Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maybelle's Market - Dyke Road

review star

No reviews yet

8609 Dyke Road

Dyke, VA 22935

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Maybelle's has all the essentials of a community store, such as modern, efficient gas and diesel pumps, an extensive selection of convenience store staples, food and drinks, and beer and tobacco products. What sets Maybelle's apart however, is be the food. This is not "gas station" fare. Maybelle's features the cutting edge in food preparation. The mornings feature everything from made-to-order eggs, biscuits, bacon and hash browns to donuts and pastries, along with coffee. For lunch and dinner Maybelle's has a variety of options, from Boar’s Head deli sandwiches to burgers, pizzas, salads and sides, as well as seasonal options such as chili and soups. Maybelle's features the best of the area, such as local wines and baked goods from Mission Home, Nancy's Candy and Kreider Farms. Maybelle's is a destination for a Saturday drive through the countryside!

Website

Location

8609 Dyke Road, Dyke, VA 22935

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lafayette Inn & Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 263
146 Main Street Stanardsville, VA 22973
View restaurantnext
Maybelle's on Main
orange starNo Reviews
102 Main Street Standardsville, VA 22973
View restaurantnext
Blue Ridge Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
8315 Seminole Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville - 241 Connor Dr, Hollymead Town Center,
orange starNo Reviews
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center, Charlottesville, VA 22911
View restaurantnext
Mane Course Sandwiches
orange starNo Reviews
179 Connor Drive Charlottesville, VA 22911
View restaurantnext
Hank's Grill & Bar
orange star4.0 • 855
49 Bloomer Springs Rd McGaheysville, VA 22840
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dyke
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Charlottesville
review star
Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Front Royal
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston