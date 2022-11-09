Maybelle's on Main
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Maybelle's on Main is owned/operated by the owner's of Maybelle's Market on route 810 in Dyke. Our warm, modern, and inviting atmosphere provides a great place for meetings, studying, or a quick lunch run! Our offerings include hot & iced coffees, specialty drinks, teas, sandwiches, pastries, ice cream, and more!
102 Main Street, Standardsville, VA 22973
