Maybe Lately's 117 N Main Street

Serious Lasagna 1/30

$90.00 Out of stock

(Serves 4) ya'll, this is going to be seriously delicious! Everything made. from. scratch. -Handmade noodles with classic bolognese (veggie option will have mushroom bolognese), homemade ricotta, béchamel, and fresh basil. -a classic crunchy punchy Italian chopped salad made with pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella, chickpeas, fresh vegetables and salami(meat omitted with veggie order). -Homemade rosemary roasted garlic sourdough focaccia. -Dessert: Dreamy Tiramisu made completely from scratch.