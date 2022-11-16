Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maybe Lately's 117 N Main Street

No reviews yet

117 N Main Street

Viroqua, WI 54665

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Mr Sandwich
Red Emma

Breakfast

JB's Egg & 3

$8.00

two eggs your way and choice of three sides

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

scrambled egg, choice of meat, roasted potatoes, cheddar, salsa verde, chili garlic mayo, and pickled vegetables

Mr Sandwich

$6.00

american cheese, sheeted egg, choice of meat, hash brown patty and fresno mayo on homemade milk bun

Swissted Mr.

$8.00

Sheeted egg, griddled ham, melted swiss, hash brown patty, dijonnaise, and caramelized onion on homemade milk bun.

Thronebreaker

$11.00

the perfect bowl exists: homemade biscuit topped with roasted potatoes, braised greens, mushroom gravy and a fried egg

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

two big fluffy pancakes served with local maple syrup and butter

The Bill & Joe

$10.00

Sandwich with easy egg, bacon, dressed greens, pickled vegetables, salsa verde and chile garlic mayo on grilled sourdough

Rancheros

$8.00

rice, pinto beans, cheddar, two easy eggs, cilantro, red onion, sour cream, served with tortillas

Omelet

$9.00

build your own, 2 eggs served with your choice of potato and bread

Veggie Hash

$11.00

charred seasonal vegetables, sautéed mushrooms, roasted potatoes, two fried eggs, and topped with salsa verde. served with choice of bread

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Corn chips cooked in red tomato guajillo salsa, pinto beans, scrambled egg, cilantro, red onion, and sour cream.

Park Bowl

$9.00

a bowl of creamy grits with braised greens, a fried egg, and topped with squash and browned butter cream

Breakfast Salad

$10.00

bright and crunchy with leafy greens, roasted veggies, poached egg, savory seed granola, pickled vegetables, with a maple mustard dressing.

French Toast

$10.00

two thick cut pieces made from our homemade white bread with local maple syrup and butter

Biscuit and Gravy

$7.00

with choice of sausage or mushroom gravy

Benedict

$12.00Out of stock

*not available To-Go* toasted english muffin with ham, poached egg, homemade hollandaise. served with your choice of potato, fruit, or dressed greens

Biscuit & Jam

$5.00

homemade biscuit with house jam and homemade seasonal butter

Lunch

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$9.00

caramelized onion jam, gruyere and montamore cheeses on grilled sourdough. served with mushroom au jus and choice of side

Fresh McGuinn

$10.00

stacked veggie sandwich layered with cucumber, freah greens, creamy carrot slaw, shaved red onion, cheddar, and charred scallion mayo served on sourdough with choice of side

Daytime Musclebody

$11.00

(hint: it's a salad) fresh mixed greens, roasted potatoes, cured sausage, fresh seasonal veggies, cheddar, savory seed granola, pickled vegetables, with a lemon vinaigrette and fresh torn sourdough croutons

Patty Melt

$13.00

smashed burger patty, caramelized onion, american and provolone cheeses, fresno mayo on grilled sourdough served with dill pickle and choice of side

Tuna Melt

$10.00

classic tuna salad, melted american cheese on grilled sourdough. served with dill pickle and choice of side

Squash Sandwich

$10.00

thick cut adobo squash, braised greens, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, and garlic super crunch served on grilled sourdough

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Roasted chicken breast, bacon, swiss, lettuce, house pickles and ranch on our milk bun.

Beans & Greens

$10.00

Fresh greens, pinto beans, cheddar, cilantro, sour cream, salsa, red onion. served with corn chips

Fresh Squeezed Juice

OJ

$4.00+

Grapefruit

$4.00+

Apple

$4.00+

Harvey

$5.00+

Carrot, apple, ginger

Sprig

$5.00+

apple, orange, rosemary

Red Emma

$5.00+

apple, carrot, beet, ginger, lemon

Spring Green

$5.00+

Cucumber, green apple, lemon, mint

Sweet Tart

$5.00+

green apple, orange, lemon, fresh fennel, mint

Buckingham Green

$5.00+

Dark leafy greens, cucumber, celery, green apple, and lime

Julius

$7.00

Carrot, orange, and coconut water. Served over ice.

