and onions topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad
A flour tortilla fried into a bowl with shrimp mixed with green peppers and onions topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
A tossed salad with grilled shrimp, lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad
A tossed salad with grilled chicken, lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Guacamole Salad
Plate of lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
Tossed Salad
A tossed salad with lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Tortas
Tortas
Your choice of meat on a toasted bun with mayonnaise, beans, shredded cheese, onion, tomato, and avocado served with French fries.
Torta Cubana
A toasted bun with mayonnaise containing milanesa, carnitas, sausage, egg, ham, and beans on the inside. Served with a side of French fries.
Torta Ahogada
A toasted salted bun, with a spread of refried beans filled with carnitas( pulled pork). Covered in a special red tomato sauce topped with picked purple onions. A special red pepper hot sauce is available on request.
Street Tacos
Burritos
Burrito Jalisco
A flour tortilla wrapped with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and burrito sauce served with rice and beans.
Burrito Supreme
A flour tortilla wrapped with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese and burrito sauce.
Burrito Mexicano
A flour tortilla wrapped with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese and burrito sauce.
Burrito Fajita
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak grilled with onions and bell peppers topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese sauce.
Burrito de la Calle
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat filled with rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and corn served with French fries.
Burrito Guadalajara
A large flour tortilla filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole topped with cheese sauce and red sauce.
Burrito Preferido
A large flour tortilla filled with steak and chicken topped with chorizo, shrimp, pineapple, and cheese sauce served with rice.
Burrito Guanatos
A large flour tortilla filled with chicken, shrimp, bacon, pineapple and jalapeños topped with cheese sauce and burrito sauce.
Nacho Cheese Burrito
An 8 inch flour tortilla filled with ground or shredded chicken and topped with cheese sauce and burrito sauce.
Burrito Chile Relleno
A large flour tortilla filled with a chile relleno, rice, and beans and topped with cheese sauce and burrito sauce.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Blancas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with cheese sauce served with rice and a salad of lettuce, tomato and guacamole.
Enchiladas Suizas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with specials green salsa and shredded cheese served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Patrias
One shredded chicken, one beef, and one cheese enchilada topped with green sauce, cheese sauce, and red sauce served with rice.
Enchiladas Cancun
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese sauce served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas (pulled pork), red sauce, and grilled veggies served with a salad of lettuce, tomato and guacamole..
Enchiladas Supremas
One beef, one cheese, and one chicken enchilada topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese served with rice or beans.
Fajitas
Fajitas
Fajita with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with bell peppers and onions served with a plate of rice and beans and a salad of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Double Fajitas
A double portion of your choice of chicken or steak grilled with bell peppers and onions served with two plates of rice and beans and a salad of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajitas Texanas
Fajita with chicken, steak, and shrimp grilled with bell peppers and onions served with a plate of rice and beans and a salad of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Double Fajita Texanas
A double portion of chicken, steak, and shrimp grilled with bell peppers and onions served with two plates of rice and beans and a salad of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Hawaiian
Fajita with chicken, chorizo, bacon, and pineapple grilled with onions and topped with shredded cheese served with a plate of rice and beans and a salad of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Double Fajita Hawaiian
A double portion of fajita with chicken, chorizo, bacon, and pineapple grilled with onions and topped with shredded cheese served with served with two plates of rice and beans and a salad of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Vallarta
Fajita with shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions, and broccoli served with a plate of rice and beans and a salad of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Double Fajita Vallarta
A double portion of fajita with shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions, and broccoli served with two plates of rice and beans and a salad of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Supreme
Fajita with steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo grilled with bell peppers and onions served with a plate of rice and beans and a salad of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Double Fajita Supreme
A double portion of fajita with steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo grilled with bell peppers and onions served with two plates of rice and beans and a salad of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Alambre
Fajita with steak, bacon, onions, and bell peppers, topped with shredded cheese. Served with a plate of rice and beans and a salad of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Double Fajita Alambre
A double portion of steak, bacon, onions, and bell peppers, topped with shredded cheese. Served with two plates of rice and beans and a salad of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Pollo
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken topped with our cheese sauce served with rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Choripollo
