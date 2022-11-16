Maybe Lately's 117 N Main Street
No reviews yet
117 N Main Street
Viroqua, WI 54665
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
JB's Egg & 3
two eggs your way and choice of three sides
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled egg, choice of meat, roasted potatoes, cheddar, salsa verde, chili garlic mayo, and pickled vegetables
Mr Sandwich
american cheese, sheeted egg, choice of meat, hash brown patty and fresno mayo on homemade milk bun
Swissted Mr.
Sheeted egg, griddled ham, melted swiss, hash brown patty, dijonnaise, and caramelized onion on homemade milk bun.
Thronebreaker
the perfect bowl exists: homemade biscuit topped with roasted potatoes, braised greens, mushroom gravy and a fried egg
Buttermilk Pancakes
two big fluffy pancakes served with local maple syrup and butter
The Bill & Joe
Sandwich with easy egg, bacon, dressed greens, pickled vegetables, salsa verde and chile garlic mayo on grilled sourdough
Rancheros
rice, pinto beans, cheddar, two easy eggs, cilantro, red onion, sour cream, served with tortillas
Omelet
build your own, 2 eggs served with your choice of potato and bread
Veggie Hash
charred seasonal vegetables, sautéed mushrooms, roasted potatoes, two fried eggs, and topped with salsa verde. served with choice of bread
Chilaquiles
Corn chips cooked in red tomato guajillo salsa, pinto beans, scrambled egg, cilantro, red onion, and sour cream.
Park Bowl
a bowl of creamy grits with braised greens, a fried egg, and topped with squash and browned butter cream
Breakfast Salad
bright and crunchy with leafy greens, roasted veggies, poached egg, savory seed granola, pickled vegetables, with a maple mustard dressing.
French Toast
two thick cut pieces made from our homemade white bread with local maple syrup and butter
Biscuit and Gravy
with choice of sausage or mushroom gravy
Benedict
*not available To-Go* toasted english muffin with ham, poached egg, homemade hollandaise. served with your choice of potato, fruit, or dressed greens
Biscuit & Jam
homemade biscuit with house jam and homemade seasonal butter
Lunch
French Onion Grilled Cheese
caramelized onion jam, gruyere and montamore cheeses on grilled sourdough. served with mushroom au jus and choice of side
Fresh McGuinn
stacked veggie sandwich layered with cucumber, freah greens, creamy carrot slaw, shaved red onion, cheddar, and charred scallion mayo served on sourdough with choice of side
Daytime Musclebody
(hint: it's a salad) fresh mixed greens, roasted potatoes, cured sausage, fresh seasonal veggies, cheddar, savory seed granola, pickled vegetables, with a lemon vinaigrette and fresh torn sourdough croutons
Patty Melt
smashed burger patty, caramelized onion, american and provolone cheeses, fresno mayo on grilled sourdough served with dill pickle and choice of side
Tuna Melt
classic tuna salad, melted american cheese on grilled sourdough. served with dill pickle and choice of side
Squash Sandwich
thick cut adobo squash, braised greens, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, and garlic super crunch served on grilled sourdough
Chicken Sandwich
Roasted chicken breast, bacon, swiss, lettuce, house pickles and ranch on our milk bun.
Beans & Greens
Fresh greens, pinto beans, cheddar, cilantro, sour cream, salsa, red onion. served with corn chips
Fresh Squeezed Juice
OJ
Grapefruit
Apple
Harvey
Carrot, apple, ginger
Sprig
apple, orange, rosemary
Red Emma
apple, carrot, beet, ginger, lemon
Spring Green
Cucumber, green apple, lemon, mint
Sweet Tart
green apple, orange, lemon, fresh fennel, mint
Buckingham Green
Dark leafy greens, cucumber, celery, green apple, and lime
Julius
Carrot, orange, and coconut water. Served over ice.
Coffee/Tea
TO GO Coffee
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk
Earl Grey Latte
double bergamot tea, milk, local maple syrup, cardamom
Chai Latte
Dirty Hippie
Chai Latte with double shot of espresso
Cafe Au Lait
House coffee and steamed milk
Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk, and Ghirardelli chocolate
Americano
Espresso and hot water
Espresso Tonic
Double shot, tonic, and a squeeze of orange over ice.
Speedball
House Coffee with double shot of espresso
Hot Chocolate
Cup of Sunshine
Turmeric ginger latte ( Caffeine Free ) sweetened with local maple syrup
Hot Tea
Iced tea
single origin Malawi black tea from Big Heart Tea Co.
Cold Brew
Cappuccino
Kids
A La Carte Menu
Bacon
Sausage
Veggie Sausage
Roasted Potatoes
Hashbrown Patty
Biscuit
Bun
Small side Pancake
One egg
your way
1/2 French Toast
Maple Syrup
Dressed Greens
Soup of the Day
Fresh Fruit
grits
Toast
1/2 Biscuit n gravy
Squash mac n cheese
Braised Greens
Sausage gravy
mushroom gravy
Roasted veggies
maple syrup
Sunday Supper
Fish & Vegetable Curry Dinner 1/16
Walleye and seasonal vegetables with a bright homemade yellow curry made with Hum Permaculture lemongrass. Served with a side of herbed steamed rice, citrusy hardy greens salad, and roasted garlic sourdough flatbreads for dipping. (serves 2)
Falafel Mezze Palooza! 1/23
A full spread of handmade chickpea falafel, homemade fresh pita, ethereally smooth hummus, beet-walnut dip, tzatziki, baba ghanoush, pickle mix, couscous salad with pickled raisins, feta, & herbs, & persian salad (fresh cucumber tomato salad) serves 2.
Serious Lasagna 1/30
(Serves 4) ya'll, this is going to be seriously delicious! Everything made. from. scratch. -Handmade noodles with classic bolognese (veggie option will have mushroom bolognese), homemade ricotta, béchamel, and fresh basil. -a classic crunchy punchy Italian chopped salad made with pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella, chickpeas, fresh vegetables and salami(meat omitted with veggie order). -Homemade rosemary roasted garlic sourdough focaccia. -Dessert: Dreamy Tiramisu made completely from scratch.
Szechuan Noodle Party 2/6
(serves 2) Saucy pork dan dan mian (not too spicy!). Served with smashed cucumbers in chili oil vinaigrette, sweet and sour mushroom soup, and szechuan braised eggplant.
Big Cozy Pot Pie 2/13
*SCHEDULE ORDER FOR SUNDAY* (serves 4) Flaky rye crust with your choice of filling; chicken or veggie, served with a fresh local greens salad with lemon vinaigrette dressing, cheese and greens stuffed parker house rolls, and a shaved carrot salad with charred dates and pickled onion.
Cocktails
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Just a little restaurant in Viroqua, WI
117 N Main Street, Viroqua, WI 54665