Coffee/Tea

TO GO Coffee

$2.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso and steamed milk

Earl Grey Latte

$5.00

double bergamot tea, milk, local maple syrup, cardamom

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Dirty Hippie

$5.25+

Chai Latte with double shot of espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

House coffee and steamed milk

Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, and Ghirardelli chocolate

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and hot water

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

Double shot, tonic, and a squeeze of orange over ice.

Speedball

$4.75+

House Coffee with double shot of espresso

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Cup of Sunshine

$5.00

Turmeric ginger latte ( Caffeine Free ) sweetened with local maple syrup

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced tea

$2.00Out of stock

single origin Malawi black tea from Big Heart Tea Co.

Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.00

Kids

Kid's Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

scrambled egg, roasted potatoes, cheddar

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

homemade white bread and cheddar cheese with a side of fruit

KPEF

$6.00

one small buttermilk pancake, one egg your way, and side of fruit

A La Carte Menu

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Veggie Sausage

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Hashbrown Patty

$1.00

Biscuit

$4.00

Bun

$3.00

Small side Pancake

$4.00

One egg

$2.00

your way

1/2 French Toast

$5.00

Maple Syrup

$1.50

Dressed Greens

$3.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00+Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

grits

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

1/2 Biscuit n gravy

$4.00

Squash mac n cheese

$3.00

Braised Greens

$4.00

Sausage gravy

$3.00

mushroom gravy

$3.00

Roasted veggies

$3.00

maple syrup

$1.50

Sodas Etc.

WiscoPop!

$2.00

la croix

$1.00

Milk

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Virgil's Root Beer

$3.50

Sunday Supper

Fish & Vegetable Curry Dinner 1/16

$45.00Out of stock

Walleye and seasonal vegetables with a bright homemade yellow curry made with Hum Permaculture lemongrass. Served with a side of herbed steamed rice, citrusy hardy greens salad, and roasted garlic sourdough flatbreads for dipping. (serves 2)

Falafel Mezze Palooza! 1/23

$50.00Out of stock

A full spread of handmade chickpea falafel, homemade fresh pita, ethereally smooth hummus, beet-walnut dip, tzatziki, baba ghanoush, pickle mix, couscous salad with pickled raisins, feta, & herbs, & persian salad (fresh cucumber tomato salad) serves 2.

Serious Lasagna 1/30

$90.00Out of stock

(Serves 4) ya'll, this is going to be seriously delicious! Everything made. from. scratch. -Handmade noodles with classic bolognese (veggie option will have mushroom bolognese), homemade ricotta, béchamel, and fresh basil. -a classic crunchy punchy Italian chopped salad made with pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella, chickpeas, fresh vegetables and salami(meat omitted with veggie order). -Homemade rosemary roasted garlic sourdough focaccia. -Dessert: Dreamy Tiramisu made completely from scratch.

Szechuan Noodle Party 2/6

$50.00Out of stock

(serves 2) Saucy pork dan dan mian (not too spicy!). Served with smashed cucumbers in chili oil vinaigrette, sweet and sour mushroom soup, and szechuan braised eggplant.

Big Cozy Pot Pie 2/13

$85.00Out of stock

*SCHEDULE ORDER FOR SUNDAY* (serves 4) Flaky rye crust with your choice of filling; chicken or veggie, served with a fresh local greens salad with lemon vinaigrette dressing, cheese and greens stuffed parker house rolls, and a shaved carrot salad with charred dates and pickled onion.

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$6.00Out of stock

Michelada

$6.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh squeezed orange juice and champagne! Huzzah! *not available to-go*

Pink Noise

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh squeezed grapefruit with champagne

Bloody Mary

$8.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Just a little restaurant in Viroqua, WI

Location

117 N Main Street, Viroqua, WI 54665

Directions

Gallery
Maybe Lately's image
Maybe Lately's image