Grilled chicken mixed with chorizo topped with our cheese sauce served with a side of rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Pollo Con Crema
Grilled chicken cooked with onions, poblano peppers, and corn topped with a special creamy sauce, served with rice and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Arroz con Pollo y Camaron
Grilled chicken and shrimp topped with our cheese sauce served with a side of rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Chicken Breast covered in our special cheese sauce with a side of rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Arroz con Pollo Mix
Steak
Arroz Con Carne
Steak topped with our cheese sauce served with a side of rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Carne Asada
Thin grilled steak served with, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole with rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Charrito Special
Thin grilled steak topped with grilled shrimp served with green onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole with rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak Mexicano
T Bone steak topped with bell peppers and onions served with rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
T bone steak topped with ranchero sauce served with rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak y Camarones
T bone steak topped with grilled onions, jalapeños, and grilled shrimp served with rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Carne a la Mexicana
Del Puerto
Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp marinated in our special diablo sauce served with rice and a salad of lettuce, tomato, and avocado. And with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Camarones a la Plancha
Grilled shrimp with sautéed onions served with rice and a salad of lettuce pico and avocado with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Coctel de Camarón
Chilled shrimp served in a bowl with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cilantro, avocado, and a special tomato juice blend with crackers on the side.
Camarones Tapatios
Shrimp cooked with grilled onions sautéed in a special salsa served with rice and a salad of lettuce, tomato, and avocado with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Filete de Pescado
Grilled tilapia fillet served with rice and a salad of lettuce, pico, and avocado with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Mojarra Frita
Whole fried fish served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Ceviche de Camaron
Shrimp mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, avocado, and a special tomato juice blend with lime and salt served with crackers.
Shrimp Burger
Grilled shrimp with cheese, pineapple and onions on a bun served with French fries.
Arroz con Camarones
Grilled shrimp with our cheese sauce with a side of rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Aguachile
Shrimp, cucumber slices , and purple onion slices submerged in a special green sauce.
Vegetarian
Fajita Veggie
Mixed grilled vegetables including onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and broccoli served with a a plate of rice and beans with a salad of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Grilled Veggie Taco Salad
A flour tortilla fried into a crispy bowl filled with mixed vegetables including onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and broccoli topped with sour cream, guacamole, and cheese sauce.
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled veggies including onions, bell peppers, mushroom, and broccoli served with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
Veggie Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with mixed grilled veggies including, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and broccoli topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Burrito Verde
A large flour tortilla filled with fresh avocado, rice, and pico de gallo topped with cheese sauce served with beans.
Veggie Combination Plate
Choose three different items from the following list: (ordering two of the same item adds an extra charge)
A la Carta
Hard Taco ALC
Crunchy taco served with your choice of beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Soft Taco ALC
Soft taco served with your choice of beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Taco Supreme ALC
Your choice of a hard or soft taco filled with beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, and sour cream.
Street Taco ALC
A Mexican Style Taco with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, lengua, trippa, al pastor, or chorizo topped with cilantro and onions
Chimichanga ALC
Deep fried tortilla wrapped and filled with your choice of beef, shredded chicken, steak, or grilled chicken topped with our cheese sauce.
Burrito ALC
A flour tortilla burrito filled with your choice of beef, shredded chicken, beans, steak, or grilled chicken topped with our burrito sauce and shredded cheese.
Enchilada ALC
A corn tortilla filled with your choice of beef, shredded chicken, or cheese topped with our enchilada sauce.
Chile Relleno ALC
A homemade poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with red salsa and shredded cheese.
Tamale ALC
A homemade corn based dough filled with pork and topped with a special sauce, shredded cheese, and ground beef.
Cheese Quesadilla ALC
A grilled flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla ALC
A grilled flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled chicken.
Steak Quesadilla ALC
A grilled flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and steak.
Shrimp Quesadilla ALC
A grilled flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled shrimp.
Chorizo Quesadilla ALC
A grilled flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and chorizo.
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Sides
Rice
A portion of Mexican style rice
Beans
A portion of refried beans
Tortillas
Flour or corn
Pico de Gallo
Homemade mixture of freshly chopping tomatoes, onion, and cilantros flavored with fresh lime juice and salt.
Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
French Fries
Jalapeños
Fresh or Pickeled
Chiles Toreados
3 Whole Jalapeños fried
Avocado
Lettuce
salsa verde
Kids Menu
Chicken Nuggets Nino
4 nuggets and Includes a soft drink with a choice of rice, beans, or french fries
Bean Burrito Nino
A tortilla wrapped with beans and topped with burrito sauce and shredded cheese and Includes a soft drink with a choice of rice, beans, or french fries
Cheese Enchilada Nino
1 cheese enchilada topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese and Includes a soft drink with a choice of rice, beans, or french fries
Cheese Nachos Nino
Chips topped with our cheese sauce and Includes a soft drink
Corn Dog Nino
2 Corn Dogs and Includes a soft drink with a choice of rice, beans, or french fries
Cheese Quesadilla Nino
A grilled tortilla filled with cheese and Includes a soft drink with a choice of rice, beans, or french fries
Arroz con Pollo Nino
Grilled chicken topped with our cheese sauce and Includes a soft drink with a choice of rice, beans, or French fries.
Arroz con Carne Nino
Grilled steak topped with our cheese sauce and Includes a soft drink with a choice of rice, beans, or French fries.
Hamburger Nino
A plain hamburger that can be topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese and includes a soft drink with a choice of rice, beans, or French fries.
Grilled Cheese Nino
Two pieces of toasted bread filled with cheese and includes a soft drink with a choice of rice, beans, or French fries.
Taco Nino
A soft or hard taco with the choice of ground beef or chicken topped with shredded cheese and lettuce and includes a soft drink with a choice of rice, beans, or French fries.
Arroz con Camaron Nino
ToGo Extras
Extra bag of Chips
8oz Salsa
16oz Salsa
32oz Salsa
16oz Cheese Dip
32oz Cheese Dip
4oz guacamole
8oz Guacamole
16oz Guacamole
32oz Guacamole
4oz Bean dip
8oz Bean Dip
16oz Bean Dip
32oz Bean Dip
salsa aceite 3oz
salsa tomatillo picosa 3 oz
salsa verde 8 oz
salsa de aceite 8 oz
salsa aceite 16 oz
Desserts
Fried Ice Cream
A scoop of ice cream fried served in a cone topped with whipped cream, brown sugar, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce
Mexican Churros
Churro pieces coated in cinnamon and sugar topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
Chimi Cheesecake
A slice of New York style cheesecake deep fried topped with brown sugar, whipped cream, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
Lunch Specials
Speedy Gonzalez Lunch
One Beef enchilada and one taco ( hard or soft, and ground beef or shredded chicken). Served with rice or beans.
Burrito Jalisco Lunch
A flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with red sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce tomatoes and sour ream. Served with rice or beans
Tamale Plate Lunch
A homemade corn based dough filled with pork and topped with a special sauce, shredded cheese, and ground beef served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Plate Lunch
One enchilada filled with cheese, ground beef, or shredded chicken. Served with rice and beans.
Taco Plate Lunch
Two hard or soft tacos filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with rice or beans.
Chile Relleno Plate Lunch
A homemade poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with red salsa and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Plate Lunch
A flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and steak or grilled chicken. Served with rice or beans
Taco Salad Lunch
A flour tortilla fried into a bowl with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
Quesadilla Fajita Lunch
Chimichanga lunch
Soft Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mt Dew
Diet Mt Dew
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Pink Lemonade
Orange Crush
Starry
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Agua de Horchata
A traditional Mexican drink made up of white rice soaked in water, flavored with cinnamon and sweetened with granulated sugar.
Agua de Jamaica
A classic Mexican drink made with dried roselle hibiscus flowers infused in water.
Agua de Tamarindo
A Mexican drink made from tamarind, water, and sugar.
Jarritos
Milk
Chocomilk
Sangria
Water
Limonada preparada
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family Owned Mexican Restaurant 🇲🇽 Shelbyville, Indiana
2505 E State Rd 44, Shelbyville, IN 46176