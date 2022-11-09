Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maybelle's on Main

102 Main Street

Standardsville, VA 22973

Popular Items

Beverages

Americano

$2.89+

Cappuccino

$3.89+

Chai Tea

$3.39+

Cortado

$1.99

Espresso

$1.79

Hot Chocolate

$3.39+

Hot Tea

$2.29+

House Coffee

$2.89+

Ice Water

Latte

$3.89+

Mocha

$4.39+

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.19+

Milk

$1.29+

Sandwiches

Bagel

$2.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$1.99

BYO Sandwich

Caprese

$7.99

PESTO, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, & BALSAMIC; ON SUB ROLL

Dyke Club

$8.99

OVENGOLD TURKEY BREAST, BOAR'S HEAD APPLEWOOD BACON, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO ON A SUB ROLL

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Mutton Hollow

$6.99

CHICKEN SALAD & LETTUCE; ON WHITE BREAD

Route 230

$7.99

KITE'S COUNTRY HAM, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & SPICY MUSTARD; ON SOURDOUGH

Simmons Gap

$10.99

LONDON BROIL ROAST BEEF, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, RED ONION, & HORSERADISH; ON SUB ROLL

Quiche

$4.29

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$8.00

Sweet Treats

Baklava

$3.99

Brownie

$1.09

Fry Pie

$3.49

Cake Krums - Madison, VA

Muffin

Muffin

$4.99

Cake Pop

$3.29
Scones

Scones

$4.09

Cake Batter Cookie

$2.99
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.79

Sir Pump-King stuffed cookies

$3.19

Pumpkin cookie filled with cream cheese

Cold Case

Can Soda

$1.19

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$1.89

Snacks/Chips

Route 11 Chips

$1.99

Feridies Peanuts

$3.08

3 oz Super Extra Large Gourmet Virginia Peanuts Salted

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Maybelle's on Main is owned/operated by the owner's of Maybelle's Market on route 810 in Dyke. Our warm, modern, and inviting atmosphere provides a great place for meetings, studying, or a quick lunch run! Our offerings include hot & iced coffees, specialty drinks, teas, sandwiches, pastries, ice cream, and more!

Website

Location

102 Main Street, Standardsville, VA 22973

Directions

