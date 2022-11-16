Maybelle's Market - Dyke Road

Restaurant info

Maybelle's has all the essentials of a community store, such as modern, efficient gas and diesel pumps, an extensive selection of convenience store staples, food and drinks, and beer and tobacco products. What sets Maybelle's apart however, is be the food. This is not "gas station" fare. Maybelle's features the cutting edge in food preparation. The mornings feature everything from made-to-order eggs, biscuits, bacon and hash browns to donuts and pastries, along with coffee. For lunch and dinner Maybelle's has a variety of options, from Boar’s Head deli sandwiches to burgers, pizzas, salads and sides, as well as seasonal options such as chili and soups. Maybelle's features the best of the area, such as local wines and baked goods from Mission Home, Nancy's Candy and Kreider Farms. Maybelle's is a destination for a Saturday drive through the countryside!

Website